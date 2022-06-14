Log in
Sansei Landic : Notice of Impact on Business Results Due to Change in Consolidated Subsidiary (Transfer of Shares), etc. and Revision to Business Forecasts

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
News Release: Sansei Landic Co., Ltd.

(3277 TSE Standard)

May 13, 2022

Notice of Impact on Business Results Due to Change in Consolidated Subsidiary (Transfer

of Shares), etc. and Revision to Business Forecasts

We hereby announce the impact on our business performance, which was under scrutiny in "Notice regarding Waiver of Loans to a Consolidated Subsidiary and the Transfer of Shares" released on March 24, 2022. We also announce that we have revised our business forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 2022, which was announced on February 14, 2022, as follows.

1. Business performance impact associated with change in a consolidated subsidiary (transfer of shares), etc.

As stated in "Notice regarding Waiver of Loans to a Consolidated Subsidiary and the Transfer of Shares" released on March 24, 2022, we waived our loans (hereinafter referred to as the "waiver of loans") to our consolidated subsidiary, One's Life Home, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "OLH"), and have transferred all of our stock in OLH (hereinafter referred to as the "transfer of shares") on March 31, 2022.

The waiver of loans will have no impact on both consolidated and non-consolidated financial results because the waiver of loans is for a consolidated subsidiary and the allowance for doubtful accounts has been recorded in a prior year in the non- consolidated financial statements.

Although the impact of the loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates through the transfer of shares on both consolidated and non-consolidated business results is expected to be minor, the impact on the calculation of income taxes associated with the waiver of loans and the transfer of shares is expected to be a decrease of approximately 230 million yen in income taxes.

The impact of the exclusion of OLH from the scope of consolidation of the Company through the transfer of shares is a decrease of 1,134 million yen in net sales in the consolidated financial results; however, the impact on operating income, ordinary income, and net income is minimal.

2. Revision of the consolidated business forecasts

  1. Revision of consolidated business forecasts for the 1st half of the fiscal year ending December 2022 (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

Net income

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Net income

income

income

owners of

per share

parent

Previous forecast (A)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

(Announced on February 14,

7,052

395

317

201

24.49

2022)

Revised forecast (B)

8,290

839

761

669

81.14

Increase/decrease (B-A)

1,237

444

444

467

Rate of change (%)

17.6%

112.6%

139.9%

231.4%

(Reference) Previous results

(1st half of the fiscal year

9,109

689

631

402

48.37

ended December 2021)

News Release: Sansei Landic Co., Ltd.

(3277 TSE Standard)

  1. Revision of full-year consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending December, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Net income

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Net income

income

income

owners of

per share

parent

Previous forecast (A)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

(Announced on February 14,

18,235

1,301

1,142

754

91.52

2022)

Revised forecast (B)

17,103

1,402

1,226

1,058

128.40

Increase/decrease (B-A)

(1,131)

100

83

304

Rate of change (%)

(6.2%)

7.8%

7.3%

40.3%

(Reference) Previous results

(Fiscal year ended December

16,836

1,117

999

609

73.56

2021)

(3) Reasons for revision of consolidated business forecasts

Regarding the consolidated business forecasts for the 1st half of the fiscal year ending December 2022, net sales are projected to exceed the forecasts as the adjustment of the rights of old unutilized properties scheduled for sale in the second half progressed steadily and the sales period is expected to be moved up to the first half of the current fiscal year in our Group's mainstay "Real Estate Sales Business" although net sales will decrease due to the exclusion of OLH from the scope of consolidation of the Company.

In addition, operating income and ordinary income are expected to exceed the forecasts due to higher-than-expected sales prices and cost reductions under the strong real estate market in old unutilized properties, and net income is expected to exceed the forecasts due to a decrease in income taxes for the reasons as described in 1.

As for the full-year consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 2022, although net sales will decrease due to the exclusion of OLH from the scope of consolidation of the Company, each income is expected to exceed the forecasts due to the expected steady growth of the Real Estate Sales Business as mentioned above.

Accorgingly, we have revised our consolidated business forecasts for the 1st half and full year of the fiscal year ending December 2022 as above.

3. Revision of non-consolidated business forecasts

  1. Revision of non-consolidated business forecasts for the 1st half of the fiscal year ending December 2022 (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

Net sales

Ordinary income

Net income

Net income per

share

Previous forecast (A)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

(Announced on February 14,

6,546

358

243

29.47

2022)

Revised forecast (B)

8,066

778

658

79.84

Increase/decrease (B-A)

1,520

419

415

Rate of change (%)

23.2%

117.0%

170.9%

(Reference) Previous results

(1st half of the fiscal year ended

8,605

542

313

37.67

December 2021)

News Release: Sansei Landic Co., Ltd.

(3277 TSE Standard)

  1. Revision of full-yearnon-consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending December, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Net sales

Ordinary income

Net income

Net income per

share

Previous forecast (A)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

(Announced on February 14,

16,865

1,140

752

91.23

2022)

Revised forecast (B)

16,875

1,241

1,046

126.87

Increase/decrease (B-A)

10

101

293

Rate of change (%)

0.1%

8.9%

39.1%

(Reference) Previous results

(Fiscal year ended December

15,529

993

603

72.85

2021)

(3) Reason for revision

For the reasons stated in 2.(3) , we have revised the non-consolidated business forecasts as described above.

*This revision to business forecasts is based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors that may arise in the future.

Disclaimer

Sansei Landic Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
