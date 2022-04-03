Sansera Engineering : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

SAWVSERIA

ideas@work

April 02, 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Bandra - Kurla Complex Mumbai 400051

Scrip Symbol: SANSERA

Dear Sir/ Madam

The Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Mumbai 400001

Scrip Code: 543358

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meetings under the

SEBI

(Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements),

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6)

Regulations with various

of Disclosure 2015, we would to the the Company Investors and as given below: like

SEBI (Listing Obligations and

inform you that

Analysts (participants)

officials of per detail

Date

Type of Interaction

Regulations 2015

Requirements), will be interacting

Location

April 4 - 5, 2022

April 4 - 5, 2022

1*1 / Group Meetings hosted by ICICI Securities 1*1 / Group Meetings

Mumbal Mumbai

Further, please note that the Company will be referring to publicly available documents for discussions during interaction with participants.

Kindly, note that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of participants/ Company.

Thanking you, for Sansera Engineering Limited

Rajesh Kumar Modi

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer M.No. F5176

SANSERA ENGINEERING LIMITED

(Formerly Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd)

Reg Off: No. 143/A, Jigani Link Road, Bangalore-S60 105, India, Tel: +91 80-27839081/82/83.

Fax: +91 80-27839309

E-mail id: info@sansera.in Website: www.sansera.in CIN: L34103KA1981PLC004542