  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sanoma Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAA1V   FI0009007694

SANOMA OYJ

(SAA1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sanoma Oyj : moves to renewable electricity in Finland and accelerates towards net-zero emissions

06/24/2021 | 05:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sanoma is moving to renewable electricity during this year in Finland. Sanoma is among 25 Finnish companies that have been accepted to Climate Ambition Accelerator Programme aiming to set Science Based Targets for reducing emissions. Programme is organized by the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, UN Global Compact with 1300 global companies.

Moving to renewable energy is step towards achieving net-zero by 2030 for Sanoma. Move to renewables reduces annual greenhouse gas emissions of Sanoma's own operations in Finland by 5%. Energy usage in printing and office facilities forms majority of emissions in own operations (Scope 1 and Scope 2) which are 10 percent of total emissions of Sanoma. Most of the emissions come from Sanoma supply chain.

On Tuesday June 22nd Sanoma joins together with 25 Finnish companies to Climate Ambition Accelerator Programme orgainzed by the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, UN Global Compact.

'Climate Ambition Accelerator enables us to share best practices and co-operate with other companies in the programme. Climate change requires also concrete actions and one action is moving to renewable electricity in our Finnish operations. We are aiming for carbon neutrality in our own operations already in the coming years', states Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability.

Sanoma has committed to Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to hold off some of the worst climate impacts and avoid irreversible damage to the natural world, by holding temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Read more:

https://www.sanoma.com/en/news/2021/nasdaq/sanoma-reinforces-its-climate-action-by-committing-to-the-science-based-targets-initiative/

https://www.globalcompact.fi/uutiset/25-suomalaista-yritysta-mukana-climate-ambition-accelerator--ohjelmassa (in Finnish)

Disclaimer

Sanoma Oyj published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 09:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 226 M 1 464 M 1 464 M
Net income 2021 93,3 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2021 668 M 797 M 797 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 3,81%
Capitalization 2 325 M 2 777 M 2 774 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 853
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart SANOMA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sanoma Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOMA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,24 €
Average target price 15,45 €
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Susan Duinhoven President & Chief Executive Officer
Per Markus Holm Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Pekka Juhani Ala-Pietilä Chairman
Kai Taka-aho Chief Technology Officer
Rafaela Seppälä Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOMA OYJ3.64%2 777
INFORMA PLC-6.05%10 822
SCHIBSTED ASA15.02%10 702
PEARSON PLC24.25%8 889
LAGARDÈRE2.64%3 252
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC28.99%3 065