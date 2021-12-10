Sansei Landic : 【Delayed】Summary of Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30,2021

Takashi Matsuzaki, President and Representative Director
Contact
Takeshi Nagata, Director, Chief Director of Administration Dept.
T E L: +81-3-5252-7511
Expected date of filing of quarterly report: November 12, 2021
Expected starting date of dividend payment: -
Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes
Quarterly results briefing: None
（Rounded down to million yen）
１. Consolidated business results for the nine months ended September 2021 (January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Nine months ended Sep. 2021
13,198
21.8
1,027
287.4
943
519.8
547
492.4
Nine months ended Sep. 2020
10,835
3.1
265
-64.3
152
-77.5
92
-78.3
(Note) Comprehensive income
Nine months ended September 2021: 547 million yen (492.4%)
Nine months ended September 2020: 92 million yen (-78.3%)
Net income
Diluted net income per
per share
share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended Sep. 2021
66.02
65.71
Nine months ended Sep. 2020
10.95
10.92
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of Sep. 2021
19,849
10,240
51.6
As of Dec. 2020
20,070
10,066
50.1
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of September 2021: 10,236 million yen
As of December 2020: 10,062 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended Dec. 2020
-
0.00
-
25.00
25.00
Year ending Dec. 2021
-
0.00
-
Year ending Dec. 2021 (forecast)
25.00
25.00
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None
3．Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 2021
(January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
Net income
to owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Year ending Dec. 2021
18,385
3.4
919
8.5
762
7.5
505
41.3
59.88
(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None
－ 1 －
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Applications of simplified accounting procedures and accounting procedures unique to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement ① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: ②Changes in accounting policies other than ① ③Changes in accounting estimates ④Restatement
Shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)
As of September 2021
8,474,800 shares
As of December 2020
8,468,300 shares
Treasury stock at the end of period
As of September 2021
229,942 shares
As of December 2020
29,942 shares
Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)
Nine months ended September 2021
8,298,370 shares
Nine months ended September 2020
8,445,564 shares
None
None
None
None
*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
－ 2 －
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
(1) Results of Operations
In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, net sales were 13,198 million (up by 21.8% YoY), operating income was 1,027 million yen (up by 287.4% YoY), ordinary income was 943 million yen (up by 519.8% YoY), and net income attributable to owners of parent was 547 million yen (up by 492.4% YoY).
Results by business segment are as follows.
Real Estate Sales Business
In the Real Estate Sales Business, the segment recorded net sales of 12,284 million yen (up by 28.4% YoY) and segment income of 1,987 million yen (up by 83.5% YoY).
Sales and purchase results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year are as follows.
ⅰ Sales Results
Classification
Number of
YoY (%)
Sales (million yen)
YoY (%)
contracts
Leasehold land
256
+24.3
6,734
+99.5
Old unutilized properties
40
-21.6
4,932
+24.9
Freehold
5
-50.0
338
-82.0
Other Real Estate Sales
-
-
279
-23.8
Business
Total
301
+12.7
12,284
+28.4
(Note) 1. The amounts shown above do not include consumption taxes.
Inter-segmenttransactions have been eliminated.
"Number of contracts" indicates the number of transactions.
"Classification" of Leasehold land, Old unutilized properties, and Freehold is stated according to the classification at the time of purchase. When leasehold land has changed to freehold with rights adjustment after purchase, this case is included in "Leasehold land" based on the classification at the time of purchase. As for the classification of mixed properties with leasehold land, old unutilized properties, and freehold, properties including leasehold land are classified as "Leasehold land", and properties containing a mix of old unutilized properties and freehold are classified as "Old unutilized properties."
"Other Real Estate Sales Business" consists of rent income, income from brokerage fees, and commission income from outsourcing.
Although sales of freehold decreased, sales of leasehold land and old unutilized properties increased owing to a recovery in sales which had been stagnant caused by COVID-19. As a result, total sales increased year-on-year.
ⅱ Purchase Results
Classification
Number of lots
YoY (%)
Purchase amount
YoY (%)
(Million yen)
Leasehold land
282
+8.5
3,388
-12.1
Old unutilized properties
61
+41.9
3,915
-30.8
Freehold
12
+33.3
240
-84.7
Total
355
+13.8
7,544
-31.9
(Note) 1. The amounts shown above do not include consumption taxes.
"Number of lots" indicates the number of sales lots expected at the time of purchase of the property, such as the number of leaseholders in the case of leasehold land.
As for the classification of mixed properties with leasehold land, old unutilized properties, and freehold, properties including leasehold land are classified as "Leasehold land", and properties containing a mix of old unutilized properties and freehold are classified as "Old unutilized properties."
The purchase amount decreased year-on-year due to the decrease in purchases in all categories.
Construction Business
－ 3 －
In the Construction Business, the segment recorded net sales of 913 million yen (down 27.9% YoY) and segment loss of 144 million yen (segment loss of 5 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Sales and orders received in the third quarter of the current fiscal year are as follows.
ⅰ Sales Results
Number of contracts
YoY (%)
Sales (million yen)
YoY (%)
99
-20.8
913
-27.9
(Note) 1. The amounts shown above do not include consumption taxes.
Inter-segmenttransactions have been eliminated.
"Number of contracts" indicates the number of contracts received.
"Number of contracts" and "Sales" include the number and amount of renovation works and reconstruction works.
Sales decreased year-on-year in the nine months period due to a down in construction work carried forward from the beginning of the period, but it was increased year-on-year in the third quarter period alone.
ⅱ Order Results
Orders received
YoY (%)
Order backlog
YoY (%)
(million yen)
(million yen)
1,186
+61.3
729
+47.9
(Note) 1. The amounts shown above do not include consumption taxes.
Inter-segmenttransactions have been eliminated.
The above amounts are based on selling prices.
Orders received and order backlog increased year-on-year, but fell short of the plan, mainly due to delays in business negotiations and construction starts caused by COVID-19.
－ 4 －
Financial Position (Current assets)
Current assets decreased by 271 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 18,768 million yen at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 849 million yen in cash and deposits, an increase of 123 million yen in accounts receivable, a decrease of 1,290 million yen in real estate for sale, and an increase of 30 million yen in other current assets.
(Fixed assets)
Fixed assets increased by 50 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,080 million yen at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This was due to a decrease of 13 million yen in property, plant and equipment, a decrease of 13 million yen in intangible assets, and an increase of 76 million yen in investments and other assets.
(Current liabilities)
Current liabilities increased by 2,860 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 8,632 million yen at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 928 million yen in short-term loans payable, an increase of 1,780 million yen in current portion of long-term loans payable, an increase of 198 million yen in income taxes payable, and a decrease of 277 million yen in other current liabilities.
(Fixed liabilities)
Fixed liabilities decreased by 3,256 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 975 million yen at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease of 3,195 million yen in long-term loans payable.
(Net assets)
Net assets increased by 173 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,240 million yen at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 336 million yen in retained earnings.
Consolidated Business Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Information
There are no changes to the financial forecast announced on February 14, 2021.
Sansei Landic Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:31:09 UTC.