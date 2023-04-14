Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sanoma Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANOMA   FI0009007694

SANOMA OYJ

(SANOMA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:41:08 2023-04-14 am EDT
8.005 EUR   +2.23%
04:01aSanoma will publish its Q1 2023 Interim Report on 4 May
GL
04:00aSanoma will publish its Q1 2023 Interim Report on 4 May
AQ
03/30Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanoma will publish its Q1 2023 Interim Report on 4 May

04/14/2023 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 14 April 2023 at 11:00 EET

Sanoma will publish its Q1 2023 Interim Report on 4 May

Sanoma will publish its Interim Report for January 1–31 March 2023 on Thursday 4 May 2023 approx. at 8:30 EET. The report and related materials will be available on www.sanoma.com/en/investors after publishing.

An analyst and investor conference will be held in English by the President and CEO Susan Duinhoven and CFO Alex Green the same day at 11:00 EET at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, 1st floor, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki. To join the event, please register by email to ir@sanoma.com latest on Tuesday 2 May 2023.

The conference can be followed as a live webcast at https://sanoma.videosync.fi/q1-2023-results.
  
Management presentation is followed by a Q&A session. Questions can be placed through the webcast chat function or by phone. To ask questions by phone, the participant is required to register at https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010425.  After the registration you will receive the phone number and conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conference at www.sanoma.com/en/investors.

Interview opportunities for media by Teams or by phone are available after the conference. Media representatives are asked to book interviews via Communications Director Marcus Wiklund, marcus.wiklund@sanoma.com.

Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma 
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2022, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.


All news about SANOMA OYJ
04:01aSanoma will publish its Q1 2023 Interim Report on 4 May
GL
04:00aSanoma will publish its Q1 2023 Interim Report on 4 May
AQ
03/30Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
GL
03/30Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
AQ
03/16Sanoma files listing application and publishes listing prospectus in respect of its EUR..
GL
03/16Sanoma files listing application and publishes listing prospectus in respect of its EUR..
AQ
03/11Sanoma Oyj : Remuneration and election of the Auditor
PU
03/10Sanoma Offers EUR150 Million Hybrid Capital Securities
MT
03/09Sanoma issues EUR 150 million hybrid bond
GL
03/09Sanoma issues EUR 150 million hybrid bond
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 380 M 1 525 M 1 525 M
Net income 2023 58,6 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
Net Debt 2023 794 M 877 M 877 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,9x
Yield 2023 4,85%
Capitalization 1 278 M 1 413 M 1 413 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 4 952
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart SANOMA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sanoma Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOMA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,83 €
Average target price 9,70 €
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan Duinhoven President & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Green Chief Financial Officer
Pekka Juhani Ala-Pietilä Chairman
Rafaela Seppälä Independent Non-Executive Director
Nils Ittonen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOMA OYJ-20.26%1 413
PEARSON PLC-10.99%7 474
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED48.48%4 357
SCHIBSTED ASA-2.78%3 888
LAGARDÈRE S.A.14.02%3 551
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD24.35%3 245
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer