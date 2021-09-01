Sansei Landic : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for 2Q of FY12/21

FY12/21 2Q Topics

Business forecasts revised upward as both sales and profits exceeded the plan and the year-on-year results

year-on-year results Purchase amount fell below the year-on-year results and plan but the current purchase situation is favorable as the number of projects and number of purchasing contracts are increasing

year-on-year results and plan but the current purchase situation is favorable as the number of projects and number of purchasing contracts are increasing Construction business fell below the plan and the year-on-year results Disclosed the results of investigation as of today regarding our subsidiary's "Possibility of Inappropriate Transactions" released in June. Decided not to make retroactive adjustments in previous years as the effects on prior consolidated financial results are considered to

be minimal*

*As stated in the "Notice of Absorption-type Merger of Subsidiary (Simplified Merger and Absorption-type Merger) and Discontinuation of Debt Waiver" as of June 28, 2021, we found out that inappropriate transactions may have been conducted at our consolidated subsidiary One's Life Home. Accordingly, we established an internal investigation committee and

have been investigating this matter. We disclosed the results of investigation in the "Results of Investigation into Inappropriate Transactions by a Subsidiary and Future Policy" released today.

