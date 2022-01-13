Sansan : Financial Results for FY2021 Q2

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
(Millions of yen with fractional amounts rounded down, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
November 30, 2021
9,577
25.4
(133)
-
643
41.7
573
47.8
November 30, 2020
7,636
21.3
686
525.4
454
-
388
-
Note: Comprehensive income Six months ended November 30, 2021:
¥(725) million[-%]
Six months ended November 30, 2020:
¥392 million
[-%]
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings
share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
November 30, 2021
4.60
4.52
November 30, 2020
3.12
3.08
Note: The Company implemented a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 4-for-1 on December 1, 2021. Therefore, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated on the assumption that said splitting of shares had been made at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
November 30, 2021
22,284
12,037
53.5
May 31, 2021
24,310
12,584
51.5
Reference: Equity
As of November 30, 2021:
¥11,918 million
As of May 31, 2021:
¥12,516 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
May 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
0.00
May 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
May 31, 2022
-
0.00
0.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ending
20,230
25.0
450
(38.9)
to
to
to
to
-
-
-
-
-
May 31, 2022
20,716
28.0
800
8.6
Notes: 1. Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None
2. Although the Company is expecting to record a surplus in both ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent, it is difficult to make a precise forecast. Accordingly, the Company will refrain from disclosing a concrete forecast at this point in time.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (Common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of November 30, 2021
124,861,316 shares
As of May 31, 2021
124,734,580 shares
b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of November 30, 2021
672 shares
As of May 31, 2021
160 shares
c. Average number of outstanding shares during the period
For the six months ended November 30, 2021
124,775,466 shares
For the six months ended November 30, 2020
124,555,367 shares
Note: The Company implemented a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 4-for-1 on December 1, 2021. Therefore, total number of issued shares at the end of the period, number of treasury shares at the end of the period, and average number of outstanding shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that said splitting of shares had been made at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Results may differ materially from the consolidated forecasts due to various factors.
Sansan,
Inc. (TSE 4443)
Financial Results for FY2021 Q2
Attached Material
Index
1. Qualitative information on quarterly consolidated financial results .........................................................
2
(1)
Explanation of operating results ............................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation of financial position...........................................................................................................
6
(3)
Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements ........................
7
2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto ...............................................
(Significant events after reporting period)...........................................................................................
17
- 1 -
Sansan, Inc. (TSE 4443)
Financial Results for FY2021 Q2
1. Qualitative information on quarterly consolidated financial results
Explanation of operating results
Under the mission of Turning encounters into innovation and the vision of Become business infrastructure, the Group is developing services to solve various business issues by using new approaches that combine systems that use technology and data input to digitize analog information with cloud software.
Specifically, the Group is developing services in areas such as business card management, invoices and contracts, as well as business events and seminars, to promote digital transformation (DX) to change the working styles of companies and business people. Moreover, as a result of recent changes to working styles due to the spread of COVID-19, new ways of thinking toward DX, and greater attention being attracted to the SaaS (Software as a Service) products, the DX market is forecast to reach ¥3,042.5 billion (an increase of ¥2,251.3 billion since 2019) by 2030 (Note 1.), while the SaaS market in Japan is forecast to reach ¥1,117.8 billion by 2024 (an increase of ¥516.2 billion since 2019) (Note 2.). In addition, as the Group has grown, the B2B business card management service market has seen 13-fold expansion from 2013 to 2020, and the Sansan, operated by the Company, holds an 83.1% market share in this market (Note 3.).
Consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 (hereinafter, the "period under review") is as follows.
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
YoY change
November 30, 2020
November 30, 2021
Net sales
7,636
9,577
+25.4%
Gross profit
6,690
8,446
+26.2%
Operating profit
686
(133)
-
Ordinary profit
454
643
+41.7%
Profit attributable to owners of
388
573
+47.8%
parent
In the period under review, the Group engaged in initiatives to strengthen the sales structure through strategic hiring, in order to realize continuous growth of net sales. In addition, apart from conducting advertising focused on TV commercials for the Bill One, an online invoice receiving solution, the Group engaged in initiatives such as expanding functions for the B2B business card-based contact management service Sansan and Eight, a business card management app.
In addition, as announced on October 8, 2021, the Company implemented a 4-for-1 stock split of common shares with an effective date of December 1, 2021.
As a result, net sales increased 25.4% year on year, gross profit increased 26.2% year on year, and gross profit margin was 88.2%, up 0.6 points year on year. However, operating profit decreased by ¥820 million year on year. Progress was made in the strategy to achieve medium- to long-term growth of net sales, so in addition to the ¥605 million year-on-year increase in advertising expenses, this was attributed to the ¥1,003 million year-on-year increase in personnel expenses due to the boosted hiring of employees and was in line with the consolidated earnings forecast announced at the beginning of the fiscal year. In addition, although ordinary profit increased 41.7% year on year and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 47.8% year on year, both representing significant increases, this was mainly the result of recording a gain on sale of investment securities in non-operating income in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022, as announced on July 19, 2021.
Notes: 1. Based on 2020 Outlook of the Digital Transformation Market by Fuji Chimera Research Institute
Based on 2020 New Software Business Markets by Fuji Chimera Research Institute
Based on Latest Trends in Business Card Management Services in Sales Support DX 2022 (December 2021, survey by Seed Planning, in Japanese)
- 2 -
