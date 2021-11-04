Sansiri' honoured with 2 top awards'No.1 condo brand' for 2 years, and 'No.1 townhome brand' to become No.1 real estate firm in the hearts of the Thai people for the year

With 'Marketeer No.1 Brand Thailand 2020-2021' underlining No.1 brand in the perception of people wanting to own homes

Sansiri shines as the true leader in residential developments after having been honoured with two awards, "Marketeer No. 1 Brand Thailand 2020-2021"to become recognised as the most popular brand in the condominium category of the real estate business segment for two consecutive years as well as most popular brand in the townhome category. These accolades reinforce the Company's brand leadership in the perception of the people who desire to own homes in the areas of product development and the formidable market strategy planning to fulfill the criteria that perfectly match the demands of the consumers in every segment in regards to design, function, quality and services that cover every phases of residency. The Company is determined to offer the superlative residential lifestyle for everyone everyday under the "Sansiri Made for Life" concept reflecting the success of being the "Top-of-Mind" brand in the real estate business and underlining the fact that this is the brand attainable by everyone, and sitting firmly in the hearts of the Thai people throughout the year.

The "Marketeer No.1 Brand Thailand 2020-2021" awards were derived from the survey on the popularity of various types of products and services amongst Thai consumers in the past year with 4,000 samples obtained throughout Thailand conducted by Marketeer Group, Kadence International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Marketing Move Co., Ltd. to determine the brands and services that sustain the quality in eyes of the Thai people. The survey found that "Sansiri" has been the No.1 real estate Company in the hearts of the Thai people in the condominium category for the past two consecutive years with the majority of respondents agreeing that Sansiri-branded condominiums are high-quality products with constantly evolving developments, meeting the needs of customers in all segments. At the same time, it is also a well-known and reliable brand. For the award in the townhome category, Sansiri received the highest votes from Thai people across the country, reinforcing the success in building a townhome brand to win the hearts of consumers within just two years, as arising from the development of townhome projects from "customer insight" with designs and functions that meet the customer group's needs and appeal, reflecting Sansiri's determined commitment to becoming a top-3 developer in the townhome market.