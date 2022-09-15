Sanoma Oyj : Pörssisijoittajan viikko 14 September 2022, presentation
Leading K12 learning company capturing further growth
in an attractive global market
Susan Duinhoven, President & CEO Pörssisijoittajan viikko, 14 September 2022
Pörssisijoittajan viikko, 14 Sep 2022
We have an ambitious strategy for sustainable, profitable growth
We are one of the global leaders in K12 education serving 25 million students
Producing inclusive learning materials and platforms to promote equal learning opportunities
Strengthening our #1 position in European K12 learning services
Aiming for selective growth globally through M&A
We are Finland's #1 cross-media company with a weekly reach of 97%
Providing trusted Finnish journalism and inspiring entertainment
Continuing our successful digital transformation towards higher margin
Increasing share of B2C provides sustainable future opportunities
Growing through M&A while paying an increasing dividend
Supporting our growth strategy in learning with a solid balance sheet
Growing our dividend with an attractive yield
Investing in further digital growth and in our people
Our purpose
Through learning and
media, we have a positive
impact on the lives of millions of people every day
Our ambition
Group net sales* over
2 bn€ by 2030
at least
75 % from Learning
Pörssisijoittajan viikko, 14 Sep 2022
We are #1 in K12 learning services
in Europe…
We focus on K12, which is primary, secondary and vocational education (ie. 6−18 year-olds)
Supporting more than 25m students in 12 European countries
Having a ~16% market share
Teachers and schools are our primary customers
Teachers are key decision-makers on which learning content to use
In our operating countries, learning content is largely publicly funded and typically represents 1−3% of public education spend
Our learning services provide the teachers everything they need
Printed and digital learning content created together with teachers and matching the local curriculum
Digital learning platforms, either linked to our content or open
Content distribution services
Our content has a positive impact on learning outcomes
Inclusive learning materials promote equal learning opportunities and support diversity and differentiation
Pörssisijoittajan viikko, 14 Sep 2022
…and are leading the way in
consolidating the market
K12 is a stable and resilient market
Stable population of approx. 75 million students in Europe, corresponding to a market size of 4−5bn€
Public spending on education is increasing, spend per student varies between countries
Significant fragmentation and high barriers to entry due to localised nature
Stability and predictability as teachers typically consider changing the learning materials only every 4−8 years
Our best-in-class digital platforms and footprint in highly digitalised countries with high-quality learning outcomes give us unique benefits of scale
Digitalisation within education is accelerating
Helping to drive market consolidation
Generating more stable revenue streams and higher profitability
Offering better scalability
Market growth estimate
steady
low single digit %
pa.
Pörssisijoittajan viikko, 14 Sep 2022
In Learning, we have a successful track record and ambitious plan for profitable growth
700 25%
600
20%
500
15%
400
10%
300
200
5%
134
100
56
61
76
96
0%
0
-5%
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Net sales
Operational EBIT excl. PPA
Comparable growth, %
Margin, %
Long-term organic growth
Long-term margin
target range
target range
Pörssisijoittajan viikko, 14 Sep 2022
M&A has accelerated our transformation
2019: Four acquisitions in K12 learning services
2020: Santillana, leading provider of K12 learning content in Spain
2022: Pearson Italy, the third largest provider of K12 learning materials in Italy
Increase
M&A
Grow value per
market student share
Three levers for further growth
Long-term financial targets in Learning
Organic growth
Operational EBIT margin excl. PPA
2-5
%
> 23
%*
* with current portfolio
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.