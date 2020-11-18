Log in
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions

11/18/2020

SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 18 NOVEMBER 2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nils Ittonen
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201117102510_6
Transaction date: 2020-11-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(3): Volume: 47 Unit price: 12.18 EUR
(4): Volume: 7 Unit price: 12.16 EUR
(5): Volume: 47 Unit price: 12.16 EUR
(6): Volume: 7 Unit price: 12.16 EUR
(7): Volume: 67 Unit price: 12.16 EUR
(8): Volume: 99 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(9): Volume: 49 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(10): Volume: 51 Unit price: 12.16 EUR
(11): Volume: 61 Unit price: 12.18 EUR
(12): Volume: 51 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(13): Volume: 57 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(14): Volume: 1 Unit price: 12.16 EUR
(15): Volume: 150 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(16): Volume: 10 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(17): Volume: 83 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(18): Volume: 51 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(19): Volume: 48 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(20): Volume: 52 Unit price: 12.2 EUR
(21): Volume: 33 Unit price: 12.16 EUR
(22): Volume: 48 Unit price: 12.16 EUR
(23): Volume: 70 Unit price: 12.16 EUR
(24): Volume: 145 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(25): Volume: 76 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(26): Volume: 101 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(27): Volume: 71 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(28): Volume: 103 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(29): Volume: 60 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(30): Volume: 73 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(31): Volume: 103 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(32): Volume: 71 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(33): Volume: 56 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(34): Volume: 62 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(35): Volume: 53 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(36): Volume: 58 Unit price: 12.16 EUR
(37): Volume: 70 Unit price: 12.18 EUR
(38): Volume: 72 Unit price: 12.18 EUR
(39): Volume: 73 Unit price: 12.18 EUR
(40): Volume: 308 Unit price: 12.16 EUR
(41): Volume: 232 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(41): Volume: 2,927 Volume weighted average price: 12.13876 EUR

About Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.


Disclaimer

Sanoma Oyj published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 07:06:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 052 M 1 249 M 1 249 M
Net income 2020 222 M 264 M 264 M
Net Debt 2020 247 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,86x
Yield 2020 4,30%
Capitalization 1 999 M 2 372 M 2 374 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 217
Free-Float 39,8%
