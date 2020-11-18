SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 18 NOVEMBER 2020

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Nils Ittonen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201117102510_6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 12.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(3): Volume: 47 Unit price: 12.18 EUR

(4): Volume: 7 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

(5): Volume: 47 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

(6): Volume: 7 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

(7): Volume: 67 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

(8): Volume: 99 Unit price: 12.1 EUR

(9): Volume: 49 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(10): Volume: 51 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

(11): Volume: 61 Unit price: 12.18 EUR

(12): Volume: 51 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(13): Volume: 57 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(14): Volume: 1 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

(15): Volume: 150 Unit price: 12.1 EUR

(16): Volume: 10 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(17): Volume: 83 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(18): Volume: 51 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(19): Volume: 48 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(20): Volume: 52 Unit price: 12.2 EUR

(21): Volume: 33 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

(22): Volume: 48 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

(23): Volume: 70 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

(24): Volume: 145 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(25): Volume: 76 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(26): Volume: 101 Unit price: 12.1 EUR

(27): Volume: 71 Unit price: 12.1 EUR

(28): Volume: 103 Unit price: 12.1 EUR

(29): Volume: 60 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(30): Volume: 73 Unit price: 12.1 EUR

(31): Volume: 103 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(32): Volume: 71 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(33): Volume: 56 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(34): Volume: 62 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(35): Volume: 53 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(36): Volume: 58 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

(37): Volume: 70 Unit price: 12.18 EUR

(38): Volume: 72 Unit price: 12.18 EUR

(39): Volume: 73 Unit price: 12.18 EUR

(40): Volume: 308 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

(41): Volume: 232 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(41): Volume: 2,927 Volume weighted average price: 12.13876 EUR

