Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sanoma Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANOMA   FI0009007694

SANOMA OYJ

(SANOMA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:05:05 2023-05-09 am EDT
7.550 EUR   -2.20%
04:30aSanoma Oyj : Inderes, Extensive Report, May 2023
PU
01:31aSanoma Corporation : Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
GL
01:31aSanoma Corporation : Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanoma Oyj : Inderes, Extensive Report, May 2023

05/09/2023 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sanoma

Extensive report

05/01/2023 21:40

Petri Gostowski

+358 40 821 5982 petri.gostowski@inderes.fi

Inderes corporate customer

This report is a summary translation of the report "Ilmakuoppia opintopolulla" published on 5/1/2023 at 9:40 pm

Turbulence on the learning path

Sanoma's normally stable and predictable performance is in the short term hit by cost inflation that bruises earnings. We expect the company to be able to compensate for this with its strong market position, especially

Recommendation

in the Learning business, but in our estimates it takes several years for margins to recover. With our estimates the expected return for the next few years is based on dividend yield and a slight upside in the valuation and is slightly above the required return. Reflecting our estimate changes, we lower our target price to EUR 8.5 (previous 9.5) and raise our recommendation to Accumulate (previous Reduce).

The Learning Business sets the tone

The shift in Sanoma's business focus toward Learning has progressed both organically and inorganically in recent years. As a result of the growth in Learning that has expanded significantly in Europe, its earnings represented just over half of Sanoma's net sales, but thanks to higher profitability, they accounted for good 2/3 of the company's earnings (2022). Thus, the role of the Media business has decreased and, in particular, the

Accumulate

(previous Reduce)

EUR 8.50

(previous EUR 9.50)

Share price:

7.88

R isk

Recommendation

High

Low

Buy

Accumulat e

Reduce

Sell

role of declining print media in the company's business operations has shrunk (2022: 23%). We expect the focus of change in income flows to continue in the short term as a result of the profitability pressures in the Media business, but also in the long term, as inorganic growth emphasizes acquisitions in the Learning business also in the future.

Profitability will take a hit this year, we expect gradual improvement

We estimate that the growth potential of the Learning business is within the 0-5% range, while the Media business growth outlook is relatively stable. Thus, we estimate that the company's medium-term growth rate is about 2% but expect the company to continue to accelerate growth through acquisitions, especially in the

Learning business. In the short term, inflation depressed Sanoma's profitability so we expect 2023 EBIT

(excluding PPA) to fall clearly from the previous year. However, in the coming years, we expect the company to be able to push its profitability back to the growth track thanks to price increases, which is why we expect earnings development to be positive in the next few years. We consider margin pressure to be a key short- and medium-term risk, which may prove stronger than we expect if the company fails to implement price increases and/or inflation remains high. We find the key risks in the longer term to be usual risks associated with acquisitions.

Current price does not set the bar of expectations too high

With the low earnings level of the current year, the share valuation is highish (2023e adj. P/E 19x and EV/EBITA 12x). However, the gradually improving earnings and cash flow that absorbs indebtedness, turn the valuation moderate with our 2025 estimates (adj. P/E 12x and EV/EBITA 11x). Thus, the upside in valuation turns into a slightly positive share price driver in the next few years, while the 2% dividend yield forms the base of the expected return. Overall, we believe that the risk/return ratio of the share is positive, although the expected return for the next few years is back loaded due to the gradually improving result and decreasing indebtedness in our estimates. The valuation framework (EUR 7.7-10.2 per share) formed by the cash flow model and sum of the parts calculation also indicate a moderate share price expectation.

Key figures

2022

2023e

2024e

2025e

Revenue

1298

1383

1427

1458

growth-%

4%

7%

3%

2%

EBIT adj. excl. PPA

189

171

185

194

EBIT-% adj.

14.6 %

12.4 %

12.9 %

13.3 %

Net Income

76.2

54.3

85.4

105.0

EPS (adj.)

0.65

0.42

0.52

0.63

P/E (adj.)

15.3

18.7

15.1

12.5

P/B

2.3

1.5

1.5

1.5

Dividend yield-%

3.7 %

4.8 %

4.9 %

5.1 %

EV/EBIT (adj.)

16.4

16.4

13.8

12.1

EV/EBITDA

7.5

6.5

5.8

5.6

EV/S

1.9

1.5

1.4

1.4

Source: Inderes

Guidance (Unchanged)

In 2023, Sanoma expects that the Group's reported net sales will be EUR 1.351.4 billion (2022: 1.3) and operational EBIT excl. PPA is expected to be EUR 150−180 million (2022: 189 MEUR).

Share price

Revenue and EBIT %

EPS and dividend

18.0

1383

1427

1458

14.0 %

0.69

1298

0.65

0.63

16.0

1252

12.0 %

0.58

1062

0.54

0.52

14.0

10.0 %

0.52

8.0 %

0.42

0.39

0.40

12.0

0.37

0.38

10.0

6.0 %

4.0 %

8.0

2.0 %

6.0

0.0 %

5/20

11/20

5/21

11/21

5/22

11/22

2020

2021

2022

2023e

2024e

2025e

2020

2021

2022

2023e

2024e

2025e

Sanoma

OMXHCAP

Revenue

EBIT-% (adj.)

EPS (adjusted)

Dividend / share

Source: Millistream Market Data AB

Source: Inderes

Source: Inderes

Value drivers

Risk factors

Growth in digital income and services

The trend-like decline in print media

Improved net sales structure with growth in

Weakening competitive position especially

digital income and Learning business

against global competitors

The margin potential of price increases and

Typical risks associated with acquisitions

efficiency potential in Learning

Risks associated with general economic

Synergy benefits from completed acquisitions

development

Political risks and risks related to regulations

Valuation

2023e

2024e

2025e

Share price

7.88

7.88

7.88

Number of shares, millions

163

163

163

Market cap

1287

1287

1287

EV

2105

2050

1991

P/E (adj.)

18.7

15.1

12.5

P/E

27.3

17.0

13.5

P/B

1.5

1.5

1.5

P/S

0.9

0.9

0.9

EV/Sales

1.5

1.4

1.4

EV/EBITDA

6.5

5.8

5.6

EV/EBIT (adj.)

16.4

13.8

12.1

Payout ratio (%)

131.6 %

84.0 %

68.4 %

Dividend yield-%

4.8 %

4.9 %

5.1 %

Source: Inderes

Contents

Company description and business model

5-9

Strategy

10-12

Sector review - Learning

13-14

Learning

15-17

Sector review - Media Finland

18-21

Media Finland

22-24

Financial position and development

25-27

Group level estimates

28-29

Investment profile

31-32

Valuation

33-34

Tables

35-39

Disclaimer and recommendation history

40

4

Sanoma in brief

Sanoma is a Group consisting of two independent business units and one of the leading learning material and solutions provider in Europe and the leading media company in Finland.

1,298 MEUR

Net sales 2022

2016-2019

  • Business focus, divestments of non- synergistic businesses
  • Extensive programs to improve business and administration efficiency
  • Profitability makes a clear upturn
  • Cash flow improves, gearing decreases and balance sheet strengthens considerably

2020-2022

  • Business focus shifts more strongly to Learning following the Santillana and Pearson acquisitions
  • Acquisition of regional news media business and divestment of Oikotie
  • The pandemic hurt the media business temporarily, strong rise in cost inflation starts to be reflected in profitability

2023-

  • Operating environment is challenging, especially due to high cost inflation
  • In the short term, focus on operational efficiency, integration of the Pearson acquisition and digital development of the Learning business
  • Acquisitions will continue in the Learning business in coming years, in line with long-term objectives

16%

14.6%

Operational EBIT-% excluding PPA, 2022

52% / 70% Learning's share of net sales and operational EBIT excluding PPA, 2022

18% / 23%

Share of advertising sales/print media of net sales, 2022

2376

2083

1902

1717

1639

1327 1315

913

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Net sales

Adj. EBIT %

14%

12%

10%

1298

8%

1252

1062

6%

4%

2%

0%

2020

2021

2022

Source: Inderes, Sanoma

Disclaimer

Sanoma Oyj published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 08:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SANOMA OYJ
04:30aSanoma Oyj : Inderes, Extensive Report, May 2023
PU
01:31aSanoma Corporation : Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
GL
01:31aSanoma Corporation : Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
AQ
05/05Sanoma Oyj : Appendix 11 Proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee
PU
05/04Transcript : Sanoma Oyj, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Sanoma Oyj : Q1 2023 Interim Report, presentation
PU
05/04Sanoma Corporation, Interim Report J : Net sales grew, inflation and increased seasonality..
GL
05/04Sanoma Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/04Sanoma Oyj Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
04/20SANOMA OYJ : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANOMA OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 384 M 1 524 M 1 524 M
Net income 2023 50,3 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
Net Debt 2023 743 M 818 M 818 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,2x
Yield 2023 4,97%
Capitalization 1 260 M 1 389 M 1 389 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 070
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart SANOMA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sanoma Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOMA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,72 €
Average target price 8,83 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan Duinhoven President & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Green Chief Financial Officer
Pekka Juhani Ala-Pietilä Chairman
Rafaela Seppälä Independent Non-Executive Director
Nils Ittonen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOMA OYJ-21.38%1 389
PEARSON PLC-12.20%7 441
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED88.13%5 484
SCHIBSTED ASA6.33%4 135
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD45.89%3 782
LAGARDÈRE S.A.8.78%3 377
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer