    3277   JP3335000000

SANSEI LANDIC CO.,LTD

(3277)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-10 am EDT
872.00 JPY   -2.24%
03:32aSANSEI LANDIC : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q of FY12/22
PU
05/13Sansei Landic Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 150,000 shares, representing 1.82% for ¥200 million.
CI
05/13Sansei Landic Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Period Ending June 2022 and December 2022
CI
Sansei Landic : Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

06/10/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

May 13, 2022

Company

Sansei Landic Co.,Ltd

Listed on the TSE

Stock Code

3277

URL: https://www.sansei-l.co.jp

Representative

Takashi Matsuzaki, President and Representative Director

Contact

Takeshi Nagata, Director, Chief Director of Administration Dept.

T E L: +81-3-5252-7511

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: May 13, 2022

Expected starting date of dividend payment: -

Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: None

Rounded down to million yen

1. Consolidated business results for the three months ended March 2022

(January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months ended Mar. 2022

4,444

-17.2

447

-15.4

415

-17.4

375

16.1

Three months ended Mar. 2021

5,365

11.6

528

252.3

502

386.6

323

380.3

(Note) Comprehensive income

Three months ended March 2022: 375 million yen (16.1%)

Three months ended March 2021: 323 million yen (380.3 %)

Net income

Diluted net income per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended Mar. 2022

45.51

45.33

Three months ended Mar. 2021

38.47

38.36

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of Mar. 2022

20,143

10,463

51.9

As of Dec. 2021

20,050

10,301

51.4

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of March 2022: 10,459 million yen

As of December 2021: 10,298 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Dec. 2021

-

0.00

-

26.00

26.00

Year ending Dec. 2022

-

Year ending Dec. 2022 (forecast)

0.00

-

27.00

27.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

3Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 2022

(January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022)

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income

to owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

For the six months

8,290

-9.0

839

21.9

761

20.7

669

66.2

81.14

ending Jun. 2022

17,103

1.6

1,402

25.5

1,226

22.7

1,058

73.7

128.40

Year ending Dec. 2022

(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: Yes

1

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes
  2. Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements:

Yes

  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
    Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: Changes in accounting policies other than
    Changes in accounting estimates
    Restatement
  2. Shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of March 2022

8,476,300 shares

As of December 2021

8,474,800 shares

Treasury stock at the end of period

As of March 2022

229,942 shares

As of December 2021

229,942 shares

Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)

Three months ended March 2022

8,245,108 shares

Three months ended March 2021

8,403,364 shares

  • Yes
  • None
  • None
  • None

*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

2

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Results of Operations

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, net sales were 4,444 million yen (down by 17.2% YoY), operating income was 447 million yen (down by 15.4% YoY), ordinary income was 415 million yen (down by 17.4% YoY), and net income

attributable to owners of parent was 375 million yen (up by 16.1% YoY). Results by business segment are as follows.

  • Real Estate Sales Business

In the Real Estate Sales Business, the segment recorded net sales of 4,222 million yen (down by 18.3% YoY) and segment income of 774 million yen (down by 8.1% YoY).

Sales and purchase results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year are as follows.

ⅰ Sales Results

Classification

Number of

YoY (%)

Sales (million yen)

YoY (%)

contracts

Leasehold land

86

-2.3

1,793

-48.2

Old unutilized properties

10

-41.2

2,024

+42.6

Freehold

4

+100.0

315

+64.3

Other real estate sales

-

-

89

-7.2

business

Total

100

-6.5

4,222

-18.3

(Note) 1. Inter-segment transactions have been eliminated.

  1. "Number of contracts" indicates the number of transactions.
  2. "Classification" of Leasehold land, Old unutilized properties, and Freehold is stated according to the classification at the time of purchase. When leasehold land has changed to freehold with rights adjustment after purchase, this case is included in "Leasehold land" based on the classification at the time of purchase. As for the classification of mixed properties with leasehold land, old unutilized properties, and freehold, properties including leasehold land are classified as "Leasehold land", and properties containing a mix of old unutilized properties and freehold are classified as "Old unutilized properties."
  3. "Other Real Estate Sales Business" consists of rent income, income from brokerage fees, and commission income from outsourcing.

Although sales of old unutilized properties and freehold increased, sales decreased year-on-year due to a decrease in sales of leasehold land.

ⅱ Purchase Results

Classification

Number of lots

YoY (%)

Purchase amount

YoY (%)

(Million yen)

Leasehold land

107

+5.9

1,289

+13.1

Old unutilized properties

15

-31.8

1,383

-1.5

Freehold

12

+1,100.0

283

+672.7

Total

134

+8.1

2,956

+14.5

(Note) 1. "Number of lots" indicates the number of sales lots expected at the time of purchase of the property, such as the number of leaseholders in the case of leasehold land.

2. As for the classification of mixed properties with leasehold land, old unutilized properties, and freehold, properties including leasehold land are classified as "Leasehold land", and properties containing a mix of old unutilized properties and freehold are classified as "Old unutilized properties."

The purchase amount increased due to the increase in purchase of leasehold land and freehold, despite the decrease in purchase of old unutilized properties.

3

  • Construction Business

In the Construction Business, the segment recorded net sales of 222 million yen (up 14.0% YoY) and segment loss of 16 million yen (segment loss of 38 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Sales and orders received in the first quarter of the current fiscal year are as follows.

ⅰ Sales Results

Number of contracts

YoY (%)

Sales (million yen)

YoY (%)

32

-20.0

222

+14.0

(Note) 1. Inter-segment transactions have been eliminated.

  1. "Number of contracts" indicates the number of contracts received.
  2. "Number of contracts" and "Sales" include the number and amount of renovation works and reconstruction works.

As for sales, net sales increased year on year due to an increase in construction work carried over from the beginning of the fiscal year.

ⅱ Order Results

Orders received

YoY (%)

Order backlog

YoY (%)

(million yen)

(million yen)

65

-83.0

373

-42.2

(Note) 1. Inter-segment transactions have been eliminated. 2. The above amounts are based on selling prices.

Orders received decreased year on year due to the extended period between the time of application for construction and the time of contract.

  1. Financial Position (Current assets)
    Current assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 50 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 19,018 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 68 million yen in cash and deposits, a decrease of 95 million yen in accounts receivable, and an increase of 77 million yen in other current assets.
    (Fixed assets)
    Non-current assets increased by 42 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,124 million yen at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 16 million yen in property, plant and equipment and an increase of 30 million yen in investments and other assets.
    (Current liabilities)
    Current liabilities decreased by 578 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 8,153 million yen at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease of 293 million yen in accounts payable- trade, a decrease of 519 million yen in short-term loans payable, an increase of 322 million yen in current portion of long- term loans payable, and a decrease of 176 million yen in income taxes payable.
    (Fixed liabilities)
    Non-current liabilities at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 508 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,525 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 520 million yen in long-term loans payable.
    (Net assets)
    Net assets increased by 161 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,463 million yen at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 160 million yen in retained earnings.
  2. Consolidated Business Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Information

The Company revised the forecasts announced on February 14, 2022. For details, please refer to the "Notice of Impact on Business Results Due to Change in Consolidated Subsidiary (Transfer of Shares), etc. and Revision to Business Forecasts" announced on May 13, 2022.

4

Disclaimer

Sansei Landic Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 16 836 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2021 609 M 4,55 M 4,55 M
Net Debt 2021 2 747 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 7 302 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 63,1%
Income Statement Evolution
