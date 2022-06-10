Sansei Landic : Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: Yes

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: May 13, 2022

Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions

*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

① Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements:

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Results of Operations

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, net sales were 4,444 million yen (down by 17.2% YoY), operating income was 447 million yen (down by 15.4% YoY), ordinary income was 415 million yen (down by 17.4% YoY), and net income

attributable to owners of parent was 375 million yen (up by 16.1% YoY). Results by business segment are as follows.

Real Estate Sales Business

In the Real Estate Sales Business, the segment recorded net sales of 4,222 million yen (down by 18.3% YoY) and segment income of 774 million yen (down by 8.1% YoY).

Sales and purchase results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year are as follows.

ⅰ Sales Results

Classification Number of YoY (%) Sales (million yen) YoY (%) contracts Leasehold land 86 -2.3 1,793 -48.2 Old unutilized properties 10 -41.2 2,024 +42.6 Freehold 4 +100.0 315 +64.3 Other real estate sales - - 89 -7.2 business Total 100 -6.5 4,222 -18.3

(Note) 1. Inter-segment transactions have been eliminated.

"Number of contracts" indicates the number of transactions. "Classification" of Leasehold land, Old unutilized properties, and Freehold is stated according to the classification at the time of purchase. When leasehold land has changed to freehold with rights adjustment after purchase, this case is included in "Leasehold land" based on the classification at the time of purchase. As for the classification of mixed properties with leasehold land, old unutilized properties, and freehold, properties including leasehold land are classified as "Leasehold land", and properties containing a mix of old unutilized properties and freehold are classified as "Old unutilized properties." "Other Real Estate Sales Business" consists of rent income, income from brokerage fees, and commission income from outsourcing.

Although sales of old unutilized properties and freehold increased, sales decreased year-on-year due to a decrease in sales of leasehold land.

ⅱ Purchase Results

Classification Number of lots YoY (%) Purchase amount YoY (%) (Million yen) Leasehold land 107 +5.9 1,289 +13.1 Old unutilized properties 15 -31.8 1,383 -1.5 Freehold 12 +1,100.0 283 +672.7 Total 134 +8.1 2,956 +14.5

(Note) 1. "Number of lots" indicates the number of sales lots expected at the time of purchase of the property, such as the number of leaseholders in the case of leasehold land.

2. As for the classification of mixed properties with leasehold land, old unutilized properties, and freehold, properties including leasehold land are classified as "Leasehold land", and properties containing a mix of old unutilized properties and freehold are classified as "Old unutilized properties."

The purchase amount increased due to the increase in purchase of leasehold land and freehold, despite the decrease in purchase of old unutilized properties.

3