    3277   JP3335000000

SANSEI LANDIC CO.,LTD

(3277)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-14 am EDT
901.00 JPY   +0.67%
Sansei Landic : Notice of Decision Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Stock

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
News Release: Sansei Landic Co.,Ltd

(3277 TSE Standard)

May 13, 2022

Notice of Decision Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165-2

of the Corporate Law)

Sansei Landic Co.,Ltd, at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2022, the Company has resolved to acquire its treasury stock, pursuant to the Article 156 as applied by replacing the terms of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

1. Reason for acquiring treasury stock

The Company will acquire its treasury stock for the purpose of improving capital efficiency and returning profits to shareholders.

2. Details of the acquisition

(1)

Type of shares to acquire

Common stock of Sansei Landic Co.,Ltd

(2)

Total number of shares to acquire

150,000 shares (maximum)

(Ratio to the total number of shares issued

(excluding treasury stocks): 1.82%)

(3)

Total acquisition cost

200,000,000 yen (maximum)

(4)

Acquisition period

May 16, 2022 through July 29, 2022

(5)

Method for acquisition

Market purchase

(Reference) Treasury stock holdings as of March 31, 2022

Total number of shares outstanding

8,246,358 shares

(treasury stock excluded)

Number of treasury stock

229,942 shares

Disclaimer

Sansei Landic Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
