  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sansei Landic Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3277   JP3335000000

SANSEI LANDIC CO., LTD.

(3277)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sansei Landic : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for 2Q of FY12/21

09/01/2021 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sansei Landic Co., Ltd.

Supplementary Materials for

Consolidated Financial Results for

2Q of FY12/21

August 12, 2021

FY12/21 2Q Topics

  • Business forecasts revised upward as both sales and profits exceeded the plan and the year-on-year results
  • Purchase amount fell below the year-on-year results and plan but the current purchase situation is favorable as the number of projects and number of purchasing contracts are increasing
  • Construction business fell below the plan and the year-on-year results Disclosed the results of investigation as of today regarding our subsidiary's "Possibility of Inappropriate Transactions" released in June. Decided not to make retroactive adjustments in previous years as the effects on prior consolidated financial results are considered to

be minimal*

*As stated in the "Notice of Absorption-type Merger of Subsidiary (Simplified Merger and Absorption-type Merger) and Discontinuation of Debt Waiver" as of June 28, 2021, we found out that inappropriate transactions may have been conducted at our consolidated subsidiary One's Life Home. Accordingly, we established an internal investigation committee and

have been investigating this matter. We disclosed the results of investigation in the "Results of Investigation into Inappropriate Transactions by a Subsidiary and Future Policy" released today.

1

Our Response to COVID-19

We will continue to respond flexibly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Response to our clients

Response to our employees

During the spread of COVID-19, conduct PCR tests before

Provide masks for all employees

visiting customers and thoroughly implement measures

Continue remote working and staggered work hours

against infections such as wearing masks when seeing

customers

Lend computers and printers, etc. for remote working

Conduct telephone and online meetings

Promotion of online application procedures

Refrain from holding and participating in face-to-face

Conduct antibody tests

seminars

Refrain from holding and participating in business dinners

Conduct regular PCR tests

and social gatherings

Establishment of vaccine leave

Installation of air purifiers on each floor including reception

Installation of carbon dioxide meters on each floor including

reception

Apply antiviral agents and antibacterial finishing on each

floor including reception

2

Financial Results

(Unit: Million yen)

19/2Q

20/2Q

21/2Q

Results

Results

Plan

Results

Vs. plan

Net sales

7,701

8,354

8,375

9,109

+734

Gross profit

2,341

1,931

1,960

2,331

+371

SG&A

1,550

1,535

1,674

1,642

-31

Operating

790

395

286

689

+402

income

Ordinary

750

291

214

631

+416

income

Net income

473

182

137

402

+265

Net sales

+9.0% YoY

Gross profit

+20.7% YoY

Operating income

+74.3% YoY

Ordinary income

+116.4% YoY

Net income

+120.8% YoY

3

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unit: Million yen)

FY12/20

21/2Q

Amount

Amount

Vs. end of

Pct. change

previous term

Cash and

4,329

4,281

-48

-1.1%

deposits

Property for

14,424

12,586

-1,838

-12.7

sale

Interest-bearing

8,341

6,587

-1,754

-21.0

liabilities

Net assets

10,066

10,093

+26

+0.3

Total assets

20,070

18,425

-1,645

-8.2

Shareholders'

50.1%

54.8%

+4.7pt

equity ratio

  • Property for sale

Decreased compared with the end of the previous fiscal year due to steady sales Sales for FY12/20 2Q:

8,354 million yen Sales for FY12/21 2Q: 9,109 million yen

  • Interest-bearingliabilities

Decreased compared with the end of the previous fiscal year due to increase in sales

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sansei Landic Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
