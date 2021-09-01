Sansei Landic : Notice Concerning Difference between Business Forecasts and Actual Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021

|
News Release: SANSEI LANDIC CO.,LTD
|
(3277 TSE1)
August 12, 2021
Notice Concerning Difference between Business Forecasts and
Actual Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021
Sansei Landic Co., Ltd announces its difference between consolidated business forecasts for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021 announced on February 12, 2021 and its actual results announced today.
1. Difference between consolidated business forecasts and actual results
Difference between consolidated business forecasts and actual results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
Operating
|
Ordinary
|
attributable to
|
|
Net income
|
|
Income
|
Income
|
owners of
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous forecasts (A)
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
|
Yen
|
(announced on February
|
8,375
|
286
|
214
|
137
|
16.29
|
12, 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual results (B)
|
9,109
|
689
|
631
|
402
|
48.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/decrease
|
734
|
402
|
416
|
265
|
|
|
(B-A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change rate (%)
|
8.8
|
140.7
|
194.3
|
192.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Q2 results
|
8,354
|
395
|
291
|
182
|
21.76
|
(FY12/20 Q2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Reason for the difference between consolidated business forecasts and actual results
As for the consolidated business results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021, the delay in the progress of the Real Estate Sales Business due to the impact of COVID-19 was recovered, and profits grew significantly, especially owing to the large increase in sales of leasehold land. In the Construction Business, sales and profits of custom-built houses and renovations fell short of the plan mainly due to delays in business negotiations and construction starts caused by the impact of COVID-19.
Consequently, the Company has revised the forecasts for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021 as described above.
3. Difference between non-consolidated business forecasts and actual results
Difference between non-consolidated business forecasts and actual results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)
|
|
Net sales
|
Ordinary
|
Net income
|
|
Net income
|
|
Income
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous forecasts (A)
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(announced on February 12,
|
7,695
|
214
|
60
|
7.14
|
|
2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual results (B)
|
8,605
|
542
|
313
|
37.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/decrease
|
909
|
327
|
253
|
|
|
|
(B-A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change rate (%)
|
11.8
|
152.8
|
420.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Q2 results
|
7,431
|
293
|
184
|
21.75
|
|
(FY12/20 Q2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Difference between non-consolidated business forecasts and actual results
For the reasons stated in section 2, net sales, ordinary income and net income exceeded the forecasts by 909 million yen, 327 million yen, and 253 million yen, respectively.
Consequently, the Company has revised the non-consolidated business forecasts for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021 as stated above.
5. Full-year business forecasts
The Company has not revised its full-year forecasts at this time from the previous forecasts. However, the Company will continue to closely monitor the progress of its business performance and promptly disclose any revisions it deems necessary.
