Sansei Landic : Notice Concerning Difference between Business Forecasts and Actual Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021

News Release: SANSEI LANDIC CO.,LTD (3277 TSE1)

August 12, 2021

Notice Concerning Difference between Business Forecasts and

Actual Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021

Sansei Landic Co., Ltd announces its difference between consolidated business forecasts for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021 announced on February 12, 2021 and its actual results announced today.

1. Difference between consolidated business forecasts and actual results

Difference between consolidated business forecasts and actual results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)

Net income Net sales Operating Ordinary attributable to Net income Income Income owners of per share parent Previous forecasts (A) Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Yen (announced on February 8,375 286 214 137 16.29 12, 2021) Actual results (B) 9,109 689 631 402 48.37 Increase/decrease 734 402 416 265 (B-A) Change rate (%) 8.8 140.7 194.3 192.9 (Reference) Previous Q2 results 8,354 395 291 182 21.76 (FY12/20 Q2)

2. Reason for the difference between consolidated business forecasts and actual results

As for the consolidated business results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021, the delay in the progress of the Real Estate Sales Business due to the impact of COVID-19 was recovered, and profits grew significantly, especially owing to the large increase in sales of leasehold land. In the Construction Business, sales and profits of custom-built houses and renovations fell short of the plan mainly due to delays in business negotiations and construction starts caused by the impact of COVID-19.

Consequently, the Company has revised the forecasts for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021 as described above.

