Sansei Landic : 【Delayed】Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for 3Q of FY12.2021

■ Leasehold land

Both sales and profits substantially exceeded the plan .

■ Old Unutilized Properties

Both sales and profits exceeded the plan.

■ Freehold

Although both sales and profits fell short of the plan, but profit margin exceeded the plan.

■ Construction business

Both sales and profits fell short of the plan.

Allowance for losses on construction contracts of approximately 82 million yen was recorded due to the fact that the cost of reinforced concrete (RC) property that have already started construction is expected to be significantly higher than originally estimated.