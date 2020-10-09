Log in
Sanoma will publish its Q3 2020 Interim Report on 29 October 2020

10/09/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 9 October 2020 at 11:00 EET

Sanoma will publish its Q3 2020 Interim Report on 29 October 2020

Sanoma will publish its Interim Report for 1 January–30 September 2020 on Thursday 29 October 2020 approx. at 8:30 EET. The report and related materials will be available on www.sanoma.com/investors after publishing.

An analyst and investor webcast and teleconference will be held in English by the President and CEO Susan Duinhoven and CFO and COO Markus Holm at 11:00. The live webcast can be followed via https://sanoma.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results.

To ask questions by phone during the live webcast, please join in 5–10 minutes prior to the start time by dialling one of the following numbers:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651
United Kingdom: +44 33 3300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation code for the call is 58838770#

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conference at www.sanoma.com/investors.

Interview opportunities for media by phone are available after the conference. Media representatives are asked to book interviews via Communications Director Marcus Wiklund, marcus.wiklund@sanoma.com.

Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital course materials as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
