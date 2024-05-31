Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd
Reporting Year
From
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Date submitted
2024-05-31
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E696101
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Arturo Prestamo
Date
2024-05-30
Position Title
Executive Chairman
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Reporting Entity Name
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd
Currency of the Report
USD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E696101
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes34
Improvement Payments
Payee
Payments2
Payment to "Servicio de Impuestos
Nacionales" of state taxes, including
income tax, transaction tax, value-
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Bolivia Tax Authority
20,698,856
20,698,856 aded tax ("VAT"), and withholding
taxes (IUE - BE, IUE for services, RC- IVA for dependents and IUE for assets).
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Oruro State Government
5,765,175
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Potosi State Government
12,924,329
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
La Paz State Government
326,330
National Service for the
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Registration and Control of the
186,715
Commercialization of Minerals
and Metals
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Bolivia Mining Corporation
312,904
Mexico
Government of Mexico
Social Security Mexican Institute
1,898,588
Mexico
Government of Mexico
Tax Administration Service
239,379
Mexico
State of Hidalgo
Finance Ministry of Hidalgo State
244,322
Mexico
Government of Mexico
Secretary Of Economy
127,999
5,765,175 Royalty payment to "Gobierno Autónomo Departamental de Oruro".
12,924,329 Royalty payment to "Gobierno Autónomo Departamental de Potosí".
326,330 Royalty payment to "Gobierno Autónomo Departamental de La Paz"
Payment for export verification to the national entity "Servicio Nacional de
186,715 Registro y Control de Comercialización de Minerales y
Metales" ("SENARECOM").
Payment under the association
312,904 agreement; payment related to ore purchase. To "Corporación Minera de
Boliva" ("COMIBOL").
1,898,588 Paymentsinstitute. to Mexican Social Security
239,379 Payments of Income Taxes and VAT.
244,322 Payment to State Government for payroll taxes.
127,999 Paymentsrights. of mining concession
Additional Notes:
Payments are converted based on the 2023 annual average foreign exchange rate of 6.96 BOB to USD, and 17.7373 MXN to USD.
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Reporting Entity Name
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd
Currency of the Report
USD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E696101
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes23
Improvement Payments
Project
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Bolivar
5,356,171.47
4,779,966
10,136,137
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Porco
3,276,515.09
2,095,271
5,371,786
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Caballo Blanco
6,850,335.97
4,439,048
11,289,384
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
San Lucas Mining Company
5,215,833.23
8,201,167
13,417,001
S.A.
Mexico
Zimapan
2,382,289.00
127,999
2,510,288
Payments are converted based on the 2023 annual average foreign exchange rate of 6.96 BOB to USD, and 17.7373 MXN to USD.
Additional Notes3:
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 00:52:02 UTC.