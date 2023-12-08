Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 8 December 2023 at 10:00 EET
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sanoma Oyj
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anna Herlin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 45488/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-07
Venue: AQED
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 676 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(2): Volume: 2139 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(3): Volume: 1412 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(4): Volume: 902 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 5129 Volume weighted average price: 6.815 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-07
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.83 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(4): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 960 Volume weighted average price: 6.82 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-07
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 396 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(3): Volume: 480 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 1536 Volume weighted average price: 6.81328 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-07
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 902 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 902 Volume weighted average price: 6.815 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-07
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 15 Volume weighted average price: 6.82 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-07
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.79 EUR
(2): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.79 EUR
(3): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.79 EUR
(4): Volume: 760 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(5): Volume: 760 Unit price: 6.795 EUR
(6): Volume: 646 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(7): Volume: 1480 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(8): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(9): Volume: 715 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(10): Volume: 1452 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(11): Volume: 1200 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(12): Volume: 2232 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(13): Volume: 1747 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(14): Volume: 1053 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
Aggregated transactions (14):
Volume: 14685 Volume weighted average price: 6.80515 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-07
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(2): Volume: 902 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1562 Volume weighted average price: 6.81289 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(3): Volume: 891 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(5): Volume: 85 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.83 EUR
(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 1576 Volume weighted average price: 6.81308 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-07
Venue: XPAC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 459 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 2395 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 1573 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 890 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(5): Volume: 3338 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(6): Volume: 642 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(7): Volume: 541 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(8): Volume: 1393 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 11231 Volume weighted average price: 6.80778 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-07
Venue: POSIT (XPOS)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5940 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(4): Volume: 5280 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(5): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(6): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(7): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(8): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(9): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(10): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(11): Volume: 5481 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(12): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(13): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(14): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(15): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(16): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(17): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(18): Volume: 4634 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(19): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(20): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(21): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(22): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(23): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(24): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(25): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(26): Volume: 3800 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(27): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(28): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(29): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(30): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(31): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(32): Volume: 760 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(33): Volume: 2830 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(34): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(35): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(36): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(37): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(38): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(39): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(40): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(41): Volume: 1859 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(42): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(43): Volume: 1309 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
(44): Volume: 1052 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(45): Volume: 589 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(46): Volume: 540 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(47): Volume: 869 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(48): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(49): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(50): Volume: 760 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(51): Volume: 6250 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(52): Volume: 835 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(53): Volume: 5280 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(54): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(55): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(56): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(57): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(58): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(59): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(60): Volume: 5280 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(61): Volume: 1980 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(62): Volume: 2740 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(63): Volume: 5280 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(64): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(65): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(66): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(67): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(68): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(69): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(70): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(71): Volume: 4739 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(72): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(73): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(74): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(75): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(76): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(77): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(78): Volume: 3887 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(79): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(80): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(81): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(82): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(83): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(84): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(85): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(86): Volume: 3048 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(87): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(88): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(89): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(90): Volume: 1320 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(91): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(92): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(93): Volume: 2121 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(94): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(95): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(96): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(97): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(98): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(99): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(100): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(101): Volume: 1244 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(102): Volume: 1804 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(103): Volume: 1113 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(104): Volume: 584 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(105): Volume: 535 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(106): Volume: 491 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(107): Volume: 1030 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(108): Volume: 1320 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(109): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(110): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
(111): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
Aggregated transactions (111):
Volume: 137404 Volume weighted average price: 6.81015 EUR
