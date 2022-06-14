Log in
Santacruz Silver Reports Fatal Accident at the Reserva Mine in Bolivia
AQ
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING : Reports Fatal Accident at The Reserva Mine in Bolivia
PU
Santacruz Silver Reports Q1 Revenue of US$43 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Santacruz Silver Mining : 2021 ESTMA Report

06/14/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd

Reporting Year

From

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Date submitted

2022-06-01

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E696101

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Arturo Prestamo

Date

2022-05-31

Position Title

Executive Chairman

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E696101

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Country

Payee Name1

Departments, Agency, etc… within

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Notes34

2

Payee that Received Payments

Improvement Payments

Payee

Mexico

Social Security Mexican

Social Security Mexican Institute

477,224

477,224 Payment of social security contributions

Institute

Mexico

Finance Ministry of Hidalgo

Finance Ministry of Hidalgo State

55,508

55,508 Payment of state payroll tax

State

Additional Notes:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

USD

Reporting Entity Name

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E696101

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Amounts paid in Mexican pesos and

532,732

translated into USD, which is the

Mexico

Carrizal

532,732

presentation currency of the company, at

an average rate for the year of $20.22

Mexican pesos to $1 US dollar.

Additional Notes3:

Disclaimer

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 17:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
