Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santa Fe Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFM   AU000000SFM9

SANTA FE MINERALS LIMITED

(SFM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Santa Fe Minerals : Exploration Update

01/11/2022 | 04:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Suite 1/9 Hampden Road

Nedlands WA 6009

Tel: +61 8 9386 8382

Fax: +61 8 6183 4892

ABN: 59 151 155 734

www.santafeminerals.com.au

12 January 2022

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

EXPLORATION UPDATE

  • Mt Murray Project

El Paso (Nickel-Copper-PGE target) - Large target concealed beneath shallow sandplain with only two small strongly silicified and altered ultramafic outcrops. Orientation surface sampling completed close to a historic anomalous nickel and copper rock sample, results pending.

    1. Ridgeback (Copper-Lead-Zinc-Gold target) identified by historic multielement stream sediment anomalies associated with a historic strong airborne electromagnetic (AEM) anomaly - rock chip and soil sampling results pending.
  • Challa Project
    1. Golden Girls (Gold target) results from auger sampling up to 256ppb Au extend the overall strike potential to over 5km.
  1. Watsons Well (Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite target) detailed mapping has identified and sampled several cumulate magnetite layers considered to be the source of high V and Ti in soil samples. Results pending.

Santa Fe Minerals Ltd (ASX: SFM) (SFM, the Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its Mt Murray (Base Metals) and Challa projects (Gold and Vanadium).

MT MURRAY

CHALLA

Figure 1: Project locations.

1

For personal use only

Mt Murray Base Metals Project

SFM recently signed an exclusive option agreement to earn 80% of the Mt Murray base metals project in Western Australia - see ASX release dated 19 November 2021. The Mt Murray project covers a 9km north south trending zone of poly metallic copper-lead-zinc-silver-gold mineralisation adjacent to a 4.2km x 1.2km magnetic high zone considered to represent a mafic-ultramafic intrusive package prospective for nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation similar to the recently discovered tier one Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE deposit (Chalice Mining Ltd).

Figure 2: Mt Murray tenements and prospects over magnetics

2

For personal use only

El Paso Intrusive (Ni-Cu-PGE)

The El Paso zone is a 5km long high magnetic zone interpreted as a mafic to ultramafic intrusive complex prospective for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization. Previous exploration identified a small outcrop of ultramafic rocks with only one rock chip sample that returned 2,965ppm Cu, 781 ppm Ni, 5.4% Mg, 1.8g/t Ag and 419ppm S. The sample was not assayed for platinum or palladium. Apart from this small outcrop and a second outcrop of silicified ultramafic rocks located by SFM, the interpreted intrusive complex is completely covered by shallow sand and alluvial cover. SFM considers the interpreted mafic-ultramafic complex within the Mt Murray project has potential to host nickel-copper-palladium, platinum mineralisation similar to the Chalice Mining tier one Ni-Cu-PGE discovery at Julimar.

SFM recently undertook a site reconnaissance trip and visited the previously located outcrop confirming strong silicification and alteration. A second outcrop of altered ultramafic was located 500m to the south-west. The intervening area is covered by sandplain. SFM collected a total of 6 rock chip samples which have been submitted for a nickel/PGE suite analysis. Results are expected in late February 2022. SFM also collected 49 sieved soil samples spaced 50m apart to cover the 2km cross strike position of the interpreted intrusive complex. A second line of soil samples was collected 3km further south across the magnetic high / interpreted intrusive. The samples are currently with LabWest, Malaga for both a conventional soil sample analysis and Ultrafine fraction analysis (< 2 micron fraction). The results, available in February 2022, will be used to determine the most effective sampling regime to outline the location of the mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex below the sandplain cover. It is expected the ultrafine soil fraction analysis will be able to outline the target area beneath the sand cover and as such a detailed grid-based sampling program will be undertaken. SFM will also consider a range of other exploration techniques including detailed ground magnetic surveys and electromagnetic surveys to outline targets for drill testing.

Figure 3: El Paso Silicified ultramafic outcrop surrounded by sand plains.

3

For personal use only

Figure 4: El Paso Ni-Cu-PGE Target with SFM rock and soil sampling.

4

For personal use only

Polymetalic Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au prospects

The Mt Murray project covers several base metal occurrences over 9km strike associated with a north-south trending fault clearly identified in the magnetics on the eastern flank of a regional gravity high thought to represent the Kilba Granite to the west (Figure 5). The historic base metal prospects range from Pb-Ag in the north through to Cu-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag in the south.

Historic exploration work tested only the outcropping areas adjacent to the known base metal occurrences. The 4km strike between the historic Kin Cu pits and the Highway Pb-Zn-Ag-Au prospect to the north, concealed beneath sandplain cover has had no effective exploration. SFM interprets this zone where the fault bends from a north strike to a northwest strike to be a target for structurally hosted base metal deposits. The base metal target is concealed beneath shallow sand and SFM plans to explore this area in conjunction with the adjacent El Paso Ni-Cu PGE target.

Figure 5: Mt Murray Project: Gravity image with Prospect locations and regional fault trace.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Santa Fe Minerals Limited published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 21:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANTA FE MINERALS LIMITED
04:38pSANTA FE MINERALS : Exploration Update
PU
2021Santa Fe Minerals Enters Option to Acquire 80% Stake in Western Australian Nickel-Lead-..
MT
2021SANTA FE MINERALS : Option to Acquire Base Metals Project
PU
2021Santa Fe Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2021Santa Fe Minerals Limited Receives Analytical Results from the 25 Aircore Drill-Hole Pr..
CI
2021SANTA FE MINERALS : 26 February 2021 - Half Year Accounts
PU
2021Santa Fe Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31,..
CI
2021SANTA FE MINERALS : 28 January 2021 - Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
PU
2021SANTA FE MINERALS : 01 January 2021 - Drilling Commenced at Brian's Patch
PU
2021SANTA FE MINERALS : Starts Aircore Drilling at Brian's Patch Gold Target in Western Austra..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,14 M -0,10 M -0,10 M
Net cash 2021 3,44 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -47,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,7 M 8,38 M 8,40 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart SANTA FE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santa Fe Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Douglas John Rose Managing Director & Executive Director
Mark Wesley Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Terence Brown Non-Executive Director
Henko Vos Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTA FE MINERALS LIMITED23.08%8
BHP GROUP7.90%159 502
RIO TINTO PLC6.34%116 223
GLENCORE PLC3.73%69 075
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.99%53 542
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.04%33 960