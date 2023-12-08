Official SANOMA OYJ press release

Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 8 December 2023 at 11:15 EET

CORRECTION: Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

Sanoma Corporation corrects its stock exchange release about the Managers’ Transactions published earlier today. In the earlier release the name of the legal person subject to the notification requirement was Sanoma Oyj while the correct legal person is Holding Manutas Oy. The corrected stock exchange release is available below.

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 45488/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-07

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 676 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(2): Volume: 2139 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(3): Volume: 1412 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(4): Volume: 902 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 5129 Volume weighted average price: 6.815 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-07

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.83 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(4): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 960 Volume weighted average price: 6.82 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-07

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 396 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(3): Volume: 480 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 1536 Volume weighted average price: 6.81328 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-07

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 902 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 902 Volume weighted average price: 6.815 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-07

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 15 Volume weighted average price: 6.82 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-07

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.79 EUR

(2): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.79 EUR

(3): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.79 EUR

(4): Volume: 760 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(5): Volume: 760 Unit price: 6.795 EUR

(6): Volume: 646 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(7): Volume: 1480 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(8): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(9): Volume: 715 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(10): Volume: 1452 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(11): Volume: 1200 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(12): Volume: 2232 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(13): Volume: 1747 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(14): Volume: 1053 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

Aggregated transactions (14):

Volume: 14685 Volume weighted average price: 6.80515 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-07

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(2): Volume: 902 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1562 Volume weighted average price: 6.81289 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(3): Volume: 891 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(5): Volume: 85 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.83 EUR

(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 1576 Volume weighted average price: 6.81308 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-07

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 459 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 2395 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 1573 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(4): Volume: 890 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(5): Volume: 3338 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(6): Volume: 642 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(7): Volume: 541 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(8): Volume: 1393 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 11231 Volume weighted average price: 6.80778 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-07

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5940 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(4): Volume: 5280 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(5): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(6): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(7): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(8): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(9): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(10): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(11): Volume: 5481 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(12): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(13): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(14): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(15): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(16): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(17): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(18): Volume: 4634 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(19): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(20): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(21): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(22): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(23): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(24): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(25): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(26): Volume: 3800 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(27): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(28): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(29): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(30): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(31): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(32): Volume: 760 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(33): Volume: 2830 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(34): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(35): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(36): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(37): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(38): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(39): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(40): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(41): Volume: 1859 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(42): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(43): Volume: 1309 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(44): Volume: 1052 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(45): Volume: 589 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(46): Volume: 540 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(47): Volume: 869 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(48): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(49): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(50): Volume: 760 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(51): Volume: 6250 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(52): Volume: 835 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(53): Volume: 5280 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(54): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(55): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(56): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(57): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(58): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(59): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(60): Volume: 5280 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(61): Volume: 1980 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(62): Volume: 2740 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(63): Volume: 5280 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(64): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(65): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(66): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(67): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(68): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(69): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(70): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(71): Volume: 4739 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(72): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(73): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(74): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(75): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(76): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(77): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(78): Volume: 3887 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(79): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(80): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(81): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(82): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(83): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(84): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(85): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(86): Volume: 3048 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(87): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(88): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(89): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(90): Volume: 1320 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(91): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(92): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(93): Volume: 2121 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(94): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(95): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(96): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(97): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(98): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(99): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(100): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(101): Volume: 1244 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(102): Volume: 1804 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(103): Volume: 1113 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(104): Volume: 584 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(105): Volume: 535 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(106): Volume: 491 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(107): Volume: 1030 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(108): Volume: 1320 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(109): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(110): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(111): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

Aggregated transactions (111):

Volume: 137404 Volume weighted average price: 6.81015 EUR



