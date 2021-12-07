Sanoma Oyj : has taken significant steps in improving its CDP climate score

Sanoma was awarded with the third-highest score of B in international CDP Climate Change rating. The scoring varies in a scale from A to D-. In addition, Sanoma improved its CDP Forest rating from C to B.

"Fighting the climate crisis is one of today's most critical challenges, facing all industries and societies. Although Sanoma operates in a low carbon industry, our responsibility is to minimise environmental impacts across our value chain. I am extremely proud of Sanoma's sustainability improvements in recent years and it is great to see how these measures are reflected in the CDP's ratings. Only last year, we received the seventh-highest score in Climate Change and the fifth-highest in Forest and now we have managed to improve both of the ratings significantly", says Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma.

The CDP scores are based on Sanoma's performance data in 2020 and since then Sanoma has further accelerated its focus on climate and sustainability. Among others, Sanoma updated its Sustainability Strategy in March 2021 and committed to setting emission reduction targets aligned with the Science Based Target initiative's (STBi) criteria in June 2021. Sanoma has also joined UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative as a signatory and has incorporated the UN Sustainable Development Goals into its new Sustainability Strategy.

The CDP (former Carbon Disclosure Project) is a global non-profit organisation that annually assesses companies' environmental work. The scores are based on the scope of reporting, the identification and management of environmental risks and compliance with the best practices in environmental management.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

