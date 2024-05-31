Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd

Reporting Year

From

2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Date submitted

2024-05-31

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E696101

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Arturo Prestamo

Date

2024-05-30

Position Title

Executive Chairman

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Payment to "Servicio de Impuestos

Nacionales" of state taxes, including

income tax, transaction tax, value-

Bolivia, Plurinational State of

Bolivia Tax Authority

20,698,856

20,698,856 aded tax ("VAT"), and withholding

taxes (IUE - BE, IUE for services, RC- IVA for dependents and IUE for assets).

Bolivia, Plurinational State of

Oruro State Government

5,765,175

Bolivia, Plurinational State of

Potosi State Government

12,924,329

Bolivia, Plurinational State of

La Paz State Government

326,330

National Service for the

Bolivia, Plurinational State of

Registration and Control of the

186,715

Commercialization of Minerals

and Metals

Bolivia, Plurinational State of

Bolivia Mining Corporation

312,904

Mexico

Government of Mexico

Social Security Mexican Institute

1,898,588

Mexico

Government of Mexico

Tax Administration Service

239,379

Mexico

State of Hidalgo

Finance Ministry of Hidalgo State

244,322

Mexico

Government of Mexico

Secretary Of Economy

127,999

5,765,175 Royalty payment to "Gobierno Autónomo Departamental de Oruro".

12,924,329 Royalty payment to "Gobierno Autónomo Departamental de Potosí".

326,330 Royalty payment to "Gobierno Autónomo Departamental de La Paz"

Payment for export verification to the national entity "Servicio Nacional de

186,715 Registro y Control de Comercialización de Minerales y

Metales" ("SENARECOM").

Payment under the association

312,904 agreement; payment related to ore purchase. To "Corporación Minera de

Boliva" ("COMIBOL").

1,898,588 Paymentsinstitute. to Mexican Social Security

239,379 Payments of Income Taxes and VAT.

244,322 Payment to State Government for payroll taxes.

127,999 Paymentsrights. of mining concession

Additional Notes:

Payments are converted based on the 2023 annual average foreign exchange rate of 6.96 BOB to USD, and 17.7373 MXN to USD.

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Bolivia, Plurinational State of

Bolivar

5,356,171.47

4,779,966

10,136,137

Bolivia, Plurinational State of

Porco

3,276,515.09

2,095,271

5,371,786

Bolivia, Plurinational State of

Caballo Blanco

6,850,335.97

4,439,048

11,289,384

Bolivia, Plurinational State of

San Lucas Mining Company

5,215,833.23

8,201,167

13,417,001

S.A.

Mexico

Zimapan

2,382,289.00

127,999

2,510,288

Payments are converted based on the 2023 annual average foreign exchange rate of 6.96 BOB to USD, and 17.7373 MXN to USD.

Additional Notes3:

