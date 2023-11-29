Santa Rosa Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Santa Rosa Resources Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.016225 million compared to CAD 0.015243 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.06229 million compared to CAD 0.054495 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.