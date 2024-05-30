Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damage arising from the translation Securities Code: 6882 June 4, 2024 To Our Shareholders: 3-1-56 Nishiawaji, Higashiyodogawa-ku, Osaka Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. President Hajimu Yoshimura Notice of the 90th Annual Meeting of Shareholders We would like to thank you for your continued support. You are hereby notified that the 90th Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held as described below. In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures to provide the information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (matters to be provided electronically) electronically and posted them on the Company's website on the Internet, so please access the Company's website below and check the contents. URL for Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd Website: https://www.sansha.co.jp/ir/meeting.html The information subject to electronic provision is published not only via the Company's Website mentioned above, but also via the Website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan Exchange Group (JPX). Therefore, if necessary, please access the JPX's website (https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/), and search for the information concerning Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd by inputting the Company's securities code 6882 into the window of the search engine titled "Listed Company Search," then click "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting." URL for information about Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd on the JPX's Website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/StockSearch.do?callJorEFlg=1&method=&topSearchStr=6882 If you do not attend the meeting, please exercise your voting rights in advance via the Internet or in writing. Please review the "Reference Document for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:10 p.m., on June 24 (Monday), 2024. Sincerely yours, Details 1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (sign-in starts at 9:00 a.m.) 2. Place: 5-14-10 Nishinakajima Yodogawa-ku, Osaka New Osaka Hotel, 3th Floor, room "Yodo" 3. Agenda: Matters to be reported: 1. The business report, the consolidated financial statements and the results of consolidated financial statement audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 90th business period (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) 2. The non-consolidated financial statements for the 90th business period (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) - 1 -

Matters to be resolved: Proposal 1: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation Proposal 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors Proposal 3 Election of Three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members Proposal 4 Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member 4 Other Matters to be Determined by the Board of Directors at the Convocation If you exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) and do not indicate your approval or disapproval of any of the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, we will assume that you have voted in favor of the proposals. If you exercise your voting rights twice, once via the Internet and once in writing (by mail), we will treat the Internet vote as the valid exercise of your voting rights. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, we will treat the last vote as the valid exercise of your voting rights. If you wish to exercise your voting rights by proxy, one other shareholder with voting rights may attend the meeting as your proxy. Please note, however, that a document evidencing the proxy's power of representation must be submitted. Shareholders who have made a request for delivery of the document will also receive a document stating the matters to be provided electronically, but such document will exclude the following matters in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

"Structure and Policy of Company" in the Business Report "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements "Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements

Accordingly, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements included in this document are a part of the subject documents on which the accounting auditor has prepared the accounting audit report and the statutory auditor has prepared the audit report. https://www.sansha.co.jp/) and on the JPX's Website ( In the event of any modification to the electronic provision measures, a notice will be posted on the aforementioned Company's Website (and on the JPX's Website ( https://www2.jpx.co.jp), both before and after the modification. - 2 -

Reference Document for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders Proposal 1: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation Reason for the proposal

In preparation for a shortage in the number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members stipulated in laws and ordinances, the Company will establish a new provision regarding Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Members, stipulate the effective period of the resolution to elect a Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member, and clarify the term of office of a Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member when he/she assumes office as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member. Proposed revision

The proposed revision are as follows. (The part underlined denotes the revision.) The existing Articles of Incorporation Proposed revision Election Election Article 27 (omission of the text) Article 27 (as it is now) (ii) (omission of the text) (ii) (as it is now) (New stipulation) (ⅲ) Pursuant to Article 329, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, the Company may elect a Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member at a general meeting of shareholders in preparation for a shortage in the number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members (New stipulation) stipulated by law or these Articles of Incorporation. (ⅳ) The period during which the resolution for the election of a Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member set forth in the preceding paragraph shall remain in effect shall be until the beginning of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders relating to the last fiscal year ending within four (4) years after such resolution is adopted. term of office term of office Article 28 (omission of the text) Article 28 (as it is now) (ii) The term of office of an Audit & (ii) The term of office of an Audit & Supervisory Board Member elected to fill a Supervisory Board Member elected to fill a vacancy left by an Audit & Supervisory vacancy left by an Audit & Supervisory Board Member who retires before the Board Member who retires before the expiration of his/her term of office shall expiration of his/her term of office shall expire when the term of office of the expire when the term of office of the retiring Audit & Supervisory Board retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member expires. Member expires. However, in the event that a Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member elected pursuant to Paragraph 3 of the preceding Article assumes office as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member, his/her term of office shall not exceed the conclusion of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders relating to the last fiscal year ending within 4 years after his/her election as a Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member. - 3 -

Proposal 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors The term of office of all six (6) Directors will expire at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Company requests the election of Seven (7) Directors. The candidates for Directors are determined at board meetings after receiving the report from the Nomination and Compensation Committee based on the criteria for appointment of Directors. Also, candidates for Outside Directors satisfy the "criteria for appointment of Outside Officers and for judgment of independence." The candidates for Directors are as follows. Candidate Name Position and responsibility at the Company Attendance at No. (gender) board meetings Hajimu Yoshimura Representative Director, President 1 Chairman of Board of Directors 100% Reappointment (male) Member of the Nominating and Compensation Advisory (14/14 meetings) Committee Masaki Fujiwara Director and Executive Vice President 2 General Manager of Corporate Strategy 100% Reappointment (male) Member of the Nominating and Compensation Advisory (14/14 meetings) Committee Director and Senior Managing Operating Officer Hiroshi Zumoto Chief Operating Officer of Power Supply System 100% 3 Reappointment Manufacturing business (male) (14/14 meetings) Executive General Manager, Power Supply System Manufacturing Division Hajime Katsushima Director and Managing Operating Officer 100% 4 Reappointment Chief Operating Officer of Semiconductor business (male) (14/14 meetings) Executive General Manager, Technology Akira Uno Reappointment Outside Director 86% 5 Independent Chairman of the Nominating and Compensation Advisory (male) (12/14 meetings) Committee Outside Director Koichi Ina Reappointment Outside Director 100% 6 Independent Member of the Nominating and Compensation Advisory (male) (14/14 meetings) Committee Outside Director New appointment 7 Eriko Nashioka Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members 100% Independent (female) (14/14 meetings) Outside Director Notes: 1. There is no special conflict of interest between any of the candidates for Director and the Company. 2. Eriko Nashioka is currently an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company, and her term of office will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. She will have been in office as an Audit & Supervisory Board Members for four (4) years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. 3. The Company entered into the Directors liability insurance contract prescribed in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, in which all the Directors are the insured. If this proposal is approved as proposed and each candidate assumes the post of Director, each candidate will become the insured of the said contract. The said contract is to cover the insured Directors, etc. against damages that could arise from taking responsibilities regarding the performance of their duties or being asked for compensation regarding the pursuit of the said responsibilities. However, there are certain exemptions; for example, damages arising from an act that the insured conducts knowing it is in violation of laws and regulations are not covered. Premiums is borne by the Company. If the candidate assumes office as a director, he/she will be insured under such insurance policy and the policy will be renewed with the same terms during his/her term of office. - 4 -

Candidate Name Brief profile, position and responsibility at the Company Number of the (Date of birth Company's No. (Significant concurrent positions) & gender) shares owned Apr. 1976 Joined Matsushita Electric Works, Ltd. (currently Panasonic Holdings Corporation) Jan. 2001 Vice President, U.S. Research Lab, Matsushita Electric Works, Ltd. Apr. 2007 Operating Officer and General Manager of Lighting Device Development Division, Matsushita Electric Works, Ltd. June 2007 President, SUNX Co., Ltd. (currently Panasonic Industrial Reappointment Devices SUNX Co., Ltd.) Hajimu Yoshimura June 2012 President, Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd. 27,200 shares (January 10, 1954; Aug. 2014 Advisor, the Company 70 years of age, Jan. 2015 Vice President and Operating Officer in charge of overall male) management, the Company 1 June 2015 Director, Vice President and Operating Officer, Planning Division, the Company June 2017 Representative Director, Vice President and Operating Officer, the Company Apr. 2018 Representative Director, President, the Company (incumbent) [Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director ] Hajimu Yoshimura has abundant experience and extensive knowledge he has gained as a management executive in the major Japanese electronics manufacturer. In addition, he has served as Vice President of an overseas affiliate of the Group and thus has broad-based knowledge of global corporate management. Furthermore, after he assumed the presidency of the Company , he adopted the vision, "Global Power Solution Partner," and has promoted a growth strategy and managerial reform to improve the corporate value. As we believe it appropriate to manage the Group under his leadership to ensure sustainable growth and further development of the Company, we nominate him as a candidate for Director. Attendance at board meetings: 14/14 meetings Number of years in office of Director (at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders): 9 years - 5 -

Candidate Name Brief profile, position and responsibility at the Company Number of the (Date of birth Company's No. (Significant concurrent positions) & gender) shares owned Apr. 1977 Joined Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. (currently Panasonic Holdings Corporation) Jan. 2000 Director, Administration, Malaysia Matsushita Television Co., Ltd. Nov. 2004 Director, Technology and Accounting Center, Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Dec. 2006 Director, Accounting Center, Panasonic AVC Networks, Reappointment Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. May 2010 President, Panasonic Insurance Service Co., Ltd. Masaki Fujiwara 17,700 shares Mar. 2014 Advisor, the Company (December 23, 1953; June 2014 Director, Senior Managing Operating Officer, the Company 70 years of age, male) General Manager of Administration, the Company Mar. 2018 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, KUBOTA 2 Corporation Apr. 2018 Director, Senior Managing Operating Officer, the Company General Manager of Corporate Strategy, the Company Apr. 2023 Director, Executive Vice President, the Company (incumbent) General Manager of Corporate Strategy, the Company (incumbent) [Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director] Masaki Fujiwara has abundant corporate management experience and extensive knowledge of administration he has gained as a management executive in the major Japanese electronics manufacturer. In addition, he has served as Director of an overseas affiliate of the Group and thus is equipped with global perspectives. Since assuming office as Director of the Company in June 2014, he has overseen the administrative and corporate strategy divisions of the Company and has served as Director, Executive Vice President since April 2023. As we believe he is capable of fully leveraging his abundant experience in the Group's future business development, we nominate him as a candidate for a Director. Attendance at board meetings: 14/14 meetings Number of years in office of Director (at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders): 10 years - 6 -

Candidate Name Brief profile, position and responsibility at the Company Number of the (Date of birth Company's No. (Significant concurrent positions) & gender) shares owned Apr. 1982 Joined the Company May 2005 General Manager, Manufacturing Engineering Department , the Company Sep. 2011 Manager, Okayama Plant, the Company Apr. 2012 Operating Officer, the Company Executive General Manager, Semiconductor Manufacturing Division, the Company General Manager, Okayama Plant, the Company Apr. 2018 Managing Operating Officer, the Company Executive General Manager, Semiconductor Manufacturing Division, the Company Apr. 2020 Managing Operating Officer, the Company Reappointment Chief Operating Officer of Semiconductor business, the Hiroshi Zumoto Company 9,500 shares Executive General Manager, Semiconductor Manufacturing (April 18, 1959; Division, the Company 65 years of age, June. 2021 Director, Managing Operating Officer, the Company male) Chief Operating Officer of Semiconductor business, the Company Executive General Manager, Semiconductor Manufacturing 3 Division, the Company Apr. 2023 Director, Senior Managing Operating Officer, the Company (incumbent) Chief Operating Officer of Power Supply System Manufacturing business, the Company (incumbent) Executive General Manager, Power Supply System Manufacturing Division, the Company(incumbent) (Significant concurrent positions) Chairman, SANREX LIMITED(HONG KONG) Chairman, SANSHA ELECTRIC MFG. (GUANGDONG) CO., LTD. (CHINA) [Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director] Since joining the Company, Hiroshi Zumoto has been involved in improving productivity and strengthening the production system as a person in charge of production technology. After holding key positions in the semiconductor business from April 2012, he assumed the position of Director of the Company in June 2021. Since then, he has played an appropriate role in overseeing the semiconductor business with his high level of competence and expertise in the field, as well as supervising the Company's management. Since April 2023, he has been responsible for overseeing the Power Supply System Manufacturing business, and we have determined that he can fully demonstrate his wealth of experience in the future development of our business, and therefore we continue to nominate him as a candidate for Director. Attendance at board meetings: 14/14 meetings Number of years in office of Director (at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders): 3 years - 7 -

Candidate Name Brief profile, position and responsibility at the Company Number of the (Date of birth Company's No. (Significant concurrent positions) & gender) shares owned Apr. 1981 Joined the Company Apr. 2009 General Manager, Research Department , the Company Apr. 2011 Operating Officer, the Company Executive General Manager, Engineering and Development Division, the Company Nov. 2016 Representative Director, President, Sansha Electric Eastern CO., LTD(currently Suwa Sansha Electric Co., Ltd) Apr. 2021 Managing Operating Officer, the Company Assistant Chief Operating Officer of Power Supply System Manufacturing business, the Company Executive General Manager, Power Supply System Manufacturing Division, the Company Reappointment Apr. 2022 Managing Operating Officer, the Company Hajime Katsushima Chief Operating Officer of Power Supply System Manufacturing business, the Company 13,000 shares (January 29, 1959; Executive General Manager, Power Supply System 65 years of age, Manufacturing Division, the Company male) June 2022 Director, Managing Operating Officer, the Company Chief Operating Officer of Power Supply System 4 Manufacturing business, the Company Executive General Manager, Power Supply System Manufacturing Division, the Company Apr. 2023 Director, Managing Operating Officer, the Company (incumbent) Chief Operating Officer of Semiconductor business, the Company (incumbent) Executive General Manager, Technology, the Company(incumbent) (Significant concurrent positions) Chairman, SANSHA ELECTRIC MFG. (SHANGHAI ) CO., LTD. (CHINA) [Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director] Since joining the Company, Hajime Katsushima has been involved in product development in the new energy field as a person in charge of R&D. Since November 2016, he has been involved in the management of Group companies as the Representative Director and President. After serving as General Manager of the Power Supply System Manufacturing bussiness, he was appointed Head of Semiconductor Business and General Manager of the Technology Division in April 2023. We have determined that it is necessary to utilize his wealth of experience and expertise in order to implement our growth strategy and to continuously improve the corporate value of our group in the future, and have therefore nominated him as a candidate for Director. Attendance at board meetings: 14/14 meetings Number of years in office of Director (at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders): 2 years - 8 -

Candidate Name Brief profile, position and responsibility at the Company Number of the (Date of birth Company's No. (Significant concurrent positions) & gender) shares owned Apr. 1966 Joined The Sumitomo Bank, Limited (currently Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation) June 1993 Director and Manager of Ningyocho Branch, The Sumitomo Bank, Limited Feb. 1996 Representative Executive Director, Sumitomo Credit Service Co., Ltd. June 2000 Representative Director and Vice President, Sumitomo Credit Service Co., Ltd. Reappointment Apr. 2001 Representative Director and Vice President, Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited due to merger Independent June 2003 Chairman and Operating Officer, SMBC Consulting Co., Ltd. Feb. 2006 Operating Officer, Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. Outside Director 12,000 shares Oct. 2007 Managing Officer, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. Akira Uno June 2009 Outside Director, HASHIMOTO SOGYO Ltd. (currently (August 15, 1942; HASHIMOTO SOGYO HOLDINGS Ltd.) (incumbent) 81 years of age, Aug. 2009 Special Advisor, the Company male) June 2014 Outside Director, the Company (incumbent) (Significant concurrent positions) Outside Director, HASHIMOTO SOGYO HOLDINGS Ltd Fellow ,School of Business at Graduate School of Economics, Kyoto University (Doctor of Economics) Senior Executive Fellow, DMG MORI Co., LTD. 5 Special Assistant to the President, Kyoto University [Reason for appointment as a candidate for Outside Director] Akira Uno is the candidate for Outside Director. He has abundant experience and knowledge he has gained as a management executive of many companies. He provides recommendations and advice on the Group's growth strategy and managerial reform at its board meetings as Outside Director and the Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, and performs a decision-making function and supervisory function. As we believe he is qualified to supervise the management of the Company, we nominate him as a candidate for Outside Director. [Special conflict of interest, etc. between the Company and entities at which the candidate holds concurrent positions] There is no special relationship between the Company and HASHIMOTO SOGYO HOLDINGS Ltd., Kyoto University, and DMG MORI Co., LTD. at which Akira Uno holds concurrent positions. [Liability limitation agreement] In accordance with the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into an agreement limiting liability for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act with Akira Uno. The limit of liability for damages under the agreement is the amount specified in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The Company will continue said agreement if his reappointment is approved. [Notification as Independent Officer] Akira Uno had performed duties at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (the Sumitomo Bank, Limited at the time he joined the bank), which is one of the correspondent banks of the Company, as well as affiliated companies of the bank, until February 2006. However, his transactions with the bank are based on general agreements, and it has been 18 years since he retired from the bank. Accordingly, the Company has determined that he has no potential conflict of interest with general shareholders and notified him as an Independent Officer to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Company will continue to appoint him as an Independent Officer if his reappointment is approved. Attendance at board meetings: 12/14 meetings Number of years in office of Outside Director (at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders): 10 years - 9 -