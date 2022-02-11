Log in
Sanoma Oyj : Remuneration Policy

02/11/2022 | 02:18am EST
Proposal for adoption to the AGM 2022

Remuneration

Policy

1

Remuneration Policy

Introduction

This Remuneration Policy (Policy) has been prepared in accordance with the requirements set forth by the amended Shareholders' Rights Directive (EU 2017/828), which has been mainly implemented in Finland into the Limited Liability Companies Act (624/2006, as amended), Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended), Decree of the Ministry of Finance 608/2019 and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code, issued by the Securities Market Association in 2019 (available at www.cgfinland.fi). The Policy will be presented to the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and shall be applied until the 2026 AGM, unless a revised policy is presented to the AGM before that. The Policy is applied to members of the Board of Directors (Board), to the extent applicable, and the President & CEO (CEO). Should a Deputy CEO be appointed in future years, this Policy is applicable to her/him in a similar way as to the CEO. Regarding members of the Board, the procedure for making remuneration decisions and the remuneration components are presented in this Policy in the section "Remuneration of the Board".

Key remuneration principles

The Policy is designed around the following key principles, which are also followed in the remuneration of the top executives:

  • Support the business strategy
    Link between remuneration and success in the strategy implementation is a key principle. Short and long-term incentive plans must be aligned with business strategies focused on creating long-term growth and shareholder value, while maintaining a tight focus on short-term financial results.
  • Pay for performance
    A significant part of total remuneration should be performance based and vary with actual company and individual performance delivered. A balance between encouraging the achievement of challenging targets and avoiding creating excessive risk-taking should be maintained.
  • Pay competitively
    Remuneration should ensure attraction and retention of highly competent CEO to secure the success of the company. The total remuneration package should be fair and competitive compared to relevant markets. Human Resources Committee (HR Committee) uses market benchmark data from companies of a similar size and complexity to Sanoma as a guide when setting total remuneration package for the CEO.
  • Encourage share ownership
    Share ownership is encouraged through share-basedlong-term incentive plans to align interests of shareholders and the CEO. Share ownership guidelines are also in place for the CEO.
  • Be fair, transparent and simple in design
    We follow our Code of Conduct and principles of Diversity Policy. Our incentives should encourage not only top management but all employees to pursue the Company's objectives. All employees are rewarded fairly based on the requirements of the position and performance.

Transparent communication and reporting is an integral element of the remuneration principles.

2

Consideration of remuneration and employment conditions of employees

The remuneration structure and level of Sanoma employees varies according to their role, location and working environment. Consideration in remuneration is given to performance, competence and remuneration paid for comparable roles.

Profit sharing schemes or short-term incentive plans are widely used in Sanoma's different business units at all organisational levels to support the delivery of our business strategies and to apply the pay for performance principle. Opportunities vary by organisational level and business specific as well as individual metrics are used. At more senior management levels a larger proportion of remuneration is performance based.

The HR Committee receives general feedback from employees via the HR function as part of the output from the employee engagement survey, typically conducted annually, and information on employment practises elsewhere in the Company.

Description of decision-making procedure concerning remuneration

Remuneration of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee

The AGM determines annually the remuneration of the members of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee.

Remuneration of the Board

The AGM determines annually the remuneration of the members of the Board and Board committees. The proposal for the Board members' remuneration is prepared by the Shareholders' Nomination Committee.

The remuneration of the Board members may consist of monthly or annual fees and meeting fees. The fees can be paid in cash or partially or entirely in shares. Travel and accommodation expenses as well as other costs directly related to the Board and Committee work are compensated to the Board members.

Remuneration of the CEO

The HR Committee prepares and reviews the Remuneration Policy and recommends its approval to the Board. The Board approves the Policy. The Policy will be presented to the AGM every four years or earlier if there are material changes to the Policy. The HR Committee reviews the appropriateness of the Policy during the four-year period.

The remuneration payable to the CEO is decided by the Board, based on the HR Committee's proposal, within the framework of the Policy presented to the AGM. In preparing the proposals, the HR Committee commissions benchmarks of the remuneration of the CEO against relevant Finnish and European peers on a regular basis. The CEO shall not participate in the preparation nor the decision making regarding her/his own remuneration.

An authorisation from the AGM is sought for the Board to decide on the repurchase of the Company's own shares to be used for example as part of the Company's incentive programmes and according to this Policy. The conditions and granting of share rewards are decided annually by the Board.

MINOR AMENDMENTS

The Board can make minor amendments to the Policy (for regulatory, tax or administrative purposes or to take account of a change in legislation) without presenting the Policy to the AGM.

3

CONDITIONS FOR TEMPORARY CHANGES

The Board, in its full discretion and upon the recommendation of the HR Committee, can also make temporary deviations from the Policy for ensuring the long-term interests of the Company in the following predefined circumstances:

  • Change of CEO
  • Material changes in the Company's structure, organisation, ownership and/or business (for example merger, takeover, demerger, acquisition)
  • Material changes in or amendments to the relevant laws, rules, or regulations (including tax laws).

A temporary deviation may apply to whole Policy or part of it, depending on the type of exceptional circumstances.

If a deviation decision has been taken by the Board of Directors, and the deviation is not considered temporary, the Company will present a revised Policy to the next AGM.

LEGACY COMMITMENTS

The remuneration decisions are made within the framework of the Policy presented to the AGM. However, any remuneration payments and/or payments for loss of office (including exercising any discretions available to it in connection with such payments) made under legacy agreements prior to the approval of the Policy may be paid out subject to that the terms of the payment were agreed before the Policy came into effect.

Description of the CEO's remuneration

The remuneration of the CEO may consist of base salary and fringe benefits, short term incentives, performance shares and pension benefits. Restricted shares can be used as part of remuneration in exceptional cases. When determining the annual remuneration of the CEO, the Board's aim is that the value of the CEO's total remuneration is appropriately positioned relative to relevant market and that a substantial part of the total remuneration is dependent on the performance of the Company.

The Board may make an award in respect of a new CEO appointment to compensate incentive arrangements forfeited on resignation from a previous employer. This will be considered on a case-by-case basis and may comprise cash or shares.

Elements of the CEO remuneration

The table on the following pages summarises the main elements of the CEO's remuneration.

4

Element

Purpose

Description and operation

Opportunity

and link to

strategy

Fixed

Base

Fixed

Fixed salary (= monthly base salary and holiday allowance) and fringe benefits. The benefits

Salary levels and increases take

pay

salary &

market-

may include car or car allowance, telephone, travel related benefits and insurance benefits.

account of:

benefits

competitive

Additional benefits may also be provided where required or appropriate at the discretion of the

-

individual and company

remuneration

Board, for example (but not limited to) relocation support and housing benefits.

performance

to support

The CEO is also eligible to participate in the Personnel Fund or other schemes and benefits

-

typical pay levels in relevant

the attraction

applicable to all employees in the company or in a specific country on the same basis as all

and retention

companies of a similar size and

other employees.

of competent

complexity

Base salaries are reviewed, but not necessarily increased, annually, typically with effect from 1

individuals to

-

the wider employee pay review

deliver the

January.

business

The CEO does not receive separate remuneration for her/his management team membership

strategy

CEO's base salary of the year under

or other internal management positions, such as Board memberships in the Group companies.

review will be disclosed in the Annual

Remuneration Report.

Variable

Short-

To

The STI is determined on the basis of achieving financial and non-financial targets set annually

The annual STI opportunity for the CEO

pay

term

incentivise

by the Board based on the HR Committee's proposal. The STI is at maximum 150% of the

will not exceed 67% of base salary on

incentives

on an annual

reward on the target level value and the STI payment is subject to reaching a threshold

the target level performance and 100%

(STI)

basis for

performance in a key Group financial measure.

of base salary on the maximum level

achieving

Performance measures, their weighting and targets are set annually at the start of the financial

performance.

stretching

year based on Company's objectives linked to the strategic priorities. The STI is determined

financial and

primarily by Group financial performance but the Board may apply non-financial measures that

non-financial

support the underlying strategic priorities for the coming year. The STI may also be linked to

short-term

individual performance of the CEO. Non-financial measures may include for example

targets

employee engagement, customer delivery or other individual or company-specific objectives to

aligned with

reflect the prevailing business context.

business

The financial and non-financial measures are set with reference to the prior year and to the

strategies

budgets and business plans for the coming year, ensuring that the levels to achieve minimum,

on-target and maximum pay-outs are appropriately stretching.

STI is paid in cash once the results have been audited and approved by the Board. The Board

has discretion to adjust the STI outcome both upwards and downwards to ensure the pay-out

level reflects appropriately the overall business performance for the year.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sanoma Oyj published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
