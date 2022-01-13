Sansan : Financial Results for FY2021 Q2

Sansan, Inc. (TSE 4443)

Financial Results for FY2021 Q2

1. Qualitative information on quarterly consolidated financial results

Explanation of operating results

Under the mission of Turning encounters into innovation and the vision of Become business infrastructure, the Group is developing services to solve various business issues by using new approaches that combine systems that use technology and data input to digitize analog information with cloud software.

Specifically, the Group is developing services in areas such as business card management, invoices and contracts, as well as business events and seminars, to promote digital transformation (DX) to change the working styles of companies and business people. Moreover, as a result of recent changes to working styles due to the spread of COVID-19, new ways of thinking toward DX, and greater attention being attracted to the SaaS (Software as a Service) products, the DX market is forecast to reach ¥3,042.5 billion (an increase of ¥2,251.3 billion since 2019) by 2030 (Note 1.), while the SaaS market in Japan is forecast to reach ¥1,117.8 billion by 2024 (an increase of ¥516.2 billion since 2019) (Note 2.). In addition, as the Group has grown, the B2B business card management service market has seen 13-fold expansion from 2013 to 2020, and the Sansan, operated by the Company, holds an 83.1% market share in this market (Note 3.).

Consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 (hereinafter, the "period under review") is as follows.

(Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended YoY change November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 Net sales 7,636 9,577 +25.4% Gross profit 6,690 8,446 +26.2% Operating profit 686 (133) - Ordinary profit 454 643 +41.7% Profit attributable to owners of 388 573 +47.8% parent

In the period under review, the Group engaged in initiatives to strengthen the sales structure through strategic hiring, in order to realize continuous growth of net sales. In addition, apart from conducting advertising focused on TV commercials for the Bill One, an online invoice receiving solution, the Group engaged in initiatives such as expanding functions for the B2B business card-based contact management service Sansan and Eight, a business card management app.

In addition, as announced on October 8, 2021, the Company implemented a 4-for-1 stock split of common shares with an effective date of December 1, 2021.

As a result, net sales increased 25.4% year on year, gross profit increased 26.2% year on year, and gross profit margin was 88.2%, up 0.6 points year on year. However, operating profit decreased by ¥820 million year on year. Progress was made in the strategy to achieve medium- to long-term growth of net sales, so in addition to the ¥605 million year-on-year increase in advertising expenses, this was attributed to the ¥1,003 million year-on-year increase in personnel expenses due to the boosted hiring of employees and was in line with the consolidated earnings forecast announced at the beginning of the fiscal year. In addition, although ordinary profit increased 41.7% year on year and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 47.8% year on year, both representing significant increases, this was mainly the result of recording a gain on sale of investment securities in non-operating income in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022, as announced on July 19, 2021.

Notes: 1. Based on 2020 Outlook of the Digital Transformation Market by Fuji Chimera Research Institute