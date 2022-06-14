Sansei Landic : Notice of Decision Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Stock
News Release: Sansei Landic Co.,Ltd
(3277 TSE Standard)
May 13, 2022
Notice of Decision Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Stock
(Acquisition of Treasury Stock stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165-2
of the Corporate Law)
Sansei Landic Co.,Ltd, at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2022, the Company has resolved to acquire its treasury stock, pursuant to the Article 156 as applied by replacing the terms of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.
1. Reason for acquiring treasury stock
The Company will acquire its treasury stock for the purpose of improving capital efficiency and returning profits to shareholders.
2. Details of the acquisition
(1)
Type of shares to acquire
Common stock of Sansei Landic Co.,Ltd
(2)
Total number of shares to acquire
150,000 shares (maximum)
(Ratio to the total number of shares issued
(excluding treasury stocks): 1.82%)
(3)
Total acquisition cost
200,000,000 yen (maximum)
(4)
Acquisition period
May 16, 2022 through July 29, 2022
(5)
Method for acquisition
Market purchase
(Reference) Treasury stock holdings as of March 31, 2022
