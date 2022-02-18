Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Santam Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNT   ZAE000093779

SANTAM LTD

(SNT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/17
269.86 ZAR   +0.31%
09:52aSANTAM : Trading Statement for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
02/15MODERNISING ANALYTICS IN INSURANCE : How Santam is changing its playbook
PU
01/20SANTAM : ranked 18th in the South African Top Employer 2022
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Santam : Trading Statement for the year ended 31 December 2021

02/18/2022 | 09:52am EST
Trading Statement - for the year ended 31 December 2021

SANTAM LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1918/001680/06
(JSE Share Code: SNT & ISIN ZAE000093779)
NSX share code: SNM
('Santam') or ("the Company")

TRADING STATEMENT - FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that Santam is currently compiling its financial
results for the year ended 31 December 2021. This trading statement provides an indication
of a range for headline earnings per ordinary share (HEPS) and earnings attributable to
equity holders of Santam per ordinary share (EPS) in terms of paragraph 3.4(b) of the JSE
Limited Listings Requirements.

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that Santam expects its HEPS and EPS for the
year ended 31 December 2021 to fall within the following ranges:

                                   Year to                    Year to                 Year to
                          31 December 2021           31 December 2021        31 December 2020
                         Expected increase             Expected range              Prior year
                       on comparative year
                                        %             Cents per share         Cents per share
 HEPS                                >100%             2 246 to 2 744                     905
 EPS                                 >100%             2 246 to 2 744                     296

The increase in HEPS was driven by improved underwriting results, in addition to increased
investment income attributable to shareholders. The comparative year's results were
negatively impacted by the provision for COVID-19 related contingent business interruption
claims. The net underwriting margin is expected to be at the top-end of the long-term target
range of 4% to 8% of net earned premiums. Conventional insurance premium growth, however,
continues to be strained in the current economic climate. The weaker Rand exchange rate
against most currencies and fair value gains on equities were the key contributors to the
stronger investment income.

No significant differences between EPS and HEPS are expected for the 31 December 2021
reporting year. In the comparative year, EPS was negatively impacted by an impairment of the
investment in SAN JV of R690 million.

The financial information on which this Trading Statement is based has not been reviewed or
reported on by Santam's external auditors. Santam will release its audited results for the year
ended 31 December 2021 on or about 3 March 2022.




CAPE TOWN
18 February 2022
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Date: 18-02-2022 04:40:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Santam Limited published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 14:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
