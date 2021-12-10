Sansei Landic : 【Delayed】Summary of Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30,2021

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Results of Operations

In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, net sales were 13,198 million (up by 21.8% YoY), operating income was 1,027 million yen (up by 287.4% YoY), ordinary income was 943 million yen (up by 519.8% YoY), and net income attributable to owners of parent was 547 million yen (up by 492.4% YoY).

Results by business segment are as follows.

Real Estate Sales Business

In the Real Estate Sales Business, the segment recorded net sales of 12,284 million yen (up by 28.4% YoY) and segment income of 1,987 million yen (up by 83.5% YoY).

Sales and purchase results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year are as follows.

ⅰ Sales Results

Classification Number of YoY (%) Sales (million yen) YoY (%) contracts Leasehold land 256 +24.3 6,734 +99.5 Old unutilized properties 40 -21.6 4,932 +24.9 Freehold 5 -50.0 338 -82.0 Other Real Estate Sales - - 279 -23.8 Business Total 301 +12.7 12,284 +28.4

(Note) 1. The amounts shown above do not include consumption taxes.

Inter-segment transactions have been eliminated. "Number of contracts" indicates the number of transactions. "Classification" of Leasehold land, Old unutilized properties, and Freehold is stated according to the classification at the time of purchase. When leasehold land has changed to freehold with rights adjustment after purchase, this case is included in "Leasehold land" based on the classification at the time of purchase. As for the classification of mixed properties with leasehold land, old unutilized properties, and freehold, properties including leasehold land are classified as "Leasehold land", and properties containing a mix of old unutilized properties and freehold are classified as "Old unutilized properties." "Other Real Estate Sales Business" consists of rent income, income from brokerage fees, and commission income from outsourcing.

Although sales of freehold decreased, sales of leasehold land and old unutilized properties increased owing to a recovery in sales which had been stagnant caused by COVID-19. As a result, total sales increased year-on-year.

ⅱ Purchase Results

Classification Number of lots YoY (%) Purchase amount YoY (%) (Million yen) Leasehold land 282 +8.5 3,388 -12.1 Old unutilized properties 61 +41.9 3,915 -30.8 Freehold 12 +33.3 240 -84.7 Total 355 +13.8 7,544 -31.9

(Note) 1. The amounts shown above do not include consumption taxes.

"Number of lots" indicates the number of sales lots expected at the time of purchase of the property, such as the number of leaseholders in the case of leasehold land. As for the classification of mixed properties with leasehold land, old unutilized properties, and freehold, properties including leasehold land are classified as "Leasehold land", and properties containing a mix of old unutilized properties and freehold are classified as "Old unutilized properties."

The purchase amount decreased year-on-year due to the decrease in purchases in all categories.