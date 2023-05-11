Sansha Electric Manufacturing : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)（159KB）
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
May 10, 2023
Company name:
Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
6882
URL
https://www.sansha.co.jp
Representative:
Representative Director, President
Hajimu Yoshimura
General Manager
Inquiries:
Corporate Planning Division
Hiroyuki Maruyama
TEL 06-6321-0321
Operating Officer
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
June 28, 2023
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
June 28, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 8, 2023
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results meeting:
Yes
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
28,088
23.9
1,629
23.8
1,651
25.7
1,241
8.2
Year ended March 31, 2022
22,675
16.7
1,316
215.9
1,313
197.7
1,147
130.5
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
Profit attributable to
Ordinary profit/total
Operating profit/net
share
owners of
assets
sales
parent/equity
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
95.33
-
6.1
5.9
5.8
Year ended March 31, 2022
83.30
-
5.9
5.1
5.8
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
29,083
21,065
72.4
1,583.87
As of March 31, 2022
27,146
19,810
73.0
1,541.90
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
(198)
(799)
(189)
3,959
Year ended March 31, 2022
940
(317)
(1,666)
5,026
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Dividend payout
Ratio of dividends
to net assets
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
dividends (Total)
ratio (Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
8.00
-
17.00
25.00
330
30.0
1.7
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
8.00
-
22.00
30.00
395
31.5
1.9
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
10.00
-
30.00
40.00
38.0
(Forecast)
1
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
30,500
8.6
2,000
22.7
2,000
21.1
1,400
12.8
105.26
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2023
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2023
14,950,000
shares
As of March 31, 2022
14,950,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2023
1,650,022
shares
As of March 31, 2022
2,102,122
shares
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended March 31, 2023
13,021,763
shares
Year ended March 31, 2022
13,770,955
shares
2
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
5,026
3,959
Notes receivable - trade
838
551
Accounts receivable - trade
6,364
7,735
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
1,242
1,568
Merchandise and finished goods
2,634
3,105
Work in process
1,591
1,789
Raw materials and supplies
2,618
3,181
Other
562
649
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(59)
(31)
Total current assets
20,819
22,510
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
1,866
1,846
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
517
694
Land
2,238
2,238
Leased assets, net
295
375
Construction in progress
79
110
Other, net
262
234
Total property, plant and equipment
5,259
5,499
Intangible assets
Goodwill
28
22
Other
114
101
Total intangible assets
143
123
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
24
32
Deferred tax assets
255
336
Retirement benefit asset
508
384
Other
135
196
Total investments and other assets
924
949
Total non-current assets
6,326
6,572
Total assets
27,146
29,083
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
3,470
3,875
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
337
375
Accounts payable - other
913
1,169
Accrued expenses
609
679
Income taxes payable
195
345
Contract liabilities
388
58
Provision for bonuses
565
614
Provision for product warranties
57
58
Provision for loss on orders received
40
51
Other
326
289
Total current liabilities
6,905
7,519
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
101
190
Directors' retirement benefits payable
68
68
Deferred tax liabilities
161
133
Retirement benefit liability
52
54
Other
48
51
Total non-current liabilities
431
498
Total liabilities
7,336
8,017
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,774
2,774
Capital surplus
2,698
2,698
Retained earnings
15,226
16,033
Treasury shares
(1,903)
(1,540)
Total shareholders' equity
18,795
19,965
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
5
11
Foreign currency translation adjustment
901
1,109
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
107
(21)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,014
1,100
Total net assets
19,810
21,065
Total liabilities and net assets
27,146
29,083
4
Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
Net sales
22,675
28,088
Cost of sales
17,227
21,600
Gross profit
5,447
6,488
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,131
4,858
Operating profit
1,316
1,629
Non-operating income
Interest income
10
12
Dividend income
2
1
Rental income
14
13
Electricity sale income
6
7
Gain on valuation of derivatives
-
44
Other
50
37
Total non-operating income
83
116
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
10
4
Loss on valuation of derivatives
8
-
Foreign exchange losses
63
88
Other
4
1
Total non-operating expenses
87
94
Ordinary profit
1,313
1,651
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
7
-
Total extraordinary income
7
-
Profit before income taxes
1,320
1,651
Income taxes - current
228
463
Income taxes - deferred
(55)
(53)
Total income taxes
173
409
Profit
1,147
1,241
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,147
1,241
5
