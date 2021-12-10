Sansei Landic : 【Delayed】Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for 3Q of FY12.2021
Sansei Landic Co., Ltd.
Supplementary Materials for
Consolidated Financial Results for
3Q of FY12/21
November 12, 2021
FY12/21 3Q Topics
Both sales and profits exceeded the plan and the results for the same period of the previous year, with profits in particular increasing significantly. This was attributable to the fact that we were able to recover sales activity from the delay caused by the impact of COVID-19, through various measures.
The impact of the fifth wave of COVID-19 was greater than expected, but the effect of the slowdown in sales activity is expected to be evident in 4Q, and so the full-year plan remains unchanged.
Although the purchase amount was lower than both the results for the same period of the previous year and the plan, there are no major concerns as the Company is accumulating property for sale in the next fiscal year.
Construction business fell below the plan and the results for the same period of the previous year.
We have resolved to select the "Standard Market" category in the new market segmentation of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
1
Financial Results
(Unit: Million yen)
19/3Q
20/3Q
21/3Q
Results
Results
Plan
Results
Vs. plan
Net sales
10,512
10,835
11,869
13,198
+1,329
Gross profit
3,076
2,478
2,909
3,475
+566
SG&A
2,333
2,213
2,511
2,448
△62
Operating
743
265
397
1,027
+629
income
Ordinary
676
152
284
943
+658
income
Net income
425
92
197
547
+349
■Net sales
+21.8% YoY
■Gross profit
+40.2% YoY
■Operating income
+287.4% YoY
■Ordinary income
+519.8% YoY
■Net income
+492.4% YoY
2
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unit: Million yen)
FY12/20
21/3Q
Amount
Amount
Vs. end of
Pct. change
previous term
Cash and
4,329
5,179
+849
+19.6%
deposits
Property for sale
14,424
13,134
△1,290
△8.9％
Interest-bearing
8,341
7,853
△487
△5.8%
liabilities
Net assets
10,066
10,240
+173
+1.7％
Total assets
20,070
19,849
△221
△1.1％
Shareholders'
50.1%
51.6%
+1.5pt
―
equity ratio
Property for sale
Decreased from the end of the previous fiscal year due to steady sales.
Sales for FY12/20 3Q:
10,835 million yen Sales for FY12/21 3Q: 13,198 million yen
Interest-bearingliabilities
Decreased from the end of the previous fiscal year due to increase in sales.
3
Sales by Business Segment
(Unit: Million yen)
19/3Q
20/3Q
21/3Q
Results
Results
Plan
Results
Vs. plan
Real Estate
9,325
9,568
10,708
12,284
+14.7%
Sales business
Leasehold land
3,521
3,376
5,442
6,734
+23.7%
Old unutilized
5,291
3,949
4,393
4,932
+12.3%
properties
Freehold
171
1,876
573
338
△41.0%
Others
340
366
299
279
△6.6%
Construction
1,186
1,267
1,160
913
△21.3%
business
■ Leasehold land
Both sales and profits substantially exceeded the plan .
■ Old Unutilized Properties
Both sales and profits exceeded the plan.
■ Freehold
Although both sales and profits fell short of the plan, but profit margin exceeded the plan.
■ Construction business
Both sales and profits fell short of the plan.
Allowance for losses on construction contracts of approximately 82 million yen was recorded due to the fact that the cost of reinforced concrete (RC) property that have already started construction is expected to be significantly higher than originally estimated.
4
