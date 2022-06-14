Sansei Landic : Notice of Impact on Business Results Due to Change in Consolidated Subsidiary (Transfer of Shares), etc. and Revision to Business Forecasts

News Release: Sansei Landic Co., Ltd. (3277 TSE Standard) May 13, 2022

Notice of Impact on Business Results Due to Change in Consolidated Subsidiary (Transfer

of Shares), etc. and Revision to Business Forecasts

We hereby announce the impact on our business performance, which was under scrutiny in "Notice regarding Waiver of Loans to a Consolidated Subsidiary and the Transfer of Shares" released on March 24, 2022. We also announce that we have revised our business forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 2022, which was announced on February 14, 2022, as follows.

1. Business performance impact associated with change in a consolidated subsidiary (transfer of shares), etc.

As stated in "Notice regarding Waiver of Loans to a Consolidated Subsidiary and the Transfer of Shares" released on March 24, 2022, we waived our loans (hereinafter referred to as the "waiver of loans") to our consolidated subsidiary, One's Life Home, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "OLH"), and have transferred all of our stock in OLH (hereinafter referred to as the "transfer of shares") on March 31, 2022.

The waiver of loans will have no impact on both consolidated and non-consolidated financial results because the waiver of loans is for a consolidated subsidiary and the allowance for doubtful accounts has been recorded in a prior year in the non- consolidated financial statements.

Although the impact of the loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates through the transfer of shares on both consolidated and non-consolidated business results is expected to be minor, the impact on the calculation of income taxes associated with the waiver of loans and the transfer of shares is expected to be a decrease of approximately 230 million yen in income taxes.

The impact of the exclusion of OLH from the scope of consolidation of the Company through the transfer of shares is a decrease of 1,134 million yen in net sales in the consolidated financial results; however, the impact on operating income, ordinary income, and net income is minimal.

2. Revision of the consolidated business forecasts

Revision of consolidated business forecasts for the 1 st half of the fiscal year ending December 2022 (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)