  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santana Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMI   AU000000SMI3

SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED

(SMI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/08
0.23 AUD   -8.00%
05:10pApplication for quotation of securities - SMI
PU
11/02Santana Minerals to Raise $3 Million in Placement
MT
11/01Santana Minerals Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 4 million in funding
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Application for quotation of securities - SMI

11/08/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday November 09, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SMI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

18,604,652

08/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

37161946989

1.3

ASX issuer code

SMI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

9/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

01-Nov-2021 10:04

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

SMI

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

SMI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

8/11/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

18,604,652

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.21500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Santana Minerals Limited published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:08:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
05:10pApplication for quotation of securities - SMI
PU
11/02Santana Minerals to Raise $3 Million in Placement
MT
11/01Santana Minerals Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 4 million in funding
CI
09/29Santana Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/29Santana Minerals Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
09/28SANTANA MINERALS : Updates Mineral Resource of Bendigo-Ophir Project
MT
09/27Santana Minerals Limited Announces Gold Resources Increased 155% to 643,000 Ounces
CI
09/23SANTANA MINERALS : Significant gold intercept at rise and shine deposit
AQ
09/23Santana Minerals Limited Announces Significant Gold Intercept At Rise and Shine Deposit
CI
08/26SANTANA MINERALS : Assays and visible gold in multiple intervals and drillholes lift rise ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,35 M -4,72 M -4,72 M
Net cash 2021 3,93 M 2,92 M 2,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,2 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santana Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Craig John McPherson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Norman Alfred Seckold Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Edward Keevers Executive Director
Anthony John McDonald Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED35.29%21
BHP GROUP-14.26%133 219
RIO TINTO PLC-19.11%98 824
GLENCORE PLC51.67%62 663
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.50%45 062
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.03%33 748