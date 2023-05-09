Sanoma Oyj : Inderes, Extensive Report, May 2023

This report is a summary translation of the report "Ilmakuoppia opintopolulla" published on 5/1/2023 at 9:40 pm
Turbulence on the learning path
Sanoma's normally stable and predictable performance is in the short term hit by cost inflation that bruises earnings. We expect the company to be able to compensate for this with its strong market position, especially
Recommendation
in the Learning business, but in our estimates it takes several years for margins to recover. With our estimates the expected return for the next few years is based on dividend yield and a slight upside in the valuation and is slightly above the required return. Reflecting our estimate changes, we lower our target price to EUR 8.5 (previous 9.5) and raise our recommendation to Accumulate (previous Reduce).
The Learning Business sets the tone
The shift in Sanoma's business focus toward Learning has progressed both organically and inorganically in recent years. As a result of the growth in Learning that has expanded significantly in Europe, its earnings represented just over half of Sanoma's net sales, but thanks to higher profitability, they accounted for good 2/3 of the company's earnings (2022). Thus, the role of the Media business has decreased and, in particular, the
Accumulate
(previous Reduce)
EUR 8.50
(previous EUR 9.50)
Share price:
7.88
R isk
Recommendation
High
Low
Buy
Accumulat e
Reduce
Sell
role of declining print media in the company's business operations has shrunk (2022: 23%). We expect the focus of change in income flows to continue in the short term as a result of the profitability pressures in the Media business, but also in the long term, as inorganic growth emphasizes acquisitions in the Learning business also in the future.
Profitability will take a hit this year, we expect gradual improvement
We estimate that the growth potential of the Learning business is within the 0-5% range, while the Media business growth outlook is relatively stable. Thus, we estimate that the company's medium-term growth rate is about 2% but expect the company to continue to accelerate growth through acquisitions, especially in the
Learning business. In the short term, inflation depressed Sanoma's profitability so we expect 2023 EBIT
(excluding PPA) to fall clearly from the previous year. However, in the coming years, we expect the company to be able to push its profitability back to the growth track thanks to price increases, which is why we expect earnings development to be positive in the next few years. We consider margin pressure to be a key short- and medium-term risk, which may prove stronger than we expect if the company fails to implement price increases and/or inflation remains high. We find the key risks in the longer term to be usual risks associated with acquisitions.
Current price does not set the bar of expectations too high
With the low earnings level of the current year, the share valuation is highish (2023e adj. P/E 19x and EV/EBITA 12x). However, the gradually improving earnings and cash flow that absorbs indebtedness, turn the valuation moderate with our 2025 estimates (adj. P/E 12x and EV/EBITA 11x). Thus, the upside in valuation turns into a slightly positive share price driver in the next few years, while the 2% dividend yield forms the base of the expected return. Overall, we believe that the risk/return ratio of the share is positive, although the expected return for the next few years is back loaded due to the gradually improving result and decreasing indebtedness in our estimates. The valuation framework (EUR 7.7-10.2 per share) formed by the cash flow model and sum of the parts calculation also indicate a moderate share price expectation.
Key figures
2022
2023e
2024e
2025e
Revenue
1298
1383
1427
1458
growth-%
4%
7%
3%
2%
EBIT adj. excl. PPA
189
171
185
194
EBIT-% adj.
14.6 %
12.4 %
12.9 %
13.3 %
Net Income
76.2
54.3
85.4
105.0
EPS (adj.)
0.65
0.42
0.52
0.63
P/E (adj.)
15.3
18.7
15.1
12.5
P/B
2.3
1.5
1.5
1.5
Dividend yield-%
3.7 %
4.8 %
4.9 %
5.1 %
EV/EBIT (adj.)
16.4
16.4
13.8
12.1
EV/EBITDA
7.5
6.5
5.8
5.6
EV/S
1.9
1.5
1.4
1.4
Source: Inderes
Guidance (Unchanged)
In 2023, Sanoma expects that the Group's reported net sales will be EUR 1.35‒1.4 billion (2022: 1.3) and operational EBIT excl. PPA is expected to be EUR 150−180 million (2022: 189 MEUR).
Share price
Revenue and EBIT %
EPS and dividend
18.0
1383
1427
1458
14.0 %
0.69
1298
0.65
0.63
16.0
1252
12.0 %
0.58
1062
0.54
0.52
14.0
10.0 %
0.52
8.0 %
0.42
0.39
0.40
12.0
0.37
0.38
10.0
6.0 %
4.0 %
8.0
2.0 %
6.0
0.0 %
5/20
11/20
5/21
11/21
5/22
11/22
2020
2021
2022
2023e
2024e
2025e
2020
2021
2022
2023e
2024e
2025e
Sanoma
OMXHCAP
Revenue
EBIT-% (adj.)
EPS (adjusted)
Dividend / share
Source: Millistream Market Data AB
Source: Inderes
Source: Inderes
Value drivers
Risk factors
• Growth in digital income and services
•
The trend-like decline in print media
• Improved net sales structure with growth in
•
Weakening competitive position especially
digital income and Learning business
against global competitors
• The margin potential of price increases and
•
Typical risks associated with acquisitions
efficiency potential in Learning
• Risks associated with general economic
• Synergy benefits from completed acquisitions
development
•
Political risks and risks related to regulations
Valuation
2023e
2024e
2025e
Share price
7.88
7.88
7.88
Number of shares, millions
163
163
163
Market cap
1287
1287
1287
EV
2105
2050
1991
P/E (adj.)
18.7
15.1
12.5
P/E
27.3
17.0
13.5
P/B
1.5
1.5
1.5
P/S
0.9
0.9
0.9
EV/Sales
1.5
1.4
1.4
EV/EBITDA
6.5
5.8
5.6
EV/EBIT (adj.)
16.4
13.8
12.1
Payout ratio (%)
131.6 %
84.0 %
68.4 %
Dividend yield-%
4.8 %
4.9 %
5.1 %
Source: Inderes
Contents
Company description and business model
5-9
Strategy
10-12
Sector review - Learning
13-14
Learning
15-17
Sector review - Media Finland
18-21
Media Finland
22-24
Financial position and development
25-27
Group level estimates
28-29
Investment profile
31-32
Valuation
33-34
Tables
35-39
Disclaimer and recommendation history
40
4
Sanoma in brief
Sanoma is a Group consisting of two independent business units and one of the leading learning material and solutions provider in Europe and the leading media company in Finland.
1,298 MEUR
Net sales 2022
2016-2019
Business focus, divestments of non- synergistic businesses
Extensive programs to improve business and administration efficiency
Profitability makes a clear upturn
Cash flow improves, gearing decreases and balance sheet strengthens considerably
2020-2022
Business focus shifts more strongly to Learning following the Santillana and Pearson acquisitions
Acquisition of regional news media business and divestment of Oikotie
The pandemic hurt the media business temporarily, strong rise in cost inflation starts to be reflected in profitability
2023-
Operating environment is challenging, especially due to high cost inflation
In the short term, focus on operational efficiency, integration of the Pearson acquisition and digital development of the Learning business
Acquisitions will continue in the Learning business in coming years, in line with long-term objectives
16%
14.6%
Operational EBIT-% excluding PPA, 2022
52% / 70% Learning's share of net sales and operational EBIT excluding PPA, 2022
18% / 23%
Share of advertising sales/print media of net sales, 2022