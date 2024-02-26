Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 26 February 2024 at 9:15 EET
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anna Herlin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 53408/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-23
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 450 Unit price: 6.69 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.71 EUR
(3): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.73 EUR
(4): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.73 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 902 Volume weighted average price: 6.70783 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-23
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2223 Unit price: 6.63 EUR
(2): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.725 EUR
(3): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.725 EUR
(4): Volume: 81 Unit price: 6.72 EUR
(5): Volume: 129 Unit price: 6.725 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 2439 Volume weighted average price: 6.63825 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-23
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 22 Unit price: 6.675 EUR
(2): Volume: 111 Unit price: 6.71 EUR
(3): Volume: 22 Unit price: 6.72 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 155 Volume weighted average price: 6.70645 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-23
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 14 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(2): Volume: 260 Unit price: 6.69 EUR
(3): Volume: 95 Unit price: 6.73 EUR
(4): Volume: 402 Unit price: 6.73 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 771 Volume weighted average price: 6.7156 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-23
Venue: EUCC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 148 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
(2): Volume: 141 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
(3): Volume: 142 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 431 Volume weighted average price: 6.74 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-23
Venue: SGMU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 681 Unit price: 6.63 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 681 Volume weighted average price: 6.63 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-23
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 247 Unit price: 6.69 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 247 Volume weighted average price: 6.69 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1484 Unit price: 6.69 EUR
(2): Volume: 1102 Unit price: 6.7 EUR
(3): Volume: 1227 Unit price: 6.71 EUR
(4): Volume: 1265 Unit price: 6.72 EUR
(5): Volume: 348 Unit price: 6.73 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 5426 Volume weighted average price: 6.70611 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-23
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3517 Unit price: 6.71 EUR
(2): Volume: 5431 Unit price: 6.73 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 8948 Volume weighted average price: 6.72214 EUR
Sanoma
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.
Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.
Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.
Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.