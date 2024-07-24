Sanoma Oyj is a Finland-based learning and media company. Sanoma reports two operating segments which are its two strategic business units Sanoma Learning and Sanoma Media Finland. Sanoma Learning mission is to make a positive impact on learning by enabling teachers and schools to help all students to reach their full potential. Sanoma Media Finland provides information, experiences, inspiration and entertainment through multiple media platforms: newspapers, TV, radio, events, magazines, online and mobile channels and have brands and services, like Helsingin Sanomat, Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti, Satakunnan Kansa, Me Naiset, Aku Ankka, Nelonen, Ruutu, Supla and Radio Suomipop. The Company operates in Europe.