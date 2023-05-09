Sanoma Oyj : Inderes, Extensive Report, May 2023

role of declining print media in the company's business operations has shrunk (2022: 23%). We expect the focus of change in income flows to continue in the short term as a result of the profitability pressures in the Media business, but also in the long term, as inorganic growth emphasizes acquisitions in the Learning business also in the future.

Profitability will take a hit this year, we expect gradual improvement

We estimate that the growth potential of the Learning business is within the 0-5% range, while the Media business growth outlook is relatively stable. Thus, we estimate that the company's medium-term growth rate is about 2% but expect the company to continue to accelerate growth through acquisitions, especially in the

Learning business. In the short term, inflation depressed Sanoma's profitability so we expect 2023 EBIT

(excluding PPA) to fall clearly from the previous year. However, in the coming years, we expect the company to be able to push its profitability back to the growth track thanks to price increases, which is why we expect earnings development to be positive in the next few years. We consider margin pressure to be a key short- and medium-term risk, which may prove stronger than we expect if the company fails to implement price increases and/or inflation remains high. We find the key risks in the longer term to be usual risks associated with acquisitions.

Current price does not set the bar of expectations too high

With the low earnings level of the current year, the share valuation is highish (2023e adj. P/E 19x and EV/EBITA 12x). However, the gradually improving earnings and cash flow that absorbs indebtedness, turn the valuation moderate with our 2025 estimates (adj. P/E 12x and EV/EBITA 11x). Thus, the upside in valuation turns into a slightly positive share price driver in the next few years, while the 2% dividend yield forms the base of the expected return. Overall, we believe that the risk/return ratio of the share is positive, although the expected return for the next few years is back loaded due to the gradually improving result and decreasing indebtedness in our estimates. The valuation framework (EUR 7.7-10.2 per share) formed by the cash flow model and sum of the parts calculation also indicate a moderate share price expectation.