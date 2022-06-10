Sansei Landic : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q of FY12/22

Revisions to FY12/22 Business Forecasts

(Unit: Million yen) 22/2Q FY12/22 Initial Revised Initial Revised forecasts forecasts forecasts forecasts Net sales 7,052 8,290 18,235 17,103 Operating income 395 839 1,301 1,402 Ordinary income 317 761 1,142 1,226 Net income 201 669 754 1,058

As announced in the Notice Concerning Revisions to Business Forecasts on May 13, 2022, the Company has revised the consolidated business forecasts as shown above. Transferring shares of our consolidated subsidiary One's Life Home will result in a decrease in sales for the full year. However, profits will increase as the Real Estate Sales business is expected to do well and income taxes will decrease due to share transfer and waiver of loans of One's Life Home.

