Half-Year Report 2024
Strong earnings improvement in both Learning and Media
Rob Kolkman, President & CEO
Alex Green, CFO
H1 2024
Strong earnings improvement in both Learning
and Media
Net sales
563m€
(2023: 559)
Organic net sales growth
3%
(2023: 0%)
Operational EBIT excl. PPA
37m€
(2023: 23)
Free cash flow
-58m€
(2023: -84)
Net debt / Adj. EBITDA
2.9
(2023: 3.3)
- Net sales grew in Learning driven by the Netherlands and Spain and were stable in Media Finland
- Strong operational EBIT improvement supported by lower operating expenses
- Free cash flow improved driven by higher earnings and lower investments
- Deleveraging the balance sheet: reduction in net debt, leverage improved to 2.9
- Efficiency program Solar in Learning on track to reach the long-term profitability target of 23% in 2026
- Outlook unchanged: In 2024, Sanoma expects that the Group's reported net sales will be
1.29‒1.34bn€ (2023: 1.4). The Group's operational EBIT excluding PPA is expected to be
between 160−180m€ (2023: 175).
Half-Year Report 2024
LEARNING H1 2024
Solid organic growth
- Net sales grew 3% to 272m€ (2023: 264)
- 5% organic growth driven by
- Learning content sales in the Netherlands, Spain and Poland
- Partly offset by phasing to Q3 in Finland and Belgium
-
Divestment of Stark had -5m€ impact in H1
(FY -14m€)
- Impact of lower curriculum cycle in Spain and discontinuation of low-value Dutch distribution contracts becoming visible in H2 2024
Half-Year Report 2024
LEARNING H1 2024
Operational EBIT excl. PPA
Improved operational EBIT
-
Operational EBIT excl. PPA improved to 22m€
(2023: 15) driven by
- Net sales growth
- Lower personnel costs attributable to first results of Solar initiatives especially in Spain
- Lower paper and printing costs
m€
20.1 %
17.1 % 17.2 % 164
18.7 % 19.3 % 19.4 %
- FY 2024 margin expected to be relatively stable vs. 2023 due to the impact of lower curriculum cycle in Spain visible in H2 2024
48
50
-34
-31
-28
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Operational EBIT excl. PPA
Margin (12mr)
Half-Year Report 2024
Efficiency program Solar in Learning on track
- Program Solar, launched in October 2023, aims to operational efficiencies amounting to approx. 55m€ annual operational EBIT from
2026 onwards
Program streams touching our key operations across countries
Realisation of Solar initiatives
Run-rate of savings in 2026
100%
Organisational optimisation
Publishing process improvement
Harmonisation of digital platforms
Other optimisations
- Post-curriculumrenewal optimisation in Spain and Poland
- Optimising selected other operations
- Increasingly leveraging benefits of scale in content creation (sharing) and production (centres of excellence)
- Reviewing publishing portfolios and plans
- Optimising product development and maintenance through outsourcing and nearshoring mainly to Poland and Spain
- Rightsizing support functions by optimising the overall organisational structure
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
2024
2025
2026
Current status of the run-rate of realisation of initiatives Expected run-rate of realisation of initiatives
Half-Year Report 2024
MEDIA FINLAND Q2 2024
Stable net sales
- Net sales were 152m€ (2023: 153)
- Subscription sales grew by 6%
- Good development in Ruutu+
- Continued solid performance in the news & feature driven by digital
- Advertising sales grew by 1% driven by digital and TV
- Events sales lower
- More events held in Q2 vs. PY partially mitigating the impact of Rockfest being moved to 2025
-
Impact of portfolio changes* -2m€
(H1 2024 -5m€ and FY 2024 -10m€)
- Incl. the divestments of Netwheels, EarlyBird, Supla audiobooks and Valopilkku as well as the acquisition of Länsi-Suomi
MEDIA FINLAND Q2 2024
Growth in digital and lower
paper costs supported earnings
-
Operational EBIT excl. PPA improved to 14m€
(2023: 9)
- Growth in digital advertising and subscription sales
- Lower paper costs
- Events phasing (2 festivals held in Q2 instead of Q3) had a positive impact
-
H2 2024 earnings expected to be similar to H2
2023
- The advertising market in Finland will decline slightly
- Stronger prior year comparable for both advertising and subscription sales
- Continued, but lower, paper cost gains
Operational EBIT excl. PPA
m€
11.2 %
9.0 %
17
6.0 %
14
5.7 %
5.5 %
3.6 %
9
9
8
5
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Operational EBIT excl. PPA
Margin
Half-Year Report 2024
Outlook for 2024 (unchanged)
- In 2024, Sanoma expects that the Group's reported net sales will be 1.29‒1.34bn€ (2023: 1.4)
- The Group's operational EBIT excluding PPA is expected to be 160‒180m€ (2023: 175)
- Regarding the operating environment Sanoma expects that:
- The advertising market in Finland will decline slightly
- The development in the economies of the Group's operating countries is expected to be relatively stable
Half-Year Report 2024
Financials
Q2 2024
Good development in both
businesses
Learning
+
Stable net sales with some positive mix
impact
+ Lower paper, printing and personnel costs
Media
+
Growth in digital subscription and
Finland
advertising sales
+
Lower paper costs
+ More events held in Q2 vs. PY
‒ Lower external printing sales
Other &
+
Phasing of costs between quarters
elim.
➢ FY 2024 costs expected to be similar to 2023
Operational EBIT excl. PPA Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023
m€
