Change - Announcement of Appointment::Re-designation of Mr. Tan Sin Hock from Executive Director to Non-Executive Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date &Time of Broadcast 15-Dec-2021 17:59:14
Announcement Sub Title Re-designation of Mr. Tan Sin Hock from Executive Director to Non-Executive Director



Date Of Appointment16/12/2021Name Of PersonTan Sin HockAge61Country Of Principal ResidenceSingaporeDate of last re-appointment (if applicable)24/10/2019The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process)Mr. Tan Sin Hock ("Mr. Tan") will be re-designated from Executive Director to Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Board as Mr. Tan had resigned with effect from 16 December 2021 from his executive role as Maintenance Manager in the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Santak Metal Manufacturing Pte. Ltd..



Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibilityNon-ExecutiveJob Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)Non-Executive DirectorProfessional qualificationsNoneAny relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or any of its principal subsidiariesBrother of Mr. Tan Chee Hawai (Group Managing Director and Substantial Shareholder) and Mr. Tan Ah Wo (Substantial Shareholder)



Brother-in-law of Ms. Heng Kheng Hwai (Non-Executive Director and Substantial Shareholder)Conflict of interests (including any competing business)NoWorking experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 yearsExecutive Director of Santak Holdings Limited from March 2001 till present



Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6))YesShareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?YesShareholding Details6,704,100# These fields are not applicable for announcements of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Rule 704 (8).Past (for the last 5 years)Santak Electronics Pte. Ltd.

Santak Electronics Sdn Bhd

Santak Metal Manufacturing (Wuxi) Co. Ltd

Wuxi Tech Precision Engineering Co. LtdPresentSantak Metal Manufacturing Pte. Ltd.

Santak Industrial Pte. Ltd.

Santak Precision Metal Parts Sdn Bhd

T.N.K. Precision Engineering Work Pte. Ltd.(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner?No(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency?No(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him?No(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose?No(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach?No(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part?No(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust?No(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust?No(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity?No(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; orNo(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; orNo(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; orNo(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust?No(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere?NoAny prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange?YesIf Yes, Please provide details of prior experienceExecutive Director of Santak Holdings Limited, March 2001 - presentPlease provide details of relevant experience and the nominating committee's reasons for not requiring the director to undergo training as prescribed by the Exchange (if applicable)Not Applicable

