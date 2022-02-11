Sanoma Oyj : Remuneration Policy

2

Consideration of remuneration and employment conditions of employees

The remuneration structure and level of Sanoma employees varies according to their role, location and working environment. Consideration in remuneration is given to performance, competence and remuneration paid for comparable roles.

Profit sharing schemes or short-term incentive plans are widely used in Sanoma's different business units at all organisational levels to support the delivery of our business strategies and to apply the pay for performance principle. Opportunities vary by organisational level and business specific as well as individual metrics are used. At more senior management levels a larger proportion of remuneration is performance based.

The HR Committee receives general feedback from employees via the HR function as part of the output from the employee engagement survey, typically conducted annually, and information on employment practises elsewhere in the Company.

Description of decision-making procedure concerning remuneration

Remuneration of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee

The AGM determines annually the remuneration of the members of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee.

Remuneration of the Board

The AGM determines annually the remuneration of the members of the Board and Board committees. The proposal for the Board members' remuneration is prepared by the Shareholders' Nomination Committee.

The remuneration of the Board members may consist of monthly or annual fees and meeting fees. The fees can be paid in cash or partially or entirely in shares. Travel and accommodation expenses as well as other costs directly related to the Board and Committee work are compensated to the Board members.

Remuneration of the CEO

The HR Committee prepares and reviews the Remuneration Policy and recommends its approval to the Board. The Board approves the Policy. The Policy will be presented to the AGM every four years or earlier if there are material changes to the Policy. The HR Committee reviews the appropriateness of the Policy during the four-year period.

The remuneration payable to the CEO is decided by the Board, based on the HR Committee's proposal, within the framework of the Policy presented to the AGM. In preparing the proposals, the HR Committee commissions benchmarks of the remuneration of the CEO against relevant Finnish and European peers on a regular basis. The CEO shall not participate in the preparation nor the decision making regarding her/his own remuneration.

An authorisation from the AGM is sought for the Board to decide on the repurchase of the Company's own shares to be used for example as part of the Company's incentive programmes and according to this Policy. The conditions and granting of share rewards are decided annually by the Board.

MINOR AMENDMENTS