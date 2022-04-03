Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Sansera Engineering Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANSERA   INE953O01021

SANSERA ENGINEERING LIMITED

(SANSERA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sansera Engineering : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

04/03/2022 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAWVSERIA

ideas@work

April 02, 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Bandra - Kurla Complex Mumbai 400051

Scrip Symbol: SANSERA

Dear Sir/ Madam

The Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Mumbai 400001

Scrip Code: 543358

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meetings under the

SEBI

(Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements),

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6)

Regulations with various

of

Disclosure

2015, we

would

to

the

the

Company

Investors

and

as

given

below:

like

SEBI (Listing Obligations and

inform you that

Analysts (participants)

officials of per detail

Date

Type of Interaction

Regulations 2015

Requirements), will be interacting

Location

April 4 - 5, 2022

April 4 - 5, 2022

1*1 / Group Meetings hosted by ICICI Securities 1*1 / Group Meetings

Mumbal Mumbai

Further, please note that the Company will be referring to publicly available documents for discussions during interaction with participants.

Kindly, note that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of participants/ Company.

Thanking you, for Sansera Engineering Limited

Rajesh Kumar Modi

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer M.No. F5176

SANSERA ENGINEERING LIMITED

(Formerly Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd)

Reg Off: No. 143/A, Jigani Link Road, Bangalore-S60 105, India, Tel: +91 80-27839081/82/83.

Fax: +91 80-27839309

E-mail id: info@sansera.in Website: www.sansera.in CIN: L34103KA1981PLC004542

Disclaimer

Sansera Engineering Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 06:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANSERA ENGINEERING LIMITED
02:44aSANSERA ENGINEERING : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/01SANSERA ENGINEERING : Awarding orders/contract
PU
03/31Sansera Engineering Limited Wins Large Order from BMW Motorrad for Aluminium Forged and..
CI
03/20SANSERA ENGINEERING LIMITED(BSE : 543358) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
02/09Nomura Adjusts Sansera Engineering's Price Target to 1,162 Indian Rupees From 1,184 Ind..
MT
02/08Sansera Engineering's Consolidated Profit Slumps in Fiscal Q3
MT
02/07Sansera Engineering Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
01/24India Ratings & Research Keeps AA- Rating on Sansera Engineering; Outlook Stable
MT
2021ICRA Affirms AA- Rating on Sansera Engineering's Fund-Based Financing; Keeps Stable Out..
MT
2021Sansera Engineering to Close Five Plants in India for Maintenance Works
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANSERA ENGINEERING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 360 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2022 1 272 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net Debt 2022 5 328 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 36 973 M 487 M 487 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 868
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart SANSERA ENGINEERING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sansera Engineering Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANSERA ENGINEERING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 708,90 INR
Average target price 907,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bindiganavile R. Preetham Group Chief Executive Officer
Subramonia Sekhar Vasan Chairman & Managing Director
Praveen Chauhan Vice President-Operations
Sourabh Kumar Secretary, Manager-Finance & Compliance Officer
Raunak Gupta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANSERA ENGINEERING LIMITED-8.71%487
CUMMINS INC.-7.84%28 561
RHEINMETALL AG132.18%9 218
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED20.65%4 149
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-13.98%3 067
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-10.99%3 055