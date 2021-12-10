Log in
    3277   JP3335000000

SANSEI LANDIC CO., LTD.

(3277)
Sansei Landic : 【Delayed】Summary of Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30,2021

12/10/2021 | 01:32am EST
Summary of Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

November 12, 2021

Company

Sansei Landic Co.,Ltd

Listed on the TSE

Stock Code

3277

URL: https://www.sansei-l.co.jp

Representative

Takashi Matsuzaki, President and Representative Director

Contact

Takeshi Nagata, Director, Chief Director of Administration Dept.

T E L: +81-3-5252-7511

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: November 12, 2021

Expected starting date of dividend payment: -

Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: None

Rounded down to million yen

. Consolidated business results for the nine months ended September 2021 (January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Nine months ended Sep. 2021

13,198

21.8

1,027

287.4

943

519.8

547

492.4

Nine months ended Sep. 2020

10,835

3.1

265

-64.3

152

-77.5

92

-78.3

(Note) Comprehensive income

Nine months ended September 2021: 547 million yen (492.4%)

Nine months ended September 2020: 92 million yen (-78.3%)

Net income

Diluted net income per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended Sep. 2021

66.02

65.71

Nine months ended Sep. 2020

10.95

10.92

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of Sep. 2021

19,849

10,240

51.6

As of Dec. 2020

20,070

10,066

50.1

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of September 2021: 10,236 million yen

As of December 2020: 10,062 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Dec. 2020

-

0.00

-

25.00

25.00

Year ending Dec. 2021

-

0.00

-

Year ending Dec. 2021 (forecast)

25.00

25.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

3Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 2021

(January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income

to owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Year ending Dec. 2021

18,385

3.4

919

8.5

762

7.5

505

41.3

59.88

(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None

1

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Applications of simplified accounting procedures and accounting procedures unique to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
    Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: Changes in accounting policies other than
    Changes in accounting estimates
    Restatement
  2. Shares outstanding (common stock)
  • Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of September 2021

8,474,800 shares

As of December 2020

8,468,300 shares

  • Treasury stock at the end of period

As of September 2021

229,942 shares

As of December 2020

29,942 shares

  • Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)

Nine months ended September 2021

8,298,370 shares

Nine months ended September 2020

8,445,564 shares

  • None
  • None
  • None
  • None

*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

2

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Results of Operations

In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, net sales were 13,198 million (up by 21.8% YoY), operating income was 1,027 million yen (up by 287.4% YoY), ordinary income was 943 million yen (up by 519.8% YoY), and net income attributable to owners of parent was 547 million yen (up by 492.4% YoY).

Results by business segment are as follows.

  • Real Estate Sales Business

In the Real Estate Sales Business, the segment recorded net sales of 12,284 million yen (up by 28.4% YoY) and segment income of 1,987 million yen (up by 83.5% YoY).

Sales and purchase results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year are as follows.

ⅰ Sales Results

Classification

Number of

YoY (%)

Sales (million yen)

YoY (%)

contracts

Leasehold land

256

+24.3

6,734

+99.5

Old unutilized properties

40

-21.6

4,932

+24.9

Freehold

5

-50.0

338

-82.0

Other Real Estate Sales

-

-

279

-23.8

Business

Total

301

+12.7

12,284

+28.4

(Note) 1. The amounts shown above do not include consumption taxes.

  1. Inter-segmenttransactions have been eliminated.
  2. "Number of contracts" indicates the number of transactions.
  3. "Classification" of Leasehold land, Old unutilized properties, and Freehold is stated according to the classification at the time of purchase. When leasehold land has changed to freehold with rights adjustment after purchase, this case is included in "Leasehold land" based on the classification at the time of purchase. As for the classification of mixed properties with leasehold land, old unutilized properties, and freehold, properties including leasehold land are classified as "Leasehold land", and properties containing a mix of old unutilized properties and freehold are classified as "Old unutilized properties."
  4. "Other Real Estate Sales Business" consists of rent income, income from brokerage fees, and commission income from outsourcing.

Although sales of freehold decreased, sales of leasehold land and old unutilized properties increased owing to a recovery in sales which had been stagnant caused by COVID-19. As a result, total sales increased year-on-year.

ⅱ Purchase Results

Classification

Number of lots

YoY (%)

Purchase amount

YoY (%)

(Million yen)

Leasehold land

282

+8.5

3,388

-12.1

Old unutilized properties

61

+41.9

3,915

-30.8

Freehold

12

+33.3

240

-84.7

Total

355

+13.8

7,544

-31.9

(Note) 1. The amounts shown above do not include consumption taxes.

  1. "Number of lots" indicates the number of sales lots expected at the time of purchase of the property, such as the number of leaseholders in the case of leasehold land.
  2. As for the classification of mixed properties with leasehold land, old unutilized properties, and freehold, properties including leasehold land are classified as "Leasehold land", and properties containing a mix of old unutilized properties and freehold are classified as "Old unutilized properties."

The purchase amount decreased year-on-year due to the decrease in purchases in all categories.

  • Construction Business

3

In the Construction Business, the segment recorded net sales of 913 million yen (down 27.9% YoY) and segment loss of 144 million yen (segment loss of 5 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Sales and orders received in the third quarter of the current fiscal year are as follows.

ⅰ Sales Results

Number of contracts

YoY (%)

Sales (million yen)

YoY (%)

99

-20.8

913

-27.9

(Note) 1. The amounts shown above do not include consumption taxes.

  1. Inter-segmenttransactions have been eliminated.
  2. "Number of contracts" indicates the number of contracts received.
  3. "Number of contracts" and "Sales" include the number and amount of renovation works and reconstruction works.

Sales decreased year-on-year in the nine months period due to a down in construction work carried forward from the beginning of the period, but it was increased year-on-year in the third quarter period alone.

ⅱ Order Results

Orders received

YoY (%)

Order backlog

YoY (%)

(million yen)

(million yen)

1,186

+61.3

729

+47.9

(Note) 1. The amounts shown above do not include consumption taxes.

  1. Inter-segmenttransactions have been eliminated.
  2. The above amounts are based on selling prices.

Orders received and order backlog increased year-on-year, but fell short of the plan, mainly due to delays in business negotiations and construction starts caused by COVID-19.

4

  1. Financial Position (Current assets)
    Current assets decreased by 271 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 18,768 million yen at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 849 million yen in cash and deposits, an increase of 123 million yen in accounts receivable, a decrease of 1,290 million yen in real estate for sale, and an increase of 30 million yen in other current assets.
    (Fixed assets)
    Fixed assets increased by 50 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,080 million yen at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This was due to a decrease of 13 million yen in property, plant and equipment, a decrease of 13 million yen in intangible assets, and an increase of 76 million yen in investments and other assets.
    (Current liabilities)
    Current liabilities increased by 2,860 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 8,632 million yen at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 928 million yen in short-term loans payable, an increase of 1,780 million yen in current portion of long-term loans payable, an increase of 198 million yen in income taxes payable, and a decrease of 277 million yen in other current liabilities.
    (Fixed liabilities)
    Fixed liabilities decreased by 3,256 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 975 million yen at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease of 3,195 million yen in long-term loans payable.
    (Net assets)
    Net assets increased by 173 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,240 million yen at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 336 million yen in retained earnings.
  2. Consolidated Business Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Information

There are no changes to the financial forecast announced on February 14, 2021.

5

Disclaimer

Sansei Landic Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 17 774 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2020 357 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
Net Debt 2020 4 011 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 3,41%
Capitalization 6 802 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 182
Free-Float 63,2%
Managers and Directors
Takashi Matsuzaki President & Representative Director
Takeshi Nagata Managing Director & General Manager-Administration
Hiroshi Takahashi Independent Outside Director
Yukihiro Seita Independent Outside Director
Naoko Murasaki Independent Outside Director
