Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The Bolivian operations are comprised of the Bolivar, Porco and the Caballo Blanco Group, which consists of the Tres Amigos, Reserva and Colquechaquita mines. The Soracaya exploration project and San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business are also in Bolivia. Bolivar Mine is located in the state of Oruro in Bolivia, and municipality of Antequera. Paved roads connect Bolivar to the capital city La Paz (298 kilometers), Oruro City (75 kilometers) and Poopo Rail Station (22 kilometers), which is the concentrate warehouse and dispatch. The Caballo Blanco project consists of three separate mines and one process plant operating as one to produce Zinc and Lead concentrates. The mine is 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares, including the highly prospective 337-hectare Santa Gorgonia 1 concession.