  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Santam Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNT   ZAE000093779

SANTAM LTD

(SNT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-24
282.14 ZAR   -3.38%
04:20aSANTAM : Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
04/20SANTAM : Correction to the Proxy Form
PU
04/12Sasria Appoints New CEO
AQ
Santam : Appointment of Company Secretary

04/26/2022 | 04:20am EDT
SANTAM LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1918/001680/06

JSE Share Code: SNT & ISIN: ZAE000093779 NSX share code: SNM

Debt company code: BISAN ('Santam' or the 'Company')

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

In accordance with paragraphs 3.59 and 6.39 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and the Debt Listings Requirements respectively, shareholders and noteholders are advised that Ms Ruwaida Eksteen ("Ruwaida") has been appointed as Company Secretary of Santam with effect from 1 July 2022.

Ruwaida has been appointed pursuant to section 84(4)(a) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, following the resignation of the previous company secretary.

Ruwaida holds a BCom (Law) Degree, LLB and a Master's Degree in Development Finance from the University of Stellenbosch. She joins Santam from Sanlam Limited, where she serves as Deputy Company Secretary since August 2018. Ruwaida has also previously served in various risk, governance, compliance and legal roles in the JSE-listed environment before joining Sanlam.

The Board is satisfied that Ruwaida has the experience, qualifications and expertise to take up the position as company secretary of Santam.

Cape Town

26 April 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Santam Limited published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 2 715 M 172 M 172 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 31 854 M 2 023 M 2 023 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart SANTAM LTD
Duration : Period :
Santam Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTAM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 282,14 ZAR
Average target price 321,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lizé Lambrechts Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hendrik David Nel CFO, Executive Director & Debt Officer
Kevin Douglas Wright Head-Operations & Information Technology
Machiel Johannes Reyneke Independent Non-Executive Director
Marion Lesego Dawn Marole Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTAM LTD4.88%2 023
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.4.96%48 730
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.66%41 540
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.26%36 448
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.52%35 990
SAMPO OYJ8.51%27 628