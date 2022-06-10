Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Sansei Landic Co.,Ltd
  News
  Summary
    3277   JP3335000000

SANSEI LANDIC CO.,LTD

(3277)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-10 am EDT
872.00 JPY   -2.24%
03:32aSANSEI LANDIC : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q of FY12/22
PU
05/13Sansei Landic Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 150,000 shares, representing 1.82% for ¥200 million.
CI
05/13Sansei Landic Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Period Ending June 2022 and December 2022
CI
Sansei Landic : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q of FY12/22

06/10/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Sansei Landic., Co., Ltd.

Supplementary Materials for

Consolidated Financial Results for

1Q of FY12/22

May 13, 2022

FY12/22 1Q Topics

  • Both sales and each profit exceeded the plan due to a substantial increase in sales of old unutilized properties
  • Revised the first half and full-year business forecasts upward
  • The purchase amount exceeded the same period a year ago which is as planned
  • Implemented the waiver of loans and transferred shares of our consolidated subsidiary One's Life Home effective March 31
  • Resolved to acquire treasury shares at today's board of directors' meeting

1

Revisions to FY12/22 Business Forecasts

(Unit: Million yen)

22/2Q

FY12/22

Initial

Revised

Initial

Revised

forecasts

forecasts

forecasts

forecasts

Net sales

7,052

8,290

18,235

17,103

Operating income

395

839

1,301

1,402

Ordinary income

317

761

1,142

1,226

Net income

201

669

754

1,058

As announced in the Notice Concerning Revisions to Business Forecasts on May 13, 2022, the Company has revised the consolidated business forecasts as shown above. Transferring shares of our consolidated subsidiary One's Life Home will result in a decrease in sales for the full year. However, profits will increase as the Real Estate Sales business is expected to do well and income taxes will decrease due to share transfer and waiver of loans of One's Life Home.

2

Financial Results

(Unit: Million yen)

20/1Q

21/1Q

22/1Q

Results

Results

Plan

Results

Difference

Net sales

4,807

5,365

3,955

4,444

+489

Gross profit

942

1,344

1,116

1,297

+181

SG&A

792

816

822

850

+27

Operating

150

528

294

447

+153

income

Ordinary

103

502

257

415

+158

income

Net income

67

323

168

375

+206

Net sales

-17.2% YoY

Gross profit

-3.5% YoY

SG&A

+34 million yen YoY

3

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unit: Million yen)

FY12/21

22/1Q

Amount

Amount

Vs. end of

Pct. change

previous term

Cash and deposits

5,360

5,429

+68

+1.3

Property for sale

13,301

13,304

+2

+0.0%

Interest-bearing

8,107

8,430

+322

+4.0

liabilities

Net assets

10,301

10,463

+161

+1.6%

Total assets

20,050

20,143

+92

+0.5%

Shareholders'

51.4%

51.9%

+0.6pt

equity ratio

  • Property for sale

Purchase amount for FY2021 1Q: 2,581 million yen

Purchase amount for FY2022 1Q: 2,956 million yen

  • Interest-bearingliabilities

Increased from the end of the previous term due to increase in purchases

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sansei Landic Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
