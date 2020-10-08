Log in
Sanoma Oyj : publishes an updated Outlook for 2020

10/08/2020 | 05:00am EDT

Sanoma Corporation, Inside Information, 8 October 2020 at 11:45 EET

Sanoma publishes an updated Outlook for 2020

Sanoma publishes an updated Outlook for 2020. The earlier Outlook was withdrawn on 24 March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated Outlook for 2020

In 2020, Sanoma expects that the Group's reported net sales will be around EUR 1,050 million (2019: 913). The Group's operational EBIT margin excluding PPA is expected to be around 14% (2019: 14.8%), which in this case means the margin is not expected to be below 13% or above 15%.

The outlook is based on the assumption that the advertising market decline in Finland in 2020 will be between 15-20% compared to 2019.

Key impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on Sanoma's business are presented in the Half-year Report 2020, which was published on 24 July. Sanoma will publish its Q3 2020 Interim Report on Thursday, 29 October.

Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital course materials as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.


Disclaimer

Sanoma Oyj published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 08:59:06 UTC
