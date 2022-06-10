Sansei Landic : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q of FY12/22
06/10/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Sansei Landic., Co., Ltd.
Supplementary Materials for
Consolidated Financial Results for
1Q of FY12/22
May 13, 2022
FY12/22 1Q Topics
Both sales and each profit exceeded the plan due to a substantial increase in sales of old unutilized properties
Revised the first half and full-year business forecasts upward
The purchase amount exceeded the same period a year ago which is as planned
Implemented the waiver of loans and transferred shares of our consolidated subsidiary One's Life Home effective March 31
Resolved to acquire treasury shares at today's board of directors' meeting
1
Revisions to FY12/22 Business Forecasts
(Unit: Million yen)
22/2Q
FY12/22
Initial
Revised
Initial
Revised
forecasts
forecasts
forecasts
forecasts
Net sales
7,052
8,290
18,235
17,103
Operating income
395
839
1,301
1,402
Ordinary income
317
761
1,142
1,226
Net income
201
669
754
1,058
As announced in the Notice Concerning Revisions to Business Forecasts on May 13, 2022, the Company has revised the consolidated business forecasts as shown above. Transferring shares of our consolidated subsidiary One's Life Home will result in a decrease in sales for the full year. However, profits will increase as the Real Estate Sales business is expected to do well and income taxes will decrease due to share transfer and waiver of loans of One's Life Home.
2
Financial Results
(Unit: Million yen)
20/1Q
21/1Q
22/1Q
Results
Results
Plan
Results
Difference
Net sales
4,807
5,365
3,955
4,444
+489
Gross profit
942
1,344
1,116
1,297
+181
SG&A
792
816
822
850
+27
Operating
150
528
294
447
+153
income
Ordinary
103
502
257
415
+158
income
Net income
67
323
168
375
+206
■ Net sales
-17.2% YoY
■ Gross profit
-3.5% YoY
■ SG&A
+34 million yen YoY
3
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unit: Million yen)
FY12/21
22/1Q
Amount
Amount
Vs. end of
Pct. change
previous term
Cash and deposits
5,360
5,429
+68
+1.3％
Property for sale
13,301
13,304
+2
+0.0%
Interest-bearing
8,107
8,430
+322
+4.0％
liabilities
Net assets
10,301
10,463
+161
+1.6%
Total assets
20,050
20,143
+92
+0.5%
Shareholders'
51.4%
51.9%
+0.6pt
ー
equity ratio
Property for sale
Purchase amount for FY2021 1Q: 2,581 million yen
Purchase amount for FY2022 1Q: 2,956 million yen
Interest-bearingliabilities
Increased from the end of the previous term due to increase in purchases
4
