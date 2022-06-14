Santacruz Silver Mining : 2021 ESTMA Report
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd
Reporting Year
From
2021-01-01
To:
2021-12-31
Date submitted
2022-06-01
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E696101
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Arturo Prestamo
Date
2022-05-31
Position Title
Executive Chairman
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
2021-01-01
To:
2021-12-31
Reporting Entity Name
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd
Currency of the Report
USD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E696101
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Payee
Country
Payee Name
1
Departments, Agency, etc… within
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Notes
34
2
Payee that Received Payments
Improvement Payments
Payee
Mexico
Social Security Mexican
Social Security Mexican Institute
477,224
477,224 Payment of social security contributions
Institute
Mexico
Finance Ministry of Hidalgo
Finance Ministry of Hidalgo State
55,508
55,508 Payment of state payroll tax
State
Additional Notes:
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
2021-01-01
To:
2021-12-31
USD
Reporting Entity Name
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd
Currency of the Report
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E696101
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name
1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes
23
Improvement Payments
Project
Amounts paid in Mexican pesos and
532,732
translated into USD, which is the
Mexico
Carrizal
532,732
presentation currency of the company, at
an average rate for the year of $20.22
Mexican pesos to $1 US dollar.
Additional Notes
3:
Disclaimer
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 17:12:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD.
Sales 2021
53,3 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-11,6 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
7,30 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-8,26x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
96,7 M
96,3 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
3,08x
EV / Sales 2021
1,65x
Nbr of Employees
455
Free-Float
91,3%
Chart SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.