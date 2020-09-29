Sanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : Extended Report for the first six months 2020

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Standing Statement
|
|
in thousand PLN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at
|
|
Specification
|
30/06/2020
|
31/12/2019
|
30/06/2019
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Tangible fixed assets
|
435 556
|
432 086
|
400 488
|
Investment properties
|
3 489
|
3 489
|
3 558
|
Non-tangible assets
|
12 901
|
13 774
|
13 147
|
Other long-term receivables
|
1 501
|
1 437
|
1 414
|
Financial assets
|
6
|
6
|
7
|
Deferred tax assets
|
40 674
|
32 462
|
16 490
|
Long-term prepayments
|
6 232
|
6 465
|
6 707
|
Total fixed assets
|
500 359
|
489 719
|
441 811
|
Inventory
|
202 051
|
207 126
|
199 269
|
Trade receivables
|
125 706
|
140 988
|
169 541
|
Other short-term receivables
|
11 406
|
29 011
|
14 176
|
Income tax receivables
|
3 530
|
3 164
|
2 014
|
Prepayments
|
6 875
|
2 697
|
6 209
|
Financial assets
|
619
|
2 232
|
11 682
|
Cash
|
91 595
|
79 727
|
118 537
|
Total current assets
|
441 782
|
464 945
|
521 428
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
942 141
|
954 664
|
963 239
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
5 376
|
5 376
|
5 376
|
Own shares
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Valuation of warrants (incentive scheme)
|
6 291
|
6 291
|
6 291
|
Supplementary capital
|
513 475
|
426 285
|
425 329
|
Reserve capital
|
1 062
|
1 062
|
1 062
|
Retained profits
|
-105 650
|
-29 379
|
-53 668
|
Revaluation reserve
|
66 658
|
66 668
|
67 526
|
Exchange rate differences
|
-9 635
|
-6 110
|
-5 973
|
Total equity of the Parent Company
|
477 577
|
470 193
|
445 943
|
Non-controlling interests
|
995
|
815
|
679
|
Overall equity of the Parent Company and non-controlling interests
|
478 572
|
471 008
|
446 622
|
Credits and debt securities
|
221 221
|
178 382
|
34 507
|
Long-term provisions
|
19 817
|
19 729
|
17 830
|
Deferred income
|
5 387
|
5 357
|
5 531
|
Provision for deferred tax
|
336
|
379
|
377
|
Other financial liabilities
|
30 417
|
31 081
|
31 999
|
Other liabilities
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
277 178
|
234 928
|
90 244
|
Credits and debt securities
|
58 282
|
89 937
|
225 436
|
Trade liabilities
|
61 505
|
94 197
|
103 734
|
Other financial liabilities
|
4 388
|
4 295
|
5 433
|
Other short-term liabilities
|
21 988
|
26 552
|
54 383
|
Income tax liabilities
|
190
|
103
|
91
|
Contractual liabilities
|
13 397
|
6 972
|
7 279
|
Deferred income
|
2 490
|
2 155
|
3 493
|
Short-term provisions
|
24 151
|
24 517
|
26 524
|
Total short-term liabilities
|
186 391
|
248 728
|
426 373
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
942 141
|
954 664
|
963 239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
Interim Condensed Consolidated Profit and Loss Account
in thousand PLN
|
|
|
|
01/04/2020
|
|
01/01/2020
|
|
01/04/2019
|
|
01/01/2019
|
|
Specification
|
Note
|
30/06/2020
|
|
30/06/2020
|
|
30/06/2019
|
|
30/06/2019
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales revenues
|
10
|
181 079
|
440 887
|
258 913
|
539 676
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
146 812
|
366 600
|
216 712
|
446 460
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit (loss) on sales
|
|
34 267
|
|
74 287
|
|
42 201
|
|
93 216
|
|
Selling costs
|
|
6 317
|
13 506
|
8 784
|
16 357
|
|
General and administrative costs
|
|
41 518
|
66 680
|
28 587
|
56 508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/loss on core business
|
|
-13 568
|
|
-5 899
|
|
4 830
|
|
20 351
|
|
Other operating revenues
|
11
|
9 862
|
14 938
|
2 746
|
3 247
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
11
|
149
|
|
1 002
|
791
|
|
1 696
|
|
Impairment loss (profit) (loss reversal) of trade and other
|
|
388
|
|
523
|
|
814
|
|
813
|
|
receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/loss on operating activity
|
|
-3 467
|
|
8 560
|
|
7 599
|
|
22 715
|
|
Interest revenues
|
12
|
166
|
|
459
|
|
504
|
|
1 066
|
|
Other financial revenues
|
12
|
-2
|
|
400
|
|
-670
|
|
1 167
|
|
Financial expenses
|
12
|
836
|
|
6 106
|
721
|
|
2 462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit/loss (before taxation)
|
|
-4 139
|
|
3 313
|
|
6 712
|
|
22 486
|
|
Total income tax
|
|
-6 054
|
-7 603
|
-2 145
|
-4 447
|
|
including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
1 202
|
693
|
|
921
|
|
1 698
|
|
Deferred
|
16
|
-538
|
|
-398
|
|
823
|
|
575
|
|
Deferred from operations in the Polish Investment Zone
|
16
|
-6 718
|
-7 898
|
-3 889
|
-6 720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net result
|
|
1 915
|
10 916
|
8 857
|
26 933
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of the parent company
|
|
1 826
|
10 726
|
8 715
|
26 692
|
|
non-controlling shareholders
|
|
89
|
|
190
|
|
142
|
|
241
|
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
|
|
|
26 881 922
|
|
|
26 881 922
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
0,40
|
|
|
|
0,99
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
|
|
|
27 509 164
|
|
|
27 509 164
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
0,39
|
|
|
|
0,97
2
Interim Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
in thousand PLN
|
|
For the period from 01/01 to 30/06
|
|
Specification
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Net profit
|
|
10 726
|
|
26 692
|
Total adjustments for:
|
|
46 931
|
|
23 217
|
- Profit for non-controlling shareholders
|
190
|
|
241
|
- Amortisation
|
29 972
|
|
26 056
|
- Net exchange gains (losses)
|
13 931
|
|
-414
|
- Net interest and dividends
|
1 610
|
|
-864
|
- Income tax on profit before tax
|
693
|
|
1 698
|
- Profit (loss) on investment activities
|
951
|
|
-55
|
- Change in provisions
|
-321
|
|
1 938
|
- Change in inventory
|
5 075
|
|
-171
|
- Change in receivables
|
33 233
|
|
-14 462
|
- Change in liabilities
|
-20 406
|
|
15 930
|
- Change in prepayments and deferred income
|
-11 792
|
|
-8 817
|
- Other adjustments
|
-4 839
|
|
3 061
|
- Income tax paid
|
-1 366
|
|
-924
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows from operating activity
|
|
57 657
|
|
49 909
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inflows from sale of fixed assets and intangible and legal assets
|
153
|
|
878
|
Purchase of fixed assets and intangible and legal assets
|
-32 479
|
|
-56 078
|
Inflows from financial assets
|
0
|
|
6
|
Other investment cash flows
|
-9 894
|
|
47 322
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows from investment activity
|
|
-42 220
|
|
-7 872
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inflows from credits taken
|
57 001
|
|
0
|
Other financial inflows
|
53
|
|
0
|
Repayment of credits
|
-57 410
|
|
-7 340
|
Paid interest
|
-1 610
|
|
-1 532
|
Financial expenditure on lease
|
-940
|
|
-26
|
Other financial outflows
|
-676
|
|
-1 185
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows from financing activity
|
|
-3 582
|
|
-10 083
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
11 855
|
|
31 954
|
Net exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents
|
13
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
Opening balance of cash
|
|
79 727
|
|
86 525
|
Net change in cash
|
11 868
|
|
32 012
|
|
|
|
|
Closing balance of cash
|
91 595
|
|
118 537
|
|
|
|
|
including of limited disposability
|
220
|
|
142
3
Interim Condensed Financial Standing Statement of SANOK RC SA
|
|
|
in thousand PLN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at
|
|
|
|
|
Specification
|
|
30/06/2020
|
|
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
30/06/2019
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible fixed assets
|
345 151
|
|
337 728
|
|
305 178
|
|
|
Investment properties
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
69
|
|
Non-tangible assets
|
4 196
|
|
5 156
|
|
5 047
|
|
|
Other long-term receivables
|
1 501
|
|
1 437
|
|
1 414
|
|
|
Shares
|
24 990
|
|
24 990
|
|
47 137
|
|
|
Financial assets
|
117 059
|
|
111 646
|
|
66 015
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
36 345
|
|
28 398
|
|
12 243
|
|
|
Long-term prepayments
|
1 694
|
|
1 884
|
|
1 981
|
|
|
Total fixed assets
|
|
530 936
|
|
|
511 239
|
|
|
439 084
|
|
|
Inventories
|
118 447
|
|
118 407
|
|
107 186
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
99 886
|
|
117 986
|
|
137 802
|
|
|
Other short-term receivables
|
7 883
|
24 014
|
|
12 069
|
|
|
Prepayments
|
4 044
|
|
1 717
|
|
2 704
|
|
|
Financial assets
|
21 238
|
|
21 720
|
|
81 985
|
|
|
Cash
|
75 257
|
|
68 705
|
|
108 444
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
326 755
|
|
|
352 549
|
|
|
450 190
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
857 691
|
863 788
|
889 274
|
|
Share capital
|
5 376
|
|
5 376
|
|
5 376
|
|
|
Supplementary capital
|
421 591
|
|
387 253
|
|
386 598
|
|
|
Capital from valuation of warrants
|
6 291
|
|
6 291
|
|
6 291
|
|
|
(incentive scheme)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained profits
|
19 395
|
|
29 998
|
|
36 211
|
|
|
Revaluation reserve
|
62 555
|
|
62 566
|
|
63 220
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
515 208
|
|
|
491 484
|
|
|
497 696
|
|
|
Credits
|
208 979
|
|
172 846
|
|
27 889
|
|
|
Provisions
|
12 235
|
|
12 436
|
|
15 056
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
23 090
|
|
23 003
|
|
25 418
|
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities (in total)
|
|
244 304
|
|
|
208 285
|
|
|
68 363
|
|
|
Loans
|
26 490
|
|
54 559
|
|
188 666
|
|
|
Trade liabilities
|
35 203
|
|
58 591
|
|
66 898
|
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
1 716
|
|
1 344
|
|
1 496
|
|
|
Other short-term liabilities
|
9 312
|
|
19 563
|
|
42 920
|
|
|
Income tax liabilities
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Contractual liabilities
|
3 509
|
|
4 534
|
|
0
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
254
|
|
1 998
|
|
3 046
|
|
|
Provisions
|
21 695
|
|
23 430
|
|
20 188
|
|
|
Short-term liabilities (in total)
|
|
98 179
|
|
|
164 019
|
|
|
323 215
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
857 691
|
863 788
|
889 274
4
Interim Condensed Profit and Loss Account of SANOK RC SA
in thousand PLN
|
|
|
|
|
01/04/2020
|
|
01/01/2020
|
|
|
01/04/2019
|
|
01/01/2019
|
|
|
Specification
|
|
|
30/06/2020
|
|
30/06/2020
|
|
|
30/06/2019
|
|
30/06/2019
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales revenues
|
113 564
|
300 898
|
|
186 611
|
389 104
|
|
Cost of sales
|
88 230
|
244 873
|
|
155 102
|
322 987
|
|
Gross profit (loss) on sales
|
|
|
25 334
|
|
56 025
|
|
|
31 509
|
|
66 117
|
|
|
Selling costs
|
1 705
|
3 851
|
|
3 181
|
5 674
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative costs
|
29 312
|
41 674
|
|
14 054
|
28 394
|
|
Profit/loss on core business
|
-5 683
|
10 500
|
|
14 274
|
32 049
|
|
Other operating revenues
|
6 899
|
7 002
|
|
537
|
|
876
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
135
|
|
938
|
|
634
|
|
1 319
|
|
Impairment loss of trade and other receivables
|
138
|
|
141
|
|
1 008
|
3 457
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/loss on operating activity
|
|
|
943
|
|
16 423
|
|
|
13 169
|
|
28 149
|
|
|
Interest revenues
|
1 545
|
3 255
|
|
1 811
|
3 654
|
|
Financial revenues
|
444
|
|
843
|
|
2 607
|
3 933
|
|
Financial expenses
|
561
|
|
4 986
|
|
293
|
|
1 671
|
|
Gross profit/loss (before taxation)
|
2 371
|
15 535
|
|
17 294
|
34 065
|
|
Income tax (in total)
|
-6 444
|
-7 994
|
|
-3 228
|
-6 031
|
|
Current
|
765
|
|
0
|
|
488
|
|
917
|
|
Deferred
|
-491
|
|
-95
|
|
173
|
|
-228
|
|
Deferred from activity in the Polish Investment Zone
|
-6 718
|
-7 898
|
|
-3 889
|
-6 720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net result
|
8 815
|
23 529
|
|
20 522
|
40 096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
26 881 922
|
|
|
|
26 881 922
|
|
Earnings per share in PLN
|
|
|
|
|
0,88
|
|
|
|
1,49
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
|
|
|
|
27 509 164
|
|
|
|
27 509 164
|
|
Diluted earnings per share in PLN
|
|
|
|
|
0,86
|
|
|
|
1,46
5
Interim Condensed Cash Flow Statement of SANOK RC SA
in thousand PLN
|
|
|
|
For the period from 01/01 to 30/06
|
|
|
Specification
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit
|
23 529
|
40 096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total adjustments for:
|
|
28 440
|
|
20 861
|
|
|
- Amortisation and/or depreciation
|
23 456
|
19 397
|
|
|
- Net exchange gains, losses
|
7 671
|
1 070
|
|
|
- Net interest and dividends
|
-1 619
|
-1 554
|
|
|
- Profit before tax
|
0
|
917
|
|
|
- Profit, loss on investment activities
|
1 100
|
-47
|
|
|
- Change in provisions
|
-1 937
|
3 753
|
|
|
- Change in inventories
|
-41
|
2 990
|
|
|
- Change in receivables
|
34 822
|
-985
|
|
|
- Change in liabilities
|
-23 335
|
2 228
|
|
|
- Change in prepayments and deferred income
|
-11 827
|
-8 014
|
|
|
- Other adjustments
|
807
|
1 310
|
|
|
- Income tax paid
|
-657
|
-204
|
|
|
Net cash flows from operating activity
|
|
51 969
|
|
60 958
|
|
|
Inflows from the sale of fixed assets and intangibles
|
4
|
749
|
|
|
Inflows from financial assets
|
0
|
63
|
|
|
Inflows from loans repayments
|
315
|
0
|
|
|
Inflows from the repayment of interest on loans granted
|
2 296
|
2 376
|
|
|
Other inflows from investment activity
|
0
|
47 239
|
|
|
Purchase of fixed and intangible assets
|
-31 632
|
-52 592
|
|
|
Expenses on financial assets
|
0
|
-5 305
|
|
|
Other outflows from investment activity
|
-11 040
|
-5 002
|
|
|
Net cash flows from investment activity
|
|
-40 057
|
|
-12 471
|
|
|
Inflows from credits taken
|
51 009
|
0
|
|
|
Repayment of credits
|
-54 539
|
-17 702
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
-1 219
|
-1 125
|
|
|
Other financial outflows
|
-621
|
-489
|
|
|
Net cash flows from financing activity
|
|
-5 370
|
|
-19 316
|
|
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
6 542
|
|
29 171
|
|
|
Net exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
10
|
|
77
|
|
|
Opening balance of cash
|
68 705
|
79 196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash
|
|
6 552
|
|
29 248
|
|
|
Closing balance of cash
|
75 257
|
108 444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including of limited disposability
|
|
72
|
|
53
|
6
Disclaimer
Sanok Rubber Company SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 10:39:01 UTC