Dealings in Securities by a Director SANTAM LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1918/001680/06 JSE Share Code: SNT & ISIN: ZAE000093779 NSX share code: SNM Debt company code: BISAN ('Santam') DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings and Debt Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed: Name of director : Preston Speckmann Category of director : Non-Executive Director Date of transaction : 6 June 2022 Total number of units : 1 000 Share price : R280.51 Transaction value : R280 510.00 Nature of interest : Direct Beneficial Class of shares : Ordinary Nature of transaction : On market sale of Santam ordinary shares Pre - Approval Obtained : Yes Cape Town 7 June 2022 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited Date: 07-06-2022 12:00:00