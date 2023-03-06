Inside information: Sanoma considers issuance of a hybrid bond

Sanoma Corporation, Inside Information, 6 March 2023 10:30 EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Sanoma Corporation (”Sanoma”) considers the issuance of euro-denominated hybrid capital securities in the aggregate amount of up to EUR 150 million (the ”Capital Securities”). The issuance of the Capital Securities may take place in the near future subject to market conditions. Sanoma would use the proceeds from the contemplated issue of the Capital Securities for general corporate purposes, including strengthening of the balance sheet to increase financial flexibility to support the execution of its strategic plan.

The Capital Securities are subordinated to the company's other debt obligations and treated as equity in Sanoma’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the IFRS. The Capital Securities do not confer to its holders the rights of a shareholder and do not dilute the holdings of the current shareholders.

Nordea Bank Abp has been appointed to act as lead manager in the potential issue of the Capital Securities.

Additional Information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Capital Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No actions have been taken to register or qualify the Capital Securities, or otherwise to permit a public offering of the Capital Securities, in any jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of the Capital Securities for sale in the United States. The Capital Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and the Capital Securities may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This communication does not constitute an offer of the Capital Securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the Capital Securities. Consequently, this communication is addressed to and directed only at persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where provisions of section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 as amended, do not apply and are solely directed at persons in the United Kingdom who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) are other persons to whom it may be otherwise lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). This release is directed only at relevant persons and any person who is not a relevant person must not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.

