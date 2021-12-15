General Announcement::Redesignation of Mr Tan Sin Hock from Executive Director to Non-Executive Director

SANTAK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number: 200101065H)

REDESIGNATION OF MR TAN SIN HOCK FROM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

_________________________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors of Santak Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that Mr. Tan Sin Hock ("Mr Tan") will be redesignated from Executive Director to Non-executiveNon-independent Director of the Board as Mr Tan had resigned with effect from 16 December 2021 from his executive role as Maintenance Manager in the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Santak Metal Manufacturing Pte Ltd.

Please refer to the separate announcement released today by the Company for details relating to the redesignation of Mr Tan, as required under Rule 704 (6) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

There are no changes to the members of the Company's Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nominating Committee arising from the redesignation of Mr Tan as he is not member of any Board's committees.

By Order of the Board

Lai Foon Kuen

Company Secretary

15 December 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd. (the " Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinio ns made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Foo Quee Yin, at 160 Robinson Road, #21-05 SBF Center, Singapore 068914, Telephone number: 6221 0271