    SANOMA   FI0009007694

SANOMA OYJ

(SANOMA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05:42 2022-09-15 am EDT
13.50 EUR    0.00%
06:10aSANOMA OYJ : Pörssisijoittajan viikko 14 September 2022, presentation
PU
09/05Sanoma's financial reporting in 2023
GL
08/31Sanoma completes the acquisition of Pearson's local K12 learning content business in Italy and its exam preparation business in Germany, and consequently updates its Outlook for 2022
GL
Sanoma Oyj : Pörssisijoittajan viikko 14 September 2022, presentation

09/15/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Leading K12 learning company capturing further growth

in an attractive global market

Susan Duinhoven, President & CEO Pörssisijoittajan viikko, 14 September 2022

1

Pörssisijoittajan viikko, 14 Sep 2022

We have an ambitious strategy for sustainable, profitable growth

We are one of the global leaders in K12 education serving 25 million students

  • Producing inclusive learning materials and platforms to promote equal learning opportunities
  • Strengthening our #1 position in European K12 learning services
  • Aiming for selective growth globally through M&A

We are Finland's #1 cross-media company with a weekly reach of 97%

  • Providing trusted Finnish journalism and inspiring entertainment
  • Continuing our successful digital transformation towards higher margin
  • Increasing share of B2C provides sustainable future opportunities

Growing through M&A while paying an increasing dividend

  • Supporting our growth strategy in learning with a solid balance sheet
  • Growing our dividend with an attractive yield
  • Investing in further digital growth and in our people

Our purpose

Through learning and

media, we have a positive

impact on the lives of millions of people every day

Our ambition

Group net sales* over 2bn€ by 2030

at least 75% from Learning

*1.3bn€ in 2021

2

Pörssisijoittajan viikko, 14 Sep 2022

We are #1 in K12 learning services

in Europe…

  • We focus on K12, which is primary, secondary and vocational education (ie. 6−18 year-olds)
    • Supporting more than 25m students in 12 European countries
    • Having a ~16% market share
  • Teachers and schools are our primary customers
    • Teachers are key decision-makers on which learning content to use
    • In our operating countries, learning content is largely publicly funded and typically represents 1−3% of public education spend
  • Our learning services provide the teachers everything they need
    • Printed and digital learning content created together with teachers and matching the local curriculum
    • Digital learning platforms, either linked to our content or open
    • Content distribution services
  • Our content has a positive impact on learning outcomes
    • Inclusive learning materials promote equal learning opportunities and support diversity and differentiation

3

Pörssisijoittajan viikko, 14 Sep 2022

…and are leading the way in

consolidating the market

  • K12 is a stable and resilient market
    • Stable population of approx. 75 million students in Europe, corresponding to a market size of 4−5bn€
    • Public spending on education is increasing, spend per student varies between countries
    • Significant fragmentation and high barriers to entry due to localised nature
    • Stability and predictability as teachers typically consider changing the learning materials only every 4−8 years
  • Our best-in-classdigital platforms and footprint in highly digitalised countries with high-quality learning outcomes give us unique benefits of scale
  • Digitalisation within education is accelerating
    • Helping to drive market consolidation
    • Generating more stable revenue streams and higher profitability
    • Offering better scalability

Market growth estimate

steady

low single digit %

pa.

4

Pörssisijoittajan viikko, 14 Sep 2022

In Learning, we have a successful track record and ambitious plan for profitable growth

700 25%

600

20%

500

15%

400

10%

300

200

5%

134

100

56

61

76

96

0%

0

-5%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Net sales

Operational EBIT excl. PPA

Comparable growth, %

Margin, %

Long-term organic growth

Long-term margin

target range

target range

5

Pörssisijoittajan viikko, 14 Sep 2022

M&A has accelerated our transformation

  • 2019: Four acquisitions in K12 learning services
  • 2020: Santillana, leading provider of K12 learning content in Spain
  • 2022: Pearson Italy, the third largest provider of K12 learning materials in Italy

IncreaseM&A

Grow value per

market student share

Three levers for further growth

Long-term financial targets in Learning

Organic growth

Operational EBIT margin excl. PPA

2-5%

> 23%*

* with current portfolio

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sanoma Oyj published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 10:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
