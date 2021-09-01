Sansei Landic : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for 2Q of FY12/21
Sansei Landic Co., Ltd.
Supplementary Materials for
Consolidated Financial Results for
2Q of FY12/21
August 12, 2021
FY12/21 2Q Topics
Business forecasts revised upward as both sales and profits exceeded the plan and the year-on-year results
Purchase amount fell below the year-on-year results and plan but the current purchase situation is favorable as the number of projects and number of purchasing contracts are increasing
Construction business fell below the plan and the year-on-year results Disclosed the results of investigation as of today regarding our subsidiary's "Possibility of Inappropriate Transactions" released in June. Decided not to make retroactive adjustments in previous years as the effects on prior consolidated financial results are considered to
be minimal*
*As stated in the "Notice of Absorption-type Merger of Subsidiary (Simplified Merger and Absorption-type Merger) and Discontinuation of Debt Waiver" as of June 28, 2021, we found out that inappropriate transactions may have been conducted at our consolidated subsidiary One's Life Home. Accordingly, we established an internal investigation committee and
have been investigating this matter. We disclosed the results of investigation in the "Results of Investigation into Inappropriate Transactions by a Subsidiary and Future Policy" released today.
1
Our Response to COVID-19
We will continue to respond flexibly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Response to our clients
Response to our employees
・During the spread of COVID-19, conduct PCR tests before
・Provide masks for all employees
visiting customers and thoroughly implement measures
・Continue remote working and staggered work hours
against infections such as wearing masks when seeing
customers
・Lend computers and printers, etc. for remote working
・Conduct telephone and online meetings
・Promotion of online application procedures
・Refrain from holding and participating in face-to-face
・Conduct antibody tests
seminars
・Refrain from holding and participating in business dinners
・Conduct regular PCR tests
and social gatherings
・Establishment of vaccine leave
・Installation of air purifiers on each floor including reception
・Installation of carbon dioxide meters on each floor including
reception
・Apply antiviral agents and antibacterial finishing on each
floor including reception
2
Financial Results
(Unit: Million yen)
19/2Q
20/2Q
21/2Q
Results
Results
Plan
Results
Vs. plan
Net sales
7,701
8,354
8,375
9,109
+734
Gross profit
2,341
1,931
1,960
2,331
+371
SG&A
1,550
1,535
1,674
1,642
-31
Operating
790
395
286
689
+402
income
Ordinary
750
291
214
631
+416
income
Net income
473
182
137
402
+265
■ Net sales
+9.0% YoY
■ Gross profit
+20.7% YoY
■ Operating income
+74.3% YoY
■ Ordinary income
+116.4% YoY
■ Net income
+120.8% YoY
3
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unit: Million yen)
FY12/20
21/2Q
Amount
Amount
Vs. end of
Pct. change
previous term
Cash and
4,329
4,281
-48
-1.1%
deposits
Property for
14,424
12,586
-1,838
-12.7％
sale
Interest-bearing
8,341
6,587
-1,754
-21.0
liabilities
Net assets
10,066
10,093
+26
+0.3％
Total assets
20,070
18,425
-1,645
-8.2％
Shareholders'
50.1%
54.8%
+4.7pt
―
equity ratio
Property for sale
Decreased compared with the end of the previous fiscal year due to steady sales Sales for FY12/20 2Q:
8,354 million yen Sales for FY12/21 2Q: 9,109 million yen
Interest-bearingliabilities
Decreased compared with the end of the previous fiscal year due to increase in sales
4
