Sansera Engineering : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

April 02, 2022
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G
Bandra - Kurla Complex Mumbai 400051
Scrip Symbol: SANSERA
Dear Sir/ Madam
The Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited,
P.J. Towers, Dalal Street
Mumbai 400001
Scrip Code: 543358
Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meetings under the
SEBI
(Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements),
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6)
Regulations with various
|
of
|
Disclosure
|
2015, we
|
would
|
to
|
the
|
the
|
Company
|
Investors
|
and
|
as
|
given
|
below:
like
SEBI (Listing Obligations and
inform you that
Analysts (participants)
officials of per detail
Date
Type of Interaction
Regulations 2015
Requirements), will be interacting
Location
April 4 - 5, 2022
April 4 - 5, 2022
1*1 / Group Meetings hosted by ICICI Securities 1*1 / Group Meetings
Mumbal Mumbai
Further, please note that the Company will be referring to publicly available documents for discussions during interaction with participants.
Kindly, note that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of participants/ Company.
Thanking you, for Sansera Engineering Limited
Rajesh Kumar Modi
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer M.No. F5176
SANSERA ENGINEERING LIMITED
(Formerly Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd)
Reg Off: No. 143/A, Jigani Link Road, Bangalore-S60 105, India, Tel: +91 80-27839081/82/83.
Fax: +91 80-27839309
E-mail id: info@sansera.in Website: www.sansera.in CIN: L34103KA1981PLC004542