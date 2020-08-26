Sansiri Public : Change in CFO

(English Translation) 26 August 2020 Subject : Notification of the change in Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and appointment of Acting CFO To : President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Sansiri Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to notify the resignation of Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri from the position of Chief Financial Officer, with effective from 26 August 2020.

In this regard, the Company has appointed Miss Varangkana Artkarasatapon (presently being Deputy Executive Vice President - Finance and New Business Development Division) to be Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effective from 26 August 2020. However, she will act in such position until the training in accordance with the SEC's Rules regarding the CFO qualification has been completed.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Apichart Chutrakul)

Chief Executive Officer

