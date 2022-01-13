Sansan : Notification Regarding Booking of Non-operating Expenses

January 13, 2022 To whom it may concern: Company name Sansan, Inc. Representative Chikahiro Terada, Representative Director & CEO (Code: 4443 TSE 1st Section) Contact Muneyuki Hashimoto, Director, Executive Officer, CFO Tel +81-3-6758-0033

Notification Regarding Booking of Non-operating Expenses

Sansan, Inc. (the "Company") announces today that it has booked the following non-operating expenses in the financial results for the six months ended November 30, 2021.

1. Details of the Non-operating Expenses

Currently, our equity-method affiliates include CREATIVE SURVEY Inc., which handles online survey tools, SATORI Inc., which develops and sells marketing automation tools, etc. Since many of these affiliated companies are currently at the stage of aggressive investment for business growth, such as product development and marketing, and have posted a deficit, the Company recorded a cumulative equity-method investment loss of ¥205 million (¥128 million recorded up to an including the first quarter) for the six months ended November 30, 2021.

2. Outlook

The aforementioned non-operating expenses have been fully reflected in the financial results announced today as the "Financial Results for FY2021 Q2." Although the Company is expecting to record a surplus in both ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent for FY2021, it is difficult to make a precise forecast. Accordingly, the Company will refrain from disclosing a concrete forecast at this point in time.