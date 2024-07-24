Half-Year Report 2024

Strong earnings improvement in both Learning and Media

Rob Kolkman, President & CEO

Alex Green, CFO

H1 2024

Strong earnings improvement in both Learning

and Media

Net sales

563m€

(2023: 559)

Organic net sales growth

3%

(2023: 0%)

Operational EBIT excl. PPA

37m€

(2023: 23)

Free cash flow

-58m€

(2023: -84)

Net debt / Adj. EBITDA

2.9

(2023: 3.3)

  • Net sales grew in Learning driven by the Netherlands and Spain and were stable in Media Finland
  • Strong operational EBIT improvement supported by lower operating expenses
  • Free cash flow improved driven by higher earnings and lower investments
  • Deleveraging the balance sheet: reduction in net debt, leverage improved to 2.9
  • Efficiency program Solar in Learning on track to reach the long-term profitability target of 23% in 2026
  • Outlook unchanged: In 2024, Sanoma expects that the Group's reported net sales will be
    1.29‒1.34bn€ (2023: 1.4). The Group's operational EBIT excluding PPA is expected to be
    between 160−180m€ (2023: 175).

2

Half-Year Report 2024

LEARNING H1 2024

Solid organic growth

  • Net sales grew 3% to 272m€ (2023: 264)
  • 5% organic growth driven by
    • Learning content sales in the Netherlands, Spain and Poland
    • Partly offset by phasing to Q3 in Finland and Belgium
  • Divestment of Stark had -5m€ impact in H1
    (FY -14m€)
  • Impact of lower curriculum cycle in Spain and discontinuation of low-value Dutch distribution contracts becoming visible in H2 2024

3

Half-Year Report 2024

LEARNING H1 2024

Operational EBIT excl. PPA

Improved operational EBIT

  • Operational EBIT excl. PPA improved to 22m€
    (2023: 15) driven by
    • Net sales growth
    • Lower personnel costs attributable to first results of Solar initiatives especially in Spain
    • Lower paper and printing costs

m€

20.1 %

17.1 % 17.2 % 164

18.7 % 19.3 % 19.4 %

  • FY 2024 margin expected to be relatively stable vs. 2023 due to the impact of lower curriculum cycle in Spain visible in H2 2024

48

50

-34

-31

-28

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q2 24

Operational EBIT excl. PPA

Margin (12mr)

4

Half-Year Report 2024

Efficiency program Solar in Learning on track

  • Program Solar, launched in October 2023, aims to operational efficiencies amounting to approx. 55m€ annual operational EBIT from
    2026 onwards

Program streams touching our key operations across countries

Realisation of Solar initiatives

Run-rate of savings in 2026

100%

Organisational optimisation

Publishing process improvement

Harmonisation of digital platforms

Other optimisations

  • Post-curriculumrenewal optimisation in Spain and Poland
  • Optimising selected other operations
  • Increasingly leveraging benefits of scale in content creation (sharing) and production (centres of excellence)
  • Reviewing publishing portfolios and plans
  • Optimising product development and maintenance through outsourcing and nearshoring mainly to Poland and Spain
  • Rightsizing support functions by optimising the overall organisational structure

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

2024

2025

2026

Current status of the run-rate of realisation of initiatives Expected run-rate of realisation of initiatives

5

Half-Year Report 2024

MEDIA FINLAND Q2 2024

Stable net sales

  • Net sales were 152m€ (2023: 153)
  • Subscription sales grew by 6%
    • Good development in Ruutu+
    • Continued solid performance in the news & feature driven by digital
  • Advertising sales grew by 1% driven by digital and TV
  • Events sales lower
    • More events held in Q2 vs. PY partially mitigating the impact of Rockfest being moved to 2025
  • Impact of portfolio changes* -2m€
    (H1 2024 -5m€ and FY 2024 -10m€)

6 Half-Year Report 2024

  • Incl. the divestments of Netwheels, EarlyBird, Supla audiobooks and Valopilkku as well as the acquisition of Länsi-Suomi

MEDIA FINLAND Q2 2024

Growth in digital and lower

paper costs supported earnings

  • Operational EBIT excl. PPA improved to 14m€
    (2023: 9)
    • Growth in digital advertising and subscription sales
    • Lower paper costs
    • Events phasing (2 festivals held in Q2 instead of Q3) had a positive impact
  • H2 2024 earnings expected to be similar to H2
    2023
    • The advertising market in Finland will decline slightly
    • Stronger prior year comparable for both advertising and subscription sales
    • Continued, but lower, paper cost gains

Operational EBIT excl. PPA

m€

11.2 %

9.0 %

17

6.0 %

14

5.7 %

5.5 %

3.6 %

9

9

8

5

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q2 24

Operational EBIT excl. PPA

Margin

7

Half-Year Report 2024

Outlook for 2024 (unchanged)

  • In 2024, Sanoma expects that the Group's reported net sales will be 1.29‒1.34bn€ (2023: 1.4)
  • The Group's operational EBIT excluding PPA is expected to be 160‒180m€ (2023: 175)
  • Regarding the operating environment Sanoma expects that:
    • The advertising market in Finland will decline slightly
    • The development in the economies of the Group's operating countries is expected to be relatively stable

8

Half-Year Report 2024

Financials

Q2 2024

Good development in both

businesses

Learning

+

Stable net sales with some positive mix

impact

+ Lower paper, printing and personnel costs

Media

+

Growth in digital subscription and

Finland

advertising sales

+

Lower paper costs

+ More events held in Q2 vs. PY

Lower external printing sales

Other &

+

Phasing of costs between quarters

elim.

FY 2024 costs expected to be similar to 2023

Operational EBIT excl. PPA Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023

m€

10 Half-Year Report 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sanoma Oyj published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 05:46:03 UTC.