    SIRI   TH0577C10Z04

SANSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SIRI)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  03-10
1.24 THB   +0.81%
06:14aSANSIRI PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SIRI06C2206A
PU
03/02SANSIRI PUBLIC : New shares of SIRI to be traded on March 4, 2022
PU
03/02SANSIRI PUBLIC : Registration of paid-up capital
PU
Sansiri Public : Right adjustment of SIRI06C2206A

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Date/Time
14 Mar 2022 17:06:44
Headline
Right adjustment of SIRI06C2206A
Symbol
SIRI06C2206A
Source
KKPS
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : SIRI06C2206A
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON SANSIRI 
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED LAST TRADING IN JUNE 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 1.70
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 1.618
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 0.30 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 0.28548 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 3.50282
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 15-Mar-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr.Chulawit Chaitachawong
Information
Position                                 : Vice President

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sansiri pcl published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32 004 M 961 M 961 M
Net income 2022 2 171 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
Net Debt 2022 52 279 M 1 570 M 1 570 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,09x
Yield 2022 5,43%
Capitalization 18 458 M 554 M 554 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SANSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sansiri Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,24 THB
Average target price 1,30 THB
Spread / Average Target 5,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Srettha Thavisin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Varangkana Artkarasatapon Chief Finance Officer
Apichart Chutrakul Chairman
Uthai Uthaisangsuk Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jesadavat Priebjrivat Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.81%554
VONOVIA SE-6.78%38 439
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-15.74%29 402
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-5.00%15 266
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-8.54%14 250
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-16.93%12 790