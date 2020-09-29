Log in
Sanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : Extended Report for the first six months 2020

09/29/2020

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Standing Statement

in thousand PLN

As at

Specification

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Tangible fixed assets

435 556

432 086

400 488

Investment properties

3 489

3 489

3 558

Non-tangible assets

12 901

13 774

13 147

Other long-term receivables

1 501

1 437

1 414

Financial assets

6

6

7

Deferred tax assets

40 674

32 462

16 490

Long-term prepayments

6 232

6 465

6 707

Total fixed assets

500 359

489 719

441 811

Inventory

202 051

207 126

199 269

Trade receivables

125 706

140 988

169 541

Other short-term receivables

11 406

29 011

14 176

Income tax receivables

3 530

3 164

2 014

Prepayments

6 875

2 697

6 209

Financial assets

619

2 232

11 682

Cash

91 595

79 727

118 537

Total current assets

441 782

464 945

521 428

TOTAL ASSETS

942 141

954 664

963 239

Share capital

5 376

5 376

5 376

Own shares

0

0

0

Valuation of warrants (incentive scheme)

6 291

6 291

6 291

Supplementary capital

513 475

426 285

425 329

Reserve capital

1 062

1 062

1 062

Retained profits

-105 650

-29 379

-53 668

Revaluation reserve

66 658

66 668

67 526

Exchange rate differences

-9 635

-6 110

-5 973

Total equity of the Parent Company

477 577

470 193

445 943

Non-controlling interests

995

815

679

Overall equity of the Parent Company and non-controlling interests

478 572

471 008

446 622

Credits and debt securities

221 221

178 382

34 507

Long-term provisions

19 817

19 729

17 830

Deferred income

5 387

5 357

5 531

Provision for deferred tax

336

379

377

Other financial liabilities

30 417

31 081

31 999

Other liabilities

0

0

0

Total long-term liabilities

277 178

234 928

90 244

Credits and debt securities

58 282

89 937

225 436

Trade liabilities

61 505

94 197

103 734

Other financial liabilities

4 388

4 295

5 433

Other short-term liabilities

21 988

26 552

54 383

Income tax liabilities

190

103

91

Contractual liabilities

13 397

6 972

7 279

Deferred income

2 490

2 155

3 493

Short-term provisions

24 151

24 517

26 524

Total short-term liabilities

186 391

248 728

426 373

TOTAL LIABILITIES

942 141

954 664

963 239

1

Interim Condensed Consolidated Profit and Loss Account

in thousand PLN

01/04/2020

01/01/2020

01/04/2019

01/01/2019

Specification

Note

30/06/2020

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

30/06/2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Sales revenues

10

181 079

440 887

258 913

539 676

Cost of sales

146 812

366 600

216 712

446 460

Gross profit (loss) on sales

34 267

74 287

42 201

93 216

Selling costs

6 317

13 506

8 784

16 357

General and administrative costs

41 518

66 680

28 587

56 508

Profit/loss on core business

-13 568

-5 899

4 830

20 351

Other operating revenues

11

9 862

14 938

2 746

3 247

Other operating expenses

11

149

1 002

791

1 696

Impairment loss (profit) (loss reversal) of trade and other

388

523

814

813

receivables

Profit/loss on operating activity

-3 467

8 560

7 599

22 715

Interest revenues

12

166

459

504

1 066

Other financial revenues

12

-2

400

-670

1 167

Financial expenses

12

836

6 106

721

2 462

Gross profit/loss (before taxation)

-4 139

3 313

6 712

22 486

Total income tax

-6 054

-7 603

-2 145

-4 447

including:

Current

1 202

693

921

1 698

Deferred

16

-538

-398

823

575

Deferred from operations in the Polish Investment Zone

16

-6 718

-7 898

-3 889

-6 720

Net result

1 915

10 916

8 857

26 933

attributable to:

shareholders of the parent company

1 826

10 726

8 715

26 692

non-controlling shareholders

89

190

142

241

Weighted average number of shares

26 881 922

26 881 922

Earnings per share

0,40

0,99

Diluted weighted average shares

27 509 164

27 509 164

Diluted earnings per share

0,39

0,97

2

Interim Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

in thousand PLN

For the period from 01/01 to 30/06

Specification

(unaudited)

2020

2019

Net profit

10 726

26 692

Total adjustments for:

46 931

23 217

- Profit for non-controlling shareholders

190

241

- Amortisation

29 972

26 056

- Net exchange gains (losses)

13 931

-414

- Net interest and dividends

1 610

-864

- Income tax on profit before tax

693

1 698

- Profit (loss) on investment activities

951

-55

- Change in provisions

-321

1 938

- Change in inventory

5 075

-171

- Change in receivables

33 233

-14 462

- Change in liabilities

-20 406

15 930

- Change in prepayments and deferred income

-11 792

-8 817

- Other adjustments

-4 839

3 061

- Income tax paid

-1 366

-924

Net cash flows from operating activity

57 657

49 909

Inflows from sale of fixed assets and intangible and legal assets

153

878

Purchase of fixed assets and intangible and legal assets

-32 479

-56 078

Inflows from financial assets

0

6

Other investment cash flows

-9 894

47 322

Net cash flows from investment activity

-42 220

-7 872

Inflows from credits taken

57 001

0

Other financial inflows

53

0

Repayment of credits

-57 410

-7 340

Paid interest

-1 610

-1 532

Financial expenditure on lease

-940

-26

Other financial outflows

-676

-1 185

Net cash flows from financing activity

-3 582

-10 083

Change in cash and cash equivalents

11 855

31 954

Net exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents

13

58

Opening balance of cash

79 727

86 525

Net change in cash

11 868

32 012

Closing balance of cash

91 595

118 537

including of limited disposability

220

142

3

Interim Condensed Financial Standing Statement of SANOK RC SA

in thousand PLN

As at

Specification

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Tangible fixed assets

345 151

337 728

305 178

Investment properties

0

0

69

Non-tangible assets

4 196

5 156

5 047

Other long-term receivables

1 501

1 437

1 414

Shares

24 990

24 990

47 137

Financial assets

117 059

111 646

66 015

Deferred tax assets

36 345

28 398

12 243

Long-term prepayments

1 694

1 884

1 981

Total fixed assets

530 936

511 239

439 084

Inventories

118 447

118 407

107 186

Trade receivables

99 886

117 986

137 802

Other short-term receivables

7 883

24 014

12 069

Prepayments

4 044

1 717

2 704

Financial assets

21 238

21 720

81 985

Cash

75 257

68 705

108 444

Total current assets

326 755

352 549

450 190

TOTAL ASSETS

857 691

863 788

889 274

Share capital

5 376

5 376

5 376

Supplementary capital

421 591

387 253

386 598

Capital from valuation of warrants

6 291

6 291

6 291

(incentive scheme)

Retained profits

19 395

29 998

36 211

Revaluation reserve

62 555

62 566

63 220

Total equity

515 208

491 484

497 696

Credits

208 979

172 846

27 889

Provisions

12 235

12 436

15 056

Lease liabilities

23 090

23 003

25 418

Deferred revenues

Long-term liabilities (in total)

244 304

208 285

68 363

Loans

26 490

54 559

188 666

Trade liabilities

35 203

58 591

66 898

Financial liabilities

1 716

1 344

1 496

Other short-term liabilities

9 312

19 563

42 920

Income tax liabilities

0

0

0

Contractual liabilities

3 509

4 534

0

Deferred revenues

254

1 998

3 046

Provisions

21 695

23 430

20 188

Short-term liabilities (in total)

98 179

164 019

323 215

TOTAL LIABILITIES

857 691

863 788

889 274

4

Interim Condensed Profit and Loss Account of SANOK RC SA

in thousand PLN

01/04/2020

01/01/2020

01/04/2019

01/01/2019

Specification

30/06/2020

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

30/06/2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Sales revenues

113 564

300 898

186 611

389 104

Cost of sales

88 230

244 873

155 102

322 987

Gross profit (loss) on sales

25 334

56 025

31 509

66 117

Selling costs

1 705

3 851

3 181

5 674

General and administrative costs

29 312

41 674

14 054

28 394

Profit/loss on core business

-5 683

10 500

14 274

32 049

Other operating revenues

6 899

7 002

537

876

Other operating expenses

135

938

634

1 319

Impairment loss of trade and other receivables

138

141

1 008

3 457

Profit/loss on operating activity

943

16 423

13 169

28 149

Interest revenues

1 545

3 255

1 811

3 654

Financial revenues

444

843

2 607

3 933

Financial expenses

561

4 986

293

1 671

Gross profit/loss (before taxation)

2 371

15 535

17 294

34 065

Income tax (in total)

-6 444

-7 994

-3 228

-6 031

Current

765

0

488

917

Deferred

-491

-95

173

-228

Deferred from activity in the Polish Investment Zone

-6 718

-7 898

-3 889

-6 720

Net result

8 815

23 529

20 522

40 096

Weighted average number of shares

26 881 922

26 881 922

Earnings per share in PLN

0,88

1,49

Diluted weighted average shares

27 509 164

27 509 164

Diluted earnings per share in PLN

0,86

1,46

5

Interim Condensed Cash Flow Statement of SANOK RC SA

in thousand PLN

For the period from 01/01 to 30/06

Specification

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net profit

23 529

40 096

Total adjustments for:

28 440

20 861

- Amortisation and/or depreciation

23 456

19 397

- Net exchange gains, losses

7 671

1 070

- Net interest and dividends

-1 619

-1 554

- Profit before tax

0

917

- Profit, loss on investment activities

1 100

-47

- Change in provisions

-1 937

3 753

- Change in inventories

-41

2 990

- Change in receivables

34 822

-985

- Change in liabilities

-23 335

2 228

- Change in prepayments and deferred income

-11 827

-8 014

- Other adjustments

807

1 310

- Income tax paid

-657

-204

Net cash flows from operating activity

51 969

60 958

Inflows from the sale of fixed assets and intangibles

4

749

Inflows from financial assets

0

63

Inflows from loans repayments

315

0

Inflows from the repayment of interest on loans granted

2 296

2 376

Other inflows from investment activity

0

47 239

Purchase of fixed and intangible assets

-31 632

-52 592

Expenses on financial assets

0

-5 305

Other outflows from investment activity

-11 040

-5 002

Net cash flows from investment activity

-40 057

-12 471

Inflows from credits taken

51 009

0

Repayment of credits

-54 539

-17 702

Interest paid

-1 219

-1 125

Other financial outflows

-621

-489

Net cash flows from financing activity

-5 370

-19 316

Change in cash and cash equivalents

6 542

29 171

Net exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents

10

77

Opening balance of cash

68 705

79 196

Net change in cash

6 552

29 248

Closing balance of cash

75 257

108 444

including of limited disposability

72

53

6

Disclaimer

Sanok Rubber Company SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 10:39:01 UTC
