Sansera Engineering : Annual General Meeting

"Inflows" means all amounts which received by an "Tax" means: (i) all forms of tax (direct and indirect),

Investor, including, without limitation, any dividends or levy, duty (including stamp duties), charge, impost,

other distributions, repayments, redemptions, buybacks withholding or other amount, whenever or wherever

or interest received from the Company in respect of created or imposed by, or payable to any Tax Authority

the Shares held by that Investor (including any shares in India wherever payable on own account or in a

into which those Shares have converted) and any representative capacity, including without limitation

proceeds from the sale of those Shares (or any shares in relation to income, profits, gains, net wealth, asset

into which those Shares have converted), and in each values, turnover, expenditure, capital gains, withholding,

case as reduced by the amount of any Tax (including employment, payroll, fringe benefits and franchise taxes

any surcharge, fees, interest, penalty or other amounts (including surcharges and cess); and (ii) all charges,

in relation to Tax) paid, payable, levied, withheld, interest, penalties and fines incidental or relating to any

accrued or provided for in relation to such Inflows under Tax falling within (a) above or which arise as a result of

applicable regulations and in each case as reduced by the failure to pay any Tax on the due date or to comply

the amount of expenses or costs incurred, accrued, with any obligation relating to Tax;

paid, provided for or reimbursed by the Investor in RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors

relation to such Inflows. Provided that where Inflows are (hereinafter referred to as the "Board" which expression

denominated in a currency other than US$, then such

shall also include any Committee duly constituted by the

Inflows shall be converted into US$ at their respective

Board) of the Company be and is hereby authorised to

actual exchange rate for an Investor and in case of any

do all such acts, deeds or things that may be necessary,

accruals or provisions therefor, the average exchange

proper and expedient to give effect to the aforesaid

rate available on the website of the Reserve Bank of

resolution."

India, at the end of banking hours in India on the relevant

calculation date. Provided further that for the purpose 5. APPOINTMENT OF MR. SAMIR PURUSHOTTAM

of this definition, the term Tax shall include all forms of INAMDAR AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND FIXING

taxes, levies, duties, charges, impost and withholding or OF REMUNERATION.

other amount imposed by or payable to any tax authority To consider and if thought fit to pass with or without

in India or in countries other than India;

modification(s), the following resolution as a Special

"Investor Benchmark Rate" means the US$ cash Resolution:

amount equal to the amount which when inserted in the "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of

calculation of IRR as the Inflows received at the relevant

Sections 149, 150, 152 read with Schedule IV and other

calculation date (where the relevant calculation date(s)

applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act,

is/are the date(s) of receipt of such Inflows received)

2013 ("Act") and the Companies (Appointment and

would result in the Investors receiving the 25% IRR after

Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014, and applicable

taking in account:

provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of

(i) all Outflows for that Investor prior to and as at the

India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

relevant calculation date;

Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") including

(ii) all Inflows for that Investor prior to the relevant

any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment

calculation date; and thereof for the time being in force, and the Articles of

(iii) such part of the Inflows for that Investor as on the Association of the Company, Mr. Samir Purushottam

relevant calculation date as required for achieving Inamdar, DIN: 00481968, having Registration No.

the Investor Benchmark Rate; IDDB-DI-202201-040536 of Director in Independent

"IRR" means as at the relevant calculation date, the Director's Data Bank, and who was appointed as an

internal rate of return per annum received by an Investor Additional Independent Director upto the ensuing AGM

with respect to that Investor's Outflows, calculated by by the Board of Directors with effect from May 23, 2022

applying the latest version of Microsoft Excel Version on recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration

XIRR function to the Outflows and Inflows, in each case Committee of the Board of Directors and in respect of

on the date upon which the cashflow was effected or whom notice under section 160 of the Act has been

in case of any Outflows or Inflows that have not yet received from a member proposing his candidature

occurred, the relevant calculation date, with returns for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as