  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6882   JP3332600000

SANSHA ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD.

(6882)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  07:00:00 11/05/2023 BST
1076.00 JPY   +16.20%
08:37aSansha Electric Manufacturing : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)（159KB）
PU
04/28Sansha Electric Manufacturing : Event Information PCIM Europe 2023 09.-11.05.2023, Nuremberg, Germany
PU
04/28Sansha Electric Manufacturing : World hydrogen 2023 Summit & Exhibition
PU
Summary 
Summary

Sansha Electric Manufacturing : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)（159KB）

05/11/2023 | 08:37am BST
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

May 10, 2023

Company name:

Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6882

URL https://www.sansha.co.jp

Representative:

Representative Director, President

Hajimu Yoshimura

General Manager

Inquiries:

Corporate Planning Division

Hiroyuki Maruyama

TEL 06-6321-0321

Operating Officer

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

June 28, 2023

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

June 28, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 8, 2023

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2023

28,088

23.9

1,629

23.8

1,651

25.7

1,241

8.2

Year ended March 31, 2022

22,675

16.7

1,316

215.9

1,313

197.7

1,147

130.5

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

Profit attributable to

Ordinary profit/total

Operating profit/net

share

owners of

assets

sales

parent/equity

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2023

95.33

-

6.1

5.9

5.8

Year ended March 31, 2022

83.30

-

5.9

5.1

5.8

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

29,083

21,065

72.4

1,583.87

As of March 31, 2022

27,146

19,810

73.0

1,541.90

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

(198)

(799)

(189)

3,959

Year ended March 31, 2022

940

(317)

(1,666)

5,026

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Dividend payout

Ratio of dividends

to net assets

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

dividends (Total)

ratio (Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

8.00

-

17.00

25.00

330

30.0

1.7

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

8.00

-

22.00

30.00

395

31.5

1.9

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

10.00

-

30.00

40.00

38.0

(Forecast)

1

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

30,500

8.6

2,000

22.7

2,000

21.1

1,400

12.8

105.26

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2023

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2023

14,950,000

shares

As of March 31, 2022

14,950,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2023

1,650,022

shares

As of March 31, 2022

2,102,122

shares

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended March 31, 2023

13,021,763

shares

Year ended March 31, 2022

13,770,955

shares

2

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,026

3,959

Notes receivable - trade

838

551

Accounts receivable - trade

6,364

7,735

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

1,242

1,568

Merchandise and finished goods

2,634

3,105

Work in process

1,591

1,789

Raw materials and supplies

2,618

3,181

Other

562

649

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(59)

(31)

Total current assets

20,819

22,510

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

1,866

1,846

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

517

694

Land

2,238

2,238

Leased assets, net

295

375

Construction in progress

79

110

Other, net

262

234

Total property, plant and equipment

5,259

5,499

Intangible assets

Goodwill

28

22

Other

114

101

Total intangible assets

143

123

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

24

32

Deferred tax assets

255

336

Retirement benefit asset

508

384

Other

135

196

Total investments and other assets

924

949

Total non-current assets

6,326

6,572

Total assets

27,146

29,083

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

3,470

3,875

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

337

375

Accounts payable - other

913

1,169

Accrued expenses

609

679

Income taxes payable

195

345

Contract liabilities

388

58

Provision for bonuses

565

614

Provision for product warranties

57

58

Provision for loss on orders received

40

51

Other

326

289

Total current liabilities

6,905

7,519

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

101

190

Directors' retirement benefits payable

68

68

Deferred tax liabilities

161

133

Retirement benefit liability

52

54

Other

48

51

Total non-current liabilities

431

498

Total liabilities

7,336

8,017

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,774

2,774

Capital surplus

2,698

2,698

Retained earnings

15,226

16,033

Treasury shares

(1,903)

(1,540)

Total shareholders' equity

18,795

19,965

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

5

11

Foreign currency translation adjustment

901

1,109

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

107

(21)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,014

1,100

Total net assets

19,810

21,065

Total liabilities and net assets

27,146

29,083

4

Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

Net sales

22,675

28,088

Cost of sales

17,227

21,600

Gross profit

5,447

6,488

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,131

4,858

Operating profit

1,316

1,629

Non-operating income

Interest income

10

12

Dividend income

2

1

Rental income

14

13

Electricity sale income

6

7

Gain on valuation of derivatives

-

44

Other

50

37

Total non-operating income

83

116

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

10

4

Loss on valuation of derivatives

8

-

Foreign exchange losses

63

88

Other

4

1

Total non-operating expenses

87

94

Ordinary profit

1,313

1,651

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

7

-

Total extraordinary income

7

-

Profit before income taxes

1,320

1,651

Income taxes - current

228

463

Income taxes - deferred

(55)

(53)

Total income taxes

173

409

Profit

1,147

1,241

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,147

1,241

5

Disclaimer

Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 27 000 M 201 M 159 M
Net income 2023 850 M 6,32 M 5,01 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 2,16%
Capitalization 12 316 M 91,5 M 72,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 405
Free-Float 55,8%
Managers and Directors
Hajimu Yoshimura Executive Vice President
Yukio Shikata Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Katsumi Sato Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Akira Uno Independent Outside Director
Koichi Ina Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANSHA ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD.7.30%92
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED6.38%147 454
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.29.97%100 382
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.13.71%33 678
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-26.10%19 142
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.151.36%17 134
