Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sansan, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4443   JP3332540008

SANSAN, INC.

(4443)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 01/13 01:00:00 am
1984 JPY   -4.80%
01:41aSANSAN : Presentation Materials for FY2021 Q2
PU
01:41aSANSAN : Notification Regarding Booking of Non-operating Expenses
PU
01:41aSANSAN : Financial Results for FY2021 Q2
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sansan : Notification Regarding Booking of Non-operating Expenses

01/13/2022 | 01:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 13, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company name

Sansan, Inc.

Representative

Chikahiro Terada,

Representative Director & CEO

(Code: 4443 TSE 1st Section)

Contact

Muneyuki Hashimoto,

Director, Executive Officer, CFO

Tel

+81-3-6758-0033

Notification Regarding Booking of Non-operating Expenses

Sansan, Inc. (the "Company") announces today that it has booked the following non-operating expenses in the financial results for the six months ended November 30, 2021.

1. Details of the Non-operating Expenses

Currently, our equity-method affiliates include CREATIVE SURVEY Inc., which handles online survey tools, SATORI Inc., which develops and sells marketing automation tools, etc. Since many of these affiliated companies are currently at the stage of aggressive investment for business growth, such as product development and marketing, and have posted a deficit, the Company recorded a cumulative equity-method investment loss of ¥205 million (¥128 million recorded up to an including the first quarter) for the six months ended November 30, 2021.

2. Outlook

The aforementioned non-operating expenses have been fully reflected in the financial results announced today as the "Financial Results for FY2021 Q2." Although the Company is expecting to record a surplus in both ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent for FY2021, it is difficult to make a precise forecast. Accordingly, the Company will refrain from disclosing a concrete forecast at this point in time.

1

Disclaimer

Sansan Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:40:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANSAN, INC.
01:41aSANSAN : Presentation Materials for FY2021 Q2
PU
01:41aSANSAN : Notification Regarding Booking of Non-operating Expenses
PU
01:41aSANSAN : Financial Results for FY2021 Q2
PU
2021SANSAN : Corporate Governance Report December 13, 2021
PU
2021Nikkei gains for third day on weaker yen, economic reopening hopes
RE
2021Sansan Eligible to List on Tokyo Bourse's Prime Market
MT
2021SANSAN : Presentation Material for FY2021 Q1
PU
2021SANSAN : Notification Regarding Booking of Non-operating Expenses
PU
2021SANSAN : Financial Results for FY2021 Q1
PU
2021SANSAN : Notification Regarding Application for Selection of "Prime Market" Under the New ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 500 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2022 656 M 5,72 M 5,72 M
Net cash 2022 10 238 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 385x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 260 B 2 268 M 2 271 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,52x
Nbr of Employees 954
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart SANSAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sansan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANSAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 084,00 JPY
Average target price 2 850,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chikahiro Terada President, CEO & Representative Director
Muneyuki Hashimoto CFO, Director, Executive Officer & Head-Accounting
Kenji Shiomi Director, CTO, Executive Officer & Head-Eight
Yasuko Yokosawa Independent Outside Director
Yoshiki Ishikawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANSAN, INC.-16.87%2 268
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-6.41%231 317
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-13.33%36 724
DYNATRACE, INC.-6.01%16 129
SINCH AB-4.69%9 311
ANAPLAN, INC.1.94%6 940