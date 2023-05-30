Sansha Electric Manufacturing : Notice of the 89th Annual Meeting of Shareholders (193KB)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 6882

June 7, 2023

To Our Shareholders:

3-1-56 Nishiawaji, Higashiyodogawa-ku, Osaka

Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

President Hajimu Yoshimura

Notice of the 89th Annual Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to thank you for your continued support.

You are hereby notified that the 89th Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures to provide the information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (matters to be provided electronically) electronically and posted them on the Company's website on the Internet, so please access the Company's website below and check the contents.

URL for Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd Website: https://www.sansha.co.jp/ir/meeting.html

The information subject to electronic provision is published not only via the Company's Website mentioned above, but also via the Website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan Exchange Group (JPX). Therefore, if necessary, please access the JPX's website (https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/), and search for the information concerning Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd by inputting the Company's securities code 6882 into the window of the search engine titled "Listed Company Search," then click "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting."

URL for information about Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd on the JPX's Website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/StockSearch.do?callJorEFlg=1&method=&topSearchStr=6882

If you do not attend the meeting, please exercise your voting rights in advance via the Internet or in writing. Please review the "Reference Document for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:10 p.m., on June 27 (Tuesday), 2023.

Sincerely yours,

Details 1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (sign-in starts at 9:00 a.m.) 2. Place: 4-2-1 Miyahara Yodogawa-ku, Osaka Hotel Mielparque Osaka, 4th Floor, room "Soleil" (Please see the "Access Map" at the end of the document)

3. Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The business report, the consolidated financial statements and the

results of consolidated financial statement audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 89th business period (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

2. The non-consolidated financial statements for the 89th business period (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

