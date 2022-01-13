Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sansan, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4443   JP3332540008

SANSAN, INC.

(4443)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 01/13 01:00:00 am
1984 JPY   -4.80%
01:41aSANSAN : Presentation Materials for FY2021 Q2
PU
01:41aSANSAN : Notification Regarding Booking of Non-operating Expenses
PU
01:41aSANSAN : Financial Results for FY2021 Q2
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sansan : Presentation Materials for FY2021 Q2

01/13/2022 | 01:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Presentation Materials

for FY2021 Q2

Sansan, Inc. January 13, 2022

Disclaimer

In preparing these materials, Sansan, Inc. ("the Company") relies upon and assumes the accuracy and completeness of all available information. However,

the Company makes no representations or warranties of any kind, expresses or implies, about the completeness and accuracy. This presentation may contain future assumptions, prospects and forecasts based on planning, but these forward-looking statements are based on the information that is currently available to us, and on certain assumptions that we assume to be reasonable, but the Company does not promise to achieve these. Major differences may occur between the forecast and the actual performance, including changes in economic conditions, consumer needs and user preferences; competition with other companies; changes in laws, regulations and others; and a number of other future factors. Therefore, the actual performance announced may vary depending on these various factors. In addition, the Company has no obligation to revise or publish the future prospects posted on this site.

© Sansan, Inc.

2

Contents

1 2

3

Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 Q2 (six months)

Developing Services in Invoice/Contract Field

Full-year Forecasts for FY2021

Appendix

(Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 Q2 (three months), Sansan Group Overview, Sansan/Bill One Business, Eight Business)

© Sansan, Inc.

3

Contents

1 Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 Q2 (six months)

2

3

Developing Services in Invoice/Contract Field

Full-year Forecasts for FY2021

© Sansan, Inc.

4

1 Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 Q2 (six months)

Highlights of FY2021 Q2YTD Results

Consolidated net sales increased by 25.4% YoY

Net Sales: Sansan/Bill One Business 23.8% growth, Eight Business 33.0% growth

ARR (1) : 24.1% growth to 17,935 million yen

Steady progress made against full-year earnings forecasts

No change to consolidated earnings forecasts announced at beginning of fiscal year

Decrease in operating profit due to personnel recruitment and strengthening of advertising activities as planned

Bill One, Contract One results performance favorable

Bill One MRR (2) increaed by 1,131.4% YoY to 61 million yen and number of paid subscriptions increased by 677.0% YoY. The new Contract One service has made a smooth start.

(1) Annual recurring revenue

(2) Monthly recurring revenue

© Sansan, Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sansan Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:40:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANSAN, INC.
01:41aSANSAN : Presentation Materials for FY2021 Q2
PU
01:41aSANSAN : Notification Regarding Booking of Non-operating Expenses
PU
01:41aSANSAN : Financial Results for FY2021 Q2
PU
2021SANSAN : Corporate Governance Report December 13, 2021
PU
2021Nikkei gains for third day on weaker yen, economic reopening hopes
RE
2021Sansan Eligible to List on Tokyo Bourse's Prime Market
MT
2021SANSAN : Presentation Material for FY2021 Q1
PU
2021SANSAN : Notification Regarding Booking of Non-operating Expenses
PU
2021SANSAN : Financial Results for FY2021 Q1
PU
2021SANSAN : Notification Regarding Application for Selection of "Prime Market" Under the New ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 500 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2022 656 M 5,72 M 5,72 M
Net cash 2022 10 238 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 385x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 260 B 2 268 M 2 271 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,52x
Nbr of Employees 954
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart SANSAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sansan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANSAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 084,00 JPY
Average target price 2 850,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chikahiro Terada President, CEO & Representative Director
Muneyuki Hashimoto CFO, Director, Executive Officer & Head-Accounting
Kenji Shiomi Director, CTO, Executive Officer & Head-Eight
Yasuko Yokosawa Independent Outside Director
Yoshiki Ishikawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANSAN, INC.-16.87%2 268
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-6.41%231 317
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-13.33%36 724
DYNATRACE, INC.-6.01%16 129
SINCH AB-4.69%9 311
ANAPLAN, INC.1.94%6 940