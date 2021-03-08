MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD > Sanoma Oyj SAA1V FI0009007694 SANOMA OYJ (SAA1V) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - NL - 03/08 11:10:44 am 14.93 EUR +3.97% 10:55a SANOMA OYJ : Annual Review 2020 PU 10:43a SANOMA OYJ : CEO greetings - Sanoma is a purpose-driven leader in sustainable European learning and Finnish media businesses PU 10:43a SANOMA CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Sanoma Oyj : Annual Review 2020 03/08/2021 | 10:55am EST Send by mail :

2. Audited consolidated and parent company ﬁnancial statements Unless otherwise stated, all income statement-related ﬁgures for 2019 and 2020 cover continuing operations only. Figures related to balance sheet and cash ﬂow cover both continuing and discontinued operations. Further information on Sanoma as an investment is available at sanoma.com/en/investors Financial highlights 2020 Operational EBIT margin excl. PPA 14.7% (2019: 15.1%) Earnings improved in Learning and were stable in Media Finland Net sales grew through acquisitions Sanoma in brief Leverage 2.6 (2019: 2.7) In December, the Group's leverage target (net debt / adj. EBITDA) was updated to 'below 3.0' 300-400m€ headroom for M&A Dividend per share € 0.52 Adjusted* free cash ﬂow per share €0.58 (2019: 0.81) (2019: € 0.50) Pay-out ratio 73% (2019: 58%) of adjusted free cash ﬂow * In 2020, excl. free cash ﬂow of the divested Media Netherlands, -22m€. (2019: excl. 10 m€ of costs related to discont. operations divested in 2018 in Belgium) . Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our learning products and services enable teach-ers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We oﬀer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vo- cational education, and want to grow our business across Europe. Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position oﬀers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners. Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com. Key investments highlights We continue to grow Sanoma Learning, the leading European K12 learning business We focus on K12 (= primary, secondary and vocational) learning services, which have high barriers to entry due to local nature of the business We are the leading player in a highly fragmented European market with a market share of about 13% We are the leading cross-media company in Finland and continue our successful digital transformation Focused media company with scale: news & feature, entertainment and B2B marketing solutions Increasing share of consumer income and subscriptions in both news and entertainment - B2C sales now about 50% of total net sales Proven track record of a successful digital transformation We have a M&A headroom of 300-400m€ and focus on growing our learning business further Continued focus on European K12 learning services; ongoing consolidation driven e.g. by digitalisation in a fragmented market Entering new geographies and expanding our oﬀering in current markets both in learning content and digital platforms Highly synergistic, bolt-on acquisitions in the media business in Finland could be considered We pay a solid dividend Dividend policy: Sanoma aims to pay an increasing dividend, equal to 40-60% of annual free cash ﬂow Pay-out ratio in 2020 was 73% (2019: 58%) Sanoma is a sustainable investment with learning and media having a positive impact on society Sanoma's Sustainability Strategy was launched in March 2021. It focuses on the following ﬁve themes: Inclusive learning, Sustainable media, Trustworthy data, Vital environment and Valued People Responsible and ethical business practices and supply chain integrity are fundamental for us Sanoma Sustainability Strategy Sanoma impacts the lives of millions of people every day. We work hard to provide them with the highest-quality learning resources and Finnish independent media and local entertainment. We aim to create better understanding for people, communities and businesses to evolve and thrive. To improve our sustainability eﬀorts, we conduct regular materiality assessments and stakeholder engage- ment for our impact and activities. Our most recent assessment was conducted in autumn 2020. As a result, we identiﬁed six material themes that provide the framework for our work. The Sanoma Board of Directors approved the strategy in December 2020. The updated Sanoma Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive impact on society - our 'brain-print' - and to minimise our environmental footprint. Inclusive Sustainable Trustworthy Vital Valued learning media data environment people We develop inclusive learning We provide trusted Finnish We use the data you trust us We act to reduce our climate We promote equality and provide solutions that help all students to journalism and inspiring with to make learning and impact and build fact-based an inspiring workplace with achieve their potential. entertainment, now and in media better. awareness of sustainability excellent opportunities to develop. the future. Responsible and ethical business practices and supply chain integrity are fundamental for us. Sanoma value creation model The value creation model describes Sanoma's business model as well as Sanoma's role and impacts in its value chain. Sanoma uses certain resources and inputs in developing, producing, curating and distributing learning and media content and oﬀering services. The model also describes the most material outputs of Sanoma's business operations, and their impacts on Sanoma's audiences, customers, society and other stakeholders. The value creation model is part of non-ﬁnancial information included in the Report of the Board of Directors. All numbers presented in the model are for continuing operations in 2020. Inputs Business activities Outputs Impacts Operational ƒ Systems and applications

ƒ Own and external printing facilities

ƒ Distribution and transportation

ƒ User data Human, social & intellectual ƒ Committed and diverse personnel (about 5,000 employees at the end of 2020) and freelancers, who have competence and know-how in learning and media content creation, innovation and development ƒ Key stakeholder relations and engagement with teachers, readers and users to understand customers' needs Financial ƒ Equity M€ 710 ƒ Net debt M€ 661 Natural ƒ Energy used 46,800 MWh ƒ Paper used 57,700 tonnes We are a front-running learning and media company Our products have a positive impact on the lives of millions of people every day. Customers are at the heart of everything we do. We think and work according to our values. Governance framework Operational, intellectual & social ƒ Modern learning materials, methods and digital platforms

ƒ Independent, high-quality journalism

ƒ Local entertainment

ƒ Optimal reach and targeting for successful and responsible advertising

ƒ Customer value by responsible use of data

ƒ New products and solutions to meet the changing customer needs Human ƒ Engaged diverse employees ƒ Increased knowledge and knowhow Financial ƒ Earnings* M€ 157

ƒ Employee beneﬁts M€ 295

ƒ Net ﬁnancial costs M€ 9

ƒ Taxes and employer charges M€ 60

ƒ Free cash ﬂow M€ 95

ƒ Dividends paid M€ 83 Natural ƒ GHG emissions 89,100 t CO2/e * Operational EBIT excl. PPA ƒ Our products have a positive impact on the lives of millions of people every day

ƒ Our modern, high-quality materials, methods and digital platforms support high learning results and contribute to successful and stable development of societies

ƒ Our independent, high-quality journalism supports freedom of speech and increases people's awareness and intellectual capital

ƒ We enrich people's lives by entertainment contributing to shared values and experiences

ƒ We contribute to economic growth via responsible advertising and employment

ƒ We support users' awareness about the beneﬁts of data and their trust on our data integrity

ƒ We play an active role in responsible and forward-looking development of learning and media industries

ƒ We work to minimise the environment and climate impact across our value chain We accelerated our transformation during 2020 ≈ 800m€ invested More than 400m€ new, highly proﬁtable net sales acquired Four acquisitions in K12 learning services in 2019 Iddink | Itslearning | Clickedu | Essener ACQUISITIONS DIVESTMENTS Regional news media business in Finland Santillana Spain, leading provider of K12 learning content in Spain; closed on 31 December Media Netherlands Online classiﬁed business Oikotie ≈ 700m€ divestment proceeds received ≈ 400m€ net sales divested Our learning businessOur media business Chairman's greetings Dear Shareholders, I am very pleased to share this Annual Review with you. The year 2020 was a successful and transformative year for Sanoma despite the signiﬁcant impact of the corona pandemic on our markets, our customers and also on our ways of working. We continued to execute our thoroughly prepared strategic transformation. 2020 became a milestone year for Sanoma. From a predominantly media company, we have transformed into the leading European K12 learning company with a strong, local cross-media business in Finland. The learning business has, by nature, dimensions of stability and predictability with arelatively high entry cost for new entrants. For our shareholders, this means predictability and increasing dividends while we are simultaneously able to grow the company through M&A and to invest in developing our businesses. Change for us is an everyday reality. Anticipating the direction and magnitude of change helps us evaluate and understand the driving forces behind the change. This way, we can capture opportunities to grow in an early stage by taking advantage of our strengths. Our leading driver in this is to serve our customers better in their changing needs. We work hard to equip students and teachers with the high- est-quality learning materials and platforms. We aim at creating better understanding for people and communities to develop and thrive. A high-quality education system, skilful and motivated teachers, ﬁrst class materials and teaching platforms support every child in reaching their full potential. Education is empowering people. It builds knowledge, capacities and conﬁdence, and it opens up new opportunities for children and communities. A knowledgeable nation is a prosperous nation. We relentlessly promote the prerequisites for freedom of expression and high quality journalism, and we nurture the interest of ﬁnding facts. Independent media is an essential part of an open and democratic society. Freedom of expression should never be taken for granted. By delivering information, inspiration, entertainment and experiences, we increase awareness of diﬀerent viewpoints, developments and lifestyles in our society in Finland. Learning and media have an intrinsically positive impact on society. In 2020 we have further harnessed our formulation of our sustainability programme and set our goals for the coming years. Sustainability has already for years been part of our way of working in our core businesses, inclusive learning and responsible media. Handling data with care, reducing our climate impact and respecting people and diversity are among the critical challenges facing all players in our industries and societies. These responsible and ethical business practices will guide our own organisation and we expect our partners to commit to the same. We will continue to explore growth opportunities both in learning and media. With our solid financial position and balance sheet we have headroom of 300-400 million euros for further acquisitions. Our ambition is to continue to create increasing value for both our customers and our shareholders. I would like to thank the President and CEO, Susan Duinhoven, the Executive Management Team and all employees for the remarkable performance in this challenging year 2020. In these exceptional conditions, we managed to make progress on our strategic path, integrate acquired businesses while being focused on serving our customers who themselves were strongly impacted by the pandemic. Dear shareholders, I would like to once again thank you for your trust and support. I hope that this Annual Review will give you a good overview of Sanoma's transformative year 2020. Pekka Ala-Pietilä Chairman of the Board CEO's greetings Dear Shareholders, The year 2020 was very exceptional, for the entire world and certainly also for Sanoma. The global pandemic crisis had a profound eﬀect on everyone in the world. Looking back at 2020, I am proud to say that despite these unprecedented conditions, we were able to keep our staﬀ safe and continue our business with satisfactory results. Our revenue grew through acquisi- tions and our margin stayed at 14.7%, compared to 15.1% the previous year. We worked remotely from the moment the pandemic broke out and kept our staﬀ safe. It was the way that we were able to continue to serve and support our customers. We proceeded on our transformation path by divesting Media Netherlands and Oikotie, integrating the regional news business acquired from Alma and acquiring Santillana Learning business in Spain. Sanoma now consists of two focused and leading businesses, Learning and Media Finland, poised for further growth. I am very pleased to share with you an overview of our trans- formative year in this Annual Review. Managing through the Corona pandemic crisis with three key priorities The year 2020 was unprecedented. The coronavirus pandemic hit all societies hard and brought profound changes to our daily lives. Many of our daily routines were uprooted and things we have taken for granted for so long were suddenly no longer possible. Early in the pandemic, we set our priorities, and these guided us well through these diﬃcult times. Our ﬁrst and foremost responsibility was and still is safety. The health of our own staﬀ and their families, all externals and suppliers working for us, was central in our way of working. We wanted to make sure that our behaviour did not endanger others, nor that it stimulated others to behave dangerously. We went almost overnight from 'business as usual' to working almost fully remotely. The second priority was supporting our customers. Many of their businesses were hit very hard but also new opportunities emerged. Many of our advertising customers were, and still are, going through very diﬃcult times and, when we could, we decided to support them with lenient terms and conditions. We did our utmost to support our teachers and schools with our tools and content to teach at a distance and, if needed, free-of-charge. Our third priority was to ensure our long-term strategy stayed intact and our capabilities improved. We focused on continuing the integrations of our recently acquired businesses and supporting the buyers of our divested businesses through Transaction Service Agreements. We learned how to work more eﬃciently together while working remotely. Our goal was to come out as a better and stronger company than we went into this pandemic. Business-wise the Corona pandemic had its most signiﬁcant impact on Media Finland's events and advertising business. Even though our advertising sales declined by 13% in January- September we saw a strong recovery in the last months of the year. Over the year we gained 2-3 percentage points in market share proving the success of the "customers ﬁrst" approach from the onset of the pandemic. No live events and festivals took place in 2020; the business still contributed due to insurance compensation. In Learning, the prolonged pandemic had negative impacts on the training services typically sold with our platforms and higher hosting costs; however, costs savings in the daily operations compensated for that mostly. With the exception of our events business team in Finland, we have been fully employed through the pandemic and we did not apply for governmental support. Having become the leading K12 learning company in Europe Sanoma is today the leading European K12 learning company with a 13% market share of the highly fragmented European K12 learning market. With half of our net sales, our European Learning business is now generating close to 70% of the Group's earnings. Our path towards this position started in 1999 when Sanoma merged with WSOY. A local education business in Finland was our entry point into the learning business. Since then, we have grown by further acquisitions and also by growing organically especially at the moment of curriculum changes in our markets. Today we have learning businesses in 11 European countries with advanced educations systems. We continue to grow Sanoma Learning within its focus area of K12 learning services, K12 being primary, secondary and vocational education. Our Learning services cover blended learning content (print & digital), digital platforms for teaching and administration as well as content distribution. We are aiming to invest in further expanding in the K12 learning market. Our leading market position in highly digitalised markets and our experience in our international platforms give us strong competitive advantages. The Learning business has elements of stability and predicta- bility and it requires high investments for new players to enter a market. We explore and utilise the opportunities to increase our market share in existing markets and by expanding into new markets and transitioning towards a subscription model. We continue to grow our learning business through M&A and for that we have a well-developed pipeline and good momentum for further acquisitions. Continuing to be the leading media company in Finland successful in its digital transformation Our Finnish Media business is the leader in News & Feature and Entertainment and B2B Marketing solutions. Our strong invest- ment in the digitization of both consumer and advertiser products has produced new solutions to serve the needs of our customers. The demand for reliable news has increased as a counter force to increasing misinformation through social media. We have experienced a sharp increase in news consumption. Helsingin Sanomat news subscriptions increased for the fourth consec- utive year, now already above 400,000. Helsingin Sanomat also launched the new weekly newspaper "HS Lasten uutiset" (translated: News for Kids) in August. We opened up our online news service covering the pandemic to ensure correct and trust- worthy news for everyone. And the daily users of Ilta-Sanomat grew strongly i.e. 18% compared to last year - proving again that it truly provides the news for all Finns! In April, we acquired Alma media's regional news business, the most prominent titles being Aamulehti and Satakunnan Kansa in addition to 13 local newspapers. These regional titles are strong brands and have an extensive and dedicated customer base in their regions and are complementary to our news media oﬀering. They will remain fully editorially inde- pendent and we will continue to build on their heritage and regional relationships. We believe the sharing of learnings and successes between the regional and local titles and Helsingin Sanomat can accelerate our combined digital usage and increase attractiveness especially for the younger audiences across the regions. Also on the entertainment side of the business, we see an increasing focus on subscriptions and, with that, consumer income. We also managed to grow our Ruutu+ Video-on-De- mand to more than 300,000 subscriptions and launched a paid Supla+ extension to the Supla platform, focused on audio-on-demand with over 300,000 downloads. "Sanoma is a sustainable investment with learning and media having an intrinsically positive impact on society." Even in a year of turmoil, we have been able to continue on our transformational path towards a more digital and subscrip- tion driven business model. In 2021, we hope that the events business will be able to continue successfully as this will most likely be in high consumer demand after a year of pandemic. Sanoma as an investment Sanoma consists of two focused and leading businesses, each in their own ﬁeld, poised for further growth. Sanoma is the leading K12 European learning company and the leading cross- media player in Finland with proven success in its digitalisation. Even though growing in Learning through M&A we find it important that our shareholders receive a solid dividend. Our Dividend policy has remained unchanged. We pay an increasing dividend, equal to 40-60% of annual free cash ﬂow. A solid dividend is reﬂected in the over 4% dividend yield for a company that today obtains close to 70% of its earnings from the stable and predictable learning business. With the increasing share of the learning business we have also increased our leverage target to 'below 3.0' (previous target: below 2.5). This gives us an M&A headroom of 300-400 million euros by 2022 allowing us to participate in the ongoing consolidation in the European K12 learning services market and growing our learning business further. Sanoma is a sustainable investment with learning and media having an intrinsically positive impact on society while the company has a very light environmental footprint. As you can read in the Chairman's annual review, we have further focused on formulating our sustainability goals last year. Our teams make our success Our teams both in Learning and Media Finland have done a great job in this diﬃcult year and managed to mitigate the ﬁnancial impact of the Corona pandemic. It has been impres- sive to see how well our teams adapted to remote working, committed to completing the important projects and found new ways of collaborating and serving our customers. It was also a year of saying goodbye to our respected colleagues in the Media Netherlands and Oikotie businesses. We know that they will ﬂourish under excellent new ownership but still we are sorry to see them leave Sanoma. We also welcomed many new colleagues in the Regional news business in Finland and in Santillana in Spain and we are looking forward to working closely with them. My complements to all of our teams for their excellent perfor- mance and dedication in this far from easy year. I want to thank you as our shareholders, customers, partners and employees for your trust and commitment during this diﬃcult year 2020. We will continue to develop and grow the company and focus on our sustainability goals. We hope that we will see the end of the pandemic in 2021 and that we all can ﬁnd a 'new and better normal' to work, explore and enjoy together! Susan Duinhoven President & CEO Report of the Board of Directors for 2020 Strategic review Sanoma continued its successful transformation and growth strategy in 2020. Sanoma's aim is to grow its European K12 learning business further through M&A in current operating countries or by entering new geographical markets, and to strengthen its media business in Finland in the chosen core businesses: news & feature, entertainment and B2B marketing solutions. During the year, Sanoma completed four signiﬁcant and transformative M&A transactions. It acquired Santillana Spain, the leading provider of learning materials in Spain, and Alma Media's regional news media business in Finland, and divested Sanoma Media Netherlands and online classiﬁeds business Oikotie in Finland. After completion of these trans- actions, Learning will contribute close to 70% of the Group's earnings, and the Group has a balanced revenue proﬁle with approx. 75% of the revenues attributable to the stable learning and B2C media businesses. 2020 was an exceptional year also for Sanoma due to the coro- navirus pandemic. Sanoma's ﬁrst priority has been ensuring the health and safety of its employees and providing solid support to its customers and business partners. With its approach to the pandemic, the company's management and employees have demonstrated responsibility and agility due to which Sanoma's operational and ﬁnancial performance were safeguarded, its strategic transformation continued and its ﬁnancial position remained solid. More information on the impacts of the corona- virus pandemic on Sanoma is available on p. 25 of this report. Sanoma Learning is the leading European K12 learning company serving more than 20 million students across Europe. In 2020, the Learning business grew and continued to focus exclusively on K12 mainly through four acquisitions completedat the end of 2019. The most signiﬁcant of these acquisitions was Iddink, a leading Dutch provider of educational platforms and distribution services operating also in Belgium and Spain. Iddink's integration proceeded according to expectations during the year. Future growth levers of Learning focus on three pillars: 1) growing market share in particular in connection to curriculum renewals, 2) increasing value per student by extending the service portfolio and transitioning towards a subscription model and 3) M&A. During 2020, Learning had a strong comparable growth of 5% driven especially by ongoing curriculum renewals in Poland and in the Netherlands. The business is driving a longer term, favourable shift towards subscription sales, which integrates printed and digital products and services into an annually subscribed package and oﬀers clear beneﬁts to students, schools, distributors and publishers. At the end of December 2020, the company closed the acquisition of Santillana Spain, the leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials. Sanoma sees longer term growth potential in the Spanish market related both to the upcoming curriculum renewal, expected to be implemented in 2022-23, and market share gains through increasing digitalisation, which has been stimulated by higher use of remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic, and which Sanoma can beneﬁt from with its digital capabilities and experience from more digitalised countries. Media Finland is increasingly focused on its three core strategic businesses: news & feature, entertainment and B2B marketing solutions. At the end of April, Sanoma closed the acquisition of Alma Media's regional news media business in Finland. The acquisition is an important investment in the growth of Sanoma's digital subscription base, and in the sustainable future of independent domestic journalism in Finland. It allows increasing investments in digital news media products, thus accelerating growth in digital subscription base and attracting younger audiences. The integration of the acquired business proceeded well and according to expectations during the year. On a comparable basis, subscription sales of Media Finland continued to grow driven by the growing number of subscriptions both at the leading daily newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, the video-on-demand service Ruutu+ and the recently launched audio-on-demand service Supla+. During the year, Media Finland's advertising and events businesses were severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the market turbulence, the Finnish media team was successful in strengthening the company's market positions and longer term competitive advantages in its strategic core businesses. Going forward, Sanoma's aim is to grow its European K12 learning business further through M&A in current operating countries or new geographical markets, and to strengthen its media business in Finland in the chosen core businesses: news & feature, entertainment and B2B marketing solutions. The Group has a EUR 300-400 million ﬁnancial headroom for M&A and it focuses on growing its European K12 learning business further. In light of its growth agenda, Sanoma is also committed to its dividend policy: an increasing dividend corresponding to 40-60% of annual free cash ﬂow. Sustainability is in the DNA of Sanoma. Its learning and media businesses have a positive impact on the lives of millions of people every day and its environmental footprint is small. Sanoma has further enforced its positive role in society through an updated Sustainability Stratery, which highlights six themes: Inclusive learning, Sustainable media, Trustworthy data, Vital environment, Valued people, and Responsible business practices, and incorporates aspiring targets towards sustain- able business across the value chain also in the coming years. Financial review NET SALES BY SBU Year 2020 EUR million FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Learning 499.7 336.0 49% Media Finland 562.6 576.8 -2% Other operations -0.5 -0.3 -90% Group total 1,061.7 912.6 16% The Group's net sales grew to EUR 1,062 million (2019: 913). Net sales grew in Learning as a result of the Iddink acquisition and 5% comparable net sales growth. In Media Finland, the positive net sales contribution of the acquisition of regional news media business in the end of April was more than oﬀset by the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on events and advertising sales. The Group's comparable net sales development was -4% (2019: -1%). OPERATIONAL EBIT EXCL. PPA BY SBU EUR million FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Learning 95.9 75.6 27% Media Finland 66.6 69.4 -4% Other operations -5.9 -7.4 20% Group total 156.5 137.6 14% Operational EBIT excl. PPA improved to EUR 157 million (2019: 138). Earnings improved in Learning as a result of both acquisitions and comparable net sales growth, while remaining relatively stable in Media Finland as a consequence of the coro- navirus pandemic. IACs, PPAs AND RECONCILIATION OF OPERATIONAL EBIT EUR million EBIT Items aﬀecting comparability Restructuring expenses Impairments Capital gains / losses IACs total Purchase price allocation adjustments and amortisations (PPAs) Operational EBIT excl. PPA A detailed reconciliation on SBU level is presented on p. 32. EBIT was EUR 270 million (2019: 105). Net IACs totalled EUR 136 million (2019: -23) and included a capital gain of EUR 165 million related to the divestment of Oikotie. In addition, the IACs consisted of transaction and integration costs related to recent acquisitions, in particular Santillana Spain and the regional news media business in Finland. PPA amortisations amounted to EUR 22 million (2019: 11) and increased due to recent acquisitions especially in Learning. Net ﬁnancial items declined to EUR -9 million (2019: -22). The improvement was mainly due to decreased interest costs resulting from lower interest-bearing debt after the divestments of Media Netherlands and Oikotie in 2020 and repayment of the EUR 200 million bond, which had a high interest rate, in November 2019. Result before taxes amounted to EUR 261 million (2019: 83). Income taxes increased to EUR 23 million (2019: 18) due to higher taxable proﬁt. Result for the period was EUR 238 million (2019: 65) and EUR 247 million (2019: 13) including discon- tinued operations. Operational earnings per share were EUR 0.58 (2019: 0.50) and EUR 0.67 (2019: 0.80) including discontinued operations. Earnings per share were EUR 1.46 (2019: 0.39) and EUR 1.51 (2019: 0.07) including discontinued operations. Financial position At the end of December 2020, interest-bearing net debt was EUR 661 million (2019: 795) and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.6 (2019: 2.7). Equity ratio was 37.4% (2019: 30.5%). Compared to the end of September 2020, net debt increased due to the Santillana Spain acquisition, which was closed on 31 December 2020. At the end of December 2020, the Group's equity totalled EUR 710 million (2019: 551) and the consolidated balance sheet totalled EUR 2,048 million (2019: 1,998). Cash ﬂow In 2020, the Group's free cash ﬂow declined to EUR 95 million (2019: 131) or EUR 0.58 per share (2019: 0.81). Free cash ﬂow of Learning grew signiﬁcantly driven by both acquisitive and comparable net sales growth. In Media Finland, free cash ﬂow declined as the coronavirus pandemic had an adverse impact on EBITDA. The Group's cash ﬂow development was adversely impacted by the divestment of Media Netherlands, which contributed approx. EUR 30 million to the free cash ﬂow in 2019. In 2020, free cash ﬂow of Media Netherlands was approx. EUR -22 million for 1 January 20 April following its typical seasonal pattern. For dividend calculation purposes, the Group's free cash ﬂow for 2020 will be adjusted for the divested Media Netherlands. In 2020, free cash ﬂow of the continuing operations compared to the previous year. Capital expenditure included in the Group's free cash ﬂow grew to EUR 43 million (2019: 32) driven by higher investments in digital platform and ICT development as a result of recent acquisitions in Learning. Acquisitions and divestments On 19 October 2020, Sanoma announced the acquisition of Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials, from Promotora de Informaciones S.A. (Grupo Prisa). Net sales of the acquired business were EUR 128 million and pro forma adjusted EBITDA was EUR 50 million in 2019, which was the peak year of the current curriculum. During the current curriculum in 2016-2019, Santillana Spain's annual net sales were EUR 122 million, and operational EBITDA EUR 48 million on average. The acquisition is estimated to create annual net synergies of approx. EUR 4 million, which are expected to be realised during 2022. The agreed enterprise value of the acquired business is EUR 465 million, corresponding to a multiple of 9.3 (EV / Pro forma adjusted EBITDA 2019). The 586 employees working in the acquired business became employees of Sanoma Learning at closing. The transaction was completed on 31 December 2020. Total assets and liabilities in the Group's consolidated balance sheet at the end of December 2020 include Santillana Spain, while income statement and cash ﬂow of Santillana Spain will be reported as part of Sanoma Learning SBU as of 1 January 2021. On 16 July 2020, Sanoma announced it had divested its online classiﬁeds' business Oikotie to Schibsted. Enterprise value (EV) of Oikotie was EUR 185 million, corresponding to an EV/EBITDA multiple of 19.6 (based on 2019 pro forma EBITDA). Pro forma 2019, net sales of Oikotie were EUR 27.6 million and operational EBITDA was EUR 9.4 million. Oikotie had 93 employees (88 FTE) at the end of June 2020, who transferred to the buyer. The divest- ment concluded the evaluation of strategic options for Oikotie, which was announced on 11 February 2020. On 20 April 2020, Sanoma announced it had completed the divestment of Sanoma Media Netherlands to DPG Media. The divestment was announced on 10 December 2019, and it was subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Dutch competition authorities, which was announcedon 10 April 2020. Enterprise value (EV) of EUR 460 million was received at closing. The EV corresponds to an EV / Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.5. Sanoma used the funds from the divest- ment to reduce its debt. On 11 February 2020, Sanoma announced it had signed an agreement to acquire Alma Media's regional news media business in Finland. In 2019, net sales of the acquired business were EUR 99 million, of which 60% were subscription and 40% advertising sales. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA was EUR 15 million or approx. EUR 20 million including the impact of the delivery outsourcing agreement that came into eﬀect on 1 January 2020. The acquisition is estimated to create annual net synergies of approx. EUR 13 million, which are expected to be realised in full as of 2022. Enterprise value of the acquired business is EUR 115 million, corresponding to a multiple of 5.8 (EV / Pro forma adjusted EBITDA including the impact of the delivery outsourcing agreement), and 3.5 including also synergies. In the beginning of 2020, the acquired business had approx. 365 employees (FTE). The employees became employees of Sanoma Media Finland after the closing of the acquisition. The transaction was subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority, which was received unconditionally on 19 March 2020. The transaction was completed on 30 April 2020. Information on acquisitions and divestments conducted in 2019 and earlier is available at Sanoma.com. Events during the year On 8 December 2020, Sanoma updated its long-term ﬁnancial targets. The profitability target of Sanoma Learning was increased to an operational EBIT margin excl. PPA of 'above 23%' (previous: 20-22%) and the Group's leverage target (net debt / adjusted EBITDA) will be increased to 'below 3.0' (previous: below 2.5). Sanoma's long-term ﬁnancial targets are presented in the following tables: Sanoma Group Net debt / Adj. EBITDA Target below 3.0 Equity ratioDividend policy 1 increasing dividend corresponding to 40-60% of annual free cash ﬂow Sanoma Learning Comparable net sales growth Operational EBIT margin excl. PPA Sanoma Media Finland Comparable net sales growth Operational EBIT margin excl. PPA 35-45% Target 2-5% above 23% Target +/- 2% 12-14% 1 When proposing a dividend to the AGM, the Board of Directors will look at the general macro-economic environment, Sanoma's current and target capital structure, Sanoma's future business plans and investment needs as well as both previous year's cash ﬂows and expected future cash ﬂows aﬀecting capital structure. On 3 December 2020, Sanoma signed a EUR 200 million syndicated credit facility with a group of ten relationship banks Maturity of the loan is three years, with a one year extension option. The term loan will be repaid in annual instalments of EUR 25 million starting from Q4 2022, with a ﬁnal repayment at maturity. The term loan was used to partially ﬁnance the acqui- sition of Santillana Spain, which was closed on 31 December 2020. With the term loan, Sanoma converted part of the acqui- sition-related EUR 480 million bridge loan facility into long-term ﬁnancing. Learning Sanoma Learning is the leading European learning company, serving over 20 million students in 11 countries. Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their potential. We oﬀer printed and digital learning materials as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for K12, i.e. primary, secondary and vocational education, and we aim to grow our business throughout Europe. We develop our methodologies based on deep teacher and student insight and truly understanding their individual needs. By combining our educational technologies and pedagogical expertise, we create learning products and services with the highest learning impact. KEY INDICATORS EUR million Net sales Operational EBITDA 1 Operational EBIT excl. PPA 2 Margin 2 EBIT Capital expenditure Average number of employees (FTE) 1 Excluding IACs. 2 Excluding IACs of EUR -13.2 million in FY 2020 (2019: -12.0) and PPA amortisations of EUR 16.2 million in FY 2020 (2019: 6.1). Full reconciliation of operational EBITDA and operational EBIT excl. PPA is presented in a separate table on p. 32. NET SALES BY COUNTRY 1 Other countries include Sweden, Spain, Norway, France, Germany, Denmark and the UK. The learning business has, by its nature, an annual cycle with strong seasonality. Most net sales and earnings are accrued during the second and third quarters, while the ﬁrst and fourth quarters are typically smaller in net sales and loss-making. The recent acquisition of Santillana Spain will further increasethe importance of the third quarter, when the new school year starts, for the business. Shifts of single orders between quarters may have a material impact when comparing quarterly net sales and earnings on a year-on-year basis, and, therefore year-to-date ﬁgures typically provide a more comprehensive picture of Learning's business performance and development than quarterly ﬁgures. Net sales of Learning grew signiﬁcantly and amounted to EUR 500 million (2019: 336). A majority, EUR 143 million, of the net sales growth was attributable to acquisitions, in particular Iddink. On a comparable basis, net sales growth was strong in Poland, driven by the ongoing curriculum renewal both in upper primary and upper secondary education. Net sales also grew in the Netherlands as a result of curriculum renewals. Learning's comparable net sales growth was 5% (2019: 0%). The coronavirus pandemic had a limited impact on net sales, though some adverse impact on on-site training sales was visible during the second and fourth quarters. Operational EBIT excl. PPA improved to EUR 96 million (2019: 76) as a result of acquisitions and net sales growth in Poland and the Netherlands. Faster than expected shift from renting to selling books in Iddink had a negative impact on the operational EBIT margin. In addition, the margin was adversely impacted by the acquisitions of Iddink and itslearning, which have a lower margin than the Learning SBU on average. EBIT was EUR 66 million (2019: 57). IACs totalled EUR -13 million (2019: -12) and mainly consisted of costs related to recent acquisitions. PPA amortisations increased to EUR 16 million (2019: 6) as a result of acquisitions completed in 2019. Capital expenditure increased to EUR 33 million (2019: 21) as a result of acquisitions and consisted of growth investments in digital platforms and ICT. Media Finland Media Finland is the leading media company in Finland, reaching 97% of all Finns weekly. We provide information, experiences, inspiration and entertainment through multiple media platforms: newspapers, TV, radio, events, magazines, online and mobile channels. We have leading brands and services, like Helsingin Sanomat, Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti, Me Naiset, Aku Ankka, Nelonen, Ruutu, Supla and Radio Suomipop. For advertisers, we are a trusted partner with insight, impact and reach. Excluding IACs . 1 2 Excluding IACs of EUR 149.1 million in FY 2020 (2019: -10.0) and PPA amortisations of EUR 6.1 million in FY 2020 (2019: 4.4). Full reconciliation of operational EBITDA and operational EBIT excl. PPA is presented in a separate table on p. 32. NET SALES BY CATEGORY Other sales mainly include festivals and events, marketing services, event marketing, custom publishing, books and printing. In 2020, net sales of the events business amounted to EUR 0.6 million (2019: 35). Net sales of Media Finland declined slightly and amounted to EUR 563 million (2019: 577). Net sales of the regional news media business acquired on 30 April 2020 amounted to EUR 54 million being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. On a comparable basis (excl. the acquired regional news media business), subscription sales grew steadily throughout the year driven by strong development in both Helsingin Sanomat, Ruutu+ and Supla+. Comparable advertising sales declined by 9%, or approx. EUR 20 million, as the coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact especially on print advertising. Digital advertising sales were at the previous year's level, while TV advertising sales declined slightly. During the year, there was signiﬁcant ﬂuctuation in advertising demand between months and categories due to the coronavirus pandemic. Media Finland outperformed the market during the year gaining market share especially in TV, online and radio advertising. Due to restrictions set by the Finnish authorities, all Media Finland's festivals and events for the season 2020 were cancelled. The impact of the cancellation, approx. EUR 35 million, is visible in other sales. Divestment of the online classiﬁeds business Oikotie had an adverse net sales impact of EUR 11 million. Media Finland's comparable net sales development was 10% (2019: 2%). According to the Finnish Advertising Trends survey for December 2020 by Kantar TNS, the advertising market in Finland declined by 17% on a net basis in 2020. The decline was driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Advertising declined by 25% in newspapers, by 19% in magazines, by 9% in TV and by 4% in radio, and increased by 3% in online (including search and social media). Operational EBIT excl. PPA was stable and amounted to EUR 67 million (2019: 69). Good proﬁtability level was main- tained mainly due to active cost mitigation actions across cost categories, including personnel, operating expenses, content and paper costs throughout the year, which almost oﬀset the adverse earnings impact of lower advertising sales. Net earnings impact of the acquisition of the regional news media business and the divestment of the online classiﬁeds business Oikotie was ﬂat. Proﬁtability of the events business was somewhat positive due to the insurance compensation received. EBIT was EUR 210 million (2019: 55). IACs totalled EUR 149 million (2019: -10) and included a capital gain of EUR 165 million related to the divestment of Oikotie as well as the transaction and integration costs related to the acquisi- tion of the regional news media business. PPA amortisations increased to EUR 6 million (2019: 4) due to the acquisition of the regional news media business. Capital expenditure totalled EUR 5 million (2019: 4) and consisted of maintenance investments. Personnel In 2020, the average number of employees in full-time equiva- lents (FTE) in continuing operations was 4,255 (2019: 3,551). The average number of employees (FTE) per SBU was as follows: Learning 1,987 (2019: 1,472), Media Finland 2,052 (2019: 1,804) and Other operations 216 (2019: 275). At the end of December, the number of employees (FTE) of the Group was 4,806 (2019: 3,937) and 19 (2019: 1,000) in discontinued operations. The number of employees increased as a conse- quence of acquisitions. Wages, salaries and fees paid to Sanoma's employees, including the expense recognition of share-based payments, amounted to EUR 295 million (2019: 243). Non-ﬁnancial information As a leading European K12 learning company and the leading cross-media company in Finland, Sanoma plays an important role in society, and its products have a positive impact on the lives of millions of people every day. Sanoma aims to maximise its positive social and economic impact and minimise its envi-ronmental footprint across its business. Sanoma is committed to promoting ethical and responsible business practices in its own business operations and in its interaction with suppliers and customers. Sanoma's business model as well as role and impacts in its value chain are described in more detail in the value creation model on p. 5. In addition to non-ﬁnancial information included in this report, Sanoma has published a separate Sustainability Review 2020 in accordance with the Core option of the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards. Sustainability Review 2020 and further information on sustainability is available at www.sanoma.com/ en/sustainability. Risks related to non-ﬁnancial aspects are reported as part of the Risk review included in this report. Sanoma's govern- ance structure and framework are discussed in the Corporate Governance Statement 2020 available at www.sanoma.com/ en/investors. Sanoma sustainability strategy Sanoma conducts regular materiality assessmnts and stake- holder engagement for its sustainability impact and activities. The most recent assessment was conducted in autumn 2020. As a result, Sanoma identiﬁed six material themes that provide the framework for the Sanoma Sustainability Strategy. The Board approved the strategy in December 2020. Topics in the Sanoma Sustainability Strategy relate to the themes reported in this non-ﬁnancial review: environmental, social and employee, respect for human rights, and anti-corruption and anti-bribery. Sanoma is committed to working towards a more sustainable future by implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals into its Sustainability Strategy. The updated Sanoma Sustainability Strategy focuses on the following material themes: Inclusive learning: We develop equal learning solutions that help all students to achieve their potential Sustainable media: We provide trusted Finnish journalism and inspiring entertainment, now and in the future Trustworthy data: We use the data you trust us with to make learning and media better Vital environment: We act to reduce our climate impact and build fact-based awareness of sustainability Valued people: We promote diversity and provide an inspiring workplace with excellent opportunities to develop Responsible and ethical business practices and supply chain integrity are fundamental for us Compliance and Code of Conduct Sanoma applies responsible business practices and promotes responsible behaviour of employees by enforcing a common set of rules and values and ensuring that all employees commit to them. In its operations and governance, Sanoma follows laws and regulations applicable in its operating countries, ethical guidelines set by the Sanoma Code of Conduct as well as the Group's internal policies and standards. Sanoma's Code of Conduct ("Code") together with the Corporate Governance Framework is the umbrella for all policies, and out- lines how Sanoma aims to conduct its business in an ethical and responsible manner. The Code encompasses the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and is an integral part of shared values that guide working and decision making throughout Sanoma. It sets out the principles of business and is publicly available on Sanoma's website. All Sanoma employees are required to apply the Code in full in their day-to-day conduct and business decisions. Company-speciﬁc policies deﬁne how Sanoma's operations are managed, and give a framework to daily work. The Board approves new policies and amendments to existing policies. Each policy has a speciﬁed owner in the organisation. Once a year, or more frequently when needed, the owners submit necessary updates or new policies to the Board for approval. The policies are applicable to all employees of Sanoma Group, and are available on the intranet. In addition to the Code and Corporate Governance Framework, the following policies are currently in force: Anti-bribery & corruption policy Disclosure policy Diversity & inclusion policy Donations policy Enterprise risk management policy External travel policy Fair competition policy Information security policy Insider policy Internal audit policy Internal control policy IPR policy M&A policy Privacy and data protection policy Procurement policy Related party policy Tax policy Travel policy Treasury policy. Compliance with the policies is ensured by using various controls, such as requiring completion of compliance related trainings from all employees. Sanoma has a Code of Conduct e-learning, which is compulsory for all employees. In 2020, completion rate of the e-learning was 95% (2019: 94%). In the newly acquired companies, the e-learning takes place within 3-6 months after the acquisition is completed. Together, the Code of Conduct and the Sanoma Supplier Code of Conduct ("Supplier Code") set out the overall principles to promote and achieve compliance e.g. with anti-corruption, anti-bribery and money laundering laws. The Supplier Code sets out the ethical standards and responsible business prin- ciples suppliers are required to comply with in their dealings with Sanoma. Suppliers are expected to apply these standards and principles to their employees, aﬃliates and sub-contrac- tors. New suppliers go through Sanoma's source-to-contract solution, which incorporates the Supplier Code as a mandatory step for successful selection. The Supplier Code is an integral component of the standard contractual procurement and purchasing framework, including supplier selection, evaluation and performance appraisal. Reporting Channels Sanoma's Code of Conduct, the Supplier Code of Conduct, and Sanoma's group policies and operating procedures are intended to prevent and detect misconduct and improper or illegal activities. Any suspicions about violations can be reported anonymously through internal or external reporting channels. Sanoma uses an external online whistle-blowing tool, which is hosted by an independent third party. A link to the whis- tle-blowing tool is available on Sanoma's website and intranet. The Head of Internal Audit and the Compliance Oﬃcer receive emails of the allegations reported through the whistle-blowing tool. Cases are also identiﬁed during internal audits or through other internal channels, such as a network of nominated Local Compliance Oﬃcers. All allegations are reviewed and investiga- tive activities planned without delay. All cases and conclusions of investigations are reported to the Ethics and Compliance Committee and to the Audit Committee of the Board. Trustworthy data Data is an increasingly essential part of Sanoma's business putting privacy and consumer trust at the core of the Group's sustainability and daily operations. Data empowers teachers to optimise teaching and students to receive personalised learning. With the data entrusted to us, we develop high-quality and personalised media. Trustworthy data is one of the six key themes in the Sanoma Sustainability Strategy. Sanoma has invested in data-se- curity-related technologies and runs a Group-wide Privacy Programme that monitors development and enforcement of privacy regulations, has oversight of the implementation of the Sanoma Privacy Policy, and ensures that employees know how to apply data security and privacy practices in their daily work. Privacy is incorporated into product development through a 'Privacy by Design' process supported by 'Privacy Champions', who are nominated employees with privacy responsibilities in their respective business areas. Sanoma has a privacy e-learning in use. In addition, role-based privacy and information security trainings are oﬀered to speciﬁc employee groups. In 2020, the completion rate of the privacy e-learning was 95% (2019: 93%) and the completion rate of the information security training was 95% (2019: 93%). In the newly acquired companies, the e-learning takes place within 3-6 months after the acquisition is completed. In 2021, sustainability targets will make up 20% of Sanoma's annual short-term management incentives on target level. 50% of these sustainability targets are related to achieving certain data and privacy targets. Vital environment Sanoma's most signiﬁcant environmental impacts derive from emissions in its supply chain, mainly resulting from the trans- portation and distribution of its learning and media products as well as the energy use for the paper and print supplies production. In addition, Sanoma's own operations create envi- ronmental impacts through the emissions resulting from energy and materials use e.g. in printing houses and oﬃces. Sanoma's direct and indirect GHG emissions totalled 99,200 tCO2e in 2020 (2019: 82,800 tCO2e). About 90% of Sanoma's emissions result from the indirect supply chain emissions (Scope 3) while only 10% of the emissions come from Sanoma's own operations (Scope 1 and 2). Sanoma's emissions increased during 2020 mainly due to the growth of the business with new oﬃce facili- ties and a new printing facility related to the acquisition of the regional news media business while the emission intensity per employee compared to year 2019 remained stable. In addition we were able to develop Sanoma's emission calculations for the transportation and distribution signiﬁcantly in 2020. Together, the Sanoma Code of Conduct and the Supplier Codeset out Sanoma's environmental principles. Sanoma aims to prevent and minimise environmental and climate impacts with concrete targets set out in Sanoma Sustainability Strategy. Sanoma's goal is to become carbon neutral throughout the value chain by 2030. In its own operations this will require modest investments in energy eﬃciency of printing plants and oﬃce facilities across Europe. Despite the acquisitions completed in 2019 and 2020, Sanoma's energy intensity per employee remained stable reﬂecting actions taken to develop energy eﬃciency and to move to renewable energy sources in certain oﬃce facilities. Due to the growth of the business through the acquisition of the regional news media business in Finland, including a modern, state-of-the-art printing plant in Tampere as well as new oﬃce facilities, Sanoma's energy use increased during 2020. Sanoma cooperates with its suppliers and partners to reach its climate goals. To ensure the fact-base of its climate actions, Sanoma calculates its emissions annually throughout the supply chain according to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG). In addition, this supports identiﬁcation of the eﬀects of climate change for Sanoma's business, transparent reporting and comparable monitoring of emissions on annual basis. ENERGY USE Energy consumption within the organisation, MWh Energy intensity, MWh/employee GHG EMISSIONS Scope 1. Direct GHG emissions tCO2e, total Scope 2. Energy indirect GHG emissions tCO2e, market based, total Scope 3. Other indirect GHG emissions tCO2e, totalOwn direct and indirect (Scope 1 + 2) GHG emissions intensity, tCO2e /employee GHG emissions intensity, tCO2e /employee Emissions calculated according to GHG protocol. More detailed calculations are available in Sustainability Review 2020. Sanoma's Paper Procurement Standard is annexed to all paper procurement agreements. The aim of the standard is to ensure that paper used by Sanoma is produced responsibly and origi- nates from traceable and veriﬁed sources. Our target is that all wood ﬁbre in paper qualities used by Sanoma originates from certiﬁed sources. In 2020, the share was 85%. Sanoma's paper use increased by 2,000 tonnes, or by 3.7% due to the acquisition of the regional news media business in Finland at the end of April 2020. Overall, driven by the prevailing media trend of consumers moving from printed to hybrid or digital media products, comparable paper usage continued to decline. In the learning business, use of book paper grew in-line with net sales development. PAPER USE tonnes 36,9008,40015,800 2018 32,200 33,700 7,50016,000 6,90017,000 2019 2020 Newsprint Magazine paper Book paper Includes paper used in Sanoma's own printing facilities for own and externally sold print products, as well as paper acquired for own products printed by third parties. Book paper is used in Learning and newsprint and magazine paper in Media Finland. Figures refer to continuing operations. Valued people Valuing our people is one of the six main themes of the Sanoma Sustainability Strategy and Sanoma is committed to promoting equality and providing an inspiring workplace with excellent opportunities to develop. Sanoma's Code of Conduct sets out the general principles of ethical conduct and Sanoma's responsibilities as an employer. Sanoma has zero tolerance for any form of discrimination, harassment or bullying at the workplace. Sanoma provides equal opportunities for all employees and ensures fair treatment, remuneration and good working conditions. In 2020, Sanoma's visible and transparent leadership model became a crucial part of the crisis management during the coronavirus pandemic. During the pandemic, Sanoma's ﬁrst priority has been ensuring the health and safety of its employees and providing solid support to its customers and business partners. To foster creativity, Sanoma's corporate culture supports employees' autonomy and freedom in achieving results, which, together with recent investments on user-friendly, cloud-based IT tools and systems, also supported Sanoma's fast transition to remote working when the pandemic started in spring 2020. As a learning and media company, professional development of employees is crucially important to Sanoma, and on-going learning opportunities are oﬀered continuously both online and in a normal year also as live training courses. The main focus is continuous development of employees' skills and motivation and ensuring skills and capabilities in the future, fast-moving and digitalising operating environment are in place. Diversity at Sanoma is guided by a Group-wide Diversity and Inclusion policy. According to the policy, Sanoma recruits, develops and rewards employees irrespective of age, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, family status, disability or other personal circumstances or background, or any other form of discrimination. Recruitment, remuneration and career advance- ment are based on employee competence and performance. Sanoma also supports professional development, motivation, creativity and engagement by regular performance review discussions. In 2020, approx. 90% (2019: 90%) of employees had a regular performance review with their manager. During the year, with the high level of remote working, Sanoma followed employee wellbeing through frequent and systematic Pulse survey's for employees to ensure, that the management has real-time information on employee motivation, work-life balance and other wellbeing issues. Sanoma measures employee engagement, leadership, the feeling of inclusiveness, internal communication and decision making annually in the beginning of each calendar year. In January 2021, the Employee Engagement Survey was completed by 88% (2019: 88%) of employees. The scores are measured in People Power Rating, an inclusive overall metric between 0 and 100. In 2021, the results improved from the previous year being overall at a very good level. In 2021, sustainability targets will make up 20% of Sanoma's annual short-term management incentives on target level. 50% of these sustainability targets are related to the results of the Employee Engagement Survey. According to the Employee Engagement Survey, employees e.g. show commitment to their employer, enjoy their work and ﬁnd it meaningful, appreciate how the employer has managed the coronavi-rus pandemic, and support and appreciate the company's leadership culture. EMPLOYEES BY COUNTRY Finland The Netherlands Poland RESULTS OF EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT SURVEY People power rating, 0-100 Belgium Other 71.1 68.8 69.8 71.1 2018 2019 2020 2021 Response rate 2021: 88%, 2020: 88%, 2019: 92%, 2018: 92% MANAGEMENT AND PERSONNEL BY GENDER Year 2020 Men Board of Directors 20% 80% Executive Management Team 50% 50% All employees 55% 45% <25 EMPLOYEES BY AGE 1,301 1,387 445 135 25-29 30-39 40-49 1,029 50-59 Women 267 >60 Anti-bribery, corruption and supply chain Sanoma's anti-bribery and corruption policy gives speciﬁc rules and monetary limits for received and given gifts (EUR 75), and entertainment and hospitality (EUR 100), and sets out the process to seek further approval through a separate gift and hospitality tool if necessary. When it comes to public oﬃcials, receiving and giving gifts is always subject to approval. Sanoma has an anti-bribery and corruption e-learning in use. In 2020, completion rate of the e-learning among targeted employees was 94% (2019: 93%). In the newly acquired companies, the e-learning takes place within 3-6 months after the acquisition is completed. Sanoma expects the same commitment to ethical and respon- sible business conduct also from its suppliers. The Supplier Code of Conduct forms an important component of the procurement and purchasing framework, including supplier selection, evaluation and performance appraisal. All new supplier engagements initiated via Sanoma's source-to- contract solution incorporate the Supplier Code of Conduct as a mandatory step for successful selection. The Supplier Code of Conduct is part of Sanoma's standard contractual framework and general terms of purchase. A Know Your Counterparty (KYC) process identiﬁes the risk of doing business with third parties by looking at their ownership, activities and role. The process includes anti-bribery, sanctions and other due diligence checks according to the level of risk identiﬁed. Systematic KYC checks covering certain existing and almost all new vendors were carried out during the year by Group Procurement. A KYC due diligence questionnaire is available for Sanoma employees on the intranet to screen thoroughly not just suppliers, but any third party Sanoma intends to do business with. The questionnaire aims to identify and prevent possible third-party compliance and corruption-related risks, according to customised criteria. In cases of medium or high risk, the tool refers employees to consult Group Legal before engaging in any business or transaction with the counterparty. Share capital and shareholders At the end of December 2020, Sanoma's registered share capital was EUR 71 million (2019: 71), and the total number of shares was 163,565,663 (2019: 163,565,663), including 528,977 (2019: 549,140) own shares. Own shares repre- sented 0.3% (2019: 0.3%) of all shares and votes. The number of outstanding shares excluding Sanoma's own shares was 163,036,686 (2019: 163,016,523). In March 2020, Sanoma delivered a total of 324,163 own shares (without consideration and after taxes) as part of its long-term share-based incentive plans. Sanoma had 22,748 (2019: 20,730) registered shareholders at the end of December 2020. List of the largest shareholders, shareholder distribution by number of shares and distribution of holding by sector are available on p. 28. Acquisition of own shares Sanoma repurchased own shares from 26 March until 2 April 2020. During that time, Sanoma acquired a total of 304,000 own shares for an average price of EUR 7.95 per share. The shares were acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The repur- chased shares were acquired on the basis of the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2020 to be used as part of the Company's incentive programme. Share trading and performance At the end of December 2020, Sanoma's market capitalisation was EUR 2,240 million (2019: 1,541) with Sanoma's share closing at EUR 13.74 (2019: 9.45). In 2020, the volume-weighted average price of Sanoma's share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. was EUR 10.15 (2019: 9.03), with a low of EUR 6.84 (2019: 7.96) and a high of EUR 14.00 (2019: 10.44). In 2020, the cumulative value of Sanoma's share turnover on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. was EUR 298 million (2019: 172). The trading volume of 29 million shares (2019: 19) equalled an average daily turnover of 116k shares (2019: 76k). The traded shares accounted for some 18% (2019: 12%) of the average number of shares. Sanoma's share turnover, including alter- native trading venues BATS and Chi-X, was 34 million shares (2019: 24). Nasdaq Helsinki represented 87% (2019: 81%) of the share turnover. (Source: Euroland) Corporate Governance Sanoma has published a separate Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report. They are available at www.sanoma.com/en/investors. Decisions of the Annual General Meeting 2020 Sanoma Corporation's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on 25 March 2020 in Helsinki. The meeting adopted the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report for the year 2019, considered the Remunera-tion Policy for governing bodies and discharged the members of the Board of Directors as well as the President and CEO from liability for the ﬁnancial year 2019. The AGM resolved that a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share shall be paid and a sum of EUR 350,000 be reserved for charitable donations to be used at the Board of Directors' discretion. The dividend shall be paid in two instalments. The ﬁrst instalment of EUR 0.25 per share was paid to a shareholder who was regis- tered in the shareholders' register of the Company maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date 27 March 2020. The payment date for this instalment was 3 April 2020. The second instalment of EUR 0.25 per share shall be paid to a shareholder who, on the dividend record date, is registered in the shareholders' register of the Company maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. In its meeting on 28 October 2020 the Board of Directors decided the dividend record date for the second instalment to be 30 October 2020 and the dividend payment date 6 November 2020. The AGM resolved that the number of the members of the Board of Directors shall be set at ten. Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Antti Herlin, Mika Ihamuotila, Nils Ittonen, Denise Koopmans, Sebastian Langenskiöld, Rafaela Seppälä and Kai Öistämö were re-elected as members, and Julian Drinkall and Rolf Grisebachwere elected as new members of the Board of Directors. Pekka Ala-Pietilä was elected as the Chairman of the Board and Antti Herlin as the Vice Chairman. The term of all the Board members ends at the end of the AGM 2021. The AGM resolved that the monthly remuneration payable to the members of the Board of Directors shall be increased. The monthly remunerations are: EUR 12,000 for the Chairman of the Board, EUR 7,000 for the Vice Chairman of the Board, and EUR 6,000 for the members of the Board. The meeting fees of the Board of Directors remained unchanged. The AGM appointed audit ﬁrm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy as the auditor of the Company, with Samuli Perälä, Authorised Public Accountant, as the auditor with principal responsibility. The Auditor shall be reimbursed against invoice approved by the Company. Board authorisations The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 16,000,000 of the Company's own shares (approx. 9.8% of all shares of the Company) in one or several instalments. Own shares shall be repurchased with funds from the Company's unrestricted shareholders' equity, and the repurchases shall reduce funds available for distribution of proﬁts. The authorisation will be valid until 30 June 2021, and it terminated the corresponding authorisation granted by the AGM 2019. The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to decide on issuance of new shares and the conveyance of the Company's own shares held by the Company (treasury shares) and the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares as speciﬁed in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. Option rights and other special rights entitling to shares as speciﬁed in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act may not be granted as part of the Company's incentive programme. The Board will be entitled to decide on the issuance of a maximum of 18,000,000 new shares as well as conveyance of a maximum of 5,000,000 treasury shares held by the Company in one or several instal- ments. The issuance of shares, the conveyance of treasury shares and the granting of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares may be done in deviation from the share- holders' pre-emptive right (directed issue). The authorisation will be valid until 30 June 2021, and it replaced the authorisation to decide on issuance of shares, option rights and other special rights entitling to shares, which was granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2019. Executive Management Team Sanoma's Executive Management Team consists of the following members: Susan Duinhoven, President and CEO; Markus Holm, CFO and COO; Pia Kalsta, CEO of Sanoma Media Finland; and Rob Kolkman, CEO of Sanoma Learning. Related party transactions Sanoma has a Related Party Policy, under which members of the Board of Directors, the Executive Management Team and the SBU management teams are under obligation to submit certain related party transactions, as deﬁned in the policy, for a prior approval. In addition, the Board Charter includes instructions for Board members' conduct in related party transactions and other conﬂict of interest situations. Sanoma reports related party transactions in accordance with IFRS. More information on transactions with related parties is available in Financial Statements 2020, Note 29. Risk review Sanoma is exposed to numerous risks and opportunities, which may arise from its own operations or the changing operating environment. Sanoma divides its key risks into four main cate- gories: strategic, operational, non-ﬁnancial and ﬁnancial risks. The most signiﬁcant risks that could have a negative impact on Sanoma's business, performance or ﬁnancial status are described below. Under the categories, the most material risks are presented ﬁrst. In addition to the risks presented in this review, the currently unknown or immaterial risks may arise or become material in the future. Sanoma's Risk Management Policy deﬁnes the Group-wide risk management principles, objectives, roles, responsibilities and procedures also covering sustainability and the climate-re- lated risks. The President and CEO supported by the Executive Management Team is responsible for deﬁning the risk manage- ment strategies, procedures and setting the risk management priorities. Strategic Business Units are responsible for identi- fying, measuring, reporting, and managing risks. Reporting of the updated risk assessment results with related ongoing or planned mitigation actions is done to the Audit Committee and further to the Board of Directors twice a year. Risk management and internal control policies, processes, roles and responsibilities are presented in more detail in the Corporate Governance Statement 2020. Signiﬁcant near-term risks and uncertainties are reported on a continuous basis in each Interim Report during the course of the year. Strategic risks Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Sanoma's strategic aim is to grow through acquisitions. The key risks in M&A may relate to the availability and valuation of potential targets as well as the suitability of timing for the parties and the transaction process itself, including the regula- tion of M&A activity by the competition authorities, for example. Sanoma may not be able to identify suitable M&A opportunities or suitable targets may not be available at the right valuation. Even if suitable M&A opportunities were identiﬁed and feasible, M&A risks may relate to unidentiﬁed liabilities of the target companies or their assets, changes in market conditions, the inability to ensure the right valuation and eﬀective integration of acquisitions or that the anticipated economies of scale or synergies do not materialise. Sanoma mitigates the risks by actively maintaining its indus- trial networks, proactively seeking potential targets, working with well-known parties during the transaction processes and following its internal policies and procedures in the deci- sion-making, organisation and follow-up of M&A cases. Changes in customer preferences and the threat of new entrants In learning, digital and blended (= print-and-digital) learning materials, methods and platforms have gradually been gaining ground, and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has further ampliﬁed the growing need for remote learning tools and digital learning materials. Also in the learning material distribution services, this shift is being paralleled by a move from renting and selling books towards subscription-based commercial models. Both trends and/or their acceleration may have an impact on the operational performance, ﬁnancial performance and/or ﬁnancial position of Sanoma Learning. With the continued development of alternative forms of media, particularly digital media, the Group's media businesses and the strength of its media brands depend on its continued ability to identify and respond to constantly shifting consumer pref- erences and industry trends as well as its ability to develop new and appealing products and services in a timely manner. Changes in customer preferences are visible not only in consumer behaviour, but also both directly and indirectly in advertising demand. Demand for digital advertising has been growing, while demand for print advertising has been declining in recent years, and the trend is expected to continue. The increasing use of mobile devices is changing the way people consume media, while the viewing time of free-to-air TV is decreasing. The media and learning markets in which the Group operates are highly competitive and include many regional, national and international companies. In media, competition is aﬀected by the level of consolidation within the Group's markets as well as by the development of alternative distribution channels for the products and services oﬀered by the Group. Compe- tition may arise from large international media and telecom companies entering new geographic markets or expanding the distribution of their products and services to new distribution channels, which may have a signiﬁcant impact on competition as these companies enjoy high brand awareness and often have greater ﬁnancial and other resources to penetrate new markets and gain market share. In addition, new entrants in the market may be able to take advantage of alternative forms of media and new technologies faster than the Group and, therefore, gain market share from Sanoma's established busi- nesses. In Learning there is a similar risk stemming from large international media companies, digital entrants, educational technology companies, open educational resources and user generated content. New entrants and/or new technological developments entering the markets possess a risk for Sanoma's established businesses. Sanoma partially mitigates the risk by the continuous devel- opment of digital and hybrid learning and media products and services. In learning, close and long-term relations with schools, teachers and governing bodies play a signiﬁcant role in the business, and digital solutions are typically combined and sold together with printed materials. Sanoma's leading position and its wide cross-media oﬀering provide it a solid base to constantly develop its oﬀering to advertisers and to introduce new services, such as cross-media solutions, native or branded and premium content. The share of print advertising of the Group's total net sales has decreased, being 6% (2019: 7%) in 2020. Political and legislative risks The Group's operations are subject to various the laws and regulations in the countries the Group operates and changes in such laws and regulations could have a material eﬀect on Sanoma's ability to conduct its business eﬀectively. For example, changes in educational regulation could have a material eﬀect on Sanoma's commercial propositions, content investments needs or ﬁnancial performance. Although legis- lation related to learning is typically country-speciﬁc, which limits the magnitude of said risk at group level, Sanoma faces an increased legislative risk in Poland, one of its largest markets, where broad or abrupt education-related legislative changes could have a material eﬀect on Sanoma Learning business. While this risk is most notable in the Polish market, the introduction or delay, pace, scope and timing of changes in education-related legislation in Sanoma Learning's other operating countries may also inﬂuence the performance of Sanoma Learning as a whole. Data is an increasingly essential part of Sanoma's business putting privacy and consumer trust at the core of the Group's daily operations. Regulatory changes regarding the use of consumer data for commercial purposes could, therefore, have an adverse eﬀect on Sanoma's ability to utilise data in its business. The proposed ePrivacy Regulation related to telesales and content personalisation may have an impact on B2C media sales and B2B advertising business. Changes in the digital advertising ecosystem, such as the deprecation of third party cookies, may result in changes in business models used in digital advertising sales. Changes in taxation as well as in the interpretation of tax laws and practices applicable to Sanoma's products and services or their distribution, e.g. the VAT, may have an eﬀect on the operations of the Group or on its ﬁnancial performance. For example, imposing additional value added taxes on news- papers and magazines could have a material adverse eﬀect on the Group's circulation sales due to a decrease of demand. Furthermore, the deterioration of publishers' and broadcasters' copyright protection or increase in legal obligations (such as reporting or monetary obligations) towards original authors of copyright protected works aﬀects the Group's ability to provide its customers with new products and services and may increase costs related to acquiring and managing copyrights. In addition, changes in the Digital Single Market Initiative, approved by the EU Commission in the end of March 2019, could have a material eﬀect on Sanoma's cost eﬃcient access to high quality TV content for the Finnish market. Close monitoring and anticipation of political and regulatory development and adaption of business models accordingly are ways to partially mitigate these risks. Legislation related to education, in particular, is typically country-speciﬁc, limiting the magnitude of the risk on the Group level. To mitigate the risk related to the proposed ePrivacy regulation, Sanoma is increasingly moving to alternative market and sales channels (e.g. online). The risk related to changing digital advertising ecosystems is mitigated through Sanoma's direct customer contacts and domestic capabilities in direct display sales, digital sales channels, digital direct sales product portfolio and roadmap as well as a relatively high and growing user identiﬁcation base. General economic conditions The general economic conditions in Sanoma's operating countries and the overall industry trends could influence Sanoma's business, performance or financial status. In general, the risks associated with the performance of the learning business relate to the development of public and private education spending especially during the curriculum renewals. In the media business, risks associated with business and ﬁnancial performance typically relate to the advertising demand and consumer spending. Economic downturns characterised by declines in overall economic activity and consumer spending typically result in a decreased demand for advertising. Economic conditions may be aﬀected by various additional events that are beyond Sanoma's control, such as natural disasters and pandemics. For example, the ongoing corona- virus pandemic has, in general, caused a reduction in business activity and ﬁnancial transactions, lockdowns, quarantines, labour shortages, supply chain interruptions and overall economic and ﬁnancial market instability. In 2020, the corona- virus pandemic aﬀected certain parts of Sanoma's businesses, particularly advertising and events sales more than others. In the future, such pandemics may have an eﬀect on diﬀerent parts of the Group's business. Sanoma's diverse business portfolio and active actions to manage the risks and costs related to prevailing and expected economic conditions partially mitigate the risk. In 2020, approx. 47% (2019: 37%) of Sanoma's net sales was derived from learning, approx. 26% (2019: 26%) from single copy or subscription sales, approx. 6% (2019: 7%) from print adver- tising, approx. 16% (2019: 20%) from non-print advertising and approx. 5% (2019: 10%) from other sales. Operational risks Data and privacy risks Data is an increasingly essential part of Sanoma's products and services in both the learning and media business. The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) sets strict requirements for implementing data subject rights, and for companies to demonstrate their accountability for complying with the regulation. Non-compliance with the GDPR could lead to ﬁnes of up to 4% of the annual global turnover. In addition, the ePrivacy Directive imposes requirements for online data collection and use. The most relevant risks pertaining to data privacy are potential data breaches resulting from unauthor- ised or accidental loss of or access to personal data managed by Sanoma or by third parties processing data on Sanoma's behalf, or some other failure to comply with privacy laws. To mitigate the risk and ensure compliance, Sanoma runs a Privacy Programme that monitors the development and enforcement of privacy regulations and has oversight of the implementation of Sanoma's Privacy Policy. Key privacy implementation processes include data lifecycle management, negotiating data processing agreements with third parties, information security measures to protect data, data breach management procedures, and the implementation of data subject rights. Privacy requirements and threat assessments are incorporated into product development, and privacy impact assessments are conducted to ensure the compliance of new uses of data in products and services. Employees with privacy responsibilities have been nominated and trained to act as a ﬁrst line of privacy support, and role-based privacy trainings are oﬀered to key target groups. Sanoma participates in industry-level cooperation in creating and implementing standardised approaches to manage data both in learning and media businesses. Information and communication technology (ICT) Reliable ICT systems form an integral part of Sanoma's business. The systems include online services, digital learning platforms, newspaper and magazine subscriptions, adver- tising and delivery systems as well as various systems for production control, customer relations management and supporting functions. ICT security risks relate to conﬁdenti- ality, integrity and/or availability of information or systems as well as to the reliability and compliance of data processing. The risks can be divided into physical risks (e.g. ﬁre, sabotage and equipment breakdown) and logical risks (e.g. information security risks, such as malware attacks, ransomware, hacking of persona data or other sensitive data assets, and employee or software failure). To mitigate the risks, Sanoma has continuity and disaster recovery plans for its critical systems and clear responsibilities regarding ICT security in place. Information security controls include the use of threat intelligence capabilities, cyber security incident detection capabilities, identity and access manage- ment solutions, log management capabilities and the use of external information security audits. Risks related to third parties A wide network of third parties plays an integral role in Sanoma's daily business. Third-party suppliers in Sanoma's value chain include, among others, technology solution and service providers, paper, print and logistics suppliers as well as content providers for learning materials and media content. Sanoma also utilises freelancers to support its own editorial staﬀ in content creation. The status of freelancers may vary by authority and country. However, no individual case is estimated to become material unless it escalates to concern a large group of freelancers. Certain advertising and marketing eﬀorts are executed with the help of third parties. The advertising tech- nology ecosystem consists of players with dominant market power, which may lead to an imbalance between their rights and liabilities in agreements entered into with Sanoma. Coop- eration with third parties exposes Sanoma to certain ﬁnancial, operational, legal as well as data and GDPR-related risks, which are described in more detail in other sections of this risk review. Although Sanoma is not dependent on any individual suppliers, Sanoma's daily business is dependent on its ability to work with third party suppliers that meet Sanoma standards and iden- tiﬁed business and technology requirements. To mitigate the risks related to third parties, Sanoma follows the guiding prin- ciples of supplier risk management set in the Group's Procure- ment policy, Supplier Code of Conduct and legal framework. The most signiﬁcant suppliers are selected through the competitive bidding and qualiﬁcation process. Sanoma performs Know Your Counterparty controls as part of the supplier approval process, and monitors the performance of third parties by performance approvals and service-level agreements. Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) Sanoma's products and services largely consist of intellectual property delivered through a variety of media. Key intellectual property rights related to Sanoma's products and services are copyrights including publishing rights, trademarks, business names, domains and know-how owned and licensed by the Group. The Group relies on copyright, trademark and other intellectual property laws as well as its Group-wide IPR policy and procedures to establish and protect its proprietary rights in these products. Because of a dispersed IPR portfolio, no material risks are expected to arise from individual IPR cases. Hazard risks and business disruption Operational disruption to the Group's business may be caused by a major disaster and/or external threats that could restrict its ability to supply products and services to its customers. The Group is exposed to various health and safety and envi- ronmental risks, such as natural disasters, which are beyond Sanoma's control and that could cause business interruption and result in signiﬁcant costs. External threats, including, but not limited to pandemics, terrorist attacks, strikes and weather conditions, could aﬀect the Group's businesses and employees, disrupting daily business activities. Any failure to maintain high levels of safety management could result in physical injury, sickness or liability to Sanoma's employees, which could, in turn, result in the impairment of Sanoma's reputation or inability to attract and retain skilled employees. Sanoma mitigates hazard risks through its operational policies, eﬃcient and accurate process management and contingency planning. In addition, Sanoma's insurance programme provides coverage for insurable hazard risks, but may not adequately cover all or any costs related to the realisation of such risks. Due to the nature of Sanoma's business, hazard risks are not likely to have a material eﬀect on Sanoma's operational or ﬁnancial performance. Non-ﬁnancial risks Talent attraction and retention The Group's success depends on having competent, skilled and engaged management and employees, and on their competen- cies and skills in developing appealing products and services in accordance with customer needs in a changing environment. Recruiting and retaining skilled and motivated personnel may become increasingly difficult as a result of various factors, including a shortage of skills in the labour market and intensi- fying competition for personnel. Should the Group fail to attract, retain, develop, train and motivate qualified, engaged and diverse employees at all levels, it could have an adverse eﬀect on the Group's proﬁtability and value creation, competitiveness and development of its business operations in the long-term. Related to M&A, inability to retain key personnel of the acquired operations may possess a risk to the performance of the acquired businesses after closing. To mitigate the risk, Sanoma aims to enhance a corporate culture that supports training, innovation, creativity, diversity, as well as an ethical and eﬃcient way of working, for which the framework is set in Sanoma's Code of Conduct and Diversity Policy. The culture is further supported by open and transparent leadership and communications, knowledge sharing between businesses and functions, as well as opportunities and resources for learning and professional development. For acquired businesses, Sanoma typically engages the key personnel of the acquired opera- tions with comprehensive, long-term incentive plans and by enhancing the corporate culture as part of the integration plan. Sanoma follows employee engagement closely by an annual survey, and takes actions based on the results. Environmental and climate risks Sanoma's most signiﬁcant environmental impacts derive from emissions and energy use in its value chain, use of paper as well as print supplies, Sanoma's own energy use, e.g. in printing houses and oﬃces as well as the emissions from the transpor- tation and distribution of its learning and media products. Even though Sanoma's business as a media and learning company is not highly carbon-intensive, all companies face increasing stakeholder interest in their environmental practices. Sanoma uses purchased electricity in its printing and oﬃce facilities, as well as for digital services and technological solutions, and it may not be able to directly impact the mix of energy sources used. In addition, Sanoma may not be able to control the use of energy of its third-party suppliers. The declining demand trend for printed media decreases Sanoma's newsprint and magazine production emissions and paper use over time, while the use of book paper in the learning business is expected to remain relatively stable on a comparable basis. Sanoma prevents and minimises negative environmental impacts by focusing on eﬃcient operations and material use as well as responsible procurement. To mitigate its environ- mental and climate risks, Sanoma has in its Sustainability Strategy set concrete targets and action plans to minimise its environmental impacts related to energy and paper use and emissions. Sanoma's processes support compliance with relevant environmental legislative, regulatory and operating standards. Due to the nature of Sanoma's business, no material environmental or climate risks are expected to arise. Risks related to human rights, anti-corruption and bribery Sanoma operates in eleven European countries and is committed to conducting business in a legal and ethical manner in compliance with local and international laws and regulations applicable to its business as well as its Code of Conduct. Nevertheless, there is a risk that Sanoma's employees or business partners may act in a way that violates human rights or anti-corruption and bribery laws and regulations or they may act unethically. In the learning business, Sanoma's business partners mainly include municipalities, other govern- mental units and schools, while the media business is based on creating and selling content to individual people as well as selling advertising space to companies. Breaches of the appli- cable laws and regulations or corporate policies by Sanoma's employees or business partners may lead to legal processes, sanctions and ﬁnes as well as reputational damages aﬀecting Sanoma's operations, which could have a material adverse eﬀect on Sanoma's business, ﬁnancial condition or results of operations. All of Sanoma's employees must comply with Sanoma's Code of Conduct, which supports the international standards on human rights and labour conditions, and it clearly prohibits all corruption and bribery. The requirements of the Code are extended to Sanoma's suppliers through the Supplier Code of Conduct. Sanoma aims to ensure compliance with a mandatory e-learning course on the Code of Conduct to all employees. Sanoma uses an external online whistle-blowing tool hosted by an independent third party, through which any suspicions about violations against the Code can be reported anonymously. Financial risks Sanoma is exposed to ﬁnancial risks, including interest rate, currency, liquidity and credit risk. Other ﬁnancial risks are related to equity and the impairment of assets. Financial risks are mitigated according to the Group's Treasury Policy, e.g. with various ﬁnancial instruments and derivatives. Financial risk management is centralised to Group Treasury, and aimed at hedging the Group against material risks. A more detailed description of the Group's ﬁnancial risks and their management is available in Note 25. Sanoma's consolidated balance sheet included EUR 1,438 million (2019: 949) of goodwill, immaterial rights and other intangible assets at the end of December 2020. After the acquisitions of Iddink and Santillana Spain, most of this is related to the learning business. In accordance with IFRS, instead of goodwill being amortised regularly, it is tested for impairment on an annual basis, or whenever there is any indication of impair- ment. Changes in business fundamentals could lead to further impairment, thereby impacting Sanoma's equity-related ratios. Based on the impairment testing at the end of 2020, there was no need to book any impairments. More information on impairment testing is available in Note 12. Key impacts of the coronavirus pandemic The coronavirus pandemic had a signiﬁcant impact on certain parts of Sanoma's business in 2020. For its own part, the Group's well-balanced business portfolio mitigated the impacts to a certain extent; after the acquisitions completed in Learning in 2019, and the divestments of Media Netherlands and the online classiﬁeds business Oikotie in Finland, the majority of the Group's operational earnings came from Learning in 2020. In Learning, the coronavirus pandemic had some adverse impact on net sales due to lower on-site training sales and on earnings due to higher warehousing handling and hosting costs. The earnings impact was mostly oﬀset by lower travel and oﬃce costs. In 2021, the prolonged closure of schools in Sanoma's main operating countries may lead to continuing net sales impact related to training sales and opportunities for market share gains in connection to curriculum renewals. In Media Finland, subscription and other B2C sales represent approx. half of the total net sales, which, apart from the events business, were not signiﬁcantly aﬀected by the pandemic. In 2020, the subscription sales of Media Finland grew slightly on a comparable basis, and by 17% including the acquired regional news media business with total subscription sales amounting to EUR 230 million (2019: 196). On 22 April, the Finnish authorities decided to prohibit all large events until the end of July 2020. As a consequence, all Media Finland's festivals and events for the summer season 2020 were cancelled. In 2020, net sales of the events business amounted to EUR 0.6 million and its proﬁtability was somewhat positive due to the insurance compensation received. In 2019, net sales of the events business were approx. EUR 35 million and its operational EBIT margin was above the margin of the Media Finland SBU (12.0%). Sanoma is preparing the 2021 event season with cau- tion on committing to any ﬁxed costs, but with an expectation that no prohibitive restrictions for organising events will be in place. The coronavirus pandemic had a material impact on the full year net sales and proﬁtability of Media Finland's B2B adver- tising business. The monthly advertising market decline varied between 1% and 43% during the year with great variations also between customer categories and media channels. In 2020, Media Finland's advertising sales declined by 9% on a compa- rable basis (excl. the impact of acquisitions and divestments),and by 6% on a reported basis, with total advertising sales amounting to EUR 232 million (2019: 247). As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Sanoma expects continued uncertainty and low visibility in the advertising demand in 2021. Signiﬁcant near-term risks and uncertainties Sanoma is exposed to numerous risks and opportunities, which may arise from its own operations or the changing operating environment. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic may possess a near-term risk for the Group's business and ﬁnancial performance in 2021. Key impacts and risk mitigation actions related to the pandemic in 2020 are presented under the title "Key impacts of the coronavirus pandemic". Other signiﬁcant risks that could have a negative impact on Sanoma's business, performance, or ﬁnancial status, and how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their likelihood and/or magnitude, are described below. However, in addition to risks mentioned below, other currently unknown or immaterial risks may arise or become material in the future. Sanoma's strategic aim is to grow through acquisitions. The key risks in M&A may relate to the availability and valuation of the potential targets as well as the suitability of timing for the parties and the transaction process itself, including the regula- tion of M&A activity by the competition authorities, for example. Sanoma may not be able to identify suitable M&A opportunities or suitable targets may not be available at the right valuation. Even if suitable M&A opportunities were identiﬁed and feasible, M&A risks may relate to the unidentiﬁed liabilities of the target companies or their assets, changes in market conditions, the inability to ensure the right valuation and eﬀective integration of acquisitions or that the anticipated economies of scale or synergies do not materialise. In learning, digital and blended (= print-and-digital) learning materials, methods and platforms have gradually been gaining ground, and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has further ampliﬁed the growing need for remote learning tools and digital learning materials. Also in the learning material distribution services, this shift is being paralleled by a move from renting and selling books towards subscription-based commercial models. Both trends and/or their acceleration may have an impact on the operational performance, ﬁnancial performance and/or ﬁnancial position of Sanoma Learning. With the continued development of alternative forms of media, particularly digital media, the Group's media businesses and the strength of its media brands depend on its continued ability to identify and respond to constantly shifting consumer pref- erences and industry trends as well as its ability to develop new and appealing products and services in a timely manner. Changes in customer preferences are visible not only in consumer behaviour, but also both directly and indirectly in advertising demand. Demand for digital advertising has been growing, while demand for print advertising has been declining in recent years, and the trend is expected to continue. The increasing use of mobile devices is changing the way people consume media, while the viewing time of free-to-air TV is decreasing. The media and learning markets in which the Group operates are highly competitive and include many regional, national and international companies. In media, competition is aﬀected by the level of consolidation within the Group's markets as well as by the development of alternative distribution channels for the products and services oﬀered by the Group. Compe- tition may arise from large international media and telecom companies entering new geographic markets or expanding the distribution of their products and services to new distribution channels, which may have a signiﬁcant impact on competi- tion. In Learning there is a similar risk stemming from large international media companies, digital entrants, educational technology companies, open educational resources and user generated content. New entrants and/or new technological developments entering the markets possess a risk for Sanoma's established businesses. The Group's operations are subject to various laws and regulations in the countries the Group operates and changes in such laws and regulations could have a material eﬀect on Sanoma's ability to conduct its business eﬀectively. For example, changes in educational regulation could have a material eﬀect on Sanoma's commercial propositions, content investments needs or ﬁnancial performance. Although legis- lation related to learning is typically country-speciﬁc, which limits the magnitude of said risk at group level, Sanoma faces an increased legislative risk in Poland, one of its largest markets, where broad or abrupt education-related legislative changes could have a material eﬀect on Sanoma Learning business. Furthermore, the deterioration of publishers' and broadcasters' copyright protection or increase in legal obligations towards original authors of copyright protected works affects the Group's ability to provide its customers with new products and services and may increase costs related to acquiring and managing copyrights. In addition, changes in the Digital Single Market Initiative could have a material eﬀect on Sanoma's cost eﬃcient access to high quality TV content for the Finnish market. Changes in taxation as well as in the interpretation of tax laws and practices applicable to Sanoma's products and services or their distribution, e.g. the VAT, may have an eﬀect on the operations of the Group or on its ﬁnancial performance. The general economic conditions in Sanoma's operating countries and the overall industry trends could influence Sanoma's business, performance or ﬁnancial status. In general, the risks associated with the performance of the learning business relate to the development of public and private education spending especially during the curriculum renewals. In the media business, risks associated with business and ﬁnancial performance typically relate to the advertising demand and consumer spending. Economic downturns characterised by declines in overall economic activity and consumer spending typically result in a decreased demand for advertising. Data is an increasingly essential part of Sanoma's business putting privacy and consumer trust at the core of the Group's daily operations. Regulatory changes regarding the use of consumer data for commercial purposes could, therefore, have an adverse eﬀect on Sanoma's ability to utilise data in its business. The proposed ePrivacy Regulation related to telesales and content personalisation may have an impact on B2C media sales and B2B advertising business. Changes in the digital advertising ecosystem, such as the deprecation of third party cookies, may result in changes in business models used in digital advertising sales. Sanoma's ﬁnancial risks include interest rate, currency, liquidity and credit risks. Other risks include risks related to equity and impairment of assets. As part of the full-year reporting, Sanoma has reviewed the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the expected credit losses and adjusted provisions related to Media Finland accordingly. Sanoma's consolidated balance sheet included EUR 1,438 million (2019: 949) of goodwill, immaterial rights and other intangible assets at the end of December 2020. After the acquisitions of Iddink and Santillana Spain, most of this is related to the learning business. In accordance with IFRS, instead of goodwill being amortised regularly, it is tested for impairment on an annual basis, or whenever there is any indication of impairment. Changes in business fundamentals could lead to further impairment, thus impacting Sanoma's equity-related ratios. Based on the impairment testing at the end of 2020, there was no need to book any impairments. Outlook for 2021 In 2021, Sanoma expects that the Group's reported net sales will be EUR 1.2-1.3 billion (2020: 1.1). The Group's operational EBIT margin excluding PPA is expected to be 14%-16% (2020: 14.7%). The mid-points of the outlook ranges are based on the assumption that the advertising market will be relatively stable compared to the previous year and that there are no major restrictions related to the events business in Finland. In addition, it is assumed that the learning business will not be signiﬁcantly impacted by prolonged school closures in its main operating countries. Dividend proposal On 31 December 2020, Sanoma Corporation's distributable funds were EUR 313 million, of which proﬁt for the year made up EUR 40 million. Including the fund for non-restricted equity of EUR 210 million, the distributable funds amounted to EUR 523 million. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that: A dividend of EUR 0.52 per share shall be paid for the year 2020. The dividend shall be paid in two instalments. The ﬁrst instalment of EUR 0.26 per share shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders' register of the company maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date 15 April 2021. The payment date for this instalment is 22 April 2021. Record date for the second instalment of EUR 0.26 per share will be decided by the Board of Directors in October, and the estimated payment date will be in November 2021. A sum of EUR 700,000 shall be transferred to the donation reserve and used at the Board's discretion. The amount left in equity shall be EUR 438 million. According to its dividend policy, Sanoma aims to pay an increasing dividend, equal to 40-60% of the annual free cash ﬂow. When proposing a dividend to the AGM, the Board of Directors looks at the general macro-economic environment, Sanoma's current and target capital structure, Sanoma's future business plans and investment needs, as well as both previous year's cash ﬂows and expected future cash ﬂows aﬀecting capital structure. Annual General Meeting 2021 MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS 31 DECEMBER 2020 Sanoma's Annual General Meeting 2021 will be held on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 pursuant to temporary legislation (667/2020) that entered into force on 3 October 2020. The shareholders of the Company and their proxy representatives can only participate in the meeting and exercise the share- holder's rights by voting in advance as well as by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance in accord- ance with the instructions set out in the Notice to the Annual General Meeting of the Company published on 10 February 2021. More information is available on the Company's website www.sanoma.com/en/investors. Share and shareholders Sanoma has one series of shares, with all shares producing equal voting rights and other shareholder rights. The shares have no redemption and consent clauses, nor any other transfer restrictions. Sanoma share has no nominal value or book value. The Board of Directors is not aware of any eﬀective agreements related to holdings in Sanoma shares and the exercise of voting rights. On 31 December 2020, the combined holdings in the Com- pany's shares of the members of the Board of Directors, the President and CEO, and the bodies they control (as referred to in Chapter 2, Section 4 of the Finnish Securities Market Act) accounted for 19.1% (2019: 18.9%) of all shares and votes. More information on management shareholding and remuneration is available in Note 30. Shareholders 1 2 Jane and Aatos Erkko Foundation Herlin Antti Holding Manutas Oy Herlin Antti 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Langenskiöld Lars Robin Eljas Seppälä Rafaela Violet Maria Helsingin Sanomat Foundation Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company Noyer Alex Aubouin Lorna 10 Foundation for Actors´ Old-Age Home The State Pension Fund 11 12 Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company Evli Finnish Small Cap Fund 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Stiftelsen för Åbo Akademi OP-Finland Small Firms Fund Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company Folkhälsan i svenska Finland rf Inez och Julius Polins fond Langenskiöld Lars Christoﬀer Robin Langenskiöld Bo Sebastian Eljas Langenskiöld Pamela Oy Etra Invest Ab 20 largest shareholders total Nominee registered Other shares Total Shares 39,820,286 19,716,800 19,685,000 31,800 12,273,371 10,273,370 4,701,570 4,400,000 1,903,965 1,852,470 1,800,000 1,760,000 1,538,804 1,079,402 1,000,000 924, 255 766,771 646,149 645,996 645,963 645,963 550,000 106,945,135 21,970,801 34,649,727 163,565,663 % of shares 24.35 12.05 12.03 0.02 7.50 6.28 2.87 2.69 1.16 1.13 1.10 1.08 0.94 0.66 0.61 0.57 0.47 0.40 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.34 65.38 13.43 21.19 100.00 SHAREHOLDERS BY NUMBER OF SHARES HELD 31 DECEMBER 2020 Number of shares Number of 501 - 1,000 1 - 100 101 - 500 shareholders 7,374 8,553 2,932 1,001 - 5,000 3,023 5,001 - 10,000 10,001 - 50,000 50,001 - 100,000 100,001 - 500,000 422 324 49 47 500,001 + Total 24 22,748 In the joint account Total % 32.42 37.60 12.89 13.29 1.86 1.42 0.22 0.21 Number of shares 379,437 2,346,818 2,302,488 6,704,193 3,017,869 6,436,330 3,599,899 9,270,813 0.11 100.00 129,428,367 163,486,214 79,449 163,565,663 Alternative performance measures % 0.23 1.44 1.41 4.10 1.85 3.94 2.20 5.67 Sanoma presents certain ﬁnancial performance measures on a non-IFRS basis as alternative performance measures (APMs). The APMs exclude certain non-operational or non-cash valuation items aﬀecting comparability (IACs) and are provided to reﬂect the underlying business performance and to enhance comparability between reporting periods. The APMs should not be considered as a substitute for performance measures in accordance with IFRS. 79.13 99.95 0.05 100.00 Sanoma has included Operational EBITDA, and the corre- sponding margin, as a new APM in its ﬁnancial reporting from this report onwards. The new APM is considered to extend Sanoma's ﬁnancial reporting and provide better transparency on its ﬁnancial performance, especially on proﬁtability before non-cash based depreciation and amortisation, for investors. The new APM will be complementary to other performance measures. HOLDINGS BY SECTOR 31 DECEMBER 2020 5.5% 2.7% Discontinued operations On 10 December 2019, Sanoma announced it had signed an agreement to divest its strategic business unit Sanoma Media Netherlands. The divestment was completed on 20 April 2020. Media Netherlands is reported as discontinued operations for 2019 and 2020. Unless otherwise stated, all income statement and cash ﬂow related FY ﬁgures presented in this report cover continuing operations only. For 2020 and earlier periods, ﬁgures related to balance sheet and cash ﬂow cover both continuing and discontinued operations. In addition to Media Netherlands, certain Learning operations that are under strategic review were classiﬁed as discontinued operations during the course of the year. Sanoma's continuing operations include Learning and Media Finland, which are also Sanoma's reporting segments. More information is available on p. 14 and p. 15. More information is available at Sanoma.com. Deﬁnitions of key IFRS indicators and APMs are available on p. 34. Reconciliations are available on p. 32-33. Key indicators EUR million 2020 2019 2018 20174 2016 Net sales 1 1,061.7 912.6 891.4 1,434.7 1,554.4 Operational EBITDA 1 309.9 276.8 244.7 392.3 445.1 Margin 1 29.2 30.3 27.4 27.3 28.6 Operational EBIT excl. PPA 1 156.5 137.6 122.8 % of net sales 14.7 15.1 13.8 Operational EBIT 1 176.7 164.9 % of net sales 12.3 10.6 Items aﬀecting comparability in EBIT 1 135.9 -22.5 -9.6 -417.2 42.0 Purchase price allocation adjustments and amortisations (PPAs) 22.3 10.5 6.5 EBIT 1 270.1 104.5 106.7 -240.5 206.9 % of net sales 25.4 11.5 12.0 -16.8 13.3 Result before taxes 1 261.0 82.7 94.2 -262.4 167.3 % of net sales 24.6 9.1 10.6 -18.3 10.8 Result for the period from continuing operations 1 237.8 64.8 72.6 -301.6 122.7 % of net sales 22.4 7.1 8.1 -21.0 7.9 Result for the period 247.1 13.3 125.6 -299.3 116.0 % of net sales 23.3 1.5 14.1 -20.9 7.5 Balance sheet total 2,048.3 1,997.9 1,519.0 1,590.1 2,605.6 Capital expenditure 2 42.5 31.7 32.0 36.5 34.9 % of net sales 3.7 2.5 2.4 2.4 2.2 Free cash ﬂow 3 94.8 131.3 108.9 104.7 123.2 Return on equity (ROE), % 40.7 2.2 22.1 -48.0 10.9 Return on investment (ROI), % 24.0 5.4 18.1 -17.0 9.9 Equity ratio, % 37.4 30.5 44.7 38.2 41.0 Net gearing, % 93.1 144.2 55.3 71.6 78.4 Interest-bearing liabilities 775.3 817.9 356.7 412.4 829.6 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 560.4 644.5 550.9 620.1 773.3 Net debt 660.7 794.7 337.8 391.8 786.2 Net debt / Adj. EBITDA 2.6 2.7 1.4 1.7 Average number of employees (FTE) 1 4,255 3,551 3,404 4,746 5,171 Number of employees at the end of the period (FTE) 1 4,806 3,937 3,410 4,425 5,038 1 Figures for 2016-2020 contain only continuing operations.

2 Capital expenditure is presented on cash basis for 2017-2020 and on an accrual basis for 2016.

3 Dividends received have been reported as part of free cash ﬂow from 2016 onwards.

4 2017 ﬁgures have been restated due to the implementation of IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Share indicators EUR 2020 2019 2018 2017 3 2016 Earnings/share, continuing operations 1, 6 1.46 0.39 0.44 -1.02 0.69 Earnings/share 6 1.51 0.07 0.76 -1.00 0.65 Earnings/share, diluted, continuing operations 1, 6 1.45 0.39 0.43 -1.02 0.69 Earnings/share, diluted 6 1.51 0.07 0.76 -1.00 0.65 Operational earnings/share, continuing operations 1, 6 0.58 0.50 0.49 0.70 0.50 Operational earnings/share 6 0.67 0.80 0.84 0.72 0.51 Free cash ﬂow per share 2 0.58 0.81 0.67 0.64 0.76 Equity/share 4.23 3.25 3.73 3.34 4.39 Dividend/share 4 0.52 0.50 0.45 0.35 0.20 Dividend payout ratio, % 4 34.4 707.0 59.1 neg. 30.8 Operational dividend payout ratio, % 4 77.9 62.5 53.4 48.3 39.2 Market capitalisation, EUR million 5 2,240.1 1,539.7 1,379.7 1,774.5 1,338.4 Eﬀective dividend yield, %4 3.8 5.3 5.3 3.2 2.4 P/E ratio 9.1 133.6 11.1 neg. 12.7 Adjusted number of shares at the end of the period 5 163,036,686 163,016,523 162,504,370 163,249,144 162,333,596 Adjusted average number of shares 5 163,041,596 162,933,737 163,084,958 162,544,637 162,291,679 Lowest share price 6.84 7.96 8.01 7.58 3.51 Highest share price 14.00 10.44 11.47 12.03 9.39 Average share price 10.15 9.03 9.28 8.90 6.14 Share price at the end of the period 13.74 9.45 8.49 10.87 8.25 Trading volumes, shares 29,310,738 19,098,115 39,317,670 36,232,649 48,152,687 % of shares 18.0 11.7 24.1 22.3 29.7 1 Figures for 2016-2020 contain only continuing operations.

2 Dividends received have been reported as part of free cash ﬂow from 2016 onwards.

3 2017 ﬁgures have been restated due to the implementation of IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers 4 Year 2020 proposal of the Board of Directors.

5 The number of shares does not include treasury shares.

6 Year 2016 Earnings/share ﬁgures include adjustment related to interest on hybrid bond. Reconciliation of operational EBIT excl. PPA EUR million EBIT Items aﬀecting comparability (IACs) and PPA adjustments and amortisations1 Learning Impairments Restructuring expenses PPA adjustments and amortisations Media Finland Capital gains/losses Restructuring expenses PPA adjustments and amortisations Other companies Capital gains/losses Restructuring expenses Items aﬀecting comparability (IACs) and PPA adjustments and amortisations total Operational EBIT excl PPA, continuing operations Depreciations of buildings and structures Depreciation of rental books Amortisation of ﬁlm and TV broadcasting rights Amortisation of prepublication rights Other depreciations, amortisations and impairments Items aﬀecting comparability in depreciation, amortisation and impairments Operational EBITDA EUR million Items aﬀecting comparability (IACs) in ﬁnancial income and expenses Capital gains/losses Financial items Impairments Total Items aﬀecting comparability (IACs) and PPA adjustments and amortisations in discontinued operations Capital gains/losses Impairments 2 Restructuring expenses PPA adjustments and amortisations Total 1 Items aﬀecting comparability and PPA adjustments and amortisations are unaudited. 2 In 2020, capital gains/losses include capital loss of EUR 1.6 million related to costs to sell for the divestment of Media Netherlands. In 2019, the impairment of EUR 105.1 million relates to the impairment loss on classiﬁcation as assets held for sale under IFRS 5 following the announcement to divest Media Netherlands. Reconciliation of operational EPS EUR millionResult for the period attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company Items aﬀecting comparability Tax eﬀect of items aﬀecting comparability Non-controlling interests' share of items aﬀecting comparability Operational result for the period attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company Weighted average number of shares on the market Operational EPS Reconciliation of net debt Net debt includes ﬁnancial assets and liabilities of certain Learning operations that are presented as part of assets and liabilities held for sale in the balance sheet 31 December 2020. In addition, net debt 31 December 2019 includes ﬁnancial assets and liabilities of Sanoma Media Netherlands. More details are presented in Note 26. Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA EUR million 12-month rolling operational EBITDA Impact of acquired and divested operations Impact of programming rights Impact of prepublication rights Impact of rental books Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of comparable net sales growthReconciliation of return on equity (ROE), %Reconciliation of return on investment (ROI), % EUR million Result before taxes Interest and other ﬁnancial items Result before taxes excl. interests and other ﬁnancial itemsBalance sheet total (average of monthly balances) Non-interest-bearing liabilities (average of monthly balances) Balance sheet total - non-interest-bearing liabilities (average of monthly balances) Return on investment, % Non-interest-bearing liabilities include certain Learning operations that are presented as part of assets and liabilities held for sale in the balance sheet 31 December 2020. In addition, non-inter- est-bearing liabilities 31 December 2019 include liabilities of Sanoma Media Netherlands. More details are presented in Note 26. Deﬁnitions of key indicators KPI Comparable net sales (growth) Items aﬀecting comparability (IACs) Operational EBITDAOperational EBIT excl. PPAEquity ratio, % Free cash ﬂowFree cash ﬂow / share Net debtNet debt / Adj. EBITDA Earnings/share (EPS) Operational EPSNet gearing, % Return on equity (ROE), %Return on investment (ROI), % Deﬁnition = = = Net sales (growth) adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestments Gains/losses on sale, restructuring or eﬃciency program expenses and impairments that exceed EUR 1 million Operating proﬁt + depreciation, amortisation and impairments - IACs = EBIT- IACs - Purchase price allocation (PPA) adjustments and amortisations Equity total = Balance sheet total - advances received = Cash ﬂow from operations - capital expenditure Free cash ﬂow = Adjusted average number of shares on the market = Interest-bearing liabilities - cash and cash equivalents = The adjusted EBITDA used in this ratio is the 12-month rolling operational EBITDA, where acquired operations are included and divested operations excluded, and where programming rights and prepublication rights have been raised above EBITDA on cash ﬂow basis Result for the period attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company = Weighted average number of shares on the market Result for the period attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company - IACs = Weighted average number of shares on the market = Interest-bearing liabilities - cash and cash equivalents Equity total Result for the period = Equity total (average of monthly balances) Result before taxes + interest and other ﬁnancial expenses = Balance sheet total - non-interest-bearing liabilities (average of monthly balances) Reason to use Complements reported net sales by reﬂecting the underlying business performance and enhancing comparability between reporting periods Reﬂects the underlying business performance and enhances comparability between reporting periods Measures the proﬁtability before non-cash based depreciation and amortisation, reﬂects the underlying business performance and enhances comparability between reporting periods Measures the proﬁtability excl. acquisition-related PPA adjustments and amortisations, reﬂects the underlying business performance and enhances comparability between reporting periods x 100 One of Sanoma's long-term ﬁnancial targets, measures the relative proportion of equity to total assets Basis for Sanoma's dividend policyBasis for Sanoma's dividend policy Measures Sanoma's net debt positionOne of Sanoma's long-term ﬁnancial targets, provides investors information on Sanoma's ability to service its debt Measures Sanoma's result for the period per shareIn addition to EPS, reﬂects the underlying business performance and enhances comparability between reporting periods x 100 Measures how much debt in relation to equity Sanoma is using to ﬁnance its assets x 100 Measures the company's relative proﬁtability, ie. the proﬁt received for the equity employed x 100 Measures the company's relative proﬁtability, ie. the proﬁt and interest received for net assets employed KPI Deﬁnition Reason to use Non-interest-bearing liabilitiesEquity/shareDividend payout ratio, %Operational dividend payout ratio, % Eﬀective dividend yield, % P/E ratio Market capitalisation = = = Non-interest-bearing liabilities include trade and other payables, contract liabilities, deferred and income tax liabilities, provisions and pension liabilities Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company Adjusted number of shares on the market at the balance sheet date Dividend/share = Result/share Dividend/share Operational EPS Dividend/share = = Share price on the last trading day of the year Share price on the last trading day of the year Result/share = Number of shares on the market at the balance sheet date x share price on the last trading day of the year x 100

x 100

x 100 Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated income statement 37 Statement of comprehensive income 38 Consolidated balance sheet 39 Changes in consolidated equityConsolidated cash ﬂow statementNotes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 40 41 42 Audited Consolidated income statement EUR million NET SALES Other operating income Materials and services Employee beneﬁt expenses Other operating expensesShare of results in joint ventures Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses EBIT Share of results in associated companiesFinancial income Financial expenses RESULT BEFORE TAXES Income taxes RESULT FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Result for the period from discontinued operations RESULT FOR THE PERIOD 4 6 5, 20, 30 13 10-12 Note 2, 3 13 26 6 7 7 8 Restated 2019 31.0 -282.5 -242.6 EUR million 912.6 Result from continuing operations attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent Company Non-controlling interests -164.8 0.4 -149.8 104.5 Result from discontinued operations attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent Company Non-controlling interests 0.0 Result attributable to: 3.1 -24.9 82.7 Equity holders of the Parent Company Non-controlling interests Earnings per share for result attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company: -17.9 Earnings per share, EUR, continuing operations 64.8 Diluted earnings per share, EUR, continuing operations -51.5 13.3 Earnings per share, EUR, discontinued operations Diluted earnings per share, EUR, discontinued operationsEarnings per share, EUR Diluted earnings per share, EUR Note 9 In 2020 and 2019, discontinued operations include Sanoma Media Netherlands and certain Learning operations that are under strategic review. The divestment of Sanoma Media Netherlands was completed on 20 April 2020. Year 2020 Statement of comprehensive income 1 EUR million 2020 2019 Result for the period 247.1 13.3 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassiﬁed subsequently to proﬁt or loss Change in translation diﬀerences -2.4 2.5 Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees 0.1 Items that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss Deﬁned beneﬁt plans 4.1 6.1 Income tax related to deﬁned beneﬁt plans -0.8 -1.1 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 0.9 7.6 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 248.0 20.9 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent Company 247.6 19.1 Non-controlling interests 0.5 1.8 1 Statement of comprehensive income includes both continuing and discontinued operations. Consolidated balance sheet ASSETS EUR million NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment Right-of-use assets Investment property Goodwill Other intangible assets Equity-accounted investees Other investmentsDeferred tax receivables Trade and other receivables NON-CURRENT ASSETS, TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS Inventories Income tax receivables Contract assets Trade and other receivables Cash and cash equivalents CURRENT ASSETS, TOTAL Assets held for sale and discontinued operations ASSETS, TOTAL 4, 6, 11 4, 6, 10 Note 8 5, 15 26 3 17 18 16 13 14 12 12 10 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EUR million EQUITY Share capital Treasury shares Fund for invested unrestricted equity Translation diﬀerences Retained earnings Total equity attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company Non-controlling interests EQUITY, TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred tax liabilities Pension obligationsProvisions Financial liabilities Lease liabilitiesContract liabilities Trade and other payables NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES, TOTALCURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions Financial liabilities Lease liabilities Income tax liabilities Contract liabilities Trade and other payables CURRENT LIABILITIES, TOTAL Liabilities related to assets held for sale and discontinued operations LIABILITIES, TOTALEQUITY AND LIABILITIES, TOTAL Note 19, 20 3 23 26 21 22 22 3 23 21 22 22 8 5 Changes in consolidated equity EUR million Equity at 1 Jan 2019 Result for the period Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Share-based compensation Shares delivered Dividends paid Total transactions with owners of the company Acquisitions and other changes in non-controlling interest Total change in ownership interest Equity at 31 Dec 2019 Equity at 1 Jan 2020 Result for the period Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Purchase of treasury shares Share-based compensation Shares delivered Dividends paid Total transactions with owners of the company Acquisitions and other changes in non-controlling interest Total change in ownership interest Equity at 31 Dec 2020 Note 19 20 20 Share capital 71.3 19 20 20 71.3 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company invested Treasury unrestricted Translation Retained Fund for shares -8.4 3.8 3.8 -4.6 Non- controlling equity diﬀerences earnings Total interests Total 209.8 -19.3 353.0 606.4 5.0 611.4 11.5 11.5 1.8 13.3 2.6 5.0 7.6 7.6 2.6 16.5 19.1 1.8 20.9 -0.4 -0.4 -0.4 -3.8 -73.4 -73.4 -1.2 -74.5 -77.5 -73.8 -1.2 -74.9 -22.3 -22.3 15.9 -6.4 -22.3 -22.3 15.9 -6.4 269.7 529.4 21.5 550.9 269.7 529.4 21.5 550.9 246.7 246.7 0.5 247.1 3.2 0.9 0.9 249.9 247.6 0.5 248.0 -2.4 -2.4 -0.4 -0.4 -0.4 -2.8 -81.6 -81.6 -1.0 -82.6 -84.8 -84.4 -1.0 -85.4 -2.4 -2.4 -1.3 -3.6 -2.4 -2.4 -1.3 -3.6 432.4 690.2 19.7 709.9 209.8 -16.6 Consolidated cash ﬂow statement EUR million OPERATIONS Result for the period Adjustments Income taxes Financial expenses Financial incomeShare of results in equity-accounted investees Depreciation, amortisation and impairment lossesGains/losses on sales of non-current assetsOther adjustmentsAdjustments total Change in working capital Change in trade and other receivables Change in inventories Change in trade and other payables, and provisions Acquisitions of broadcasting rights, prepublication costs and rental books Dividends received Interest paid Other ﬁnancial items Taxes paid CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS INVESTMENTS Capital expenditure Operations acquired Joint ventures and associated companies acquired Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible assets Operations sold Includes continuing and discontinued operations. Note 27 13 27 13 8 7 7 2019 EUR million 13.3 Joint ventures and associated companies sold Loans granted 32.5 26.7 -3.2 Repayments of loan receivables Interest received CASH FLOW FROM INVESTMENTS -4.3 266.2 CASH FLOW BEFORE FINANCING -12.4 FINANCING 301.4 -4.1 Contribution by non-controlling interests Purchase of treasury shares 3.2 -41.5 19.9 Change in loans with short maturity Drawings of other loans Repayments of other loans Payment of lease liabilities Acquisitions of non-controlling interests -83.9 Dividends paid 4.7 -15.0 CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING -36.2 163.0 -2.9 Change in cash and cash equivalents according to cash ﬂow statement Eﬀect of exchange rate diﬀerences on cash and cash equivalents Net increase(+)/decrease(-) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 1 Jan -31.7 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 Dec -236.3 -0.7 2.5 53.4 Cash and cash equivalents in the cash ﬂow statement include cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts of EUR 0.0 million (2019: 7.4) at the end of the period. Note 13 22 22 22 22 27 18 Cash and cash equivalents in the cash ﬂow statement include EUR 0.0 million (31 Dec 2019: 6.9) cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations, which are presented as part of assets held for sale in the balance sheet 31 December 2020. Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 1. Accounting policies for consolidated ﬁnancial statements 43

2. Operating segments 50

3. Net sales 54

4. Other operating income 58

5. Employee beneﬁt expenses 58

6. Materials and services and other operating expenses 62

7. Financial items 63

8. Income taxes and deferred taxes 63

9. Earnings per share 66

10. Property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 67

11. Investment property 69

12. Intangible assets 71

13. Equity-accounted investees 75

14. Other investments 75

15. Trade and other receivables, non-current 75

16. Inventories 75

17. Trade and other receivables, current 76

18. Cash and cash equivalents 76

19. Equity 77

20. Share-based payments 78

21. Provisions 82

22. Financial liabilities and lease liabilities 82

23. Trade and other payables 84

24. Contingent liabilities 84

25. Financial risk management 85

26. Assets held for sale and discontinued operations 90

27. Acquisitions and divestments 91

28. Subsidiaries and equity-accounted investees 97

29. Related party transactions 99

30. Management compensation, beneﬁts and ownership 100

31. Events after the balance sheet date 102 Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 1. Accounting policies for consolidated ﬁnancial statements Corporate information In 2020, Sanoma Group included two operating segments which are its two strategic business units Sanoma Learning and Sanoma Media Finland. This is aligned with the way Sanoma manages the businesses. Sanoma Learning is the leading European learning company serving over 20 million students in 11 countries. Its learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their potential. Sanoma Learning oﬀers printed and digital learning materials as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for K12, i.e. primary, secondary and vocational education, and it aims to grow the business throughout Europe. Sanoma Learning develops its methodologies based on deep teacher and student insight and truly understanding their individual needs. By combining educational technologies and pedagogical expertise, Sanoma Learning creates learning products and services with the highest learning impact. Sanoma Media Finland is the leading media company in Finland, reaching 97% of all Finns weekly. It provides information, experiences, inspiration and entertainment through multiple media platforms: newspapers, TV, radio, events, magazines, online and mobile channels. Sanoma Media Finland has leading brands and services, like Helsingin Sanomat, Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti, Me Naiset, Aku Ankka, Nelonen, Ruutu, Supla and Radio Suomipop. For advertisers, it is a trusted partner with insight, impact and reach. The share of Sanoma Corporation, the Parent of Sanoma Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. The Parent Company is domiciled in Helsinki and its registered oﬃce is Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki. On 9 February 2021, Sanoma's Board of Directors approved these ﬁnancial statements to be disclosed. In accordance with the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, the shareholders can either adopt or reject the ﬁnancial statements in the Annual General Meeting held after the disclosure. The AGM can also resolve to amend the ﬁnancial statements. Copies of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements are available at sanoma.com or from the Parent Company's head oﬃce. Basis of preparation of ﬁnancial statements Sanoma has prepared its consolidated ﬁnancial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) while adhering to related IAS and IFRS standards, eﬀective at 31 December 2020, as well as SIC and IFRIC interpretations. IFRS refers to the approved standards and their interpretations applicable within the EU under the Finnish Accounting Act and its regulations in accordance with European Union Regulation No. 1606/2002. The notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements are in accordance with Finnish Accounting Standards and Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. Financial statements are presented in millions of euros, based on historical cost conventions unless otherwise stated in the accounting policies. All ﬁgures have been rounded and consequently the sum of individual ﬁgures can deviate from the presented sum ﬁgure. Key ﬁgures have been calculated using exact ﬁgures. Applied new and amended standards The Group has applied the following new standards, interpretations and amendments to standards and interpretations as of 1 January 2020: Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8 Deﬁnition of Material (eﬀective for ﬁnancial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020). The amendments clarify the deﬁnition of "material" and align the deﬁnition used in Conceptual Framework and the standards themselves. Amendments to IFRS 3 Deﬁnition of a Business (eﬀective for ﬁnancial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020). The objective of the amendments is to assist entities to determine whether a transaction should be accounted for as a business combination or as an asset acquisition. The amended deﬁnition of a business requires an acquisition to include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together signiﬁcantly contribute to the ability to create outputs. The amendments also narrow the deﬁnitions of a business and of outputs by focusing on goods and services provided to customers and by removing the reference to an ability to reduce costs. Sanoma has applied the Amendments to IFRS 3 to business combinations which are acquired on or after 1 January when assessing whether it acquired a business or a group of assets. Revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting (eﬀective for ﬁnancial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020). Key changes include: increasing the prominence of stewardship in the objective of ﬁnancial reporting reinstating prudence as a component of neutrality a description of the reporting entity, which may be a legal entity, or a portion of an entity deﬁnitions of an asset and a liability removing the probability threshold for recognition and adding guidance on derecognition measurement bases and guidance on when to use them stating that proﬁt or loss is the primary performance indicator and that, in principle, income and expenses in other comprehensive income should be recycled where this enhances the relevance or faithful representation of the ﬁnancial statements. Amendments to IFRS 16 COVID-19-Related Rent Concessions (eﬀective on 1 June 2020). The amendments provide practical relief to lessees in accounting for rent concessions arising as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The amendments do not have eﬀect on the Group's ﬁnancial statements. Management judgement in applying the most signiﬁcant accounting policies and other key sources of estimation uncertainty Preparing the ﬁnancial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions that aﬀect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the ﬁnancial statements, and the reported amounts of income and expenses during the reporting period. During the preparation of the ﬁnancial state- ments, such estimates were used when making calculations for impairment testing of goodwill, allocating acquisition cost of acquired businesses and determining the estimated useful lives and depreciation methods for property, plant and equipment and amortisation methods for broadcasting rights, prepublication assets and other intangible assets. In addition, management judgement is used when determining the valuation of deferred taxes, deﬁned beneﬁt pension assets and pension obligations and provisions. The assumptions are derived from external sources wherever available. In case of high dependency on assumptions, sensitivity analyses are performed to determine the impact on carrying amounts. Although these estimates are based on the management's best knowledge of current events and actions, actual results may ultimately diﬀer from these estimates. Impairment testing is discussed later in the accounting policies and notes to the ﬁnancial statements. Impact of covid-19 on impairment testing and ﬁnancial assets is explained later in the accounting policies and notes. Other uncertainties related to management judgement are presented, as applicable, in the relevant notes. Consolidation principles The consolidated ﬁnancial statements are prepared by consolidating the Parent Company's and its subsidiaries' income statements, comprehensive income statements, balance sheets, cash ﬂow statements and notes to the ﬁnancial statements. Prior to consolidation, the Group companies' ﬁnancial statements are adjusted, if necessary, to ensure consistency with the Group's accounting policies. The consolidated ﬁnancial statements include the Parent Company Sanoma Corporation and companies in which the Parent Company has control. Control means that the Group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the company and has the ability to aﬀect those returns through its power over the company. Intra-group shareholdings are eliminated using the acquisition method. In cases where the Group has an obligation to increase ownership in a subsidiary and the risks and rewards of ownership have transferred to Group due to this obligation, the consolidation has taken the ownership into account in accordance with the obligation. Companies acquired during the ﬁnancial year are included in the consolidated ﬁnancial state- ments from the date on which control was transferred to the Group, and divested subsidiaries are consolidated until the date on which said control ceased. Intra-group transactions, receivables and liabilities, intra-group margins and distribution of proﬁts within the Group are eliminated in the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. Sanoma uses the acquisition method when accounting for business combinations. For acquisi- tions prior to 1 January 2010, Sanoma applies the version of IFRS 3 standard eﬀective as at the acquisition date. On the date of acquisition, the cost is allocated to the assets and liabilities of the acquired business by recognising them at their fair value. In business combinations achieved in stages, the interest in the acquired company that was held by the acquirer before the control was acquired shall be measured at fair value at the date of acquiring control. This value has an impact on calculating the goodwill from this acquisition and it is presented as a loss or gain in the income statement. The consideration transferred and the identiﬁable assets and the liabilities assumed in the business combination are measured at fair value on the date of acquisition. The acquisition-related costs are expensed excluding the costs to issue debt or equity securities. The potential contingent purchase price is the consideration paid to the seller after the original consolidation of the acquired business or the share of paid consideration that the previous owners return to the buyers. Whether any consideration shall be paid or returned is usually dependent on the performance of the acquired business after the acquisition. The contingent consideration shall be classiﬁed as a liability or as equity. The contingent consideration classiﬁed as a liability is measured at fair value on the acquisition date and subsequently on each balance sheet date. Changes in the fair value are presented in income statement. Sanoma's equity-accounted investees include joint ventures and associated companies, which are accounted for using the equity method. The Group's share of the strategically important joint ventures' and associated companies' result is disclosed separately in operating proﬁt. The Group's share of the result of other equity-accounted investees is reported below operating proﬁt. The carrying amount of equity-accounted investees is presented on one line in the balance sheet and it includes the goodwill originating from those acquisitions. The investments are initially recognised at cost and adjusted thereafter to recognise the Group's share of the post-acquisition proﬁts or losses and movements in other comprehensive income of the investee. Dividends received or receivable from associates and joint ventures are recognised as a reduction in the carrying amount of the investment. Joint ventures are entities that are controlled jointly based on a contractual agreement by the Group and one or several other owners. results in a translation diﬀerence in equity. The change in translation diﬀerence is recognised in other comprehensive income. Associated companies are entities in which the Group has signiﬁcant inﬂuence. Signiﬁcant inﬂuence is assumed to exist when the Group holds over 20% of the voting rights or when the Group has otherwise obtained signiﬁcant inﬂuence but not control or joint control over the entity. If Sanoma's share of the losses from an associated company exceeds the carrying value of the investment, the investment in the associated company will be recognised at zero value on the balance sheet. Losses exceeding the carrying amount of investments will not be consolidated unless the Group has been committed to fulﬁl the obligations of the associated company. Exchange rate diﬀerences resulting from the translation of foreign subsidiaries' and equity accounted investees' balance sheets are recognised under shareholders' equity. When a foreign entity is disposed of, in whole or in part, cumulative translation diﬀerences are recognised in the income statement as part of the gain or loss on disposal. During the reporting year or preceding ﬁnancial year, the Group did not have subsidiaries in hyperinﬂationary countries. Proﬁt or loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company and to the holders of non-controlling interests is presented in the income statement. The statement of comprehensive income shows the total comprehensive income attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company and to the holders of non-controlling interests. The amount of equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company and to holders of non-controlling interests is presented as a separate item on the balance sheet within equity. Foreign currency items Items reported in the ﬁnancial statements of each Group company are recognised using the currency that best reﬂects the economic substance of the underlying events and circumstances relevant to that company (the functional currency). The consolidated ﬁnancial statements are presented in euros, which is the Parent Company's functional and presentation currency. Foreign currency transactions of the Group entities are translated to the functional currency at the exchange rate quoted on the transaction date. The monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies on the balance sheet are translated into the functional currency at the exchange rate prevailing on the balance sheet date. The gains and losses resulting from the foreign currency transactions and translating the monetary items are recognised in income statement. The exchange rate gains and losses are reported in ﬁnancial income and expenses. The income and expense items in the income statement and in the statement of comprehensive income of the non-euro Group entities (subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures) are translated into euros using the monthly average exchange rates and balance sheets using the exchange rate quoted on the balance sheet date. The proﬁt for the period being translated into euros by diﬀerent currency rates in the comprehensive income statement and balance sheet Government grants Grants from the government or other similar public entities that become receivable as compen- sation for expenses already incurred are recognised in the income statement on the period on which the company complies with the attached conditions. These government grants are reported in other operating income in income statement. Government grants related to the purchase of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets are recognised as a reduction of the asset's book value and credited to the income statement over the asset's useful life. Assets held for sale and discontinued operations Assets are classiﬁed as held for sale if their carrying amount is recovered principally through a sale rather than through continuing use and a sale is considered highly probable. Such assets are stated at the lower of carrying amount and fair value less cost of disposal. Non-current assets held for sale are no longer depreciated. When equity-accounted investees meet the criteria to be classiﬁed as held for sale, equity accounting ceases at the time of reclassiﬁcation. Operations are classiﬁed as discontinued operations in case a component of an entity has either been disposed of, or is classiﬁed as held for sale, and when it represents a separate major line of business or geographical area of operations. In addition, the disposal should be part of a single coordinated plan to dispose of a separate major line of business or geographical area of opera- tions. A discontinued operation can be also a subsidiary acquired exclusively with a view to resale. A component of an entity is deﬁned as operations and cash ﬂows that can be clearly distinguished, operationally and for ﬁnancial reporting purposes, from the rest of the entity. The result for the period of discontinued operations is presented as a separate item in the consol- idated income statement. Goodwill and other intangible assets Acquired subsidiaries are consolidated using the acquisition method, whereby the cost is allocated to the acquired assets and liabilities assumed at their fair value on the date of acquisition. Goodwill represents the excess of the cost over the fair value of the acquired company's net assets. Goodwill reﬂects e.g. expected future synergies resulting from acquisitions. Goodwill is not amortised but it is tested for impairment annually or if there are some triggering events. The identiﬁable intangible assets are recognised separately from goodwill if the assets fulﬁl the related recognition criteria - i.e. they are identiﬁable, or based on contractual or other legal rights- and if their fair value can be reliably measured. Intangible assets are initially measured at cost and amortised over their expected useful lives. Intangible assets for which the expected useful lives cannot be determined are not amortised but they are subject to annual impairment testing. In Sanoma, expected useful lives can principally be determined for intangible rights. With regard to the acquisition of new assets, the Group assesses the expected useful life of the intangible right, for example, in light of historical data and market position, and determines the useful life on the basis of the best knowledge available on the assessment date. The Group recognises the cost of broadcasting rights to TV programmes under intangible assets and their cost is amortised based on broadcasting runs. The prepublication costs of learning materials and solutions are recognised in intangible assets and amortised over the useful lives. In cash ﬂow, acquisitions of broadcasting rights and prepublication costs are part of cash ﬂow from operations. The known or estimated amortisation periods for intangible assets with ﬁnite useful lives are: Publishing rights 2-20 years Software licenses 2-10 years Copy- and trademark rights 2-20 years Customer relationships 3-20 years Software projects 3-10 years Online sites 3-10 years Prepublication costs 3-8 years Amortisation is calculated using the straight-line method. Recognising amortisation is discon- tinued when an intangible asset is classiﬁed as held for sale. Goodwill and other intangible assets are described in more detail in Note 12. Impairment testing The carrying amounts of assets are reviewed whenever there is any indication of impairment. A cash-generating unit (CGU) is the smallest identiﬁable group of assets that generates cash ﬂows that are largely independent of the cash ﬂows from other assets or groups of assets. Those CGUs for which goodwill has been allocated are tested for impairment at least once a year. Intangible assets with indeﬁnite useful lives are also tested at least annually. The test assesses the asset's recoverable amount, which is the higher of either the asset's fair value less cost of disposal or value in use based on future cash ﬂows. In Sanoma, impairment tests are principally carried out on a cash ﬂow basis by determining the present value of estimated future cash ﬂows of each CGU. If the carrying amount of the CGU exceeds its recoverable amount, an impairment loss is recorded in the income statement. Primarily, the impairment loss is deducted from the goodwill of the cash-generating unit and after that it is deducted proportionally from other non-current assets of the cash-generating unit. The useful life of the asset is re-estimated when an impairment loss is recognised. If the recoverable amount of an intangible asset has changed due to a change in the key expec- tations, previously recognised impairment losses are reversed. However, impairment losses are not reversed beyond the amount the asset had before recognising impairment losses. Impairment losses recognised for goodwill are not reversed under any circumstances. Impairment testing is described in more detail in Note 12. Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment (PPE) are measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and any impairment losses. The cost includes any costs directly attributable to acquiring the item of PPE. Any subsequent costs are included in the carrying value of the item of PPE only if it is probable that it will generate future beneﬁts for the Group and that the cost of the asset can be measured reliably. Lease premises' renovation expenses are treated as other tangible assets in the consolidated balance sheet. Ordinary repairs and maintenance costs are expensed as incurred. The depreciation periods of PPE are based on the estimated useful lives and are: Buildings and structures 5-50 years Machinery and equipment 2-20 years Other tangible assets 3-10 years Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method. Land areas are not depreciated. Recog- nising depreciation is discontinued when the PPE is classiﬁed as held for sale. The residual value and the useful life of an asset are reviewed at least at the end of each ﬁnancial year and if necessary, they are adjusted to reﬂect the changes in expectations of ﬁnancial beneﬁts. Gains and losses from disposing or selling items of PPE are recognised in the income statement and they are reported in other operating income or expenses. Investment property A property is classiﬁed as investment property if the Group mainly holds the property to earn rental yields or for capital appreciation. Investment property is initially measured at cost and presented as a separate item on the balance sheet. Investment properties include buildings, land and investments in shares of property and housing companies not in Sanoma's own use. Based on their nature, such shareholdings are divided into land or buildings. The fair value of investment properties is presented in the notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. Fair values are determined by using the yield value method or using the information on equal real estate business transactions in the market. Also outside surveyor has been used when determining the fair value. The risk of the yield value method takes into account, among others, the term of the lease period, other conditions of the lease, the location of the premises and the nature of releasability as well as the development of environment and area planning. Leases At inception of a contract, an entity assesses whether the contract is, or contains, a lease. A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identiﬁed asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Leases of property, plant and equipment, where the Group is the lessee, are recognised as assets and liabilities for the lease term. The cost of right-of-use asset comprises the amount of initial measurement of the lease liability, any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, less any lease incentives and any initial direct costs incurred by the lessee. The asset is depreciated during the lease term or, if shorter, during its useful life. In leases of premises there are extension and termination options. The entity considers all relevant facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive for the lessee to exercise, or not to exercise, the option, including any expected changes in facts and circumstances from the commencement date until the exercise date of the option. Lease term is reassessed if there's a signiﬁcant event or change in circumstances that is within the control of the lessee and aﬀects whether the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise option not previously included in lease term or not to exercise an option previously included in the lease term. The lease liability is valued at the present value of the unpaid rents at the valuation date (commencement date of the lease). Rental costs include ﬁxed rents and variable rents that depend on changes in the index or price level speciﬁed in the agreement. Sanoma applies the practical expedient and will not separate non-lease component from lease components and will instead account for each lease component and any associated non-lease components as a single lease component. Other variable rents included in the lease are treated as an expense for the period. Rents are discounted at the internal rate of the lease. If the internal rate is not readily determinable, the company's additional credit interest rate is used. In income statement leasing costs are classiﬁed as depreciation and interest. Lease payments are apportioned between the interest expenses and the repayment of lease liabilities. The ﬁnance cost is charged to proﬁt or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. In cash ﬂow statement the cash payments for the interest portion of the lease liability are presented in cash ﬂow from operations. Cash payments for the principal portion of the lease liability are shown in cash ﬂow from ﬁnancing. The right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are presented separately in the balance sheet. The cash payments for the principal portion of the lease liability, which are paid in the next 12 months, are shown in current lease liabilities in balance sheet. Sanoma applies the exemption for short-term leases (lease term 12 months or shorter than 12 months) and for leases for which underlying asset is of low value and continues to recognise those leases straight-line basis as an expense. In cash ﬂow statement short-term lease payments and payments for leases of low-value assets are included in cash ﬂow from operations. The lease payments received for operating leases are shown under other operating income. The Group has no leases classiﬁed as ﬁnance leases in which it is a lessor. Inventories Inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value, using the average cost method. The cost of ﬁnished goods and work in progress includes the purchase price, direct production wages, other direct production costs and ﬁxed production overheads to their substantial extent. Net realisable value is the estimated selling price, received as part of the normal course of business, less estimated costs necessary to complete the product and make the sale. Financial assets Group's ﬁnancial assets are classiﬁed as subsequently measured at amortised cost and at fair value through proﬁt or loss. The classiﬁcation of ﬁnancial assets is based on the business model in which a ﬁnancial asset is managed and its contractual cash ﬂow characteristics. Sanoma has only one business model for debt instruments which is a business model whose objective is to hold assets in order to collect contractual cash ﬂows. Financial assets are not reclassiﬁed subsequently to their initial recognition unless the Group changes its business model for managing ﬁnancial assets. All equity instruments are measured at fair value. Transaction costs are included in the initial carrying value of the ﬁnancial assets if the item is not classiﬁed as a ﬁnancial asset at fair value through proﬁt or loss. Derecognition of ﬁnancial assets takes place when Sanoma has lost the contractual right to the cash ﬂows from the asset or it has transferred the essential risks and beneﬁts to third parties. Assets that are held for collection of contractual cash ﬂows where those cash ﬂows represent solely payments of principal and interest are measured at amortised cost. In Sanoma ﬁnancial assets measured at amortised cost include loan receivables, trade receivables and cash. According to IFRS 9 an entity shall recognise a loss allowance for expected credit losses on a ﬁnancial asset measured at amortised cost. Sanoma has adopted the general expected credit loss model for debt instruments carried at amortised cost. For trade receivables, Sanoma applies the simpliﬁed approach permitted by IFRS 9, which requires expected lifetime credit losses to be recognised from initial recognition of the receivable. Sanoma uses provision matrix as a practical expedient for measuring expected credit losses for trade receivables. Loss rates are deﬁned separately for diﬀerent geographic regions, type of business and types of customers (B2B and B2C). Loss rates are based on past information on actual credit loss experience, adjusted by current information and future expectations on economic conditions where deemed necessary. As part of the 2020 reporting, Sanoma has reviewed the potential impact of the corona virus pandemic on the expected credit losses. Eﬀects are described in more detail in Note 25. Assets that do not meet the criteria for amortised cost are measured at fair value through proﬁt or loss. A gain or loss on an investment that is subsequently measured at fair value through proﬁt or loss is recognised in the ﬁnancial items in the income statement. In Sanoma ﬁnancial assets measured at fair value through proﬁt or loss include other equity investments and derivatives. term liabilities unless the Group has an unconditional right to postpone settling of the liability at least with 12 months from the end of the reporting period. The ﬁnancial liability or a part of it can be derecognised only when the liability has ceased to exist, meaning that the obligations identiﬁed by the agreement have been fulﬁlled, abolished or expired. If the Group issues a new debt instrument and uses the received reserves to repurchase earlier issued debt instrument (whole or part) with not substantially diﬀerent terms, any costs or fees incurred adjust the carrying amount of the new liability and are amortised over the remaining term of the issued instrument. A gain or loss arising from the diﬀerence in contractual cash ﬂows is recognised in the income statement at the time of the modiﬁcation. The ﬁnancial debt of Sanoma Group is classiﬁed as ﬁnancial liabilities at amortised cost which are initially recognised at fair value including the transaction costs directly attributable to the acquisition of the ﬁnancial liability. Subsequently, these ﬁnancial liabilities are measured at amortised cost using the eﬀective interest method. In Sanoma Group, ﬁnancial liabilities at fair value through proﬁt or loss include derivatives that do not comply with the conditions for hedge accounting. Both the unrealised and realised gains and losses arising from the changes in fair values of the derivatives are recognised in the ﬁnancial items in the income statement on the period the changes arise. Derivatives Sanoma may use derivative instruments, such as forward foreign exchange contracts and interest rate swaps, in order to hedge against ﬂuctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates. Sanoma does not apply hedge accounting. Derivatives are initially recognised at fair value on the date of entering to a hedging agreement and they are subsequently measured at their fair value on each balance sheet date. The fair value of foreign exchange contracts is based on the contract forward rates in eﬀect on the balance sheet date. Derivative contracts are shown in other current receivables and liabilities on the balance sheet. Both the unrealised and realised gains and losses arising from changes in fair values of the derivatives are recognised in the ﬁnancial items in the income statement on the period the changes arise. Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents include bank accounts and short-term deposits with a maturity of less than three months. Bank overdrafts are shown under current ﬁnancial liabilities on the balance sheet. Financial liabilities Sanoma's ﬁnancial liabilities are classiﬁed either as ﬁnancial liabilities at amortised cost or as ﬁnancial liabilities at fair value through proﬁt or loss. Financial liabilities are classiﬁed as short- Risk management principles of ﬁnancial risks are presented in more detail in Note 25. Fair value hierarchy Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value are divided into three levels in the fair value hierarchy. In level 1, fair values are based on quoted prices in active markets. In level 2, fair values are based on valuation models for which all inputs are observable, either directly or indirectly. For assets and liabilities in level 3, the fair values are based on input data that is not based on observable market data. Income taxes The income tax charge presented in the income statement is based on taxable proﬁt for the ﬁnancial period, adjustments for taxes from previous periods and changes in deferred taxes. Tax on taxable proﬁt for the period is based on the tax rate and legislation eﬀective in each country. Income taxes related to transactions impacting the proﬁt or loss for the period are recognised in the income statement. Tax related to transactions or other items recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity, are recognised accordingly in other comprehensive income or directly in equity. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recorded principally on temporary diﬀerences arising between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts, using tax rates eﬀective on the balance sheet date. Changes in the applicable tax rate are recorded as changes in deferred tax in the income statement. Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it appears probable that future taxable proﬁt will be available against which the deductible temporary diﬀerence can be utilised. No deferred tax liability on undistributed retained earnings of subsidiaries has been recognised in that respect, as such distribution is not probable within the foreseeable future. The most signif- icant temporary diﬀerences relate to depreciation diﬀerences, deﬁned beneﬁt pension plans, subsidiaries' tax losses carried forward and the fair value measurement of assets acquired in business combinations. Share-based payments The share-based incentive plans introduced at Sanoma oﬀer the Group's management an oppor- tunity to receive Sanoma shares after a vesting period of two to three years, provided that the conditions set for receiving the shares are met. Shares in the Restricted Share Plans are delivered to the participants provided that their employment with Sanoma continues uninterrupted throughout the duration of the plan until the shares are delivered. In addition to the continuous employment condition, vesting of the Performance Shares is subject to meeting (partially or fully) the Group's performance targets set by the Board for annually commencing new plans. The possible reward is paid as a combination of shares and cash. The cash component is dedicated to cover reward-related taxes and tax-related costs. Share-based payments that are settled net in shares after withholding taxes are accounted for in full as equity-settled arrangements despite the fact that the employer pays in cash the taxes related to the rewards on behalf of the participants. The fair value for the equity settled portion has been determined at grant using the fair value of Sanoma share as of the grant date less the expected dividends paid before possible share delivery. The fair value for the cash settled portion is remeasured at each reporting date until the possible reward payment. The fair value of the liability will thus change in accordance with the Sanoma share price. Liabilities arising from share-based payments represent estimate of the employers' social costs relating to the payable rewards. The fair value is charged to personnel expenses until vesting. The amount of current and deferred tax payable or receivable is the best estimate of the tax amount expected to be paid or received that reﬂects uncertainty related to income taxes, if any. The recorded receivable and payable amounts are adjusted where it is not considered probable that a tax authority will accept an uncertain tax treatment used by the Group in an income tax ﬁling. The amounts recorded are based on the most likely amount or the expected value, depending on which method the Group expects to better predict the resolution of the uncertainty. A more detailed description of the share-based payments is provided in Note 20. Revenue recognition Revenue is measured based on the consideration speciﬁed in a contract with a customer and excludes the amounts collected on behalf of third parties. The Group recognises revenue when it transfers control over a product or service to a customer. Provisions A provision is recognised when the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of past events and it is probable that an outﬂow of resources will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate of the amount of this obligation can be made. Revenue recognition is described in more detail in Note 3. Research and development expenditure Research expenditure is expensed as incurred. A restructuring provision is recognised when the Group has prepared a detailed restructuring plan and started to implement that plan or announced the matter. Development expenditure refers to costs that an entity incurs with the aim of developing new products or services for sale, or fundamentally improving the features of its existing products or services, as well as extending its business. Development expenses are mainly incurred before the entity begins to make use of the new product/service for commercial or proﬁtable purposes. Development expenditure is either expensed as incurred or recorded as other intangible asset if it meets the recognition criteria. Pensions The Group's pension schemes in diﬀerent countries are arranged in accordance with local require- ments and legislation. Pension schemes are classiﬁed into two categories: deﬁned contribution plans and deﬁned beneﬁt plans. The Group has both deﬁned contribution and deﬁned beneﬁt plans and the related pension cover is managed by both pension funds and insurance companies. Contributions under deﬁned contribution plans are expensed as incurred, and once they are paid to insurance companies the Group has no obligation to pay further contributions. All other post-employment beneﬁt plans are regarded as deﬁned beneﬁt plans. The present value of Sanoma Group's obligation of deﬁned beneﬁt plans is determined separately for each scheme using the projected unit credit method. Within the deﬁned beneﬁt plan, pension obligations or pension assets represent the present value of future pension payments less the fair value of the plan assets and potential past service cost. The present value of the deﬁned beneﬁt obligation is determined by using discount interest rates that are based on high-quality corporate bonds or government bonds whose duration essentially corresponds with the duration of the pension obligation. Pension expenses under the deﬁned beneﬁt plan are recognised as expenses for the remaining working lives of the employees within the plan based on the calculations of authorised actuaries. 2. Operating segments In 2020, Sanoma Group included two operating segments which are its two strategic business units Sanoma Learning and Sanoma Media Finland. This is aligned with the way Sanoma manages the businesses. Sanoma Media Netherlands is reported as discontinued operations starting from December 2019. The divestment of Sanoma Media Netherlands was completed on 20 April 2020. Learning Sanoma Learning is the leading European learning company serving over 20 million students in 11 countries. Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their potential. We oﬀer printed and digital learning materials as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for K12, i.e. primary, secondary and vocational education, and we aim to grow our business throughout Europe. We develop our methodologies based on deep teacher and student insight and truly understanding their individual needs. By combining our educational technologies and pedagogical expertise, we create learning products and services with the highest learning impact. Media Finland Sanoma Media Finland is the leading media company in Finland, reaching 97% of all Finns weekly. We provide information, experiences, inspiration and entertainment through multiple media platforms: newspapers, TV, radio, events, magazines, online and mobile channels. We have leading brands and services, like Helsingin Sanomat, Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti, Me Naiset, Aku Ankka, Nelonen, Ruutu, Supla and Radio Suomipop. For advertisers, we are a trusted partner with insight, impact and reach. Remeasurements of the net deﬁned beneﬁt liability are recognised immediately in other compre- hensive income. IFRS standards and amendments to be applied later IASB and IFRIC have issued certain new standards and interpretations, which are not yet eﬀective, and the Group has not applied these requirements before the eﬀective date. These standards and amendments are not expected to have material Impact on the Group's ﬁnancial statements. Unallocated/eliminations In addition to the Group eliminations, the column unallocated/eliminations includes non-core operations, head oﬃce functions and items not allocated to segments. SEGMENTS 2020 EUR million External net sales 499.7 562.0 1,061.7 Internal net sales 0.0 0.5 -0.5 NET SALES 499.7 562.6 -0.5 1,061.7 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -88.1 -86.2 -2.0 -176.3 EBIT 66.4 209.6 -5.8 270.1 OPERATIONAL EBIT EXCL PPA ¹ 95.9 66.6 -5.9 156.5 Share of results in associated companies -0.4 -0.4 Financial income 6.9 6.9 Financial expenses -15.7 -15.7 RESULT BEFORE TAXES 261.0 Income taxes -23.2 RESULT FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 237.8 Result for the period from discontinued operations 9.3 RESULT FOR THE PERIOD 247.1 Capital expenditure 32.6 5.1 0.4 38.1 Goodwill 812.5 107.3 -167.1 752.7 Equity-accounted investees 2.3 0.1 2.3 Segment assets 1,604.9 422.3 -132.1 1,895.2 Other assets 152.7 Asset held for sale and discontinued operations 0.4 TOTAL ASSETS 2,048.3 Segment liabilities 229.9 209.5 -40.3 399.1 Other liabilities 938.6 Liabilities related to assets held for sale and discontinued operations 0.7 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,338.4 Free cash ﬂow from continuing operations 1 77.1 70.3 -8.6 138.8 Free cash ﬂow from discontinued operations 1 -44.4 Free cash ﬂow 1 94.8 Average number of employees (full-time equivalents) 1,987 2,052 216 4,255 1 Non-audited Operational EBIT excl PPA is adjusted by items aﬀecting comparability. LearningMedia FinlandUnallocated / Eliminations Total SEGMENTS 2019, RESTATED EUR million External net sales Internal net sales NET SALES Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses EBIT OPERATIONAL EBIT EXCL PPA ¹ Share of results in associated companies Financial income Financial expenses RESULT BEFORE TAXES Income taxes RESULT FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Result for the period from discontinued operations RESULT FOR PERIOD Capital expenditure Goodwill Equity-accounted investees Segment assets Other assets Asset held for sale and discontinued operations TOTAL ASSETS Segment liabilities Other liabilities Liabilities related to assets held for sale and discontinued operations TOTAL LIABILITIES Free cash ﬂow from continuing operations 1 Free cash ﬂow from discontinued operations 1 Free cash ﬂow 1 Average number of employees (full-time equivalents) 1 Non-audited Operational EBIT excl PPA is adjusted by items aﬀecting comparability. Learning 336.0 0.0 336.0 -57.9 57.4 75.6 21.4 588.8 1,137.5 197.3 52.8 1,472 Media Finland 576.5 0.3 576.8 -86.8 54.9 69.4 0.0 3.8 84.7 1.8 345.5 200.6 78.3 1,804 Unallocated / Eliminations 0.1 -0.4 -0.3 -5.1 -7.9 -7.4 3.1 -24.9 4.8 -167.7 0.1 -141.3 619.2 -38.0 -27.0 275 Total 912.6 0.0 912.6 -149.8 104.5 137.6 0.0 3.1 -24.9 82.7 -17.9 64.8 -51.5 13.3 30.0 505.8 1.9 1,341.8 36.9 619.2 1,997.9 359.9 863.8 223.3 1,447.0 104.1 27.3 131.3 3,551 The accounting policies for segment reporting do not diﬀer from the accounting policies for the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. The decisions concerning assessing the performance of operating segments and allocating resources to the segments are based on segments' EBIT and operational EBIT excl PPA. Sanoma's President and CEO acts as the chief operating decision INFORMATION ABOUT GEOGRAPHICAL AREAS 2020 EUR million maker. Segment assets do not include cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing receivables, tax receivables and deferred tax receivables. Segment liabilities do not include ﬁnancial liabilities, tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities. Capital expenditure includes investments in tangible and intangible assets. Transactions between segments are based on market prices. Finland External net sales 614.9 199.2 230.4 17.2 0.0 1,061.7 Non-current assets 522.3 538.4 642.2 10.2 1,713.2 INFORMATION ABOUT GEOGRAPHICAL AREAS 2019 EUR million External net sales Non-current assets External net sales and non-current assets are reported based on where the company is domiciled. Non-current assets do not include ﬁnancial instruments, deferred tax receivables and assets related to deﬁned beneﬁt plans. The Group's revenues from transactions with any single external customer do not amount to 10% or more of the Group's net sales. The NetherlandsOther EU countriesOther countries Finland 629.0 443.8 The Netherlands 106.8 553.1 Other EU countriesOther countries 175.3 183.9 1.4 15.8 Eliminations TotalEliminations 0.1 Total 912.6 1,196.6 3. Net sales Nature of goods and services The following is a description of principal activities - separated by operating segments - from which the Group generates its revenue. Sanoma Group includes two operating segments, which are its strategic business units Sanoma Learning and Sanoma Media Finland. For more detailed information about operating segments, see Note 2. Learning segment Sanoma Learning is the leading European learning company serving over 20 million students in 11 countries. Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their potential. We oﬀer printed and digital learning materials as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for K12, i.e. primary, secondary and vocational education, and we aim to grow our business throughout Europe. We develop our methodologies based on deep teacher and student insight and truly understanding their individual needs. By combining our educational technologies and pedagogical expertise, we create learning products and services with the highest learning impact. Sales are primarily generated through the sale of educational books and granting access to online learning platforms. In most cases, customer contracts include a combination of books, CDs and access to platforms. In these cases educational books and the access to the online platform are considered distinct and therefore identiﬁed as separate performance obligations. The considera- tion is allocated between the separate performance obligations based on their stand-alone selling prices. The stand-alone selling prices are determined based on the list prices at which the Group sells the identiﬁable products and services. For items that are not sold separately by the Group, the stand-alone selling prices are estimated using the adjusted market assessment approach. Products and servicesEducational booksAccess to online learning platforms Access to online teacher solutions and school management systems Other Nature of products and services, timing of satisfaction of performance obligations and signiﬁcant payment terms Educational books include revenue from publishing books for primary, secondary and vocational education. Revenue is recognised when the books are delivered to the customer (point-in-time). Revenue from books with a right of return is presented after deducting the estimated returns. Books are usually billed upon delivery and paid before the end of the year. Access to online learning platforms can either be sold separately or in combination with educational books. Revenue of access to online learning platforms is recognised over the period (over-time) the customer has access to the platform (usually during a school year). Access services are usually paid in advance in monthly, quarterly or annual instalments. Access to online teacher solutions and school management systems includes revenue of access to online platforms and applications for which revenue is recognised over the period (over-time) that the customer has access to the platform. Other sales mainly include physical distribution of learning materials. For learning materials sold, the revenue is recognised when the books are delivered to the customer. For rental learning books, revenue is recognised over the period (over-time) that the customer rents the book. Other sales also include consultancy services in the Dutch testing and assessment activities. This is considered a separate performance obligation which is recognised in revenue over time when the service is delivered. Testing and assessment services are billed and paid on a monthly basis. Sanoma Media Finland is the leading media company in Finland, reaching 97% of all Finns weekly. We provide information, experiences, inspiration and entertainment through multiple media platforms: newspapers, TV, radio, events, magazines, online and mobile channels. We have leading brands and services, like Helsingin Sanomat, Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti, Me Naiset, Aku Ankka, Nelonen, Ruutu, Supla and Radio Suomipop. For advertisers, we are a trusted partner with insight, impact and reach. Media Finland segment Sanoma Media Finland principally generates consumer revenue from providing consumer magazines, newspapers, events, online services and SVOD (Subscription video on demand). Through combining media content and customer data, advertising revenue is generated by providing successful marketing solutions for our clients. The typical length of customer contracts is 12 months or less. Print sales are generated primarily from circulation sales, both subscriptions and single copy sales. In addition, print sales include advertising sales. Non-print sales include advertising sales generated through TV, VOD, radio, online and mobile channels. Also revenue generated from events (both consumer income and other B2B revenue) is included in non-print sales. For each customer contract, the Group accounts for individual performance obligations separately if they are distinct. A product or service is considered distinct if it is separately identiﬁable from other promises in the contract and if a customer can beneﬁt from it on its own. The consideration is allocated between separate performance obligations based on their stand-alone selling prices. The stand-alone selling prices are determined based on the list prices at which the Group sells the identiﬁable products and services. For items that are not sold separately by the Group, the stand-alone selling prices are estimated using the adjusted market assessment approach. Products and services AdvertisingSubscriptionSingle copyOther B2C salesOther B2B salesNature of products and services, timing of satisfaction of performance obligations and signiﬁcant payment terms Print advertising is generated through classical pages, classiﬁed ads (small advertisements categorised by topic) or plus propositions and inserts (ﬂyers, cards, etc). Revenue recogni- tion is at issue date (point-in-time) of the magazine/newspaper. Revenue is the net price; discounts are subtracted. Discounts can be agency discounts, generic discounts or volume discounts. Advertising services are usually billed and paid on a weekly or monthly basis. TV and radio advertising mainly relates to spot advertising for both free-to-air (FTA) channels and video-on-demand (VOD) generated from contracts with media agencies. Revenue is recognised when the commercial is broadcasted (point-in-time). Advertising services are usually billed and paid on a weekly or monthly basis. Online and mobile advertising is generated through display sales (e.g. banners and buttons) and non-display sales, which is primarily branded content. Both display and non-display sales are recognised over-time, during the running time of the advertising campaign. Performance based revenue is generated based on number of clicks and/or fee for leads generated through the Group's websites (aﬃliate sales). Performance based revenue is recognised at a point-in-time. Advertising services are usually billed and paid on a weekly or monthly basis. Print subscriptions relate to magazines and newspapers. The subscription terms vary from a few months up to more than 12 months. A part of the subscriptions are continuous, and end only when the customer ends them. Revenue is recognised based on publication dates over the contract term (over-time). Contracts are ended after the contract term and renewals are agreed at regular prices, therefore treated as new contracts. New subscriptions are oﬀered at full price or at a discount. Revenue is presented net of the granted discount. When a new subscription is made, the customer may be oﬀered a free premium article. The article is considered a separate performance obligation for which the stand-alone selling price is recognised when the control of the product is transferred to the customer (point-in-time). For subscription bundles (combination of print, online and/or event), the separate products are identiﬁed as separate performance obligations. Revenue is recognised based on the issue dates of respective products during the contract term (over-time). Print subscriptions are usually paid in advance in monthly, quarterly or annual instalments. TV subscriptions include consumer subscriptions to VOD. Revenue is recognised over the length of the subscription term (over-time). TV subscriptions are usually paid in advance in monthly, quarterly or annual instalments. Single copy sales relate to magazines and newspapers sold in kiosks, supermarkets and other retail channels. Retailers have a right of return for unsold copies. Revenue is recognised at the moment the products are delivered to the retailer (point-in-time), taking into account a provision for estimated returns. Single copy are usually billed and paid on a weekly or monthly basis. Other B2C sales consist of product sales, income from events (consumer part), newspaper consumer announcements and other consumer income. Revenue is recognised at a point- in-time. Other B2C sales are usually billed and paid on a monthly basis. Other B2B sales include printing sales, income from events (B2B part), licensing, gift cards, service sales, commission sales and distribution sales. Based on the nature of the performance obligations other B2B sales are recognised both at a point-in-time and over-time. Other B2B are usually billed and paid on a monthly basis. Disaggregation of revenue In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by primary geographical market, major products/ services lines and timing of revenue recognition. The table also includes a reconciliation of the disaggregated revenue by the Group's two operating segments. Information on operating segments is presented in Note 2. DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE 2020 EUR million Learning Finland 52.9 562.6 -0.5 614.9 The Netherlands 199.8 199.8 Poland 112.5 112.5 Belgium 76.1 76.1 Other companies and eliminations 58.4 58.4 Primary geographical markets 499.7 562.6 -0.5 1,061.7 Learning solutions 377.2 0.0 377.2 Advertising 231.6 -0.3 231.3 Subscription 230.0 0.0 230.0 Single copy 42.8 42.8 Other 122.5 58.1 -0.2 180.4 Major product lines/ services 499.7 562.6 -0.5 1,061.7 Recognition at a point-in-time 363.0 166.2 -0.5 528.7 Recognition over-time 136.7 396.3 533.0 Timing of revenue recognition 499.7 562.6 -0.5 1,061.7 DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE 2019, RESTATED Media Finland Unallocated/ eliminations TotalEUR million Learning Finland 52.5 The Netherlands Poland Belgium 106.9 95.6 57.1 Other companies and eliminations Primary geographical markets 23.9 336.0 Learning solutions Advertising Subscription Single copy Other 322.5 247.3 195.8 45.1 Media Finland 576.8 576.8 Major product lines/ services 13.5 336.0 Recognition at a point-in-time Recognition over-time Timing of revenue recognition 88.6 576.8 70.6 336.0 265.5 Unallocated/ eliminations -0.3 -0.3 0.0 -0.1 0.0 -0.2 -0.3 216.6 360.2 576.8 -0.3 -0.3 The revenue per country is based on the location of the entity that generates the revenue. Total 629.1 106.9 95.6 57.1 23.9 912.6 322.5 247.2 195.8 45.1 102.0 912.6 481.8 430.8 912.6 The following table provides information about contract assets and contract liabilities from contracts with customers. Contract balances CONTRACT BALANCES EUR million 1 Jan Revenue recognised that was included in the contract liability at beginning of the period Increases due to cash received, excluding amounts recognised as revenue during the period Transfers from contract assets recognised at the beginning of the period to receivablesIncrease in contract assets due to fulﬁlled performance obligations not yet invoiced 31 Dec The contract assets primarily relate to performance obligations that have been fulﬁlled, but for which invoicing has not yet taken place. The contract assets are transferred to receivables upon invoicing and therefore becoming unconditional. The contract liabilities primarily relate to advance considerations received from customers and for which revenue is recognised at the moment of fulﬁlling the performance obligation. Contract assets and liabilities relate to customer contracts that are generally settled within 12 months after inception of the contract, with the exception of customer contracts for digital products in Sanoma Learning, which are settled between 6 months to maximum 8 years after inception of the contract. Information on trade receivables is further disclosed in Notes 15 and 17 Trade and other receiv- ables and Note 25 Financial risk management. Transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations The following table includes revenue expected to be recognised in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisﬁed (or partially unsatisﬁed) at the reporting date. UNSATISFIED PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS EUR million Learning Media Finland Total 2021 78.4 69.8 148.1 > 2021 3.5 3.5 DISTRIBUTION OF NET SALES BETWEEN GOODS AND SERVICES, CONTINUING OPERATIONS Total 81.9 69.8 151.6 The sale of goods includes sales of magazines, newspapers and books as well as sale of other physical items. Rendering of services consists of advertising sales in magazines, newspapers, TV, radio and online as well as sales of online marketplaces. In addition, sales of services include income from renting learning books as well as user fees for e-learning solutions and databases. 4. Other operating income OTHER OPERATING INCOME, CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR million Technology service fees Gains on sale of property, plant and equipment Gains on sale of Group companies and operations Gains on sale of investment property Rental income from investment property Other rental income Government grants Other Total In 2020, gains on sale of Group companies and operations include EUR 165 million gain on sale of Oikotie Oy. Sanoma Media Netherlands is reported as discontinued operations in 2019 and 2020 ﬁnancial statements. Although intra-group transactions have been fully eliminated in the consolidated ﬁnancial results, the elimination of transactions between the continuing operations and the discontinued operation before the disposal have been attributed in a way that would reﬂect the continuance of these transactions subsequent to the disposal. Consequently recharged centralised technology service fees have been reported within other operating income from continuing operations. Group's other rental income is mostly related to sub-leases. Other operating income includes EUR 3.7 million (2019: 2.8) reprography fee income, EUR 1.5 million (2019: 1.7) income related to alternative payment methods and EUR 7.2 million insurance claims related to cancelled festivals due to a coronavirus pandemic. More information on investment property can be found in Note 11. 5. Employee beneﬁt expenses EMPLOYEE BENEFIT EXPENSES, CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR million Wages, salaries and fees Equity-settled share-based payments Pension costs, deﬁned contribution plans Pension costs, deﬁned beneﬁt plans Other social expenses Total Wages, salaries and other compensations for key management are presented in Note 30. Share- based payments are described in Note 20. Post-employment beneﬁts Sanoma Group has various schemes for personnel's pension cover that comprise both deﬁned contribution and deﬁned beneﬁt pension plans. Pension schemes are arranged in accordance with local requirements and legislation. The majority of the pension plans are of deﬁned contri- bution structure, where the employer contribution and resulting income charge is ﬁxed at a set level or is set at a percentage of employee's pay. Contributions made to deﬁned contribution pension plans and charged to the income statement totalled EUR 30.0 million (2019: 29.5). Deﬁned beneﬁt pension plans in Sanoma are mainly related to Finland. In Finland the Group has a pension fund responsible for the statutory pension cover for certain Group companies, as well as for supplementary pension schemes. The pension schemes arranged by a pension fund are classiﬁed as deﬁned beneﬁt plans. In addition to the pension fund in Finland the Group has also other supplementary deﬁned beneﬁt pension schemes which are managed by insurance companies. The supplementary pension schemes are ﬁnal average pay plans, and the beneﬁts comprise old-age, disability and surviving dependent pensions. The supplementary pension schemes entitle a retired employee to receive a monthly pension payment based on the employee's ﬁnal average salary. The Finnish deﬁned beneﬁt plans are administered by a pension fund that is legally separated from the Group. The pension fund is governed by a board, which is composed of employee and employer representatives. The board appoints the delegate for the pension fund, who is also a member of the board. The board of the Finnish pension fund sets out on annual basis the strategic investment policy and plan. The Investment Committee of Sanoma Group is assisting the board and delegate of the pension fund. Pension fund is entitled to use external asset manager who is authorised to do investments in accordance with the investment policy. The investments are allocated mainly to instruments, which have quoted prices in active markets, like listed shares, bonds and investment funds. Finnish voluntary deﬁned beneﬁt pension plans are fully and statutory pension plans partially funded. The risks in Finnish pension plans are mainly related to the adequacy of the pension liability and investment operations. The pension liability may prove insuﬃcient if the related insurance portfolio essentially diﬀers from that of other pension institutions and the average lifetime exceeds the calculated assumption. A pension expense development forecast has been prepared for the pension fund in aid of risk management. The actuary of the pension fund is responsible for the solvency of the pension liability. The pension fund's key risks in investment operations include the interest rate risk, stock market risk, credit risk, currency risk and liquidity risk. Risks related to various asset classes are managed through the eﬀective distribution of investments between asset classes. Liquidity risks are managed by making investments that can be converted into cash very rapidly. Finnish Parliament has adopted pension reform which came into force in 2017. The impacts on supplementary pensions were considered and the company decided to compensate the rise of statutory retirement age by supplementary pensions. The actuarial calculations for the Group's deﬁned beneﬁt pension plans have been prepared by external actuaries. In addition to pension plans, Sanoma Group has no other deﬁned beneﬁt plans. Sanoma Group recognized total deﬁned beneﬁt costs related to all pension plans as follows: PENSION COSTS RECOGNISED IN THE INCOME STATEMENT Includes continuing and discontinued operations. Per year-end the net pension liability can be speciﬁed as follows: NET DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION LIABILITIES (ASSETS) IN THE BALANCE SHEET 1 2019 includes EUR 0.2 million pension assets classiﬁed as held for sale. The reconciliation from the opening balances to the closing balances for the net deﬁned beneﬁt pension liability (asset) and its components is presented in the following table. EUR million 1 Jan 2019 Current year service cost Interest cost/income Past service cost Administration cost Total recognised in the result for the period Remeasurement of the net deﬁned beneﬁt liability: Gains/losses arising from ﬁnancial assumptions Experience adjustments Return on plan assets excluding interest income Total recognised in other comprehensive income Contributions by the employer Contributions by plan participants Beneﬁts paid from funds Other changes 31 Dec 2019 Deﬁned beneﬁt obligation 154.4 1.5 2.3 0.1 3.9 15.9 0.6 16.5 0.4 -8.9 -0.1 166.2 Fair value of plan assets -155.8 Total -1.4 1.5 -2.3 -0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 -2.2 1.7 15.9 0.6 -22.6 -22.6 -22.6 0.0 -6.1 0.0 -0.4 8.9 0.1 -172.0 -5.8 EUR million 1 Jan 2020 166.2 -172.0 -5.8 Current year service cost 1.8 1.8 Interest cost/income 0.9 -1.0 0.0 Past service cost 0.4 0.4 Eﬀect of settlements -1.3 1.3 Administration cost 0.1 0.1 Total recognised in the result for the period 1.9 0.4 2.3 Remeasurement of the net deﬁned beneﬁt liability: Gains/losses arising from ﬁnancial assumptions 3.5 3.5 Experience adjustments 0.7 0.7 Return on plan assets excluding interest income -7.9 -7.9 Total recognised in other comprehensive income 4.1 -7.9 -3.8 Group companies acquired 3.8 -3.5 0.3 Group companies sold -1.4 1.6 0.2 Contributions by the employer 0.4 0.4 Contributions by plan participants 2.8 -2.8 Beneﬁts paid from funds -8.8 8.8 31 Dec 2020 168.7 -175.1 -6.4 Deﬁned beneﬁt obligation Fair value of plan assets Total A breakdown of net deﬁned beneﬁt liability and the split between countries is shown below. NET DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION LIABILITIES (ASSETS) IN THE BALANCE SHEET 2020 EUR million Finland Present value of funded obligations 154.7 14.0 168.7 Fair value of plan assets -167.6 -7.4 -175.1 Total -12.9 6.6 -6.4 Belgium Total NET DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION LIABILITIES (ASSETS) IN THE BALANCE SHEET 2019 The Sanoma Group's estimated contributions to the deﬁned beneﬁt plans for 2021 are about EUR 2.0 million. EUR million Finland Belgium Total Present value of funded obligations 151.1 15.0 166.2 Fair value of plan assets -163.0 -8.9 -172.0 The weighted average duration of the deﬁned beneﬁt obligation at 31 December 2020 was 14.8 Total -11.9 6.1 -5.8 years (2019: 14.7). Reasonably possible changes at the reporting date to one of the relevant actuarial assumptions, holding other assumptions constant, would have aﬀected the deﬁned beneﬁt obligation by the percentages shown below. SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS AT 31 DEC PLAN ASSETS BY MAJOR CATEGORIES The fair value of plan assets included investments in Sanoma shares totalling EUR 3.9 million (2019: 5.2). None of the properties included in the plan assets are occupied by the Group. Equity instruments consist mainly of investment funds and have quoted prices in active markets. PRINCIPAL ACTUARIAL ASSUMPTIONS AT 31 DEC 1 % 2020 2019 Discount rate 0.4 0.6 Expected future salary increase 1.9 1.8 Expected future pension increases 0.7 0.8 1 Expressed as weighted averages Assumptions regarding future mortality have been based on published statistics and mortality tables. The current longevities underlying the values of the deﬁned beneﬁt obligations at the reporting date were as follows: LONGEVITIES AT 31 DEC Years 2020 2019 Longevity at age 65 for current pensioners Males 21.4 21.4 Females 25.4 25.4 Longevity at age 65 for current members aged 45 Males 23.7 23.7 Females 28.1 28.1 % Discount rate (0.5% movement) Expected future salary increase (0.5% movement) Expected future pension increases (0.5% movement) Future mortality (1 year movement) 2019 Increase -6.3 1.0 Decrease 7.2 -1.0 6.6 -6.2 3.9 -3.8 6. Materials and services and other operating expenses MATERIALS AND SERVICES, CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR million Paper costs Raw materials and supplies Purchased transport and distribution service Purchased printing Sales and commission costsEditorial subcontracting Royalties Other purchased services Other Total OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES, CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR million Operating costs of premises Rents Advertising and marketing Oﬃce and ICT expenses Professional fees Travel expenses Other Total The Group had no material research and development expenditure during the ﬁnancial year or during the comparative year. In 2020 and 2019, other operating expenses include the following expenses related to lease contracts. EUR million Expense relating to short-term leases Expense relating to leases of low-value assets Expense relating to variable lease payments not included in lease liabilities AUDIT FEES In 2020, PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, a ﬁrm of Authorised Public Accountants, acted as Sanoma's auditor. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided non-audit services to entities of Sanoma Group in total EUR 0.0 million (2019: 0.0) during the ﬁnancial year 2020. The services for the year 2020 included auditors' statements, tax services and other services. 7. Financial items FINANCIAL ITEMS, CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR million Dividend income Interest income from ﬁnancial assets measured at amortised cost Forward currency exchange contracts, no hedge accounting, change in fair value Exchange rate gains Other ﬁnancial income Financial income total Interest expenses from ﬁnancial liabilities measured at amortised cost Interest expenses on leases Forward currency exchange contracts, no hedge accounting, change in fair value Impairment losses on other investments Exchange rate losses Other ﬁnancial expenses Financial expenses total Total In 2019, exchange rate losses include an item related to liquidated Ukrainian subsidiary. A euro denominated loan granted to a liquidated Ukranian subsidiary was repaid in full in 2016. The loan was treated as net investment in subsidiary, and the exchange rate diﬀerences were booked into equity. The exchange loss of EUR 3.0 million on the loan was booked in September 2019 when the liquidation of the company was completed. 8. Income taxes and deferred taxes INCOME TAXES, CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR million Income taxes on operational income Income taxes from previous periods Change in deferred tax Tax expense in the income statement The Group's tax expenses, EUR 26.5 million (2019: 32.5), include the tax expense in the income statement of EUR 23.2 million (2019: 17.9), and the income taxes of the discontinued operations, EUR 3.3 million (2019: 14.6). INCOME TAX RECONCILIATION AGAINST LOCAL TAX RATES, CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR millionResult before taxes Tax calculated at (Finnish) statutory rate 20 % Eﬀect of diﬀerent tax rates in the operating countries Non-taxable income Non-deductible expenses Tax relating to previous accounting periodsChange in deferred tax due to change in tax rate Eﬀect of joint ventures and associated companies Other items Income taxes in the income statement Eﬀective tax rate In 2020 non-taxable income mainly relates to gain on sale of subsidiary, which according to Finnish tax legislation is tax-exempt. Year 2020 Financial Statements DEFERRED TAX RECEIVABLES AND LIABILITIES 2020 Recorded in other EUR million Recorded in the income At 1 Janstatement ¹ Translation Operations comprehensive diﬀerences and acquired/ sold income reclassiﬁcations At 31 Dec Deferred tax receivables Tax losses carried forward and unused credits 5.8 1.4 0.4 0.1 7.7 PPE and intangible assets 1.7 0.3 0.3 0.6 2.8 Inventories 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.3 Trade and other receivables 0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.2 Provisions 4.1 -0.3 0.1 3.9 Pension obligations, deﬁned beneﬁt plans 1.7 0.1 0.0 -0.1 1.8 Other items 0.8 -0.7 2.9 0.4 3.5 Total 14.4 1.0 3.6 0.0 1.3 20.2 Oﬀsetting of deferred tax assets and liabilities -1.8 -2.0 Total 12.6 18.2 Deferred tax liabilities PPE and intangible assets 73.3 2.0 63.9 0.5 139.7 Inventories 0.0 0.0 0.0 Pension assets, deﬁned beneﬁt plans 2.5 -0.5 -0.1 0.8 0.0 2.8 Other items 0.5 0.3 -0.5 0.4 Total 76.4 1.8 63.9 0.8 0.0 142.9 Oﬀsetting of deferred tax assets and liabilities -1.8 -2.0 Total 74.6 140.9 1 Includes the change from continuing operations EUR 0.2 million and from discontinued operations EUR -1.1 million, total EUR -0.9 million. Operations acquired/sold includes mainly acquisition of Santillana. DEFERRED TAX RECEIVABLES AND LIABILITIES 2019 EUR million Deferred tax receivables Tax losses carried forward and unused credits PPE and intangible assets At 1 Jan Inventories Trade and other receivables Provisions Pension obligations, deﬁned beneﬁt plans Other items Total Oﬀsetting of deferred tax assets and liabilities Total 3.4 2.0 0.1 0.2 5.5 1.9 0.1 13.1 -3.2 9.9 Deferred tax liabilities PPE and intangible assets 33.6 Inventories 0.2 Pension assets, deﬁned beneﬁt plans Other items 2.1 0.1 Total 36.0 Oﬀsetting of deferred tax assets and liabilities Total -3.2 32.7 Recorded in the income statement 1 -1.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.1 -0.9 -1.3 -4.0 -0.4 -0.3 -4.7 Operations acquired/ sold Financial Statements Recorded in other Translation diﬀerences and reclassiﬁcations At 31 Dec -1.7 5.8 -0.8 1.7 0.0 0.1 0.2 -2.1 4.1 -0.1 1.7 0.2 0.8 -4.5 14.4 -1.8 12.6 -5.8 73.3 -0.2 -0.2 2.5 0.9 0.5 -5.4 76.4 -1.8 74.6 comprehensive income 1 Includes the change from continuing operations EUR 2.7 million and from discontinued operations EUR 0.6 million, total EUR 3.3 million. In 2019 reclassiﬁcations include assets EUR 4.1 million and liabilities EUR 5.6 million related to Media Netherlands classiﬁed as assets held for sale. Operations acquired/sold includes acquisitions of Iddink and itslearning. 5.8 -0.2 1.4 7.2 -0.2 49.6 1.0 -0.1 49.4 1.0 TAX LOSSES EUR million 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Expiry within ﬁve years 1.3 9.8 0.1 1.3 1.0 0.8 Expiry after ﬁve years 6.6 4.9 0.4 0.2 0.3 1.0 No expiry 38.2 36.8 7.1 6.2 1.4 2.0 Total 46.1 51.4 7.7 7.8 2.6 3.8 Board of Directors' Report Financial Statements Tax losses Recognised Unrecognised carried forward deferred tax asset deferred tax asset Includes continuing and discontinued operations. The recognition of deferred tax assets is based on the group's estimations of future taxable proﬁts available from which the group can utilise the beneﬁts. 9. Earnings per share Undiluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing result for the period attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company by the weighted average number of shares outstanding. EARNINGS PER SHARE Result attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company, EUR million, continuing operations Result attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company, EUR million, discontinued operations Result attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company, EUR million Weighted average number of shares on the market, thousands Earnings per share, EUR, continuing operations Earnings per share, EUR, discontinued operations Earnings per share, EUR Due to unlikely use of tax beneﬁts in the coming years, deferred tax receivables of EUR 2.6 million (2019: 3.8) have not been recorded in the consolidated balance sheet based on management's judgement. These unrecognised receivables relate mainly to tax losses carried forward of subsidiaries. Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of shares so that option schemes and share plans are taken into account. DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Proﬁt used to determine diluted earnings per share, EUR million, continuing operations Proﬁt used to determine diluted earnings per share, EUR million, discontinued operations Proﬁt used to determine diluted earnings per share, EUR millionWeighted average number of shares on the market, thousandsEﬀect of share plans, thousands Diluted average number of shares, thousandsDiluted earnings per share, EUR, continuing operations Diluted earnings per share, EUR, discontinued operations Diluted earnings per share, EUR Information on share plans is presented in Note 20. For more information on shares and share- holders, see pages 28-29. 10. Property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 2020 EUR million Land and water Acquisition cost at 1 Jan 0.6 18.2 199.6 49.2 20.4 1.1 289.0 Increases 0.0 3.3 10.7 1.8 1.3 17.2 Acquisition of operations 1.6 5.4 0.0 0.0 7.1 Decreases -0.1 -1.8 0.0 -1.8 Disposal of operations -0.4 0.0 -0.4 -0.8 Reclassiﬁcations 2.3 0.3 -1.3 1.3 Transfer to assets held for sale 0.0 0.0 Exchange rate diﬀerences 0.0 -0.1 -0.4 -0.1 0.0 -0.6 Acquisition cost at 31 Dec 0.6 19.7 207.9 59.8 22.5 0.8 311.3 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses at 1 Jan -11.3 -180.5 -6.4 -12.8 -210.9 Decreases, disposals and acquisitions -0.2 -2.4 -0.1 -2.8 Depreciation for the period -0.3 -7.1 -13.2 -1.9 -22.5 Impairment losses for the period -0.1 -0.5 0.0 -0.6 Reclassiﬁcations 0.0 -1.1 0.0 -1.1 Transfer to assets held for sale 0.0 0.0 Exchange rate diﬀerences 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.1 0.5 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses at 31 Dec -0.1 -12.2 -190.7 -19.6 -14.7 -237.3 Carrying amount at 31 Dec 2020 0.4 7.5 17.2 40.3 7.7 0.8 73.9 Buildings andstructuresMachinery and equipment Rental booksOther tangible assets Advance paymentsTotal PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 2019 EUR million Acquisition cost at 31 Dec Eﬀect of IFRS 16 Land and water 0.6 Buildings and structures 24.0 Acquisition cost at 1 Jan Increases 0.6 Machinery and equipment 235.5 -1.8 24.0 Acquisition of operations Decreases 233.7 3.0 0.0 -0.2 Disposal of operations Reclassiﬁcations Rental books 0.7 13.5 -10.1 -0.2 0.3 Transfer to assets held for sale Exchange rate diﬀerences Acquisition cost at 31 Dec 0.0 0.6 -5.7 Other tangible assets 57.6 57.6 1.0 48.5 -40.7 0.0 18.2 0.1 199.6 3.2 -0.1 0.1 -41.5 0.0 49.2 Advance payments 0.9 0.9 1.8 -0.8 -0.8 0.0 20.4 Total 318.6 -1.8 316.8 6.5 65.2 -10.3 -1.1 -0.4 -87.8 0.1 1.1 289.0 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses at 31 Dec Eﬀect of IFRS 16 -16.4 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses at 1 Jan Decreases, disposals and acquisitions -214.6 0.9 -16.4 Depreciation for the period Impairment losses for the period Transfer to assets held for sale Exchange rate diﬀerences Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses at 31 Dec Carrying amount at 31 Dec 2019 0.6 -213.7 -0.5 -0.3 -2.6 -6.6 0.0 5.6 -0.1 -11.3 40.5 -3.7 -0.1 -180.5 -6.4 6.9 19.1 42.8 -50.2 -50.2 -0.9 -2.6 0.0 40.8 0.0 -12.8 7.5 -281.2 0.9 -280.3 -4.0 -13.3 86.8 -0.2 -210.9 1.1 78.0 Right-of-use assets DEPRECIATION OF RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR million Depreciation for the period Buildings Machinery Vehicles Total CARRYING AMOUNT OF RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS EUR million Carrying amount Buildings Machinery Vehicles Total 2019 -18.3 -2.0 -20.4 31.12.2019 152.0 5.0 157.0 Additions to the right-of-use assets in continuing operations during the 2020 ﬁnancial year were EUR 5.0 million (2019: 4.5). Carrying amount of right-of-use assets has increased by EUR 54.1 million due to acquisitions. The group's leasing activities The Group leases buildings for its oﬃce space. Rental contracts are typically made for ﬁxed periods of 5 to 15 years. Some leases include an option to extend the lease for an additional period after the end of the contract term or terminate the contract during the lease term. The Group assesses at the lease commencement whether it is reasonably certain to exercise the extension option or termination option. During the lease term the Group reassesses whether it is reasonably certain to exercise the option if there is a signiﬁcant event or signiﬁcant change in circumstances within its control. The most signiﬁcant lease contracts are related to properties of Sanomala and Sanoma House. Group leases also cars which have lease terms of three to ﬁve years. Machinery includes printing press. Leased IT equipment and machinery are leases of low value items and Group has elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for these leases. Also short-term leases are reported as expense in income statement. Lease liabilities are presented in Note 22. 11. Investment Property INVESTMENT PROPERTY 2020 EUR million Land and waterBuildings and structures Acquisition cost at 1 Jan 8.9 5.9 14.8 Increases 0.0 0.0 Decreases -1.2 -1.2 Acquisition cost at 31 Dec 7.7 5.9 13.6 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses at 1 Jan -5.7 -5.7 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses at 31 Dec -5.7 -5.7 Carrying amount at 31 Dec 2020 7.7 0.2 7.9 Fair values at 31 Dec 2020 19.4 0.2 19.6 INVESTMENT PROPERTY 2019 EUR million Acquisition cost at 1 Jan Decreases Land and water 9.4 -0.5 Acquisition cost at 31 Dec 8.9 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses at 1 Jan Decreases Depreciation for the period Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses at 31 Dec Carrying amount at 31 Dec 2019 Fair values at 31 Dec 2019 Buildings and structures 7.5 -1.6 5.9 -6.6 TotalTotal 16.9 -2.1 14.8 -6.6 0.9 -0.1 -5.7 8.9 20.9 0.9 -0.1 -5.7 0.2 0.2 9.1 21.1 The fair values of investment property have been determined by using either the yield value method or using the information on equal real estate business transactions in the market. Also outside surveyor has been used when determining the fair value. In yield method calculations investor's return requirement range is 5-30%. Investment properties are classiﬁed at fair value hierarchy level 3. The investment property includes land areas in the City of Vantaa, village of Keimola (Finland). In 2019, Sanoma sold parcels of land from the area. The investment property also includes land areas in the City of Vantaa, village of Vantaankoski, which are partly unplanned raw land and partly lots and parcels of land. In 2020, a parcel of land was sold from the area. OPERATING EXPENSES OF INVESTMENT PROPERTY Restated EUR million 2020 2019 Investment property, rental income 0.0 Investment property, no rental income 0.0 0.0 Total 0.0 0.0 RENTAL INCOME OF INVESTMENT PROPERTY Restated EUR million 2020 2019 Rental income of investment property 0.1 0.1 70 12. Intangible assets INTANGIBLE ASSETS 2020 EUR million Goodwill Acquisition cost at 1 Jan 562.9 394.8 334.3 444.5 18.4 1,754.8 Increases 52.7 24.7 30.2 6.1 113.7 Acquisition of operations 262.9 86.6 68.1 174.9 592.6 Decreases -55.9 -0.5 -0.2 -56.6 Disposal of operations -16.4 -0.7 -8.4 -0.7 -26.2 Reclassiﬁcations -2.2 2.5 -0.6 -0.3 Transfer to assets held for sale -1.2 -3.0 -4.2 Exchange rate diﬀerences 0.3 -0.6 -2.0 -0.8 -0.2 -3.3 Acquisition cost at 31 Dec 809.7 474.7 423.5 639.7 23.0 2,370.5 Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses at 1 Jan -57.1 -293.5 -268.4 -186.7 -805.8 Decreases, disposals and acquisitions 53.4 -56.7 -0.9 -4.2 Amortisation for the period -61.3 -20.9 -42.1 -124.2 Impairment losses for the period -1.7 -0.3 -0.1 -2.0 Reclassiﬁcations 0.1 -0.6 -0.4 Transfer to assets held for sale 0.6 1.5 2.1 Exchange rate diﬀerences 0.2 1.8 0.4 2.4 Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses at 31 Dec -57.1 -302.7 -343.9 -228.4 -932.1 Carrying amount at 31 Dec 2020 752.7 171.9 79.6 411.2 23.0 1,438.4 Immaterial rightsPrepublication rightsOther intangible assets Advance payments Total INTANGIBLE ASSETS 2019 Prepublication Other intangible EUR million Goodwill Immaterial rights rights assets Advance payments Total Acquisition cost at 1 Jan 1,327.3 524.4 310.9 195.8 16.5 2,375.0 Increases 62.1 23.2 19.8 4.4 109.5 Acquisition of operations 149.4 45.1 214.3 408.9 Decreases -42.8 -0.3 -43.1 Disposal of operations -38.8 -12.4 -51.2 Reclassiﬁcations -20.1 18.5 -2.6 -4.2 Transfer to assets held for sale1 -874.9 -161.7 -3.6 -1,040.1 Exchange rate diﬀerences -0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 Acquisition cost at 31 Dec 562.9 394.8 334.3 444.5 18.4 1,754.8 Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses at 1 Jan -391.6 -421.1 -247.5 -128.6 -1,188.9 Decreases, disposals and acquisitions 0.9 54.9 -27.4 28.4 Amortisation for the period -68.1 -20.1 -30.1 -118.2 Impairment losses for the period -2.2 -0.7 -2.2 -5.0 Reclassiﬁcations 8.1 -1.4 6.7 Transfer to assets held for sale1 333.6 134.9 2.9 471.4 Exchange rate diﬀerences 0.1 0.0 -0.2 0.0 -0.1 Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses at 31 Dec -57.1 -293.5 -268.4 -186.7 -805.8 Carrying amount at 31 Dec 2019 505.8 101.3 65.9 257.7 18.4 949.1 1 Due to the Sanoma Media Netherlands divestment Sanoma has booked a non-cash capital loss of EUR 105.1 million including divestment related transaction costs. More information on assets held for sale and discontinued operations can be found in note 26. Immaterial rights include ﬁlm and TV broadcasting rights amounting to EUR 14.7 million (2019: 20.8). The prepublication rights of learning materials and solutions are internally generated intangible assets. Excluding goodwill the Group has no intangible assets with indeﬁnite useful lives at the end of the ﬁnancial year. Impairment losses recognised from immaterial rights and other intangibles assets Intangible assets with deﬁnite useful lives are amortised using the straight-line method, except for the immaterial rights where the diminishing method is used for broadcasting rights and the straight-line method for other immaterial rights. At each reporting date it is assessed whether there is any indication that these intangible assets may be impaired. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated by determining the present value of future cash ﬂows of the asset. Impairment losses totalling EUR 2.0 million (2019: 5.0) were recognised from intangible assets with deﬁnite useful lives, of which EUR 0.5 million related to Sanoma Learning strategic business unit (SBU) (2019: 1.0), EUR 1.6 million related to the Sanoma Media Finland SBU (2019: 2.0) and EUR 0.0 million to impairment of corporate intangible assets (2019: 2.0). Calculations of the recoverable amount are based on a ﬁve-year forecast period. Cash ﬂow estimates are based on management approved strategic plans at the time of testing, including assumptions on the development of the business environment. Actual cash ﬂows may diﬀer from estimated cash ﬂows if the key assumptions do not realise as estimated. On 31 December 2020, Sanoma completed the acquisition of Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K12 learning materials. Santillana Spain is reported as part of Sanoma Learning SBU. Santillana Spain has not been included in the annual impairment testing. Goodwill related to the Santillana Spain acquisition amounted to EUR 230.1 million which is included in the EUR 644.8 million carrying amount of goodwill for Sanoma Learning mentioned in the table above. Going forward, Santillana Spain will be integrated into the Sanoma Learning SBU and will then be part of the Sanoma Learning carrying amount to be tested and the Sanoma Learning CGU recoverable amount. In Sanoma Media Finland SBU, the impairment related mainly to TV program rights. The impair-ments in the Sanoma Learning SBU mainly related to outdated learning solutions. In the compa-rable year, the impairment of corporate intangible assets related to ICT legacy systems. Allocation of goodwill and intangible assets with indeﬁnite useful life For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill has been allocated to two CGUs which are operating segments/SBUs. The allocation of goodwill is as presented in the table below. The key assumptions in the calculations include proﬁtability level, discount rate, long-term growth rate, as well as market positions. Assumptions are based on medium-term strategic plans and forecasts made annually in each business unit and approved by the Sanoma Executive Management Team and the Board in a separate process. Market position and proﬁtability level assumptions are based on past experience, the assessment of the SBU and Group management of the development of the competitive environment and competitive position of each CGU, as well as the impact of Sanoma's transformation strategy and cost savings initiatives. CARRYING AMOUNTS OF GOODWILL IN THE CGUS EUR million 2020 2019 Sanoma Learning 644.8 421.1 Sanoma Media Finland 107.9 84.7 CGUs, total 752.7 505.8 Impairment losses recognised from goodwill There were no impairment losses recognised from goodwill in the ﬁnancial year related to contin- uing operations (2019: EUR 0.0). The terminal growth rate used in the calculations is based on management's assessment of long-term growth. The growth rate is estimated by taking into account growth projections by market that are available from external sources of information, as well as the characteristics of each CGU. The terminal growth rates used for the CGUs in the reporting and comparable period were as follows: THE TERMINAL GROWTH RATE USED IN CALCULATION OF THE RECOVERABLE AMOUNT % 2020 2019 Sanoma Learning 1.0 1.6 Sanoma Media Finland -1.1 -1.4 Methodology and assumptions used in impairment testing Impairment testing of assets is principally carried out on a cash ﬂow basis whereby the Value in Use is used as the recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is determined based on the present value of future cash ﬂows of the Group's CGUs, using a post-tax WACC. Deferred and current income tax assets and liabilities (including deferred tax liabilities related to previous purchase price allocations) have been included in the carrying amount. Following the Finnish market changes in combination with the changes in the Sanoma Media Finland CGU portfolio (the transformation of traditional media to digital), the terminal growth rate is expected to be somewhat less negative than last year. The terminal growth rate for the Sanoma Learning CGU is somewhat lower than last year based on review and projections of the various curriculum cycles across its Footprint markets. Management has also estimated the expected eﬀects of new reforms and potential industry developments, while carefully considering low expectations of the inﬂation. THE DISCOUNT RATE USED IN CALCULATION OF THE RECOVERABLE AMOUNT 2019 % Post-tax Post-tax Sanoma Learning 5.1 4.9 Sanoma Media Finland 5.1 4.9 2020 The CGU-speciﬁc discount rates represent the blended average cost of capital of each CGU. On an annual basis Sanoma re-assesses the WACC calculation based on updated market parame-ters and updates the WACC accordingly. In impairment test calculations, capital expenditure is assumed to comprise normal replacement investments, and foreign exchange rates are based on euro rates at the time of testing. Sensitivity analysis of the impairment testing The amount by which the CGU's recoverable amount exceeds its carrying amount has been assessed as 0%, 1-5%, 6-10%, 11-20%, 21-50% and over 50%, and is presented in the following table for the two CGUs: EXCESS OF RECOVERABLE AMOUNT IN RELATION TO CARRYING AMOUNT % 2020 2019 Sanoma Learning over 50 over 50 Sanoma Media Finland over 50 over 50 For the Sanoma Learning SBU, the critical key assumptions are the development of proﬁtability and the discount rate. According to management's estimate, the carrying amount of the segment exceeds the recoverable amount if EBITDA falls 33% below the planned level each year, or if the post-tax discount rate rises above 14.0%. These estimates exclude simultaneous changes in other variables. For the Sanoma Media Finland SBU, the critical key assumptions are the development of proﬁt- ability and the discount rate. According to management's estimate, the carrying amount of the SBU exceeds the recoverable amount if EBITDA falls 43% below the planned level each year, or if the post-tax discount rate rises above 21.8%. These estimates exclude simultaneous changes in other variables. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted, and is expected to continue to impact, certain parts of Sanoma's business. For its own part, the Group's well-balanced business portfolio mitigates the impacts to a certain extent. In Sanoma Learning, no major impacts on net sales and proﬁtability are currently expected due to the pandemic. In Sanoma Media Finland coronavirus pandemic has had material impact on B2B advertising and events business as all Sanoma Media Finland's festivals and events for the summer season were cancelled. 13. Equity-accounted investees INTERESTS IN JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATED COMPANIES EUR million Interests in joint ventures Interests in associated companies Total Joint ventures The Group had no material joint ventures in the ﬁnancial year or previous year. The information on Group's joint ventures has been presented as aggregated in the table below. INTERESTS IN JOINT VENTURES EUR million Carrying amount at 1 Jan Share of total comprehensive income Dividends received Transfer to assets held for sale Exchange rate diﬀerences Carrying amount at 31 Dec Associated companies The Group had no material associated companies in the ﬁnancial year or previous year. The infor- mation on Group's associated companies has been presented as aggregated in the table below. INTERESTS IN ASSOCIATED COMPANIES EUR million Carrying amount at 1 Jan Share of total comprehensive income Dividends received Increases Transfer to assets held for sale Other changes 1 Carrying amount at 31 Dec 1 In March 2019 Suomen Sopimustieto Oy changed from associated company to other investments. List of equity-accounted investees, see note 28. EUR 0.4 million (2019: 0.5) was recognised as impairment in the ﬁnancial year. The carrying amount of inventories was written down to reﬂect their net realisable value. 14. Other investments EUR million 2020 2019 Other investments, non-current 4.0 3.9 Other investments mainly include investments in shares, and the Group does not intend to sell these assets. Other investments are measured at fair value and are classiﬁed at fair value hierarchy level 3. 15. Trade and other receivables, non-current EUR million Financial assets at amortised cost Loan receivables Other receivables Accrued income Net deﬁned beneﬁt pension assets 1 Total 1 Net deﬁned beneﬁt pension assets, see Note 5 The fair values of receivables do not signiﬁcantly diﬀer from the carrying amounts of receivables. The interests on loan receivables are based on the market interest rates and on predetermined repayment plans. 16. Inventories 17. Trade and other receivables, current EUR millionFinancial assets at amortised cost Trade receivables 1 Other receivables Financial assets at fair value Accrued income Advance payments Other receivables Total 1 Trade receivables, see Note 25 The Group has recognised a total of EUR 0.6 million (2019: 1.0) in credit losses and change in impairment allowances on trade receivables. Information on how impairment allowance for trade receivables has been deﬁned and impact of the corona virus pandemic on the expected credit losses are included in Note 25. The fair values of receivables do not signiﬁcantly diﬀer from the carrying amounts of receivables. Accrued income The most signiﬁcant items under accrued income relate to normal business activities and include e.g. accruals for delivered newspapers and magazines. 18. Cash and cash equivalents CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS IN THE BALANCE SHEET Total Cash in hand and at bank Deposits EUR million Deposits include overnight deposits and money market deposits with maturities less than three months. Average maturity is very short and the fair values do not diﬀer signiﬁcantly from the carrying amounts. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS IN THE CASH FLOW STATEMENT EUR million Cash and cash equivalents in the balance sheet Bank overdrafts Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations Total Cash and cash equivalents in the cash ﬂow statement include cash and cash equivalents of continuing and discontinued operations less bank overdrafts. 19. Equity At 1 Jan 2019 Year 2020 Board of Directors' Report Financial Statements Number of shares Share capital and funds, EUR million All shares Fund for invested Treasury shares Shares delivered At 31 Dec 2019 Purchase of treasury shares Shares delivered At 31 Dec 2020 163,565,663 -1,061,293 162,504,370 71.3 -8.4 209.8 272.6 512,153 512,153 3.8 3.8 163,565,663 -549,140 163,016,523 71.3 -4.6 209.8 276.4 -304,000 -304,000 -2.4 -2.4 324,163 324,163 2.8 2.8 163,565,663 -528,977 163,036,686 71.3 -4.3 209.8 276.7 The maximum amount of share capital cannot exceed EUR 300.0 million (2019: 300.0). The share has no nominal value and no accountable par is in use. The shares have been fully paid. Treasury shares In 2020, the Group purchased 304,000 shares from the stock exchange. The cost of the purchased treasury shares was EUR 2.4 million and it was recognised as a deduction from equity. In 2019, the Group did not purchase shares. In 2020, Sanoma delivered a total of 324,163 Sanoma shares held by the company to 183 employees of the Group based on Performance Share Plan 2017-2019 (without consideration and after taxes). In 2019, Sanoma delivered a total of 512,153 Sanoma shares held by the company to 168 employees of the Group based on Restricted Share Plan 2016-2018, Restricted Share Plan 2017-2018 and Performance Share Plan 2016-2018 (without consideration and after taxes). At the end of the ﬁnancial year, the company held a total of 528,977 (2019: 549,140) own shares. Fund for invested unrestricted equity The fund for invested unrestricted equity includes other equity-related investments and that part of the share subscription price which is not recognised in share capital according to a speciﬁc decision. Translation diﬀerences Translation diﬀerences include those items that have arisen in converting the ﬁnancial statements of foreign group companies from their operational currencies into euros. Information on the capital risk management is presented in note 25 Financial risk management. Total Share capital Treasury shares unrestricted equity Total 20. Share-based payments Performance share plan and restricted share plan The Performance Share Plan and the Restricted Share Plan form the long-term part of the remu- neration and commitment programme for the executives and other selected key employees of Sanoma and its subsidiaries. The purpose of the Performance Share Plan and the Restricted Share Plan is to encourage the executives and the selected key employees to work on a long-term basis to increase shareholder value and to commit to the company. Performance Share Plan The Board of Directors of Sanoma Corporation has on 7 February 2013 approved a share-based long-term incentive programme (Performance Share Plan, PSP) to be oﬀered to executives and managers of Sanoma Corporation and its subsidiaries. The conditions and the issuance of the Performance Shares are decided on by the Sanoma Board of Directors in accordance with the Human Resources Committee's proposal. In general, Performance Shares vest over 3-year period and vesting is subject to meeting Group performance targets set by the Board of Directors for annually commencing new plans. The possible reward is paid as a combination of shares and cash. The reward's cash component is dedicated to cover taxes and tax-related costs. Shares conditionally granted to the President and CEO and EMT members under the Performance Share Plan are subject to share ownership requirement that is determined by the Board of Directors in accordance with the Human Resources Committee's proposal. Until the required share holding is achieved, the President and the CEO and EMT members are required to hold (and not sell) at least 50% (for shares delivered after year 2016, earlier 25%) of performance shares received. The performance measures for the performance period 2016-2018 are based on adjusted earnings per share and adjusted free cash ﬂow targets in 2016. The performance measures for the performance period 2017-2019 are based on adjusted earnings per share and adjusted free cash ﬂow targets in 2017. The performance measures for the performance period 2018-2020 are based on adjusted earnings per share and adjusted free cash ﬂow targets in 2018. The performance measures for the performance period 2019-2021 are based on adjusted earnings per share and adjusted free cash ﬂow targets in 2019. The performance measures for the performance period 2020-2022 are based on adjusted earnings per share and adjusted free cash ﬂow targets in 2020. The President and CEO and EMT members are part of Sanoma's Performance Share Plan. In 2020, Sanoma delivered 324,163 Sanoma shares held by the company to 183 employees based on the Performance Share Plan 2017-2019 (without consideration and after taxes). Restricted Share Plan The Board of Directors of Sanoma Corporation has on 8 February 2016 approved a share-based long-term incentive programme 2016-2018 (Restricted Share Plan, RSP) to be oﬀered to executives and managers of Sanoma Corporation and its subsidiaries. The conditions and the issuance of the Restricted Shares are decided on by the Sanoma Board of Directors in accordance with the Human Resources Committee's proposal. Restricted Shares vest over 2-year in 2016-2017 plan (50%) and 3-year in 2016-2018 plan (50%) periods and vesting is subject to meeting service condition. In 2018, Sanoma delivered 80,156 Sanoma shares held by the company to 197 employees based on the Restricted Share Plan 2016-2017 (without consideration and after taxes). In 2019, Sanoma delivered 68,586 Sanoma shares held by the company to 157 employees based on the Restricted Share Plan 2016-2018 (without consideration and after taxes). The Board of Directors of Sanoma Corporation has on 6 February 2017 approved a share-based long-term incentive programme 2017 (Restricted Share Plan, RSP) to be oﬀered to executives and managers of Sanoma Corporation and its subsidiaries. The conditions and the issuance of the Restricted Shares are decided on by the Sanoma Board of Directors in accordance with the Human Resources Committee's proposal. Restricted Shares vest over 2-year period in 2017-2018 and vesting is subject to meeting service condition. In 2019, Sanoma delivered 79,478 Sanoma shares held by the company to 2 employees based on the Restricted Share Plan 2017-2018 (without consideration and after taxes). The Board of Directors of Sanoma Corporation has on 5 February 2019 approved a share-based long-term incentive programme 2019-2021 (Restricted Share Plan, RSP) to be oﬀered to executives and managers of Sanoma Corporation and its subsidiaries. The conditions and the issuance of the Restricted Shares are decided on by the Sanoma Board of Directors in accordance with the Human Resources Committee's proposal. Restricted Shares vest over 3-year period in 2019-2021 and vesting is subject to meeting service condition. The possible rewards are paid net in shares. Shares conditionally granted to the President and CEO and EMT members under the Restricted Share Plan are subject to share ownership requirement that is determined by the Board of Directors in accordance with the Human Resources Committee's proposal. Until the required share holding is achieved, the President and the CEO and EMT members are required to hold (and not sell) at least 50% (for shares delivered after year 2016, earlier 25%) of performance shares received. More speciﬁc information on the performance and restricted share plan grants are presented in the following tables. Information on the management ownership is presented in Note 30. Basic information Plan InstrumentPerformance Share PlanPerformance Share Plan 2016−2018 Performance Performance Performance Performance Restricted Restricted Restricted Share Plan Share Plan Share Plan Share Plan Share Plan Share Plan Share Plan Total/ 2017−2019 2018−2020 2019−2021 2020−2022 2016−2018 1 2017−2018 2019−2021 Average 1 Restricted Share Plan 2016−2018 is divided in two vesting periods: 2016−2017 and 2016−2018. Initial amount, gross pcs (includes share and cash portions) 794,338 855,000 609,000 667,500 525,000 209,950 150,000 50,000 3,860,788 Initial allocation date 8.2.2016 6.2.2017 7.2.2018 6.2.2019 6.2.2020 8.2.2016 6.2.2017 6.2.2019 Vesting date / reward payment at the latest 30.4.2019 30.4.2020 30.4.2021 30.4.2022 30.4.2023 30.4.2019 30.4.2019 30.4.2022 Maximum contractual life, yrs 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 2.2 3.3 3.2 Remaining contractual life, yrs ExpiredExpired 0.3 1.3 2.3 ExpiredExpired 1.3 1.3 Number of persons at the end of the reporting year 135 131 186 4 Payment method Equity and cashEquity and cashEquity and cashEquity and cashEquity and cash Equity and cashEquity and cashEquity and cash Restricted Share Plan Changes Performance Share Plan 2016−2018 1 Jan 2019 Outstanding at the beginning of the reporting period Performance Share PlanPerformance Share Plan 2017−2019 692,160 Performance Share Plan 2018−2020 684,651 Performance Share Plan 2019−2021 537,116 Performance Share Plan 2020−2022 Restricted Share PlanRestricted Share Plan 2016−2018 1 Restricted Share Plan 2017−2018 140,500 Restricted Share Plan 2019−2021 150,000 Total/ Average 2,204,427 Changes during the period Granted Forfeited Exercised 692,160 31 Dec 2019 Outstanding at the end of the period 19,575 50,539 633,150 12,525 3,250 137,250 150,000 44,250 677,400 85,889 979,410 0 665,076 486,577 620,625 0 0 44,250 1,816,528 1 Restricted Share Plan 2016−2018 is divided in two vesting periods: 2016−2017 and 2016−2018. Fair value determination Assumptions made in determining the fair value of share rewards in the performance and restricted share plan: Liabilities arising from share-based payments at the end of the period represent the amount booked until the end of the reporting period of the employers social costs relating to the payable rewards. The fair value of the liability is remeasured at each reporting date until the possible reward payment. The fair value of the liability will thus change in accordance with the Sanoma share price. The fair value for the equity settled portion has been determined at grant using the fair value of Sanoma share as of the grant date less the expected dividends paid before possible share delivery. The fair value is expensed until vesting. VALUATION PARAMETERS FOR INSTRUMENTS GRANTED DURING PERIOD EUR 2020 2019 Share price at grant 10.90 8.69 Share price at reporting period end 13.74 9.45 Expected dividends pa. 0.55 0.49 Fair value of the equity-settled portion at grant 8.70 6.76 EFFECT OF SHARE-BASED INCENTIVES ON THE RESULT AND FINANCIAL POSITION DURING THE PERIOD, CONTINUED OPERATIONS EUR million 2020 2019 Expenses for the ﬁnancial year, share-based payments 3.4 3.3 of which equity-settled 3.2 3.3 Liabilities arising from share-based payments at the end of the period 0.2 0.2 At the end of the period the estimated future cash payment to be paid to the tax authorities from share-based payments are EUR 7.7 million (2019: 7.2). In addition to the Performance Share Plan and the Restricted Share Plan, following the conclusion of acquisition of all the shares of itslearning AS, Sanoma has established a management investment program which is accounted for as cash-settled share-based payment transaction. The purpose of the program is to align the incentives of certain key employees of itslearning AS participating in the management incentive program with those of Sanoma. In 2020, accrued cost related to this program was EUR 0.5 million. 21. Provisions CHANGES IN PROVISIONS EUR million Restructuring provisionsOther provisions At 1 Jan 2020 1.6 0.4 1.9 Exchange rate diﬀerences 0.0 0.0 Acquisition of operations 0.5 0.5 Increases 0.4 0.1 0.5 Amounts used -0.7 -0.4 -1.0 Unused amounts reversed 0.0 -0.1 -0.1 At 31 Dec 2020 1.2 0.5 1.7 Total Provisions are based on best estimates on the balance sheet date. Other provisions include provisions related to contracts with customers and other smaller provisions. Individual provisions are not material at the Group level. 22. Financial liabilities and lease liabilities EUR million Non-current ﬁnancial liabilities at amortised cost Loans from ﬁnancial institutions Lease liabilities Other liabilities Total Current ﬁnancial liabilities at amortised cost Loans from ﬁnancial institutions Commercial papers Total Lease liabilities Other liabilities Total Fair values of loans from ﬁnancial institutions and other liabilities are close to their carrying values. RECONCILIATION OF MOVEMENT OF LIABILITIES TO CASH FLOW ARISING FROM FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES EUR million 1 Jan 2019 Cash ﬂows Acquisition of operations Disposal of operations Exchange rate diﬀerences Other non-cash movements At 31 Dec 2019 Non-current ﬁnancial liabilities 2.8 111.2 88.8 Transfer to liabilities related to assets held for sale In the balance sheet 31 Dec 2019 25.2 227.9 -6.6 221.3 Current ﬁnancial liabilities 352.1 43.6 Lease liabilities 193.3 -24.8 16.5 -6.8 0.0 Total 548.2 130.0 105.3 -6.8 0.0 11.8 400.7 -2.3 398.4 0.0 4.2 189.2 -28.3 161.0 Non-current other liabilities 16.1 0.0 0.3 0.0 41.1 817.9 -37.2 780.7 -5.7 10.7 Total 564.3 130.0 105.6 -6.8 0.1 35.4 828.6 10.7 1 Jan 2020 221.3 398.4 161.0 780.7 10.7 791.4 Cash ﬂows 100.0 -125.8 -29.4 -55.2 -4.2 -59.4 Acquisition of operations 54.1 54.1 9.2 63.3 Exchange rate diﬀerences -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 Other non-cash movements -3.7 -7.7 7.3 -4.0 -9.3 -13.3 At 31 Dec 2020 Transfer to liabilities related to assets held for sale 317.7 265.0 192.7 -0.1 775.3 -0.1 6.4 781.7 In the balance sheet 31 Dec 2020 317.7 265.0 192.6 775.3 6.4 Includes continuing and discontinued operations Total cash ﬂow for leases was EUR -37.1 million in 2020 (2019: -32.6). For more information on Group's lease activities, please see Note 10. The average interest rate for loans (excluding arrangement fees and leases) during the ﬁnancial year was 0.8% (2019: 2.3%). The interest rates of all loans are tied to Euribor. Loans from ﬁnancial institutions In 2020 the Group's loans from ﬁnancial institutions consisted of two term loans; EUR 150 million drawn in 2019, of which EUR 50 million is booked in current liabilities, and EUR 200 million drawn in December 2020. In addition to the term loans there was also a bridge loan of EUR 200 million outstanding at year end. Loans are valued at amortised cost. Commercial papers Sanoma Corporation has domestic and foreign commercial paper programmes which are used for short-term liquidity needs. Commercial papers are valued at amortised cost, and transaction costs are recognised directly as expenses due to their immaterial value. In accordance with Group Treasury Policy, outstanding commercial papers are fully backed up with a committed syndicated credit facility with banks in case of possible market disruption. 23. Trade and other payables EUR million Non-current Accrued expenses Other ﬁnancial liabilities at amortised cost Total Current Trade payablesOther liabilities Derivatives, non-hedge accounted 1 Accrued expenses Advances received Total Total 1 Derivatives, see Note 25 Accrued expenses Accrued expenses mainly consisted of accrued personnel expenses, royalty liabilities and accruals related to common business activities. 24. Contingent liabilities EUR million Contingencies for own commitments Pledges Other items Total Other commitments Royalties Commitments for acquisitions of intangible assets (ﬁlm and TV broadcasting rights included) Other items Total Total NON-CANCELLABLE MINIMUM LEASE PAYMENTS TO BE RECEIVED BY MATURITY Most of the non-cancellable minimum lease payments to be received are related to subleases. The group sub-leases parts of its oﬃce buildings. The group has classiﬁed these leases as operating leases, because they do not transfer substantially all of the risks and rewards incidental to the head lease. Disputes and litigations Finnish Tax Administration has performed tax audits in Sanoma Media Finland Oy covering years 2015 and 2016-2018. Tax audit reports did not include any adjustments to the VAT treatment of magazines distributed from Norway, which has been treated exempt from value added tax. Tax Ombudsman has, however, made an appeal to the Tax Adjustment Board claiming that the Tax Administration's tax audit decisions regarding tax years 2015 and 2016-2018 need to be adjusted by approximately EUR 20 million value added tax. The amount does not include potential penalties or interests. Sanoma considers the claims unjustiﬁed. The case is pending decision from the Tax Adjustment Board. Sanoma has not made any provisions related to the matter. The Group is periodically involved in incidental litigation or administrative proceedings primarily arising in the normal course of business. Sanoma feels that its gross liability, if any, under any pending or existing incidental litigation or administrative proceedings would not materially aﬀect the Group's ﬁnancial position or results of operations. 25. Financial risk management Sanoma's treasury operations are managed centrally by the Group Treasury. Operating as a counterparty to the Group's operational units, Group Treasury is responsible for managing external ﬁnancing, liquidity and external hedging operations. Centralised treasury operations focus on ensuring ﬁnancing on ﬂexible and competitive terms, optimised liquidity management, cost-eﬃciency of operations and eﬃcient management of ﬁnancial risks. Sanoma is exposed to interest rate, currency, liquidity and credit risks. Its risk management aims to hedge the Group against material risks. The Sanoma Board of Directors has approved the guidelines in the Group Treasury Policy. In the long-term, to ensure ﬁnancial ﬂexibility and access to various forms of funding, Sanoma's goal is to have a capital structure where net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio is below 3.0, and equity ratio is between 35% and 45%. The leverage target was updated from 2.5 to 3.0 in December 2020 based on the growing contribution of the more stable and resilient learning business in the Group's earnings. Financial risks can be mitigated with various ﬁnancial instruments and derivatives whose use, eﬀects and fair values are clearly veriﬁable. The Group used currency forward contracts to hedge against ﬁnancial risks during the year. The Group does not apply hedge accounting. Interest rate risks The Group's interest rate risk is mainly related to changes in the reference rates and loan margins of ﬂoating rate loans in the Group's loan portfolio. In 2020 all loans were denominated in euros. The Group manages its exposure to interest rate risk by ensuring that the interest duration of the gross debt of the Group is within a certain time range approved by the Sanoma Board of Directors as part of the Treasury Policy. According to the Treasury Policy interest rate derivatives may also be utilised. LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTEREST RATE EUR million 2020 2019 Floating-rate loans 565.4 591.0 Total 565.4 591.0 Average duration, years 0.3 0.2 Average interest rate, % 1.0 0.7 Interest sensitivity, EUR million 1 2.6 3.6 1 Interest rate sensitivity is calculated by assuming a one percentage point increase in interest rates. The sensitivity represents the eﬀect on proﬁt before taxes. Currency risks The majority of the Group cash ﬂow from operations is denominated in euros. However, the Group is exposed to some transaction risk resulting from cash ﬂows related to revenue and expenditure in diﬀerent currencies. Group companies are responsible for monitoring and hedging against transaction risk related to their business operations in accordance with the Group Treasury Policy. The majority of the transaction risk in 2020 was related to the procurement of IT services for the Group and programming rights for Nelonen Media, both denominated in US dollars. The Group has adopted forward contracts as means of hedging against signiﬁcant transaction risks. If the hedged currencies weakened by 10% against the euro at the year end date, the change in the value of forward contracts would increase ﬁnancial expenses by EUR 0.3 million (2019: 0.4). If the currencies strengthened by 10% against the euro, ﬁnancial income would increase by EUR 0.3 million (2019: 0.4). Derivative instruments are used to hedge future cash ﬂows, hence changes in their value will oﬀset changes in the value of cash ﬂows. Internal funding transactions within the Group are mainly carried out in the functional currency of the subsidiary. Group Treasury is responsible for monitoring and hedging the currency risks related to intra-Group loans. The Group is also exposed to translation risk resulting from converting the income statement and balance sheet items of foreign subsidiaries into euros. Business operations outside the euro area (countries in which the currency is not pegged to the euro) account for about 14.1% (2019: 12.7%) of consolidated net sales of continuing operations and mainly consist of revenues in Polish zloty, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona. If all reporting currencies had been 10% weaker against the euro during the year, the Group net sales would have decreased by EUR 13.6 million (2019: 10.5). If all reporting currencies had been 10% stronger against the euro, the Group net sales would have increased by EUR 16.6 million (2019: 12.9). A signiﬁcant change in exchange rates may also have an eﬀect on the value of the businesses in Poland, Norway and Sweden. The Group did not hedge against translation risk in 2020, in accordance with the Treasury Policy approved by the Board. Derivative instruments Nominal values of derivative instruments The nominal value of derivative instruments is EUR 2.7 million (2019: 5.2). The nominal value includes gross nominal values of all active agreements. The outstanding nominal value is not necessarily a measure or indicator of market risks. Derivative instruments have been classiﬁed in level 2 of the IFRS fair value hierarchy. This means that fair values are based on valuation models for which all inputs are observable, either directly or indirectly. Sanoma has entered into netting agreements with all of its derivative instrument counterparties. Including netting agreements, ﬁnancial liability to banks amount to EUR 0.1 million (2019: 0.1). Liquidity risks Liquidity risk relates to servicing debt, ﬁnancing investments and retaining adequate working capital. Sanoma aims to minimise its liquidity risk by ensuring suﬃcient revenues, maintaining adequate committed credit limits, using several ﬁnancing institutions and forms of ﬁnancing, and spreading loan repayment programmes over a number of calendar years. The Group's committed funding must be suﬃcient to cover all of the obligations and funding needed for the normal business operations during the following 12 months, and any outstanding commercial paper commitments. The undrawn committed credit facilities are EUR 300 million at year end. Liquidity risk is monitored daily, based on a two-week forecast, and longer-term based on calendar year. In addition, the Sanoma Group Treasury Policy sets minimum requirements for liquidity reserves. The corona virus pandemic did not have any material impact on the funding sources or general availability of liquid funds for Sanoma in 2020. Due to the increased risk relating to uncertainty in the ﬁnancial markets, particular attention has been paid to ensuring the availability of suﬃcient liquidity buﬀers and ﬂexible funding sources. THE GROUP'S FINANCING PROGRAMMES IN 2020 EUR millionAmount of limits Syndicated RCF 300.0 300.0 Syndicated term loan 350.0 Bridge facility 200.0 Commercial paper programmes 1,100.0 1,084.6 Current account limits 47.0 47.0 Unused credit lines In October 2020 Sanoma signed a EUR 480 million bridge loan facility with two relationship banks as funding for the planned Santillana Spain acquisition. This was subsequently converted into EUR 200 million syndicated term loan with a group of ten relationship banks in December 2020. Maturity of the term loan is three years, with a one year extension option. The loan was fully used for the acquisition of Santillana Spain, which closed at the end of the year. The acquisition was further ﬁnanced with a drawdown of EUR 200 million from the bridge facility, which will be converted to long-term funding in 2021. The remaining EUR 80 million bridge facility was cancelled. Sanoma also has a EUR 550 million Syndicated Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility with a group of nine relationship banks, signed in February 2019. The EUR 250 million Term Loan Facility has a maturity of four years, with a balance of EUR 150 million outstanding at the end of 2020. The purpose of the Term Loan was to fund the acquisition of Iddink in the Netherlands. The EUR 300 million Revolving Credit Facility has a maturity of ﬁve years and is available for general corporate purposes. Sanoma signed an additional EUR 100 million Revolving Credit Facility in November 2019, which was cancelled in April 2020. The Group's ﬁnancing agreements include customary covenants related to factors such as the use of pledges and mortgages, disposals of assets and key ﬁnancial ratios. In 2020 the Group fulﬁlled the requirements of all covenants. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES 2020 EUR million Loans from ﬁnancial institutions 549.1 552.1 300.0 852.1 257.2 257.5 400.0 657.5 Commercial paper programmes 15.4 15.5 15.5 341.2 341.5 341.5 Lease liabilities 192.6 192.6 192.6 161.0 161.0 161.0 Other interest-bearing liabilities 18.1 18.1 18.1 21.4 21.4 21.4 Trade payables and other liabilities 2 100.2 100.2 100.2 88.3 88.3 88.3 Derivatives Inﬂow -2.6 -2.6 -2.6 -5.2 -5.2 -5.2 Outﬂow 2.7 2.7 2.7 5.2 5.2 5.2 Total 875.6 878.7 300.0 1,178.7 869.0 869.7 400.0 1,269.7 1 Carrying amount Cashﬂow 1 Undrawn from limits The estimate of the interest liability is based on the interest level at the balance sheet date. 2 Trade payables and other liabilities do not include accrued expenses and advances received. TotalCarrying amount 2019 Cashﬂow1 Undrawn from limitsTotal MATURITY OF FINANCIAL LIABILITIES 2020 EUR million Loans from ﬁnancial institutions 252.1 75.0 225.0 552.1 Commercial paper programmes 15.5 15.5 Lease liabilities 29.4 27.3 39.7 20.6 17.8 57.8 192.6 Other interest-bearing liabilities 18.1 18.1 Trade payables and other liabilities 1 99.9 0.2 0.2 100.2 Derivatives Inﬂow (-) -2.6 -2.6 Outﬂow (+) 2.7 2.7 Total 415.1 102.5 264.9 20.6 17.8 57.8 878.7 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026- 1 Trade payables and other liabilities do not include accrued expenses and advances received. MATURITY OF FINANCIAL LIABLITIES 2019 EUR million Loans from ﬁnancial institutions Commercial paper programmes Lease liabilities Other interest-bearing liabilities Trade payables and other liabilities 1 Derivatives Inﬂow (-) Outﬂow (+) Total 2020 57.5 341.5 2021 50.0 2022 50.0 2023 100.0 2024 2025− 22.5 21.4 21.6 20.6 17.8 17.5 60.9 83.8 4.5 -5.2 5.2 526.7 76.1 70.6 117.8 17.5 60.9 1 Trade payables and other liabilities do not include accrued expenses and advances received. Credit risks Total Sanoma's credit risks are related to its business operations. Sanoma Group's diversiﬁed operations signiﬁcantly mitigate credit risk concentration, and no individual customer or group of customers is material to the Group. The Group's operational units are responsible for managing credit risks related to their businesses. Sanoma applies the simpliﬁed approach permitted by IFRS 9 Financial Instruments for trade receivables, which requires expected lifetime losses to be recognised from initial recognition of the receivables. Sanoma uses a provision matrix to measure expected credit losses of trade receivables. Loss rates are deﬁned separately for diﬀerent geographic regions, type of business and types of customers (B2B and B2C). Loss rates are based on past information on actual credit loss experience. These rates are adjusted by current information and future expectations on economic conditions where deemed necessary. 161.0 21.4 Total 257.5 341.5 88.3 In 2020, Sanoma has reviewed the potential impact of the corona virus pandemic on the expected credit losses. For the Learning SBU, management currently considers the impact of the corona virus pandemic to be very limited and not material, mainly due to the fact that the majority of the customers are B2B customers funded by state, regional or municipal governments. With respect to Sanoma Media Finland's B2B customer receivables there has not yet been any signiﬁcant change in payment delays. However, if the corona virus pandemic continues or would even intensify, it will potentially increase the credit risk. The ﬁnancial crisis of 2008-2009 was used as a reference point for estimating the impact of the corona virus pandemic, and the subsequent ﬁnancial downturn caused by it, on the future B2B credit losses of Sanoma Media Finland. The credit losses have been adjusted to reﬂect the increased risk accordingly. -5.2 5.2 Sanoma's other receivables include small items and risk involved to individual items is not consid- ered material. Thus, no impairment allowance has been recognised for these receivables. 869.7 The carrying amounts of trade receivables and other receivables best indicate the amount that will be collected. The aging of trade receivables is presented in the following table. THE AGING OF TRADE RECEIVABLES EUR million Gross Not due 54.4 0.0 0.0 54.4 51.9 0.0 51.9 Past due 1-30 days 15.9 0.3 -0.1 15.8 11.5 0.4 0.0 11.5 Past due 31-120 days 10.0 1.1 -0.1 9.9 6.3 4.4 -0.3 6.1 Past due 121-180 days 2.3 6.4 -0.1 2.1 0.6 41.1 -0.3 0.4 Past due 181-360 days 2.8 7.6 -0.2 2.6 0.9 71.7 -0.6 0.2 Past due more than 1 year 5.2 82.6 -4.3 0.9 3.4 89.7 -3.0 0.3 Total 90.6 -4.9 85.8 74.6 -4.2 70.4 Weighted average loss rate (%) Trade receivables and other receivables are presented in Notes 15 and 17. 2020 Impairment The credit risk relating to ﬁnancing transactions is low. The Group's Treasury Policy speciﬁes that ﬁnancing and derivative transactions are carried out with counterparties of good credit standing, and divided between a suﬃcient number of counterparties in order to protect ﬁnancial assets. The Group has spread its credit risks eﬃciently by dealing with several ﬁnancing institutions. Capital risk management The Group targets an equity ratio between 35% and 45% and a net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio below 3.0 in the long term. When calculating the net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio, the following adjustments are made to the reported EBITDA: items aﬀecting comparability are removed, the eﬀects of acquisitions are added and the eﬀects of divestments are deducted, and the eﬀects of the investments in programming and prepublication rights are deducted for the reporting period. Net Gross 2019 Weighted average loss rate (%) Impairment Net In 2020, the Group's equity ratio is 37.4% (2019: 30.5%) and net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio is 2.6 (2019: 2.7). NET DEBT Sanoma Group does not have an oﬃcial credit rating. 26. Assets held for sale and discontinued operations In December 2019, Sanoma signed an agreement to divest the strategic business unit Sanoma Media Netherlands to DPG Media. The transaction was subject to customary closing conditions and the Dutch ACM gave its unconditional approval for DPG Media to acquire Sanoma Media Neth- erlands on 10 April 2020. Sanoma completed the transaction on 20 April 2020. Media Netherlands is reported as discontinued operations in 2019 and 2020 reporting as well as certain Learning operations that are under strategic review. The consolidated income statement has been represented to show the discontinued operation separately from continuing operations. The elimination of transactions between the continuing operations and the discontinued operation is attributed in a way that reﬂects the continuance of these transactions subsequent to the disposal. The discontinued operations' income statement and cash ﬂow statement are presented in the following two tables. INCOME STATEMENT OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS CASH FLOWS RELATED TO DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS EUR million Cash ﬂow from investments Cash ﬂow from ﬁnancing Cash ﬂow from operations ASSETS HELD FOR SALE AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS EUR million Restated 2019 Property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets Goodwill1 15.0 -155.0 Other intangible assets Equity-accounted investees Non-current trade and other receivables Deferred tax receivables 369.3 Inventories -75.6 -76.4 Income tax receivables Trade and other receivables Contract assets Cash and cash equivalents Total 4.0 -116.4 1 In 2019 due to the Sanoma Media Netherlands divestment Sanoma has booked a non-cash capital loss of EUR 105.1 million including divestment related transaction costs. Impairment on assets held for sale of EUR 100.4 million is presented in this table as a decrease in goodwill. LIABILITIES RELATED TO DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS -35.1 0.1 -1.8 -36.9 EUR million -14.6 -51.5 Deferred tax liabilities Non-current provisions Non-current ﬁnancial liabilities and lease liabilities Current provisions Current ﬁnancial liabilities and lease liabilities Income tax liabilities Current trade and other payables Contract liabilities Total 27. Acquisitions and divestments Acquisitions in 2020 On 30 April 2020 Sanoma completed the acquisition of Alma Media's regional news media business. The acquisition was announced on 11 February 2020 and unconditional approval of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority was received on 19 March 2020. Sanoma acquired 100 % of the shares of Alma Media Kustannus Oy and Alma Manu Oy. The acquired business consists of Alma Media Kustannus Oy, publisher of leading regional news- papers Aamulehti and Satakunnan Kansa, as well as thirteen local newspapers in Tampere region, Western Finland and Central Finland. It also includes Alma Manu Oy, provider of printing services with a state-of-the-art printing facility in Tampere. Net sales of the acquired business were EUR 99 million in 2019. Subscription sales compose approx. 60% and advertising sales approx. 40% of the total net sales of the acquired business. 365 employees (FTE) working in the acquired business were with the closing become employees of Sanoma Group. The net sales of the acquired business included in the Group's consolidated income statement since acquisition from 1 May 2020 were approx. EUR 53 million and result for the period was approx. EUR 3 million. Sanoma estimates that, on top of the approx. EUR 5 million cost savings related to the delivery outsourcing agreement that came into eﬀect on 1 January 2020, the acquisition will create net annual synergies of approx. EUR 13 million. These synergies are expected to be realised in full in 2022 and mainly relate to operational eﬃciency, procurement and IT, as well as shared operations and support functions. Sanoma booked EUR 12 million of transaction and integration costs as items aﬀecting compa- rability (IACs) in Sanoma Media Finland's 2020 result. In the income statement transaction costs are mainly included in other operating expenses. On 31 December 2020 Sanoma acquired 100% of the shares of Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K12 learning materials, from Promotora de Informaciones S.A. (Grupo Prisa). The acquisition was announced on 19 October 2020. The acquired business is reported as part of Sanoma Learning SBU as of 31 December 2020. Santillana Spain is a leading provider of learning materials, primarily textbooks, for primary and secondary education in Spain. It oﬀers schools, students and parents recognised and reputable high-quality learning content under well-known brands, such as Santillana, Loqueleo and Richmond, which Sanoma has the right to use through exclusive license agreements. In total, K12 represents approx. 90% and primary education approx. 65% of Santillana Spain's net sales, oﬀering the business high resilience over-the-cycle. Net sales of the acquired business were EUR 128 million in 2019. The 586 employees working in the acquired business became employees of Sanoma Learning as from closing. Total assets and liabilities of Santillana are included in the Group's consolidated balance sheet on 31 December 2020. Santillana's income statement will be reported as part of Sanoma Learning SBU as of 1 January 2021. Sanoma estimates that the acquisition will create run-rate net annual synergies of approx. EUR 4 million. The synergies are expected to be realised in full during 2022 and mainly relate to procure- ment, technology as well as shared operations and support functions. Cash and debt free purchase price of the acquired business was EUR 115 million, including approx. EUR 37 million of net debt and advances received, and it was paid at closing. The enterprise value represents an EV / pro forma adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.8 including the impact of the delivery outsourcing agreement, and 3.5 including also synergies. Sanoma has ﬁnanced the acquisition with funds received from the divestment of Sanoma Media Netherlands, which was completed on 20 April 2020. Acquisition accounting for acquired business is disclosed in 2020 ﬁnancial statements as provi- sional and subjest to changes. The ﬁnal purchase price of EUR 79 million has been allocated to identiﬁed net assets which include trademarks and publishing rights and advertising and printing customer relationships with the remaining residual accounted for as goodwill. The goodwill is attributable mainly to the synergies related to the leverage of Sanoma's digital capabilities, regional access and assembled workforce. Cash and debt free purchase price of the acquired business was EUR 465 million, including approx. EUR 56 million of net debt and adjustments, and it was paid at closing. The purchase price repre- sents an EV / pro forma adjusted EBITDA 2019 multiple of 9.3. Sanoma has ﬁnanced the acquisition fully with debt through two existing debt facilities: a syndicated three-year term loan of EUR 200 million with a group of ten relationship banks signed on 3 December 2020 and a committed bridge ﬁnancing facility of EUR 280 million (original amount EUR 480 million) with Nordea Bank Abp and OP Corporate Bank plc of which EUR 200 million was utilized at closing. Subsequently, Sanoma will convert the bridge facility into long-term funding. Acquisition accounting for Santillana Spain is disclosed in 2020 ﬁnancial statements as provisional and subject to changes. The ﬁnal purchase price of EUR 409 million has been allocated to identiﬁed net assets which include trademarks, customer relationships and inventory with the remaining residual accounted for as goodwill. The goodwill is attributable mainly to the skills of Santillana's work force and the synergies expected to be achieved from integrating the company into the Sanoma Learning business. Sanoma booked EUR 5 million of transaction costs as items aﬀecting comparability (IACs) in Sanoma Learning's 2020 result. In the income statement transaction costs are included in other operating expenses. On 1 December 2020 Sanoma Media Finland acquired media sales operations of Four Partners. Net sales of Sanoma Group would have totalled approx. EUR 1 196 million and result for the period approx. EUR 256 million, if acquisitions had taken place at the beginning of the year 2020. On 13 September 2019 Sanoma completed the acquisition of Iddink Group, a leading Dutch provider of educational platforms and distribution services. Acquisition accounting for Iddink was disclosed in the 2019 ﬁnancial statements as provisional. The ﬁnal purchase price of EUR 212 million was allocated to identiﬁed net assets which include customer relationships, brand, software/platforms and deferred income with the remaining residual accounted for as goodwill. Purchase price allocation was adjusted during Q1 2020 resulting in EUR 1.6 million increase in goodwill. On 5 December 2019 Sanoma Learning acquired itslearning, an international provider of award-winning cloud-based learning platforms founded in 1999 in Norway. Acquisition accounting for itslearning was disclosed in the 2019 ﬁnancial statements as provisional. The purchase price allocation was ﬁnalized during Q2 2020 resulting in EUR 0.2 million decrease in goodwill. The purchase has been allocated to identiﬁed net assets which mainly include customer relationships and learning technology platform. On 17 December 2019 Sanoma Learning acquired 67.3% of the shares of Clickedu, one of the leading providers of digital educational platforms in Spain. The Group elected to recognise the non-controlling interests in Clickedu at its proportionate share of the acquired net identiﬁable assets. Purchase price allocation was ﬁnalized during Q2 2020. The purchase price has been allocated to identiﬁed net assets which mainly include customer relationship and learning tech- nology platform, resulting in EUR 8.1 million decrease in goodwill. IMPACT OF BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS ON GROUP'S ASSETS AND LIABILITIES 2020 2019 EUR million ACQUISITIONS OF NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS EUR million 2020 2019 Acquisition cost - 8.4 Book value of the acquired interest - 1.0 Impact on consolidated equity - -7.4 93 Santillana Alma Other Total Property, plant and equipment 1.0 2.0 3.1 51.1 0.3 51.4 Right-of-use assets 5.6 48.5 54.1 16.2 2.5 18.6 Intangible assets 221.5 34.0 8.9 264.3 192.1 40.1 232.1 Other non-current assets 4.3 0.4 4.6 1.4 5.9 7.2 Inventories 18.1 2.5 0.0 20.6 3.9 0.1 4.0 Other current assets 21.4 33.5 0.0 54.9 52.3 11.6 63.9 Assets, total 271.8 120.8 8.9 401.5 316.9 60.4 377.3 Non-current liabilities -67.3 -51.6 -2.3 -121.2 -143.3 -11.1 -154.4 Current liabilities -25.9 -28.9 -0.1 -54.9 -83.8 -17.6 -101.3 Liabilities, total -93.2 -80.5 -2.4 -176.1 -227.0 -28.7 -255.7 Fair value of acquired net assets 178.7 40.3 6.4 225.4 89.9 31.7 121.6 Acquisition cost 408.7 79.1 0.7 488.5 212.1 58.8 270.9 Non-controlling interests, based on the proportionate interest in the recognised amounts of the assets and liabilities -0.2 -0.2 0.0 0.2 0.2 Fair value of acquired net assets -178.7 -40.3 -6.4 -225.4 -89.9 -31.7 -121.6 Goodwill from the acquisitions 230.1 38.8 -5.9 262.9 122.2 27.2 149.4 Iddink Other Total CASH PAID TO OBTAIN CONTROL, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED 2020 2019 EUR million Santillana Acquisition cost 408.7 79.1 0.7 488.5 212.1 58.8 270.9 Cash and cash equivalents of acquired operations -4.5 -24.7 0.0 -29.2 -4.5 -7.8 -12.3 Decrease (+) / increase (-) in acquisition liabilities 2.0 2.0 -11.0 -11.2 -22.2 Cash paid to obtain control, net of cash acquired 404.2 54.4 2.7 461.3 196.5 39.7 236.3 Cash paid on acquisitions of non-controlling interests 8.4 Acquisitions in 2019 Iddink On 13 September 2019 Sanoma completed the acquisition of Iddink Group ("Iddink"), a leading Dutch provider of educational platforms and distribution services. The acquisition was announced on 11 December 2018 and it was subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Dutch competition authorities, which was announced on 29 August 2019. Iddink's integrated learning and school administration platforms provide its customers - pupils, parents, schools and teachers - with access, communication and learning tools. Iddink's business is complementary to Sanoma's Dutch subsidiary Malmberg, a leading educational publisher for primary, secondary and vocational education. The acquisition enables further development of integrated digital learning platforms for secondary and voca- tional education in the Netherlands. Iddink will remain a separate operational company within Sanoma Learning and continues to serve all educational publishers and content providers in its markets on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms. Iddink's net sales in 2019 were EUR 157 million (including Sanoma Group internal sales of EUR 17 million) and operational EBIT excl. PPA was EUR 22 million. Iddink had 385 employees (FTE) at the end of December 2019. Final purchase price of Iddink was EUR 212 million. Sanoma has ﬁnanced the acquisition with a four-year term loan facility as announced on 4 February 2019. The acquisition has temporarily increased Sanoma's net debt / adj. EBITDA ratio above its long-term target level of below 2.5. Alma Other Total Iddink Other Total Acquisition accounting for Iddink is disclosed in the 2019 ﬁnancial statements as provisional and subject to changes. The ﬁnal purchase price of EUR 212 million has been allocated to identiﬁed net assets which include preliminarily customer relationships, brand, software/platforms and deferred income with the remaining residual accounted for as goodwill. The goodwill is attributable mainly to the skills and technical talent of Iddink's work force and the synergies expected to be achieved from integrating the company into the Sanoma Learning business. None of the goodwill recognised is expected to be deductible for tax purposes. Sanoma has booked transaction related costs of approx. EUR 6 million as items aﬀecting compara- bility (IAC) in Learning's 2019 result. Sanoma acquired 94% of the shares and recognises a non-controlling interest. The Group elected to recognise the non-controlling interests in Iddink at its proportionate share of the acquired net identiﬁable assets. Other On 6 February Sanoma Media Netherlands acquired 70% of the shares of Panel Inzicht B.V. On 15 March 2019 Sanoma Media Finland acquired Rockfest festival business from WKND Festival Oy and Bushman Capital Oü and incorporated it into Nelonen's Media Live festival oﬀering. On 1 April 2019 Sanoma Media Netherlands acquired 70% of the shares of Pro Shots Photo Agency B.V. Pro Shots is Holland's leading photo agency in sports, news and entertainment. On 18 June 2019 Sanoma Media Finland acquired Asuntomarkkinat event business from Image Builder Oy. Asuntomarkkinat event complements the oﬀer of Rakennuslehti, published by Sanoma Tekniikkajulkaisut Oy. Sanoma acquired 67.3% of the shares of Clickedu and recognises a non-controlling interest. The Group elected to recognise the non-controlling interests in Clickedu at its proportionate share of the acquired net identiﬁable assets. On 28 June 2019, Sanoma Media Finland increased its ownership in the online classiﬁed company Oikotie Ltd. from 90% to 100% by acquiring shares held by TS Group. The transaction clariﬁes the ownership structure of Oikotie and simpliﬁes further development of the business. On 2 September 2019, Sanoma Media Finland acquired Aito Radios and Business FM, which will become part of Nelonen Media's radios. The acquisition implements Sanoma Media Finland's growth strategy and strengthens Nelonen Media's position as Finland's largest multi-channel entertainment house. On 15 November 2019 Sanoma Learning acquired Essener, the leading Dutch publisher of blended learning methods for social sciences, from its founders. In 2018, Essener's net sales were EUR 3 million. Essener's product oﬀering complements Sanoma's current product portfolio for secondary education in the Netherlands. The Group applies acquisition accounting for Essener based on which the purchase price has been allocated to identiﬁed net assets which mainly include publishing rights. On 5 December 2019 Sanoma Learning acquired itslearning, an international provider of award-winning cloud-based learning platforms founded in 1999 in Norway, from the investment organisation EQT. In 2018, itslearning's net sales were approx. EUR 30 million. It has operations in nine countries and about 200 employees. The acquisition expands Sanoma's footprint in digital learning into Norway, France and Germany, and extends Sanoma's position in several core markets. Acquisition accounting for itslearning is disclosed in the 2019 ﬁnancial statements as provisional and subject to changes. The purchase price has been allocated to identiﬁed net assets which mainly include learning technology platform. On 17 December 2019 Sanoma Learning acquired Clickedu, one of the leading providers of digital educational platforms in Spain, from its founders. In 2018, Clickedu's net sales were EUR 3 million. It employs 65 people. With the acquisition of Clickedu, Sanoma strengthens its position within the learning services market in Spain. Divestments in 2020 On 20 April 2020 Sanoma completed the divestment of Sanoma Media Netherlands to DPG Media. The divestment was announced on 10 December 2019 and it was subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Dutch competition authorities, which was announced on 10 April 2020. Sanoma Media Netherlands has been reported as discontinued operations in 2019 and 2020 ﬁnancial statements. In total, the divestment resulted in a non-cash capital loss of EUR 107 million (incl. divestment-re- lated transaction costs), of which EUR 105 million has been booked in discontinued operations' 2019 result and EUR 2 million in discontinued operations' 2020 result. See more details in discon- tinued operations' disclosure on p.29. The total sales consideration included a cash-based sales price of EUR 62.5 million and EUR 379.9 million of debt repayments. On 16 July 2020 Sanoma Media Finland divested Oikotie Ltd, a leading online classiﬁeds player in Finland, to Schibsted, the leading player within marketplaces in the Nordics. The agreed enterprise value (EV) of Oikotie was EUR 185 million, corresponding to an EV/ EBITDA multiple of 19.6 (based on 2019 pro forma EBITDA). The divestment concluded the evaluation of strategic options for Oikotie, which was announced on 11 February 2020. Oikotie is included in Sanoma's ﬁnancial reporting until 31 July 2020. Related to the transaction, Sanoma booked a non-cash capital gain of EUR 165 million including divestment-related trans- action costs of EUR 2 million in Sanoma Media Finland's 2020 result. On 27 August 2020 Sanoma divested itslearning Inc. IMPACT OF DIVESTMENTS ON GROUP'S ASSETS AND LIABILITIES 2020 EUR million Property, plant and equipment 1.6 0.2 0.0 1.8 0.9 Right-of-use assets 24.2 0.2 24.4 2.1 Goodwill 440.3 17.0 457.3 37.9 Other intangible assets 30.8 2.4 33.2 0.3 Equity-accounted investees 16.8 16.8 Inventories 10.2 0.0 10.2 0.3 Trade and other receivables 83.5 1.9 2.0 87.4 2.3 Cash and cash equivalents 18.5 7.9 0.6 27.0 3.0 Assets, total 626.0 29.3 2.9 658.2 46.9 Deferred tax liabilities -5.3 -0.2 -5.4 Financial liabilities -37.2 -0.1 -37.3 -8.9 Trade and other payables -518.6 -5.0 -3.2 -526.8 -5.9 Liabilities, total -561.1 -5.1 -3.3 -569.6 -14.8 Derecognised non-controlling interest -4.4 -4.4 Net assets 60.4 24.2 -0.5 84.2 32.1 Sales price 62.4 191.0 253.4 44.3 Transaction fees paid -3.5 -2.0 -0.2 -5.7 -1.1 Adjustment to capital loss 0.1 -0.5 -0.4 Recognised in Other comprehensive income -0.3 -0.3 Net result from sale of operations -1.6 164.8 -0.2 163.0 11.1 CASH FLOW FROM SALE OF OPERATIONS EUR million Sales price Debt repayments Cash and cash equivalents of divested operations Decrease (+) / increase (-) in receivables from divestment Cash ﬂow from sale of operations Divestments in 2019 2019 SMNOikotieOther 2020 TotalTotal On 14 February 2019, Sanoma announced the divestment of Mood for Magazines, publisher of LINDA. magazine, in the Netherlands. The buyer was Linda de Mol, founder and minority share- holder of Mood for Magazines, together with Talpa. In 2018, net sales of Mood for Magazines were EUR 27 million, operational EBIT EUR 6 million and free cash ﬂow EUR 4 million. Value of Mood for Magazines, of which Sanoma owned 86%, was EUR 47 million, representing an EV/EBIT multiple of 7.9x. Mood for Magazines had 53 employees. The transaction was completed at the end of February 2019. On 21 October 2019, Sanoma Media Finland sold Huuto.net and Hintaseuranta.ﬁ services to ePrice Oy, which focuses on continuing the business of Huuto.net and Hintaseuranta.ﬁ. As a result of the business acquisition, 11 people were transferred to the new company as existing employees. 2019 Total 44.3 -3.0 12.1 53.4 28. Subsidiaries and equity-accounted investees SUBSIDIARIES AT 31 DEC 2020 Subsidiaries of Parent Company Sanoma Trade Oy, Finland Sanoma Media Finland Oy, Finland 1 Sanoma B.V., The Netherlands Sanoma Pro Oy, Finland 1 Young Digital Planet S.A., Poland Subsidiaries of Sanoma Learning B.V. Bureau ICE B.V., The Netherlands L.C.G. Malmberg B.V., The Netherlands Uitgeverij Van In N.V., Belgium Bolster Workforce B.V., The Netherlands Iddink Holding B.V., The Netherlands Uitgeverij Essener B.V., The Netherlands Subsidiary of Sanoma Trade Oy Forum Cinemas Ltd, Ukraine Subsidiaries of Sanoma B.V. Independent Media Holding B.V., The Netherlands Sanoma Media Deutschland GmbH, Germany Sanoma Media Russia & CEE B.V., The Netherlands Subsidiaries of Sanoma Media Finland Ltd Netwheels Oy, Finland Sanomala Oy, Finland Sanoma Kids Finland Oy, Finland Sanoma Tekniikkajulkaisut Oy, Finland Savon Paino Oy, Finland Routa Markkinointi Oy, Finland Nelonen Media Live Oy, Finland 1 Parent Company of sub group Sub-group'sParent Company holding, % Parent Company holding, % SUBSIDIARIES AT 31 DEC 2020 Group holding, %Book value in Parent Company, EUR million 100.0 100.0 10.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 152.2 100.0 0.7 100.0 290.5 Oy Suomen Tietotoimisto - Finska Notisbyrån Ab, Finland Kaiku Entertainment Oy, Finland H.I.P. Music Productions Oy, Finland Sanoma Manu Oy, Finland 100.0 Subsidiaries of Sanoma Pro Ltd Nowa Era Sp. z.o.o., Poland 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 94.1 100.0 Sanoma Learning B.V., The Netherlands Sanoma Utbildning AB, Sweden Tutorhouse Oy, Finland itslearning AS, Norway Santillana Educatión, S.L., Spain Ítaca, S.L., Spain Subsidiaries of Santillana Education 100.0 Grup Promotor D´Ensenyement i Difusió en Catalá, S.L., Spain 100.0 100.0 100.0 Edicions Voramar, S.A., Spain Ediciones Grazalema, S.L., Spain Edicions Obradoiro, S.L., Spain Zubia Editoriala, S.L., Spain Santillana Infantil y Juvenil, S.L., Spain 55.8 100.0 100.0 60.0 100.0 90.1 60.0 55.8 100.0 100.0 60.0 100.0 90.1 60.0 Subsidiaries of itslearning AS itslearning Ltd, United Kingdom itslearning UK Ltd, United Kingdom itslearning AB, Sweden itslearning GmbH, Germany itslearning France SA, France itslearning Nederland BV, The Netherlands itslearning A/S, Denmark itslearning München GmbH, Germany Sub-group'sParent Company holding, % Parent Company holding, %Group holding, %Book value in Parent Company, EUR million 75.4 75.4 60.0 100.0 100.0 60.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 80.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 80.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 SUBSIDIARIES AT 31 DEC 2020 itslearning Oy, Finland ITSL KeyMgmt AS, Norway Subsidiary of Nowa Era Sp. z.o.o. Vulcan Sp. z.o.o., Poland Subsidiary of Iddink Holding B.V. Iddink Group B.V., The Netherlands Subsidiaries of Iddink Group B.V. De Rode Planet B.V., The Netherlands Iddink Digital B.V., The Netherlands Iddink Learning Materials B.V., The Netherlands Iddink Spain Srl, Spain The Implementation Group B.V., The Netherlands SBDC BvbA, Belgium Subsidiary of Iddink Spain Srl Clickart, Taller De Comunicacio, S.L., Spain 1 Parent Company of sub group Sub-group'sParent Company holding, % Parent Company holding, %Group holding, %Book value in Parent Company, EUR million 100.0 80.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 67.3 453.4 In 2020 Sanoma did not have subsidiaries with material non-controlling interests. Total non-con- trolling interest reported in the balance sheet 31 Dec 2020 is EUR 19.7 million (2019: 21.5). EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTEES AT 31 DEC 2020 Sanoma Corporation Valkeakosken Yhteistalo Oy, Finland Sanoma Media Russia & CEE B.V. Adria Media Holding GmbH, Austria Hearst Independent Media Distribution B.V., The Netherlands PII Independent Media Ukraine, Ukraine Sanoma Media Finland Ltd Egmont Kustannus Oy Ab, Finland Platco Oy, Finland Media Metrics Finland Oy, Finland GAGS Media Oy, Finland Beely Oy, Finland Oy Suomen Tietotoimisto - Finska Notisbyrån Ab Retriever Suomi Oy, Finland Sub-group'sParent Company holding, % Parent Company holding, %Group holding, %Book value in Parent Company, EUR million 21.9 21.9 0.2 50.0 50.0 50.0 33.3 25.0 50.0 26.9 50.0 33.3 25.0 50.0 26.9 49.0 0.2 29. Related party transactions Sanoma Group's related parties include subsidiaries, associated companies, joint ventures, members of the Board, President and CEO and persons closely associated with them as well as entities controlled by management personnel. Remuneration for key management is presented in Note 30. Transactions with joint ventures, associated companies and entities controlled by management personnel are presented below. Transactions within the Sanoma Group are not presented as related party transactions because they are eliminated in the consolidated ﬁgures. The transactions of the other shareholders of joint ventures are not presented as related party transactions because those shareholders are not considered to be related parties on the basis of the joint control agreement. Subsidiaries are presented in Note 28. In addition, the Sanoma Group's related parties include pension funds and employees' proﬁt-sharing funds. Besides pension plans, transactions with those parties are not material. Pension funds are described in more detail in accounting policies and pension calculations in Note 5. The Sanoma Group had no other signiﬁcant related parties, which indicate related party deﬁnitions or with which signiﬁcant related party transactions exist during the ﬁnancial year. Transactions and outstanding balances with associated companies, joint ventures and entities controlled by management personnel are presented in the table below. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES EUR million Sale of goods and services Entities controlled by management personnelJoint ventures Associates Total Purchase of goods and services Total Entities controlled by management personnel Joint ventures Associates Transaction values for the yearBalance as at 31 December The sale of goods and services to related parties are based on the Group's eﬀective market prices. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

