Sanoma Oyj : moves to renewable electricity in Finland and accelerates towards net-zero emissions

Sanoma is moving to renewable electricity during this year in Finland. Sanoma is among 25 Finnish companies that have been accepted to Climate Ambition Accelerator Programme aiming to set Science Based Targets for reducing emissions. Programme is organized by the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, UN Global Compact with 1300 global companies.

Moving to renewable energy is step towards achieving net-zero by 2030 for Sanoma. Move to renewables reduces annual greenhouse gas emissions of Sanoma's own operations in Finland by 5%. Energy usage in printing and office facilities forms majority of emissions in own operations (Scope 1 and Scope 2) which are 10 percent of total emissions of Sanoma. Most of the emissions come from Sanoma supply chain.

On Tuesday June 22nd Sanoma joins together with 25 Finnish companies to Climate Ambition Accelerator Programme orgainzed by the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, UN Global Compact.

'Climate Ambition Accelerator enables us to share best practices and co-operate with other companies in the programme. Climate change requires also concrete actions and one action is moving to renewable electricity in our Finnish operations. We are aiming for carbon neutrality in our own operations already in the coming years', states Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability.

Sanoma has committed to Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to hold off some of the worst climate impacts and avoid irreversible damage to the natural world, by holding temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

