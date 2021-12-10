Log in
    3277   JP3335000000

SANSEI LANDIC CO., LTD.

(3277)
Sansei Landic : 【Delayed】Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for 3Q of FY12.2021

12/10/2021
Sansei Landic Co., Ltd.

Supplementary Materials for

Consolidated Financial Results for

3Q of FY12/21

November 12, 2021

FY12/21 3Q Topics

  • Both sales and profits exceeded the plan and the results for the same period of the previous year, with profits in particular increasing significantly. This was attributable to the fact that we were able to recover sales activity from the delay caused by the impact of COVID-19, through various measures.
  • The impact of the fifth wave of COVID-19 was greater than expected, but the effect of the slowdown in sales activity is expected to be evident in 4Q, and so the full-year plan remains unchanged.
  • Although the purchase amount was lower than both the results for the same period of the previous year and the plan, there are no major concerns as the Company is accumulating property for sale in the next fiscal year.
  • Construction business fell below the plan and the results for the same period of the previous year.
  • We have resolved to select the "Standard Market" category in the new market segmentation of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

1

Financial Results

(Unit: Million yen)

19/3Q

20/3Q

21/3Q

Results

Results

Plan

Results

Vs. plan

Net sales

10,512

10,835

11,869

13,198

+1,329

Gross profit

3,076

2,478

2,909

3,475

+566

SG&A

2,333

2,213

2,511

2,448

62

Operating

743

265

397

1,027

+629

income

Ordinary

676

152

284

943

+658

income

Net income

425

92

197

547

+349

■Net sales

+21.8% YoY

■Gross profit

+40.2% YoY

■Operating income

+287.4% YoY

■Ordinary income

+519.8% YoY

■Net income

+492.4% YoY

2

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unit: Million yen)

FY12/20

21/3Q

Amount

Amount

Vs. end of

Pct. change

previous term

Cash and

4,329

5,179

+849

+19.6%

deposits

Property for sale

14,424

13,134

1,290

8.9

Interest-bearing

8,341

7,853

487

5.8%

liabilities

Net assets

10,066

10,240

+173

+1.7

Total assets

20,070

19,849

221

1.1

Shareholders'

50.1%

51.6%

+1.5pt

equity ratio

  • Property for sale

Decreased from the end of the previous fiscal year due to steady sales.

Sales for FY12/20 3Q:

10,835 million yen Sales for FY12/21 3Q: 13,198 million yen

  • Interest-bearingliabilities

Decreased from the end of the previous fiscal year due to increase in sales.

3

Sales by Business Segment

(Unit: Million yen)

19/3Q

20/3Q

21/3Q

Results

Results

Plan

Results

Vs. plan

Real Estate

9,325

9,568

10,708

12,284

+14.7%

Sales business

Leasehold land

3,521

3,376

5,442

6,734

+23.7%

Old unutilized

5,291

3,949

4,393

4,932

+12.3%

properties

Freehold

171

1,876

573

338

41.0%

Others

340

366

299

279

6.6%

Construction

1,186

1,267

1,160

913

21.3%

business

Leasehold land

Both sales and profits substantially exceeded the plan .

Old Unutilized Properties

Both sales and profits exceeded the plan.

Freehold

Although both sales and profits fell short of the plan, but profit margin exceeded the plan.

Construction business

Both sales and profits fell short of the plan.

Allowance for losses on construction contracts of approximately 82 million yen was recorded due to the fact that the cost of reinforced concrete (RC) property that have already started construction is expected to be significantly higher than originally estimated.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sansei Landic Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
