    3277   JP3335000000

SANSEI LANDIC CO., LTD.

(3277)
Sansei Landic : Notice Concerning Difference between Business Forecasts and Actual Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021

09/01/2021 | 03:32am EDT
News Release: SANSEI LANDIC CO.,LTD

(3277 TSE1)

August 12, 2021

Notice Concerning Difference between Business Forecasts and

Actual Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021

Sansei Landic Co., Ltd announces its difference between consolidated business forecasts for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021 announced on February 12, 2021 and its actual results announced today.

1. Difference between consolidated business forecasts and actual results

Difference between consolidated business forecasts and actual results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)

Net income

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Net income

Income

Income

owners of

per share

parent

Previous forecasts (A)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

(announced on February

8,375

286

214

137

16.29

12, 2021)

Actual results (B)

9,109

689

631

402

48.37

Increase/decrease

734

402

416

265

(B-A)

Change rate (%)

8.8

140.7

194.3

192.9

(Reference)

Previous Q2 results

8,354

395

291

182

21.76

(FY12/20 Q2)

2. Reason for the difference between consolidated business forecasts and actual results

As for the consolidated business results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021, the delay in the progress of the Real Estate Sales Business due to the impact of COVID-19 was recovered, and profits grew significantly, especially owing to the large increase in sales of leasehold land. In the Construction Business, sales and profits of custom-built houses and renovations fell short of the plan mainly due to delays in business negotiations and construction starts caused by the impact of COVID-19.

Consequently, the Company has revised the forecasts for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021 as described above.

1

3. Difference between non-consolidated business forecasts and actual results

Difference between non-consolidated business forecasts and actual results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)

Net sales

Ordinary

Net income

Net income

Income

per share

Previous forecasts (A)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

(announced on February 12,

7,695

214

60

7.14

2021)

Actual results (B)

8,605

542

313

37.01

Increase/decrease

909

327

253

(B-A)

Change rate (%)

11.8

152.8

420.9

(Reference)

Previous Q2 results

7,431

293

184

21.75

(FY12/20 Q2)

4. Difference between non-consolidated business forecasts and actual results

For the reasons stated in section 2, net sales, ordinary income and net income exceeded the forecasts by 909 million yen, 327 million yen, and 253 million yen, respectively.

Consequently, the Company has revised the non-consolidated business forecasts for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021 as stated above.

5. Full-year business forecasts

The Company has not revised its full-year forecasts at this time from the previous forecasts. However, the Company will continue to closely monitor the progress of its business performance and promptly disclose any revisions it deems necessary.

2

Disclaimer

Sansei Landic Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
