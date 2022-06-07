Dealings in Securities by a Director
SANTAM LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1918/001680/06
JSE Share Code: SNT & ISIN: ZAE000093779
NSX share code: SNM
Debt company code: BISAN
('Santam')
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings and Debt Listings Requirements, the following
information is disclosed:
Name of director : Preston Speckmann
Category of director : Non-Executive Director
Date of transaction : 6 June 2022
Total number of units : 1 000
Share price : R280.51
Transaction value : R280 510.00
Nature of interest : Direct Beneficial
Class of shares : Ordinary
Nature of transaction : On market sale of Santam ordinary shares
Pre - Approval Obtained : Yes
Cape Town
7 June 2022
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited
Date: 07-06-2022 12:00:00
