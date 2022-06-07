Log in
Santam : Dealings in Securities by a Director

06/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
Dealings in Securities by a Director

SANTAM LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1918/001680/06
JSE Share Code: SNT & ISIN: ZAE000093779
NSX share code: SNM
Debt company code: BISAN
('Santam')

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings and Debt Listings Requirements, the following
information is disclosed:

Name of director            :    Preston Speckmann
Category of director        :    Non-Executive Director
Date of transaction         :    6 June 2022
Total number of units       :    1 000
Share price                 :    R280.51
Transaction value           :    R280 510.00
Nature of interest          :    Direct Beneficial
Class of shares             :    Ordinary
Nature of transaction       :    On market sale of Santam ordinary shares
Pre - Approval Obtained     :    Yes


Cape Town
7 June 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited

Date: 07-06-2022 12:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Santam Limited published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 10:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
