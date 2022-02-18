Santam : Trading Statement – for the year ended 31 December 2021

SANTAM LIMITED

TRADING STATEMENT - FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that Santam is currently compiling its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021. This trading statement provides an indication of a range for headline earnings per ordinary share (HEPS) and earnings attributable to equity holders of Santam per ordinary share (EPS) in terms of paragraph 3.4(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that Santam expects its HEPS and EPS for the year ended 31 December 2021 to fall within the following ranges:

Year to Year to Year to 31 December 2021 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Expected increase Expected range Prior year on comparative year % Cents per share Cents per share HEPS >100% 2 246 to 2 744 905 EPS >100% 2 246 to 2 744 296

The increase in HEPS was driven by improved underwriting results, in addition to increased investment income attributable to shareholders. The comparative year's results were negatively impacted by the provision for COVID-19 related contingent business interruption claims. The net underwriting margin is expected to be at the top-end of the long-term target range of 4% to 8% of net earned premiums. Conventional insurance premium growth, however, continues to be strained in the current economic climate. The weaker Rand exchange rate against most currencies and fair value gains on equities were the key contributors to the stronger investment income.

No significant differences between EPS and HEPS are expected for the 31 December 2021 reporting year. In the comparative year, EPS was negatively impacted by an impairment of the investment in SAN JV of R690 million.

The financial information on which this Trading Statement is based has not been reviewed or reported on by Santam's external auditors. Santam will release its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on or about 3 March 2022.

18 February 2022

