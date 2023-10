Sansuy SA Industria de Plasticos is a Brazil-based company engaged in the production and sale of flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC) laminates and plastics. The Company's portfolio consists of various products, such as PVC tarpaulins, inflatable warehouses, irrigation pipes and water storage tanks for the agriculture sector; PVC laminates and tarpaulins for the automotive industry; PVC tarpaulins for display advertising; inflatable bags and roof membranes for the construction sector, and ventilation tubes for mining activities, among other. As of December 31, 2011, the Company was under a court-supervised reorganization process and it had three subsidiaries: Kanaflex SA Industria de Plasticos, Sansuy Comercial Plasticos Ltda and Sansuy Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda.

Sector Commodity Chemicals