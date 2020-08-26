Log in
Sansiri Public : Change in CFO

08/26/2020 | 01:57am EDT

(English Translation)

26 August 2020

Subject

: Notification of the change in Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

and appointment of Acting CFO

To

: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Sansiri Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to notify the resignation of Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri from the position of Chief Financial Officer, with effective from 26 August 2020.

In this regard, the Company has appointed Miss Varangkana Artkarasatapon (presently being Deputy Executive Vice President - Finance and New Business Development Division) to be Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effective from 26 August 2020. However, she will act in such position until the training in accordance with the SEC's Rules regarding the CFO qualification has been completed.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Apichart Chutrakul)

Chief Executive Officer

Company Secretary Office

email address : CompanySecretary@sansiri.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sansiri pcl published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 05:56:13 UTC
