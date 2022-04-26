Santam : Appointment of Company Secretary

SANTAM LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1918/001680/06

JSE Share Code: SNT & ISIN: ZAE000093779 NSX share code: SNM

Debt company code: BISAN ('Santam' or the 'Company')

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

In accordance with paragraphs 3.59 and 6.39 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and the Debt Listings Requirements respectively, shareholders and noteholders are advised that Ms Ruwaida Eksteen ("Ruwaida") has been appointed as Company Secretary of Santam with effect from 1 July 2022.

Ruwaida has been appointed pursuant to section 84(4)(a) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, following the resignation of the previous company secretary.

Ruwaida holds a BCom (Law) Degree, LLB and a Master's Degree in Development Finance from the University of Stellenbosch. She joins Santam from Sanlam Limited, where she serves as Deputy Company Secretary since August 2018. Ruwaida has also previously served in various risk, governance, compliance and legal roles in the JSE-listed environment before joining Sanlam.

The Board is satisfied that Ruwaida has the experience, qualifications and expertise to take up the position as company secretary of Santam.

Cape Town

26 April 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited