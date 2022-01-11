Santa Fe Minerals : Exploration Update

El Paso Intrusive (Ni-Cu-PGE)

The El Paso zone is a 5km long high magnetic zone interpreted as a mafic to ultramafic intrusive complex prospective for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization. Previous exploration identified a small outcrop of ultramafic rocks with only one rock chip sample that returned 2,965ppm Cu, 781 ppm Ni, 5.4% Mg, 1.8g/t Ag and 419ppm S. The sample was not assayed for platinum or palladium. Apart from this small outcrop and a second outcrop of silicified ultramafic rocks located by SFM, the interpreted intrusive complex is completely covered by shallow sand and alluvial cover. SFM considers the interpreted mafic-ultramafic complex within the Mt Murray project has potential to host nickel-copper-palladium, platinum mineralisation similar to the Chalice Mining tier one Ni-Cu-PGE discovery at Julimar.

SFM recently undertook a site reconnaissance trip and visited the previously located outcrop confirming strong silicification and alteration. A second outcrop of altered ultramafic was located 500m to the south-west. The intervening area is covered by sandplain. SFM collected a total of 6 rock chip samples which have been submitted for a nickel/PGE suite analysis. Results are expected in late February 2022. SFM also collected 49 sieved soil samples spaced 50m apart to cover the 2km cross strike position of the interpreted intrusive complex. A second line of soil samples was collected 3km further south across the magnetic high / interpreted intrusive. The samples are currently with LabWest, Malaga for both a conventional soil sample analysis and Ultrafine fraction analysis (< 2 micron fraction). The results, available in February 2022, will be used to determine the most effective sampling regime to outline the location of the mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex below the sandplain cover. It is expected the ultrafine soil fraction analysis will be able to outline the target area beneath the sand cover and as such a detailed grid-based sampling program will be undertaken. SFM will also consider a range of other exploration techniques including detailed ground magnetic surveys and electromagnetic surveys to outline targets for drill testing.