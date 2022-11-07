Advanced search
    SANOMA   FI0009007694

SANOMA OYJ

(SANOMA)
2022-11-07
11.68 EUR   +1.92%
Sanoma has signed a new EUR 300 million Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility and syndicated its EUR 250 million 4-year Term Loan used for the acquisition of Pearson Italy and Germany
GL
Sanoma has signed a new EUR 300 million Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility and syndicated its EUR 250 million 4-year Term Loan used for the acquisition of Pearson Italy and Germany
AQ
10/27Transcript : Sanoma Oyj, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
Sanoma has signed a new EUR 300 million Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility and syndicated its EUR 250 million 4-year Term Loan used for the acquisition of Pearson Italy and Germany

11/07/2022 | 10:46am EST
Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 7 November 2022 at 17:45 EET

Sanoma has signed a new EUR 300 million Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility and syndicated its EUR 250 million 4-year Term Loan used for the acquisition of Pearson Italy and Germany

Sanoma Corporation has signed a EUR 300 million syndicated revolving credit facility with a group of ten relationship banks. The new facility replaces the current revolving credit facility of the same size, which would have expired in February 2024. The new facility has a maturity of three years, and includes two one-year extension options at the discretion of the lenders. The facility will be used for general corporate purposes.

At the same time, Sanoma’s EUR 250 million 4-year term-loan, signed on 7 June 2022 and used for the financing of the acquisition of Pearson Italy and Germany at the end of August, was syndicated to the same banking group. As a result, the total syndicated amount was EUR 550 million.

“We are very pleased with having successfully syndicated and signed these important funding transactions. We very much appreciate the trust from our relationship banks both on the general financing of our stable and cash generating businesses as well as on the continuing growth through M&A in our K12 learning business," says Alex Green, CFO of Sanoma.

The Coordinating Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners for the transactions are Nordea Bank Abp, OP Corporate Bank and SEB. ABN Amro, BNP Paribas, Handelsbanken, ING Bank, Rabobank and Swedbank act as Mandated Lead Arrangers with Banco Sabadell as Lead Arranger.


Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601
Sirpa Louhevirta, Group Treasurer, tel. +358 50 303 8299

Sanoma 

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2021, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.25bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 15.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.


