July 16 (Reuters) - Santacruz Silver Mining said on Tuesday that an employee at the Tres Amigos mine in Bolivia died after a small group of illegal miners unlawfully entered the mine and used explosives.

The explosives were used at the level above the one where company's employees were working and caused rockfall on them below, Santacruz said in a statement.

Santacruz has launched an investigation and added it will consider taking legal action against those responsible, once the investigation is complete.

Tres Amigos mine, a part of the Caballo Blanco Group of mines, has resumed operations after it was shut down following the incident. (Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)