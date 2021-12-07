Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sanoma Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAA1V   FI0009007694

SANOMA OYJ

(SAA1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanoma Oyj : has taken significant steps in improving its CDP climate score

12/07/2021 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sanoma was awarded with the third-highest score of B in international CDP Climate Change rating. The scoring varies in a scale from A to D-. In addition, Sanoma improved its CDP Forest rating from C to B.

"Fighting the climate crisis is one of today's most critical challenges, facing all industries and societies. Although Sanoma operates in a low carbon industry, our responsibility is to minimise environmental impacts across our value chain. I am extremely proud of Sanoma's sustainability improvements in recent years and it is great to see how these measures are reflected in the CDP's ratings. Only last year, we received the seventh-highest score in Climate Change and the fifth-highest in Forest and now we have managed to improve both of the ratings significantly", says Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma.

The CDP scores are based on Sanoma's performance data in 2020 and since then Sanoma has further accelerated its focus on climate and sustainability. Among others, Sanoma updated its Sustainability Strategy in March 2021 and committed to setting emission reduction targets aligned with the Science Based Target initiative's (STBi) criteria in June 2021. Sanoma has also joined UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative as a signatory and has incorporated the UN Sustainable Development Goals into its new Sustainability Strategy.

The CDP (former Carbon Disclosure Project) is a global non-profit organisation that annually assesses companies' environmental work. The scores are based on the scope of reporting, the identification and management of environmental risks and compliance with the best practices in environmental management.

Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.

Disclaimer

Sanoma Oyj published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 18:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANOMA OYJ
01:12pSANOMA OYJ : has taken significant steps in improving its CDP climate score
PU
12:00pSanoma Corporation – Acquisition of own shares on 7 December 2021
AQ
12/03Sanoma Corporation – Acquisition of own shares on 3 December 2021
AQ
12/02Sanoma Corporation – Acquisition of own shares on 2 December 2021
AQ
12/01Sanoma Corporation – Acquisition of own shares on 1 December 2021
AQ
11/30Sanoma Corporation – Acquisition of own shares on 30 November 2021
AQ
11/29Sanoma Corporation – Acquisition of own shares on 29 November 2021
AQ
11/26Sanoma Corporation – Acquisition of own shares on 26 November 2021
AQ
11/25Sanoma Corporation – Acquisition of own shares on 25 November 2021
AQ
11/24Sanoma Corporation – Acquisition of own shares on 24 November 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 240 M 1 395 M 1 395 M
Net income 2021 98,9 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2021 668 M 751 M 751 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 2 109 M 2 378 M 2 372 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 4 828
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart SANOMA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sanoma Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOMA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,94 €
Average target price 16,83 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan Duinhoven President & Chief Executive Officer
Per Markus Holm Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Pekka Juhani Ala-Pietilä Chairman
Kai Taka-aho Chief Technology Officer
Rafaela Seppälä Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOMA OYJ-5.82%2 378
INFORMA PLC-12.62%9 547
SCHIBSTED ASA3.96%9 084
PEARSON PLC-11.67%6 000
LAGARDÈRE S.A.12.40%3 635
KADOKAWA CORPORATION52.20%3 493