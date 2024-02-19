Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 19 February 2024 at 11:15 EET
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anna Herlin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 52783/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 937 Unit price: 6.78 EUR
(2): Volume: 2149 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 318 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(4): Volume: 605 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(5): Volume: 1847 Unit price: 6.83966 EUR
(6): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(7): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(8): Volume: 71 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 7927 Volume weighted average price: 6.81973 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-16
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 73 Unit price: 6.78 EUR
(2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(3): Volume: 73 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 496 Volume weighted average price: 6.84528 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-16
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 24 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(2): Volume: 306 Unit price: 6.79 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 330 Volume weighted average price: 6.79364 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-16
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5487 Unit price: 6.77 EUR
(2): Volume: 3168 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 8655 Volume weighted average price: 6.78098 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-16
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 286 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(2): Volume: 81 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 367 Volume weighted average price: 6.85559 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-16
Venue: AQED
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.805 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 6.805 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-16
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 287 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(2): Volume: 158 Unit price: 6.815 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 445 Volume weighted average price: 6.81822 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-16
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 376 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(2): Volume: 72 Unit price: 6.83 EUR
(3): Volume: 541 Unit price: 6.83913 EUR
(4): Volume: 291 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 1280 Volume weighted average price: 6.84494 EUR
Sanoma
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.
Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.
Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.
Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.